Nottingham Forest v West Brom: Reds to remain on-course

Nottingham Forest v West Brom

Monday April 18, 20:00

Sky Sports

Forest fail to fire on Good Friday

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper said the officials made a "huge error" as the Tricky Trees' winning streak came to an end at Luton on Good Friday. The Reds were far from their fluent best as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at Kenilworth Road to their promotion rival, with the visitors unhappy post-match with a collection of questionable decisions highlighted.

A controversial first-half penalty proved to be the difference between the two sides, as Kal Naismith was clinical from the spot after Jack Colback had been penalised for a handball. Forest had been flat in the opening 45 minutes, but they did improve after the break and had plenty of opportunities to get back in the game as they failed to find a leveller.

Cooper said, "The penalty was the difference at half-time. There was no doubt we needed to play better in the second half, and we did. We created a load of chances. For me, the officials cost us. In saying that, we've missed a load of good chances. There's no doubt the best team in the game lost. But sometimes it goes that way in football."

Bruce plays down West Brom hopes

West Brom chief Steve Bruce played down Albion's chances of promotion despite his side moving to within five points of the play-offs with a 2-1 triumph over Blackpool on Good Friday. Karlan Grant's stoppage-time winner saw the Baggies beat Neil Critchley's side at The Hawthorns, a third home success in four outings over the past month.

In a game of few clear-cut chances, Andy Carroll gave Albion a first-half lead before Marvin Ekpiteta levelled for Blackpool after the re-start. But it was WBA who snatched an even game right at the end when Grant fired in from close range for his 15th goal of the season. Victory moves West Brom to 11th, five points outside the play-offs with four games to play.

However, Bruce still feels Albion have a mountain to climb if they are to finish in the top-six. He said, "The gap is five points which is unbelievable. It's what if? We are going to ask that all the time. What if? Who knows - in football anything can happen. But I still think we have too much to do, we'll see. It's still what if? The frustration is there for all to see."

Four of the last five head-to-head meetings between Nottingham Forest and West Brom have ended all-square, including the reverse encounter back in late November. The Hawthorns showdown concluded goalless, whereas the past two renewals at the City Ground ended 2-2. Albion have W3-D2-L0 on theit most recent five league trips here.

Nottingham Forest 2.0621/20 have been transformed since Steve Cooper arrived in September. The former Swansea boss has guided the Reds from rock-bottom to the top-six, returning the second-most points in the league during that sample (W18-D9-L5). The Tricky Trees have been turned over once in 11 (W7-D3-L1) and have lost twice at home since September.

West Brom 3.8514/5 have posted four wins across their past eight Championship encounters to move closer towards a potential play-off place (W4-D2-L2). The Baggies have found consistency a struggle since the start of October, and Albion have found form on the road hard to find - only four clubs have returned fewer points on their travels (W5-D5-L11).

City Ground showdowns have tended to be fun affairs for Nottingham Forest fans under Steve Cooper. The Reds have only twice fired blanks in 17 such league fixtures, notching multiple goals on 11 occasions, whilst recording 10 clean sheets along the way. Over 2.5 Goals 2.0811/10 has a 57% hit-rate here season-long with 2.62 goals per-game on average.

West Brom's games have averaged only 2.10 goals per-game - the third-lowest figure in the Championship with at least one team failing to score in 27/42 (64%) of their overall fixtures. Remarkably, Albion have fired blanks in 11/21 (52%) away days and the Baggies' aforementioned poor record on the road makes Steve Bruce's side vulnerable here.



Forest have picked up W9-D1-L1 across their last 11 Championship clashes at the City Ground and the Reds look well worthy of our support again on Easter Monday at 2.0621/20 quotes.