QPR go back-to-back

QPR come into Friday night's fixture following richly-deserved back-to-back away victories in the Championship. Rangers were 2-1 winners at Bristol City on Saturday and followed that success up with an impressive 1-0 triumph at table-topping Sheffield United on Tuesday night, the latter result propelling Mick Beale's team up to fourth in the league standings.

Chris Willock's sixth goal in nine matches settled matters at Bramall Lane; the forward played a smart one-two with on-loan Manchester United man Ethan Laird and squeezed his shot home from a narrow angle to make it five wins from seven for the resurgent Rs.

Thereafter, QPR defended their lead stoutly, restricted the Blades' to half-chances with centre backs Jimmy Dunne and Leon Balogun particularly eye-catching. However, the evening was marred by Willock suffering another injury five minutes after his goal, and goalkeeper Seny Dieng picking up another thigh injury.

Speaking post-match, Beale was understandably delighted with his side's efforts but hit-out at the R's schedule ahead of another quick turnaround. He said, "We have been away to Bristol and away again tonight, and we have to go again on Friday. Why Friday, and not Saturday or Sunday? - That's what will cause muscle injuries."

Reading hold Norwich at home

Reading boss Paul Ince admitted his players were disappointed they didn't secure all three points following Tuesday night's 1-1 draw with high-flying Norwich at the Select Car Leasing Stadium. Grant Hanley opened the scoring at five minutes after half time but Jeff Hendrick drew the Royals level 10 minutes later to earn the Berkshire boys a share of the spoils.

Hendrick had seen a fierce first-half effort brush the post, while Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul brilliantly kept a header from Andy Carroll. In fairness, both sides had chances to win the game but Ince's side played out their first stalemate of the season to remain in third and know victory in Friday night's trip to QPR would push the Royals to the top of the table.

Ince said, "It was a hard-earned point. We were very good in the first half and disappointed at half-time not to be winning. It was then disappointing to concede the first goal, I don't like conceding from set-pieces - we spend a lot of time on that. But we got spurred on by the crowd and the players again showed that bouncebackability - they never gave in."

Reading are hoping to have Andy Yiadom back in the squad after the right-back missed the midweek match, although Shane Long and Naby Sarr will remain sidelined for the trip to Loftus Road, as will long-term absentees Femi Azeez, Liam Moore and Scott Dann.

QPR won this fixture at Loftus Road convincingly 4-0 last season, however, that's Rangers' victory in seven recent meetings with Reading (W1-D4-L2). Nevertheless, the Super Hoops have suffered a solitary home reverse across their past seven showdowns when welcoming the Royals to Loftus Road with a heavy bias towards the draw (W2-D4-L1).

QPR 1.875/6 have earned 16 points from their most recent seven Championship contests (W5-D1-L1), a run that includes three victories away at top-half teams - Sheffield United, Watford and Bristol City. Mick Beale's boys have conceded just one goal in their past four fixtures, although home performances have been lacking consistency thus far (W2-D2-L1).

No second-tier side has earned more home points than Reading 4.507/2 this season, with the Royals losing three of their five away days in 2022/23. The visitors have claimed narrow triumphs at Wigan and Millwall, although underlying data metrics suggest the Berkshire outfit are overperforming with Expected Points (xP) ratings ranking Reading in mid-table.

QPR have tightened up since September and Rangers have certainly appeared a more solid and stable proposition since Leon Balogun stepped into the side at centre-half. And the possibility of another tight tussle is heightened with the hosts increasingly likely to be missing key creator and converter Chris Willock.

Ticking 'No' in the Both Teams To Score column has already proven a profitable formula in four of QPR's last five Championship clashes, and the same selection has paid-out in eight of Reading's 12 league dates this term too. All five of the Royals' road trips have returning winning BTTS No wagers and a repeat therefore holds plenty of appeal at 1.9010/11 quotes.