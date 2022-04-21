Saturday Championship Tips: Blades and Bluebirds to trade blows at Bramall Lane

Blades' defensive wobbles to continue

Sheffield United 1.635/8 v Cardiff 6.611/2; The Draw 4.47/2

Injuries have derailed Sheffield United's play-off ambitions in recent weeks with Paul Heckingbottom unable to call upon several first team players. Nevertheless, the former Barnsley boss has remained upbeat despite being forced to switch to an unfamiliar formation. The Blades have been superb defensively this season, and they are still relatively hard to break down, however, they're struggling for firepower and have scored just five times in their last seven matches.

Nevertheless, they have found the net in seven of their last eight home games and have taken the fourth highest number of shots in the division. Despite suffering a 2-1 defeat to Reading here on Good Friday, they still managed an xG of 1.2 and fired in 12 efforts on goal.

The hosts have a point advantage over the chasing pack and will fancy their chances of keeping Millwall, Blackburn and Middlesbrough at arm's length with a victory on Saturday afternoon.

Cardiff have very little to play for and are already planning for next season. It's been an underwhelming campaign for the Bluebirds, although Steve Morison has brought some semblance of positivity back to the welsh capital.

Despite losing three of their last four matches, Morison's men are unlikely to roll over here and they do tend to find the net on their travels. They've notched in each of their last eight away games and also found the net against Hull over the Easter weekend.

They've netted at the Hawthorns and the Den this season and shouldn't have too many problems finding a way past the patched-up Blades.

Yet another cracker at the Weston Homes

Peterborough 5.85/1 v Nottingham Forest 1.75/7; The Draw 43/1

Peterborough may be heading to League One, however, they are going down with plenty of momentum and there is a growing sense of optimism that Grant McCann could be the man to secure an instant return to the second tier. The return of Jack Marriott has provided a much-needed boost and McCann's arrival has also improved the performances of Harrison Burrows, Jack Taylor and Frankie Kent.

Posh weren't at their best against Barnsley on Monday, however, they still managed to pick up a 2-0 victory and they will fancy their chances of finding the net here. Although they've averaged just 1.05 goals per game at this stadium, they have scored seven times in their last five home games and have notched in each of their last four on the road.

Nottingham Forest are purring and they are showing very few signs of slowing down. Steve Cooper has done a remarkable job and they breezed past 10-man West Brom on Easter Monday. Although they failed to score against Luton at Kenilworth Road, they have netted 19 times in their last seven. Even without the services of Keinan Davis, they possess more than enough firepower to break down the Posh defence.

End of season promotion party at the Vitality

Bournemouth 2.285/4 v Fulham 3.1511/5; The Draw 3.814/5

Fulham secured promotion with a convincing 3-0 victory over Preston in midweek. Marco Silva's side have been ruthlessly efficient this season and with 40-goal Aleksandar Mitrovic in the side, they rarely draw a blank. Nevertheless, teams rarely perform well following a promotion party and there could be several players who put in below-par performances on Saturday afternoon.

The Cottagers haven't been at their best on the road and have won just two of their last five on their travels.

Bournemouth are almost over the line. The Cherries were ruthless against Coventry on Easter Monday and have now kept three consecutive clean sheets. Scott Parker's men haven't been completely convincing in recent weeks, however, they are finding a way to pick up points and they should be much fresher than their opponents here.

BTTS at the Hawthorns

West Brom 2.245/4 v Coventry 3.65; The Draw 3.45

West Brom have been the epitome of inconsistency in recent weeks and Steve Bruce's men have a 4-2-4 record across their last ten Championship matches. Under Val Ismael, WBA were famed for their fantastic defensive record at the Hawthorns, however, they've conceded four times in their last six home matches. Curiously, their only recent clean sheets at this venue have come against Fulham and Bournemouth.

Coventry are unlikely to gatecrash the play-offs at this late stage. However, the Sky Blues can hold their heads up high and with a few key additions in the summer, they could easily mount a promotion push next year. Only Fulham have fired in more shots than Mark Robins' side this season and they also have the second highest xG in the division. Despite losing at home to Bournemouth on Monday, they were the better side going forward and should be able to find a way through here.

