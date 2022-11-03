</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a Reading v Preston: Both sides won't oblige in Berkshire
Mark O'Haire
03 November 2022
3 min read class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/mark-ohaire/">Mark O'Haire</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-11-03">03 November 2022</time></li> <li>3 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Reading v Preston: Both sides won't oblige in Berkshire", "name": "Reading v Preston: Both sides won't oblige in Berkshire", "description": "Reading entertain Preston in Friday night's televised Championship clash and Mark O'Haire is backing a low-scoring showdown in Berkshire.", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/reading-v-preston-tips-both-sides-wont-oblige-in-berkshire-021122-766.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/reading-v-preston-tips-both-sides-wont-oblige-in-berkshire-021122-766.html", "datePublished": "2022-11-03T08:45:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2022-11-03T08:47:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/ince.320x213.jpg", "articleBody": "Reading entertain Preston in Friday night's televised Championship clash and Mark O'Haire is backing a low-scoring showdown in Berkshire. Reading and Preston have kept 17/37 combined clean sheets BTTS No has banked in 11/18 home/away dates Attritional affair could be on the cards Reading pick up a point at Luton Reading boss Paul Ince praised his side for their 'battling performance' as they secured a well-earned point following a 0-0 draw at Luton on Tuesday night. Andy Carroll and Yakou Meite both had decent chances for the Royals, while Tom Ince, Jeff Hendrick and Shane Long all went close in the closing stages at Kenilworth Road. However, Ince's side had to make do with a share of the spoils in a largely uninspiring encounter, collecting a sixth Championship clean sheet for the season. Ince said: "I'm pleased with the clean sheet but disappointed we weren't clinical enough because we had some great chances. It was a great performance because a clean sheet here is never easy. To come here after the disappointment of Saturday, we put in a battling performance and at times we played some decent stuff." Reading made two changes to their starting XI with Junior Hoilett and Carroll coming in for Tom McIntyre and the suspended Mamadou Loum. The latter is available again for the Royals but they are still without centre-back options Sam Hutchinson, Scott Dann, Liam Moore and Naby Sarr. Preston earn Tuesday triumph Brad Potts' first-half goal was enough for Preston to claim a third Championship success in four fixtures, and lift the Lilywhites to within touching distance of the top-six as North End overcame Swansea 1-0 at Deepdale on Tuesday night. Potts stroked home after Swansea centre-back Harry Darling failed to clear. The visitors pushed hard for a second-half equaliser, enjoying 72% possession in the game but were contained throughout by North End who carried out their gameplan to perfection. PNE goalkeeper Freddie Woodman claimed an 11th league clean sheet of the campaign. Post-match, Ryan Lowe hailed his side's tactical performance: "I thought we got it spot on. I thought the character, the resilience and the desire shown from the group to see it through was fantastic. Swansea are a good team who always see plenty of the ball; so for us to keep them to four [shots] on-target - the same as us - is very satisfying." Ched Evans and Andrew Hughes come back into the starting XI, with Ben Woodburn and Alvaro Fernandez missing out as Lowe changed the shape of his side to 3-5-2 after setting-up in a 4-3-3 system last Saturday. Tough contest to call Reading have enjoyed their recent head-to-head league encounters with Preston - the Royals have seven triumphs in the last nine meetings, including doing the double over North End last season (W7-D1-L1). The hosts have also suffered just two defeats in 22 battles against the Lilywhites in Berkshire (W15-D5-L2), the most recent being 2020. Reading [2.46] were amongst the ante-post favourites for relegation yet Paul Ince's outfit start the weekend just two points adrift of the play-off places thanks largely to a strong record on home soil (W6-D1-L2). Even so, the Royals have registered just W1-D2-L4 since the start of October and have also earned 69% of their points tally against the bottom-half. Preston [3.11] have slowly started to climb the Championship rankings, winning five of their past eight, as well as earning victories in three of their last four outings. North End have been beaten on only five occasions this season with Ryan Lowe's outfit returning W4-D3-L2 on the road, keeping a remarkable six clean sheets in the process. [matchPredictions url=" https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/reading-vs-preston-north-end/956085"] Oppose goals in Berkshire Under 2.5 Goals [1.68] is understandably heavily favoured by the market. A huge 15/19 (79%) of Preston's previous Championship matches this term have featured fewer than three goals with the visitors' contests averaging just 1.53 goals per-game. However, Reading aren't quite so stingy with 10/18 (56%) tussles producing 3+ strikes. Still, the duo have collectively kept 17 shutouts in their combined 37 overall encounters, with nine clean sheets in their 18 respective home/away games. Unsurprisingly, 11 (61%) of those 18 match-ups delivered successful Both Teams To Score 'No' selections and a repeat holds plenty of appeal at [1.90] quotes. It could be an attritional affair.", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/ince.