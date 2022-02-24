Saturday Championship Tips: Bluebirds and Cottagers to produce an entertaining 90 minutes

Cottagers' leaky back-line to be breached by in-form Bluebirds

Cardiff 5.59/2 v Fulham 1.738/11; The Draw 3.953/1

Cardiff have steered themselves away from relegation trouble in recent weeks with Steve Morison's side winning four of their last seven. Although their away form remains patchy, they have been exceptionally effective on their own patch and have scored nine times across their last four games in the Welsh capital.

January's additions have settled in nicely with loanee Tommy Doyle catching the eye in Wednesday's disappointing defeat at the John Smith's Stadium. A number of youngsters have also impressed in recent weeks with Joel Bagan and Isaak Davies having established themselves as first-team regulars in 2022.

Across the last five matches, only Middlesbrough have scored more goals (10) than the Bluebirds and they've managed to find the net in nine of the last ten.

Despite their lofty position, the Cottagers' backline is far from secure and they have managed to keep just two clean sheets across their last eight matches. BTTS has landed in 57% of their away matches this season, and although they have the firepower to overcome any potential setbacks, Cardiff are likely to ask questions of Tim Ream and Tosin Adarabioyo.

Posh to sneak past hapless Hull

Peterborough 2.6413/8 v Hull 2.727/4; The Draw 3.45

At the time of writing (24th Feb), Peterborough are on the verge of appointing Grant McCann as their new manager. The former midfielder looks set to return to the club for his second stint in the dugout and if he is officially unveiled in the next 24 hours, his first assignment will be to get one over on his former employers.

McCann left Hull earlier this year and although he has very little time to prepare for this must-win clash, his inside knowledge of the opposition will surely give him a significant advantage on Saturday afternoon. Posh were much better against Fulham in midweek and played with plenty of spirit and determination. If they can repeat that level of performance here, they may be able to get McCann's second stint off to a winning start.

Hull have now failed to score in four of their last six and Shota Arveladze must find a way to galvanise his side ahead of this crucial clash. The Tigers aren't creating enough and look bereft of ideas going forward. They were outplayed by lowly Barnsley on Tuesday and this is another crucial relegation battle for the impotent Humberside outfit.

Sky Blues and Lilywhites to share the spoils

Coventry 21/1 v Preston 4.1; The Draw 3.45

Coventry have seemingly overcome their mid-season wobble with the Sky Blues having won three of their last four matches. They've lost just two of their last seven matches and are slowly beginning to recapture their formidable early-season home form. The productivity of Viktor Gyokeres has been a huge part of their success this season, however, the recent form of Gustavo Hamer and Ian Maatsen has also been key to their revival.

Preston manager Ryan Lowe continues to demand high standards and having criticised his side's recent performances, he will be pleased with the defensive disclipline that his side displayed against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night. PNE are far better on their travels at the moment and haven't conceded an away goal since January 22nd. They will look to make it difficult for the in-form hosts.

BTTS at St. Andrews

Birmingham 2.727/4 v Huddersfield 2.915/8; The Draw 3.3512/5

Birmingham have been hugely entertaining to watch in 2022. It's an unexpected development for Blues fans who had previously watched their side struggle to create chances during the first half of the campaign. At home, they've found the back of the net in each of their last 10 matches and have scored eight in their last four. There have been 20 goals across their last six matches at this stadium and although results haven't always gone their way, there is little doubt that the home support has enjoyed plenty of entertainment along the way.

In contrast, Huddersfield games have been relatively low-scoring affairs, however, the Terriers' 2-1 comeback victory against Cardiff in midweek produced an unexpectedly thrilling finale. The visitors are unbeaten since the end of November, however, they have now conceded in each of their last two outings and have been involved in some topsy-turvy encounters on the road (3-4 vs Reading and 2-3 vs Bristol City).

Much improved Tykes to trouble Boro

Barnsley 4.77/2 v Middlesbrough 1.9110/11; The Draw 3.711/4

Although comparisons to Barcelona by some fans on social media may have been a little too far-fetched, Tykes supporters were understandably pleased to see their side pick up three points in a thoroughly convincing fashion in midweek.

It's been a dismal season for Poya Asbarghi's side, however, there have been signs of a revival in recent weeks and they have now picked up six points from a possible nine. This is much tougher than previous assignments, however, having held WBA to a goalless draw here and narrowly missed out against Bournemouth, there will be a quiet confidence in the home dressing room going heading into this fixture.