Swans to dent Boro's promotion hopes

Swansea 3.412/5 v Middlesbrough 2.3211/8; The Draw 3.55

Despite surrendering a three goal advantage against Reading earlier in the week, Swansea fans are feeling understandably positive about next season. Russell Martin's favoured philosophy is finally coming to the fore and the welsh outfit have been very enjoyable to watch in recent weeks.

The hosts are unbeaten in seven and have suffered just five home defeats here throughout the course of the campaign. With 15 goals across their last seven encounters, the Swans look dangerous going forward and that could be potentially bad news for the underperforming visitors.

Middlesbrough have hit the buffers in recent weeks and they have failed to score in each of their last four outings. The Teessiders have kept four consecutive clean sheets on the road, and they will look to keep things tight on Saturday afternoon. Nevertheless, Boro are struggling for firepower and Chris Wilder must find a way of turning things around here.

Stoke and QPR to serve up an entertaining affair

Stoke 2.111/10 v QPR 3.7511/4; The Draw 3.55

Stoke are putting together a strong end to the campaign with Michael O'Neill's side having won four of their last six games. Although they weren't at their best against Blackburn on Monday, they still managed to come away with all three points and have now netted in eight of their last nine games. They were incredibly unlucky not to find a way past Bristol City on Good Friday with opposition boss Nigel Pearson admitting that his side should have been breached.

QPR have put themselves back in the play-off hunt and will be desperate to take three points from this tie. Mark Warburton's side have looked far more efficient going forward in the last seven days with midfielder Luke Amos having contributed heavily to their resurgence. With BTTS having landed in 71% of QPR's away games this season, we're expecting another absorbing 90 minutes. The visitors cannot afford to slip up here and with just one clean sheet in their last 15 outings, they're also unlikely to keep Stoke off the scoresheet.

Low-scoring 90 minutes at muted Pride Park

Derby 2.166/5 v Bristol City 3.7511/4; The Draw 3.55

Derby's relegation was sealed on Monday, however, Wayne Rooney and his side can hold their heads up high. It was always going to be an uphill battle for the Rams and although there is likely to be a fairly muted atmosphere on Saturday afternoon, the majority of Derby fans are understandably proud of their young and inexperienced squad.

Their home form has been extremely strong and with their matches having averaged just 2.24 goals per game, there have been very few one-sided encounters at Pride Park this season. They've kept three clean sheets in their last six and although there is very little at stake here, Rooney is unlikely to let his side's standards drop.

Bristol City have seemingly tightened up in recent weeks and have conceded just twice in their last three outings. There is very little riding on this contest for the Robins, and this could be a slow-burner.

Rowett to pile more misery on his former club

Birmingham 3.45 v Millwall 2.3411/8; The Draw 3.45

Every so often, Birmingham spring a surprise. The Blues beat West Brom at the Hawthorns at the beginning of the month and they've also stuck eight past high-flying Luton without reply this season. However, on current form, it's difficult to make a case for the beleaguered Blues. Lee Bowyer cut a dejected figure on Monday as his side conceded six times to Blackpool. Furthermore, opposition boss Neil Critchley rubbed salt into the wounds by admitting that his side were below their best at Bloomfield Road. The hosts have now conceded 12 times in their last three outings.

Former Birmingham boss Gary Rowett has guided Millwall to within a point of the play-offs and they will be looking to continue their upward momentum on Saturday afternoon. They may have averaged just 0.9 goals per game on the road this season, however, they are unbeaten in five of their last six and should be able to take advantage of the hosts' recent woes.

Plenty of chances at the MKM

Hull 2.727/4 v Reading 2.8615/8; The Draw 3.3512/5

Goals have been an issue for the Tigers this season with only almost-relegated Barnsley having scored fewer than Shota Arveladze's men. Nevertheless, the Tigers have improved in recent weeks and they have managed to notch in five of their last six outings. None of their players have managed to reach double figures yet, however, Keane Lewis-Potter has found the net on nine occasions and is the club's most creative outlet.

Reading essentially secured safety on Monday afternoon and showed tremendous spirit to come back from 4-1 down against Swansea. The Royals have been much better under Paul Ince and have scored nine times in their last four outings. With Lucas Joao back in the side, they are far better going forward, and they will fancy their chances of finding the net against a side who haven't kept a home clean sheet since the end of January.