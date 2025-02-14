QPR v Derby EFL Championship Tips: Rangers fancied at 15/8

QPR have won six of their last seven home games

Derby are winless in 10 across all competitions

Under 3.5 Goals has a strong success-rate for both sides

QPR v Derby

Friday February 14, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports

Cifuentes frustrated by late QPR loss

QPR fell to a 1-0 defeat in midweek as Coventry scored from a corner in the fifth minute of stoppage time to the frustration of Rangers boss Marti Cifuentes. The R's could have moved to within a point of the Championship play-off places had they won and the Spanish coach couldn't hide his annoyance at the late lapse, saying "it's a big disappointment".

Cifuentes added, "It feels hard. It was a game with small margins and to lose this way hurts a lot. I'm just disappointed about the way we conceded the late corner. I felt we were getting closer to scoring and instead we concede a counter when we should defend better. The feeling of disappointment and anger we have should be the fuel for us to face Derby."

Rangers keeper Paul Nardi produced a superb double save in the first half but Michael Frey saw a great chance saved in the second-half as QPR pressed for the opener. Ilias Chair, Jack Colback and Jimmy Dunne were also denied as the R's came up short. Jonathan Varane and Kieran Morgan could be recalled to the XI for Friday's fixture with a quick turnaround.

Back-to-back draws for Derby

Derby were held to a goalless draw with Oxford on Tuesday evening as the Rams continued negotiations to appoint Blackburn boss John Eustace as their new head coach. The 45-year-old is poised to take over as County boss, but was not at Pride Park for the stalemate as the club worked through the evening to try complete a deal to secure his arrival.

In Eustace's absence, an underwhelming encounter extended Derby's winless run to 10 matches across all competitions, although it was enough to lift the Rams out of the drop zone on goal difference. It was County's second successive draw under interim boss Matt Hamshaw having ended a seven-match losing streak in the Championship on Saturday.

Speaking post-match, Hamshaw said: "I'm disappointed and a bit frustrated. I probably felt a little like how the fans did - we were a bit passive, I thought we were a bit one-paced and thought we didn't take enough risks. I don't want to be too downbeat; we got a point and a clean sheet, but I expect much better really. I have really high expectations for the group."

QPR have had the upper-hand in recent meetings with Derby - Rangers have tabled top honours in four of the past six head-to-head clashes (W4-D0-L2) and are W2-D2-L1 when welcoming the Rams to Loftus Road in Championship action since the start of 2017/18. However, County were 1-0 winners when the sides met in the reverse back in October.

QPR 2.305/4 were rock-bottom of the Championship in December and have risen to within touching distance of the top-half following a run of W9-D7-L6 across their past 22 league dates. Marti Cifuentes' men are W6-D3-L2 at Loftus Road since mid-October, a sample that includes six victories from their last seven in front of their own supporters in W12.

Derby 3.3512/5 sacked Paul Warne following a seven-game losing streak from Boxing Day saw the Rams plunge into the relegation zone. County have stopped the rot with back-to-back draws, though the visitors have struggled on their travels since returning to the second-tier, picking up W1-D5-L10 across their 15 away days and largely toiling in both boxes.

A massive 27/32 (84%) of QPR contests thus far have featured a maximum of three goals, whilst only one of Rangers' league dates this term have produced five goals or more, continuing a theme for relatively low-scoring showdowns under Marti Cifuentes' watch - all bar two of his 64 matches have landed for Under 4.5 Goals backers.

Derby have also delivered consistently low-scoring contests with 28/32 (88%) of their own Championship clashes featuring Under 3.5 Goals, including 14 of their 16 away days. With QPR already attractively priced, it makes sense to include the goals angle to enjoy a significant boost in the odds on offer - QPR to win and Under 3.5 Goals pays 15/82.88.

Nine of Rangers' 10 league triumphs have seen this selection pay-out, whilst 14 of Derby's 17 Championship losses have followed suit, including nine of their 10 defeats on the road.