Middlesbrough are exceptionally strong at the Riverside Stadium, however, they've been unable to recreate that imperious form outside of Teesside. They've won just one of their last four on the road, and although they have some tremendous individual talent and the masterful managerial mind of Chris Wilder, they may struggle to break down the stubborn hosts.

Ince to fall short against former employers

Blackpool 2.0421/20 v Reading 4.216/5; The Draw 3.45

A much-changed Blackpool XI slipped up against QPR in midweek despite controlling the second half. Neil Critchley's men have been excellent in recent weeks and Wednesday night's result will surely just be viewed as a blip. The Seasiders have won four of their last six home matches and were the better side during their recent home defeat to Bournemouth. The home fans will be hoping that their side can take three points against former (and largely unpopular) manager Paul Ince and there should be a decent noise around Bloomfield Road.

Ince made a decent start to his interim spell and he'll be hoping that the Royals can extend their unbeaten streak to four. The Berkshire club undoubtedly have plenty of individual in their ranks and if John Swift and Lucas Joao are able to dictate matters, they are more than a match for anyone. However, the visitors make too many defensive errors and they may struggle to cope with the hosts' lively widemen.

Hatters to give their play-off hopes a boost

Luton 1.9210/11 v Derby 4.84/1; The Draw 3.45

Luton are unexpected play-off challengers and Nathan Jones' side have given themselves a realistic chance of sneaking into the top six. The Hatters will be hoping to capitalise on the downward trajectory of Blackburn and West Brom, however, they must maintain their current form.

Jones' side aren't famed for their consistency, however, they have now won five of their last seven and haven't lost at Kenilworth Road since the end of November. Having kept two clean sheets in their last three matches at this venue, they will fancy their chances of picking up yet another three points on Saturday.

Derby's relegation concerns took a huge hit in midweek and the Rams are now eight points adrift of safety. Wayne Rooney's side are usually fairly reliable at Pride Park, however, they have struggled to recreate those performances on the road and have lost each of their last three away games.

Points shared at the Den

Millwall 3.613/5 v Sheffield United 2.3211/8; The Draw 3.3512/5

Millwall have always been notoriously hard to beat on their own patch and the Lions have been living up to that reputation in recent weeks. Gary Rowett's side may lack firepower, however, they've conceded just 13 home goals this season and have kept three clean sheets in their last four outings here. They've also suffered just a single defeat at this ground since October 16th and have recently seen off high-flying duo West Brom and QPR.

Sheffield United are the division's form side and they picked up another huge three points in added time against Blackburn on Wednesday night. It's been almost a month since Paul Heckingbottom's side last conceded a goal and they've managed to keep clean sheets in two of their last three on the road. They haven't been defeated since January 15th and that unbeaten run looks set to continue here.

Forest to ease past leaky Robins

Nottingham Forest 1.784/5 v Bristol City 5.24/1; The Draw 3.814/5

It's hugely congested in the top half of the Championship table and Nottingham Forest will be determined to avoid losing any more ground in the race for a top six spot. The East Midlands outfit were held to a goalless draw at Deepdale in midweek, however, this looks a far easier assignment. At the City Ground, the hosts are unbeaten in eight of their last nine and have an almost flawless record when hosting bottom half opposition.

Bristol City's superb recent home record took a hit in midweek as they were edged out by Coventry. Nigel Pearson's side have struggled on the road this season and haven't won on their travels since the beginning of October. Having conceded 2+ goals in each of their last 11 away games, they're unlikely to keep the hosts at arm's length here.

Entertaining afternoon at the Vitality

Bournemouth 1.768/11 v Stoke 5.14/1; The Draw 3.814/5

Its been a fortnight since Bournemouth were last in competitive action and the Cherries will be desperate to close the gap on Fulham at the top of the table. Scott Parker's men have been in excellent form and arrive here off the back of three consecutive victories. They January additions have given them some needed impetus and they are likely to find a way past Stoke's defence relatively easily.

The Potters have been leaking too many goals in recent weeks and fans will have been disappointed to see their side slip up at home to Luton against former boss Nathan Jones on Wednesday night. Although they've lost just one of their last five away matches, the visitors have conceded four times in their last three and could find the hosts new-look XI far too potent on Saturday afternoon.