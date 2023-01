QPR have W1-D2-L6 since mid-October

Rangers have failed to score in seven of nine

Sheff Utd won eight of their past nine

QPR fail to fire, again

QPR slumped to a fourth successive home defeat on Thursday night as Luton ran out comfortable 3-0 victors at Loftus Road. Carlton Morris opened the scoring on 10 minutes and struck again 80 seconds into the second half, before Alfie Doughty's brilliant strike with nine minutes remaining wrapped up the points for the Hatters.

It was Neil Critchley's third at the helm of Rangers​,​ and marked the R's first loss since his appointment. The performance underlined the shortcomings they showed when losing four games in a row prior to him recently succeeding Mick Beale; the out-of-form Chris Willock was named on the bench and QPR struggled to create clear-cut chances across the 90.

Speaking post-match, Critchley admitted, "It was a very disappointing evening. The game has been decided in both penalty boxes and the timing of the goals we gave away were really poor. The story of our night was that we failed a lot - with our final ball and decision-making. We also didn't get that bit of luck in front of goal that you might need."

Ilias Chair returned to the starting XI but was forced off early due to illness, and both Andre Dozzell and Jake Clarke-Salter also missed the match with illness. All three are expected to be fit enough to feature on Monday, although Stefan Johansen and Leon Balogun remain sidelined through injury. Meanwhile, Willock is expected to be recalled.

Sheff Utd maintain promotion push

James McAtee struck a stunning individual goal as Sheffield United claimed their fifth straight win to move 11 points clear of third-placed and cement their Championship promotion challenge with a 2-1 triumph at Blackpool on Thursday night. Sander Berge put the Blades in front in the first half before McAtee doubled the lead after the break.

Blackpool responded shortly after and put plenty of pressure on Paul Heckingbottom's side in the closing stages but United held firm for an eighth away victory this term, and fourth on the spin since the Championship returned from the World Cup break.

Speaking post-match, Heckingbottom said: "The result was first class and big parts of the performance were good as well. Especially in this league, you can't take your foot off the gas. You have to be willing to work hard and make sacrifices. Our flair players do that - their work rate is brilliant, and they help us win games at the other end as well."

The Blades boss shuffled his pack at Bloomfield Road. Jayden Bogle, Jack Robinson and Enda Stevens came in for the suspended John Egan, with George Baldock and Max Lowe on the bench. Ciaran Clark started in the centre of defence, with Anel Ahmedhodzic and Robinson completing the back-three.

QPR were surprise 1-0 winners the two teams crossed swords at Bramall Lane back in October, although this is a fixture that has tended to be dominated by Sheffield United in more recent years. The Blades have bagged top honours in the five preceding showdowns and have lost just once in their last six league trips to Loftus Road (W2-D3-L1).

QPR 3.259/4 were top of the Championship in mid-October but Rangers form has since deserted them. The R's have W1-D2-L6 to drop into mid-table with the Londoners striking just twice across that nine-game sample (almost 14 hours of football). The home side have lost their last four Loftus Road fixtures, and three of four when hosting top-10 opposition.

Sheffield United 2.3811/8 have picked up where they left off before the World Cup break. The Blades had won four of five before December and have since returned with a maximum point haul from their following four outings. United have tabled triumphs in eight of 11 away trips to teams outside the top-seven and boast the league's best defence.

QPR's poor form in front of goal has led to a glut of low-scoring showdowns. Six of Rangers' most recent nine matches have featured Under 2.5 Goals 1.758/11 with eight of those match-ups providing profitable Both Teams To Score 'No' returns - a repeat is available at 2.001/1. Sheffield United are showing a 62% hit-rate for BTTS No backers when playing away...

However, backing Sheff Utd to win at 2.3811/8 holds much more appeal. The Blades are in fine winning form, and are returning an excellent 63% Expected Goals (xG) ratio this term. The visitors are firing in more shots, on-target efforts and attempts from inside the penalty box than any other, and the guests also own the division's best defensive record.