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1080 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Mark O'Haire" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/ince.728x485.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/ince.450x300.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/ince.600x400.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/ince.728x485.jpg 728w" alt="Paul Ince - Reading"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Reading have W6-D1-L2 on home soil this season</figcaption> </div> <div id="fixture_meta"> <ul class="fixture_meta"> <li class="fixture_meta__name"> Reading vs Preston North End </li> <li class="fixture_meta__date">Fri 4 Nov, 19:00</li> </ul> </div> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "SportsEvent", "name": "Reading vs Preston North End", "description" : "Reading vs Preston North End prediction and betting tips. Reading vs Preston North End
Fri 4 Nov, 19:00 Andy Carroll and Yakou Meite both had decent chances for the Royals, while Tom Ince, Jeff Hendrick and Shane Long all went close in the closing stages at Kenilworth Road.</p><p>However, Ince's side had to make do with a share of the spoils in a largely uninspiring encounter, collecting a sixth Championship clean sheet for the season.</p><blockquote> <p>Ince said: "I'm pleased with the clean sheet but disappointed we weren't clinical enough because we had some great chances. It was a great performance because a clean sheet here is never easy. To come here after the disappointment of Saturday, we put in a battling performance and at times we played some decent stuff."</p> </blockquote><p>Reading made two changes to their starting XI with Junior Hoilett and Carroll coming in for Tom McIntyre and the suspended <strong>Mamadou Loum</strong>. The latter is available again for the Royals but they are still without centre-back options Sam Hutchinson, Scott Dann, Liam Moore and Naby Sarr.</p><h2><strong>Preston earn Tuesday triumph</strong></h2><p></p><p><strong>Brad Potts</strong>' first-half goal was enough for <strong>Preston</strong> to claim a third Championship success in four fixtures, and lift the Lilywhites to within touching distance of the top-six as North End overcame Swansea 1-0 at Deepdale on Tuesday night.</p><p>Potts stroked home after Swansea centre-back Harry Darling failed to clear. The visitors pushed hard for a second-half equaliser, enjoying 72% possession in the game but were contained throughout by North End who carried out their gameplan to perfection. PNE goalkeeper<strong> Freddie Woodman</strong> claimed an 11th league clean sheet of the campaign.</p><blockquote> <p>Post-match, Ryan Lowe hailed his side's tactical performance: "I thought we got it spot on. I thought the character, the resilience and the desire shown from the group to see it through was fantastic. Swansea are a good team who always see plenty of the ball; so for us to keep them to four [shots] on-target - the same as us - is very satisfying."</p> </blockquote><p>Ched Evans and Andrew Hughes come back into the starting XI, with Ben Woodburn and Alvaro Fernandez missing out as Lowe changed the shape of his side to 3-5-2 after setting-up in a 4-3-3 system last Saturday.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205803672%20"><strong>Tough contest to call</strong></a></h2><p></p><p>Reading have enjoyed their recent head-to-head league encounters with Preston - the Royals have seven triumphs in the last nine meetings, including doing the double over North End last season (W7-D1-L1). The hosts have also suffered just two defeats in 22 battles against the Lilywhites in Berkshire (W15-D5-L2), the most recent being 2020.</p><p><strong>Reading</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="6/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.46</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/4</span></b> were amongst the ante-post favourites for relegation yet Paul Ince's outfit start the weekend just two points adrift of the play-off places thanks largely to a strong record on home soil (W6-D1-L2). Even so, the Royals have registered just W1-D2-L4 since the start of October and have also earned 69% of their points tally against the bottom-half.</p><p><strong>Preston</strong> 3.11 have slowly started to climb the Championship rankings, winning five of their past eight, as well as earning victories in three of their last four outings. North End have been beaten on only five occasions this season with Ryan Lowe's outfit returning W4-D3-L2 on the road, keeping a remarkable six clean sheets in the process.