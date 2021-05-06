Saturday Championship Tips: Bluebirds to end the Millers' survival hopes

Exhausted Millers to struggle at the Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff 2.447/5 v Rotherham 2.942/1; The Draw 3.814/5

Saturday, 12:30

Rotherham's midweek stalemate with Luton helped to keep the South Yorkshire side's faint survival hopes alive, and the Millers will go into the final game of the season fully believing that they can preserve their Championship status. Defender Michael Ihiekwe has promised fans that his side will 'be right on it' in the Welsh capital, however, they must be far more clinical in the final third.

Paul Warne has been left frustrated by his side's inability to convert their chances during the second half of the campaign, and their profligacy could turn out to be extremely costly. Their wastefulness in front of goal against Barnsley left Millers fans in disbelief with both Freddie Ladapo and Chiedozie Ogbene both culpable. They outshot the play-off contenders 16-7 and fired in 12 efforts from inside the box, yet somehow, they still failed to find a way past Bradley Collins.

The Millers are struggling to put the ball in the back of the net and they have failed to score 2+ goals in any of their last seven matches. If they are to collect three points on the final day of the season, they simply must improve their accuracy. Admittedly, survival is completely out of their hands, and they will be relying on already-relegated Sheffield Wednesday to do them a favour at Pride Park, however, they cannot afford to lose their heads and must remain calm throughout the 90 minutes.

Rotherham are also suffering from some late-season fatigue having played 11 times since the beginning of April. They have one of the smallest squads in the division, and they must dig deep and find the energy to compete for one final 90 minutes. In stark contrast, Cardiff have played just seven times during the same period and the Bluebirds are unbeaten in five of those encounters.

Mick McCarthy will be keen for his side to take some momentum into the summer, and after overcoming a recent blip, they now appear to be back on track. Harry Wilson scored a memorable hat-trick at the weekend against previously in-form Birmingham, and they've now netted ten times in their last five outings. They're producing decent xG numbers, and are creating chances. Seven of their 13 efforts landed on target at the weekend, and despite having very little to play for, they should be full of energy on Saturday lunchtime.

The Bluebirds have already been linked with a number of players, including Peterborough's Jonson Clarke-Harris, as McCarthy begins preparations for a squad overhaul this summer. He will also be tasked with finding a replacement for returning loanee Harry Wilson, who looks set to remain in the Premier League next season.

The hosts have hit form and will be hoping to extend their unbeaten run this weekend. It's another quick turnaround for the visitors and a combination of wayward finishing and tiredness may count against them here. Cardiff can be backed at 2.447/5 and should be able to end the 2020-21 campaign on a high.

Both teams to register at Pride Park

Derby 2.3811/8 v Sheffield Wednesday 3.259/4; The Draw 3.55/2

Saturday, 12:30

Most Derby County fans will have been glued to their television screens on Tuesday evening as Luton and Rotherham played out a goalless draw at Kenilworth Road. That result meant that the Rams' fate is in their own hands going into the final day of the campaign. The East Midlands side have a two point cushion on the Millers, although with an inferior goal difference, taking a point from this contest may not be enough.

Wayne Rooney has struggled to get a tune out of his side during the second half of the season, and they come into this tie off the back of a six-match losing streak. However, they have shown some signs of life recently, taking the lead at the Liberty Stadium last weekend, before conceding two quick-fire second half goals.

Although firepower has been an issue throughout the campaign, their defending in recent weeks has left a lot to be desired. They conceded two cheap goals against Birmingham and they completely switched off in South Wales seven days ago. Injuries haven't helped their cause, although they still possess a relatively talented squad and should have just enough to clinch survival. The absences of Lee Gregory and Krystian Biliek have hit them hard and they've lost all eight matches in which the duo have been absent.

Derby's one saving grace this season has been their home form, and although they've lost their last two matches at this venue, they have only suffered four defeats here since the turn of the year. They've won five of their last ten matches at this ground and have found the back of the net in eight of those fixtures.

Sheffield Wednesday are already preparing for life in League One next season although they have improved since the appointment of Darren Moore. Despite the arrival of the former defender, the Owls have still struggled on the road and have been defeated in eight of their last nine away matches. With several players likely to depart this summer, the South Yorkshire side are unlikely to firing on all cylinders this weekend, although they will fancy their chances of finding a way past a creaky Derby defence.

The visitors have found the back of the net in four of their last six away matches, and although they are unlikely to play the role of party poopers here, they should be able to find a way past Kelle Roos. BTTS is available at 1.824/5 on the Exchange and looks the best way of approaching this crucial contest.

Rboins to take plenty of momentum into the play-offs

Bristol City 5.24/1 v Brentford 1.748/11; The Draw 3.953/1

Saturday, 12:30

It's been a miserable second half of the season for Bristol City with the Robins picking up just five victories in 2021. They've also scored just 22 times since the turn of the year, and Nigel Pearson has a sizeable job on his hands to turn things around at Ashton Gate. They have failed to win any of their last nine matches and have conceded nine times in their last three outings.

With the future of the 13 out-of-contract players uncertain, there could be a significant turnaround of personnel over the next couple of months. Pearson admits that he's yet to make a decision on the majority of the soon-to-be free agents and he is likely to wait until the dust has settled before coming to any conclusions.

Nathan Baker, who has spent the majority of the season on the sidelines, is one of the players whose contract expires this summer although given his age and injury record, he is unlikely to be handed a long-term deal. A fresh injection of talent is required at Ashton Gate and having recently penned a new contract himself, Pearson appears to be relishing this challenge.

Brentford have guaranteed third place in the Championship table and they will head into the play-offs full of confidence. Coach Thomas Frank will be determined to learn from the mistakes made at this stage last season, and he will be keen to avoid the loss of momentum. The Bees have won three matches in a row coming into this fixture and have conceded just a single goal since the beginning of April.

The West Londoners also appear to have rediscovered their mojo in the final third and are producing decent xG numbers going forward. Across the last four matches, only high-flying Norwich have created more opportunities, and they will fancy their chances of finding a way past an error-strewn Bristol City defence.

Frank has promised to send out a strong XI this weekend with the Dane determined to end the regular season on a high. There is a ten day gap between the conclusion of the 2020-21 campaign and the start of the play-offs, and that should be more than enough time to rest and recouperate ahead of yet another busy period.

The visitors are in superb form and should be able to collect three points this weekend. Brentford are 1.748/11 on the Exchange and should be able to clock up their fourth consecutive Championship victory.

