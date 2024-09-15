Portsmouth v West Brom: Goals forecast for Fratton Park clash

Portsmouth enduring tough start

Portsmouth v West Brom

Sunday September 15, 15:00

Portsmouth suffer first league loss

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho believes Sunderland handed Pompey a Championship lesson at Fratton Park before the international break. The Blues suffered a deserved 3-1 reverse at Fratton Park, the club's first league loss of the campaign with Mousinho convinced his side possesses the potential to close the difference between the teams.

Mousinho said: "It is disappointing to lose, and Sunderland thoroughly deserved to win. You get punished by good sides like this, there was lots of small moments that once added up created a gulf between the two sides, it's nothing I don't think we can bridge at some point but we have to be better than that. They were ruthless and we didn't create enough."

Portsmouth are not expected to make major changes to their starting XI with defender Regan Poole working his way back from an ACL injury and striker Colby Bishop recovering from heart surgery in the summer. Recent signings Ibane Bowat, Mark O'Mahony and Freddie Potts were all on the bench against Sunderland and may be included from the off.

West Brom starting strongly

West Brom manager Carlos Corberan says he is pleased with the rebuilding of his squad as he looks to challenge for promotion this season. Albion currently sit second in the Championship table after winning three and drawing one of their four fixtures - Jayson Molumby's first goal for 16 months giving the group a 1-0 win over Swansea last time out.

Corberan saw a number of key players depart in the summer with the club making 11 signings during the transfer window and the Spaniard is happy with his team's progress. He said, "We're still building the team, with new faces. There are a lot of processes in front of us, but we are playing with a lot of desire and commitment and I'm very pleased with that."

Mikey Johnston and Mason Holgate were not registered in time to play Swansea, but both are available to Corberan for Sunday's showdown. Callum Styles and Uros Racic came off the bench to make their Baggies debuts in the narrow victory and will also be hoping to be handed a start at Fratton Park, whilst Grady Diangana could return from a shoulder issue.

Portsmouth and West Brom are crossing swords for the first time since 2009, when the duo were plying their trade in the Premier League. Matches between the pair have tended to be competitive with Albion edging the head-to-head results W6-D5-L7 going back to 1997. However, at Fratton Park it reads W5-D1-L3 in Pompey's favour.

It's been a tough start and schedule for Portsmouth 3.953/1. The League One champions managed to pinch three successive points before succumbing to Sunderland (W0-D3-L1). John Mousinho's men currently rank rock-bottom for Expected Points (xP), generating the second-lowest non-penalty xG figure (npxG) - another tricky test awaits on Sunday.

West Brom 1.9520/21 have made an eye-catching start (W3-D1-L0), although the Baggies have slightly overperformed according to the early season data. Albion have tabled triumphs in both of their away days thus far but their long-term road record under Carlos Corberan doesn't inspire confidence in backing the Baggies as odds-on favourites here (W14-D9-L17).

The market isn't convinced goals will be on the agenda at Fratton Park but there's enough evidence to suggest Both Teams To Score is worth a look at 1.834/5. Portsmouth have seen this wager bank in three of their first four fixtures with those three showdowns also producing four goals or more as matches have averaged a hefty 3.13 Expected Goals (xG).

West Brom have also delivered BTTS winners, alongside Over 2.5 Goals pay-outs, in each of their opening away days. Meanwhile, Albion have seen our proposed play pay-out in 58% of their 40 games as guests in the Championship under Carlos Corberan - the Baggies have managed only nine away shutouts in those 40 fixtures as games averaged 2.78 goals.