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g> <polygon style="fill:#37529C;" points="56.4,158.5 55.8,177.4 174.2,177.4 173.6,158.5 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#37529C;" points="54.2,104.8 58.2,96.5 57.8,111.9 172.2,111.9 171.8,96.5 175.8,104.8 175.8,93 54.2,93 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#37529C;" points="174.6,191.2 55.4,191.2 54.8,210.1 175.2,210.1 "></polygon> <rect x="59.5" y="60.3" style="fill:#37529C;" width="111" height="18.9"></rect> <polygon style="fill:#37529C;" points="57.4,125.7 56.8,144.6 173.2,144.6 172.6,125.7 "></polygon> <rect x="59.5" y="27.6" style="fill:#37529C;" width="111" height="18.9"></rect> </g> <path id="Darker_Shadow_00000090282236720248495850000012746513261686882737_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2 C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <g> <rect x="25.7" y="87" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -80.0755 87.4369)" style="fill:#37529C;" width="8.5" height="41.5"></rect> <rect x="29.2" y="79" transform="matrix(0.4385 -0.8987 0.8987 0.4385 -70.6823 86.4377)" style="fill:#BE4642;" width="9.3" height="41.5"></rect> <path style="fill:#E77568;" d="M58.6,96.4l-4.1,8.3L17.2,86.5l4.1-8.4L58.6,96.4C58.6,96.4,58.6,96.4,58.6,96.4z"></path> <path style="fill:#DBD6D9;" d="M58.6,96.3L21.3,78.1l4.1-8.4l34.7,16.9C59.4,92.2,58.7,96,58.6,96.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#191749;" d="M60.1,86.7L25.4,69.8l4.1-8.4L61,76.8C60.8,80.4,60.5,83.8,60.1,86.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#AAAFC6;" d="M33.5,53l27.7,13.5c0.1,3.5,0,6.9-0.2,10.2L29.4,61.4L33.5,53z"></path> <path style="fill:#EDD9D5;" d="M61.3,66.6L33.5,53l4.1-8.4l22.6,11C60.8,59.1,61.2,62.8,61.3,66.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#EDD9D5;" d="M61.3,66.6c-0.1-3.8-0.4-7.5-1.1-10.9l3.7,1.8c-1,2.9-1.7,6-2.1,9.3L61.3,66.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#A1B3CD;" d="M37.6,44.7l4.1-8.4l12,5.9c0.9,1.1,1.8,2.1,2.5,3.1c1.9,2.7,3.2,6.4,4,10.4L37.6,44.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#A1B3CD;" d="M60.2,55.7c-0.8-4.1-2.1-7.7-4-10.4c-0.7-0.9-1.5-2-2.5-3.1l14,6.8c-1.5,2.5-2.8,5.4-3.8,8.5 L60.2,55.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#66649E;" d="M54,42.6c-4.1-4.9-10.2-10.6-10.2-10.6s3.6-1.6,8.8-3.8l17.5,17.1c-1.8,2.4-3.4,5.2-4.8,8.3L54,42.6 z"></path> <path style="fill:#66649E;" d="M41.7,36.3l2.1-4.4c0,0,5.8,5.4,9.9,10.2L41.7,36.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#C7C0D5;" d="M61.8,24.2l14.5,14.2c-2.1,2-4.3,4.3-6.2,6.9L52.6,28.2C55.3,27,58.5,25.6,61.8,24.2z"></path> <path style="fill:#222668;" d="M61.8,24.2c3.1-1.3,6.3-2.7,9.2-4l12.7,12.5c-2.3,1.4-4.9,3.3-7.5,5.7L61.8,24.2z"></path> <path style="fill:#B7B9DC;" d="M71,20.2c3.5-1.5,6.8-2.9,9.2-4l6.4,6.3c1.1,2.3,2.6,4.5,4.5,6.4c-0.6,0.2-3.6,1.4-7.4,3.8L71,20.2z "></path> <path style="fill:#8E99C6;" d="M80.3,16.2c2.9-1.2,4.7-2,4.7-2l-0.1,0.1c0,2.9,0.7,5.7,1.9,8.2L80.3,16.2z"></path> </g> <g> <rect x="179.6" y="103.5" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.9705 98.7623)" style="fill:#37529C;" width="41.5" height="8.5"></rect> <rect x="175.7" y="95.1" transform="matrix(0.8987 -0.4385 0.4385 0.8987 -23.8555 96.265)" style="fill:#BE4642;" width="41.5" height="9.3"></rect> <path style="fill:#E77568;" d="M171.7,96.4l4.1,8.3l37.3-18.2l-4.1-8.4L171.7,96.4C171.7,96.4,171.7,96.4,171.7,96.4z"></path> <path style="fill:#DBD6D9;" d="M171.7,96.3L209,78.1l-4.1-8.4l-34.7,16.9C170.9,92.2,171.7,96,171.7,96.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#191749;" d="M170.2,86.7L205,69.8l-4.1-8.4l-31.6,15.4C169.5,80.4,169.9,83.8,170.2,86.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#AAAFC6;" d="M196.8,53l-27.7,13.5c-0.1,3.5,0,6.9,0.2,10.2l31.6-15.4L196.8,53z"></path> <path style="fill:#EDD9D5;" d="M169.1,66.6L196.8,53l-4.1-8.4l-22.6,11C169.5,59.1,169.2,62.8,169.1,66.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#EDD9D5;" d="M169.1,66.6c0.1-3.8,0.4-7.5,1.1-10.9l-3.7,1.8c1,2.9,1.7,6,2.1,9.3L169.1,66.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#A1B3CD;" d="M192.7,44.7l-4.1-8.4l-12,5.9c-0.9,1.1-1.8,2.1-2.5,3.1c-1.9,2.7-3.2,6.4-4,10.4L192.7,44.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#A1B3CD;" d="M170.2,55.7c0.8-4.1,2.1-7.7,4-10.4c0.7-0.9,1.5-2,2.5-3.1l-14,6.8c1.5,2.5,2.8,5.4,3.8,8.5 L170.2,55.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#66649E;" d="M176.3,42.6c4.1-4.9,10.2-10.6,10.2-10.6s-3.6-1.6-8.8-3.8l-17.5,17.1c1.8,2.4,3.4,5.2,4.8,8.3 L176.3,42.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#66649E;" d="M188.7,36.3l-2.1-4.4c0,0-5.8,5.4-9.9,10.2L188.7,36.