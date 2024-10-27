Norwich v Middlesbrough: Get underrated Canaries onside

In-form Norwich impressing

Boro's dominant data

Canaries underrated as outsiders

Norwich v Middlesbrough

Sunday October 27, 15:00

Live on Sky Sports

Norwich battle back at Deepdale

Norwich recovered from a calamitous start at Preston to salvage a point at Deepdale on Tuesday night. The Canaries found themselves two goals down inside the first 12 minutes but Johannes Hoff Thorup's team maintained their composure by halving the deficit in the shadow of half-time through leading scorer Borja Sainz before Shane Duffy levelled matters.

After an error-strewn opening, Thorup was pleased with his players response. He said, "As a team as coaching staff we have to look into how we can start like that [to] be so open and so vulnerable to simple passes. The energy and the team spirit within the group is fantastic - I am pleased with the response, but we know can do better than we did overall."

Emiliano Marcondes made his first Norwich start in the Canaries' only change from last weekend's draw with Stoke, replacing the injured Marcelino Nunez in midfield. Jacob Sorensen returned to the squad for the first time since the opening day but Onel Hernandez and Ashley Barnes are out long-term, whilst Christian Fassnacht due back next week.

Middlesbrough return to winning ways

Emmanuel Latte Lath came off the bench to score a late winner for Middlesbrough in midweek as the Teessiders beat Sheffield United 1-0 at the Riverside and moved to within two points of the top-six. It was the Ivorian's first league goal since the opening day - a fine diving header from Finn Azaz's cross to settle matters with just 10 minutes left to play.

Speaking post-match, Boro boss Michael Carrick felt it was a deserved victory. He said, "I'm really pleased for the boys to get their rewards. I thought we were fantastic for large parts. The start could have gone either way, so I was proud of how the boys dealt with it and went on to play like they did. There were so many good things. Everyone played their part."

Carrick made two changes for his 100th game in the Middlesbrough dugout, following the disappointing defeat to Bristol City last weekend, with Tommy Conway and Riley McGree replacing Latte Lath and Micah Hamilton. Matt Clarke again started on the bench following his return to fitness, whilst Marcus Forss is being managed on his own return from injury.

Boro favourites at Carrow Road

Norwich have not enjoyed recent meetings with Middlesbrough - the Teessiders have taken top honours in each of the last four Championship contests against the Canaries, securing 2-1 triumphs here in each of the past two campaigns. In fact, City have claimed only three Carrow Road victories in 11 when welcoming Boro to Norfolk (W3-D4-L4) since 1986.

Norwich 2.829/5 are interesting outsiders here. Johannes Hoff Thorup's troops made a slow start to the season but appear to be clicking into gear; posting W4-D5-L1 in their last 10 tussles, unbeaten at Carrow Road (W2-D3-L0) despite facing four top-10 opponents already and sitting as high as fourth in the Expected Points (xP) rankings across the whole campaign.

Middlesbrough 2.568/5 actually top the xP charts having won the Expected Goals (xG) battle in 10 of their first 11 Championship outings this term. No side has generated a higher xG output, whilst only Leeds have allowed a lower xG value thus far, contributing to their position as pre-market favourites. However, the guests are W2-D0-L3 on their travels.

Despite their impressive data, Middlesbrough have plundered just 11 goals in their 11 league games this season, failing to score more than once in any of their eight encounters against teams outside of the bottom-eight. With Norwich striking 12 times in their five Carrow Road dates, a home goal should give the Canaries a great chance of avoiding defeat.

Recommended Bet Back Norwich Double Chance, Callum Doyle 1+ Foul and Neto Borges 1+ Foul SBK 27/10

Norwich do look overpriced in the Double Chance market and we can bolster the odds on offer by entering the fouls market where both Callum Doyle and Neto Borges appeal. Doyle has committed at least one misdemeanour in seven of 11 starts, including each of his last four, whilst Borges' fouls numbers read 2-3-1-2-1-0-1-2, the three legs pay [27/10].