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#C7C0D5;" d="M168.5,24.2L154,38.3c2.1,2,4.3,4.3,6.2,6.9l17.5-17.1C175,27,171.8,25.6,168.5,24.2z"></path> <path style="fill:#222668;" d="M168.5,24.2c-3.1-1.3-6.3-2.7-9.2-4l-12.7,12.5c2.3,1.4,4.9,3.3,7.5,5.7L168.5,24.2z"></path> <path style="fill:#B7B9DC;" d="M159.3,20.2c-3.5-1.5-6.8-2.9-9.2-4l-6.4,6.3c-1.1,2.3-2.6,4.5-4.5,6.4c0.6,0.2,3.6,1.4,7.4,3.8 L159.3,20.2z"></path> <path style="fill:#8E99C6;" d="M150.1,16.2c-2.9-1.2-4.7-2-4.7-2l0.1,0.1c0,2.9-0.7,5.7-1.9,8.2L150.1,16.2z"></path> </g> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:#37529C;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Reading</h3> <ul> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#1C202F;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Preston North End</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Luton Town</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Reading</span></li> <li><span class="team">Burnley</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Reading</span></li> <li><span class="team">Reading</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Bristol City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Swansea City</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Reading</span></li> <li><span class="team">Reading</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">West Bromwich Albion</span></li> <li><span class="team">Queens Park Rangers</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Reading</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Preston North End</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Swansea City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Preston North End</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Middlesbrough</span></li> <li><span class="team">Blackpool</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Preston North End</span></li> <li><span class="team">Huddersfield Town</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Preston North End</span></li> <li><span class="team">Preston North End</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Stoke City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Bristol City</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Preston North End</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Reading vs Preston North End</strong> Friday 04 November, 19:00</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/reading-vs-preston-north-end/956085">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p><strong></strong></p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205803682"><strong>Oppose goals in Berkshire</strong></a></h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205803682"><strong>Under 2.5 Goals</strong></a> <b class="inline_odds" title="4/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.68</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/6</span></b> is understandably heavily favoured by the market. A huge 15/19 (79%) of Preston's previous Championship matches this term have featured fewer than three goals with the visitors' contests averaging just 1.53 goals per-game. However, Reading aren't quite so stingy with 10/18 (56%) tussles producing 3+ strikes.</p><p>Still, the duo have collectively kept 17 shutouts in their combined 37 overall encounters, with nine clean sheets in their 18 respective home/away games. Unsurprisingly, 11 (61%) of those 18 match-ups delivered successful <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/reading-v-preston/31872216%20"><strong>Both Teams To Score 'No'</strong></a> selections and a repeat holds plenty of appeal at <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.90</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b> quotes. Mark's 2022/23 Profit/Loss

Staked: 32 pts

Returned: 32.06 pts

P/L: +0.06 pts Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders

You can get a £5 Free Bet when you place a £5 Bet Builder on selected Football matches this season. Keep an eye on the Betfair site for more info. T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Both Teams To Score 'No' @ 1.90 class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div id="betnow-uk-widget" class="widget_advert"> <h3><span style="color: white;">Get a Free £/€20</span> Exchange Bet</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open account using promo code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses</li> </ul> <p><small>T&Cs apply.</small></p> <a class="btn btn--market" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3&prod=90" target="_blank">Bet now</a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/reading-v-preston/31872216" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"EFL Championship","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/football\/english-championship\/reading-v-preston\/31872216","entry_title":"Reading v Preston: Both sides won\u0027t oblige in Berkshire"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/reading-v-preston/31872216">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <h3></h3> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Reading%20v%20Preston%3A%20Both%20sides%20won%27t%20oblige%20in%20Berkshire&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Freading-v-preston-tips-both-sides-wont-oblige-in-berkshire-021122-766.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Freading-v-preston-tips-both-sides-wont-oblige-in-berkshire-021122-766.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Freading-v-preston-tips-both-sides-wont-oblige-in-berkshire-021122-766.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Freading-v-preston-tips-both-sides-wont-oblige-in-berkshire-021122-766.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a Discover the latest articles src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/34e3caa8db2d788efa033ebc10f75544312e1d27.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/34e3caa8db2d788efa033ebc10f75544312e1d27.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/midweek-championship-tips-confident-blues-to-continue-their-ascent-311022-904.html">Midweek Championship Tips: Confident Blues to continue their ascent </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/John Eustace.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/John%20Eustace.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/ntt20s-midweek-efl-tips-back-this-championship-goalscorer-double-311022-1117.html">NTT20s Midweek EFL Tips: Back this 12/1 Championship Goalscorer Double</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/KOMPANY.450x300.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/KOMPANY.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 Read past articles More EFL Championship </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/" class=" "> Daily Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/" class=" "> Patrice Evra </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/accumulator-betting-tips/" class=" "> Saturday Cross-Sport Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" class=" "> English Premier League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/team-guide/" class=" "> Team Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/" class=" "> Transfers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/bournemouth/" class=" "> AFC Bournemouth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal/" class=" "> Arsenal </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa/" class=" "> Aston Villa </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford/" class=" "> Brentford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton/" class=" "> Brighton & Hove Albion </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea/" class=" "> Chelsea </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace/" class=" "> Crystal Palace </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton/" class=" "> Everton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fulham/" class=" "> Fulham </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-utd/" class=" "> Leeds United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city/" class=" "> Leicester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool/" class=" "> Liverpool </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city/" class=" "> Manchester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united/" class=" "> Manchester United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united/" class=" "> Newcastle United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest/" class=" "> Nottingham Forest </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton/" class=" "> Southampton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/" class=" "> Tottenham Hotspur </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-united/" class=" "> West Ham United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves/" class=" "> Wolverhampton Wanderers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fantasy-premier-league/" class=" "> Fantasy Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-previews/" class=" "> Premier League Betting Guides </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/" class=" "> FIFA World Cup 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" class="active "> EFL Championship </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/" class=" "> EFL League One & League Two </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/" class=" "> English FA Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/" class=" "> EFL Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" class=" "> UEFA Champions League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa Conference League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/" class=" "> Euro 2024 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/" class=" "> Spanish LaLiga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/" class=" "> Italian Serie A </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/" class=" "> German Bundesliga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/" class=" "> French Ligue 1 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/" class=" "> Big Winners </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/" class=" "> Rivaldo </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/" class=" "> Manager Specials </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/" class=" "> Womens Euros 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/" class=" "> UEFA Nations League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/" class=" "> Women's Football </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/" class=" "> Women's Super League </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/" class=" "> Scottish Premiership </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/" class=" 