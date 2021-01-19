Norwich v Bristol City: Canaries to remain on-course at Carrow Road

Norwich v Bristol City

Wednesday January 20, 18:00

Sky Sports

Norwich impress in the Welsh capital

Norwich were 2-1 winners at Cardiff on Saturday, tightening their grip on top spot in the Championship. Grant Hanley's header and Todd Cantwell's rebound gave the Canaries a 2-0 half-time lead which scarcely reflected their domination in the Welsh capital. And despite conceding midway through the second period, the improbable home revival never materialised.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men with 20 minutes to play and continued to press gamely for an equaliser but Norwich resisted their efforts to take another step towards an instant return to the Premier League. Daniel Farke's side are now seven points clear at the summit and in a strong position to return to the top-flight after just one season away.

Farke said: "I'm proud, I have to say. We had such a difficult week with so many Covid cases - nine in our group. Four players missed this game because of Covid. Also missing other players through flu. We could have made our life easier in the second half. They got a goal out of nothing but we got over the line. To win in these circumstances was outstanding."

A side strain kept Teemu Pukki out of acton and Farke is not ruling the side's top goalscorer or goalkeeper Tim Krul out of action for the midweek match.

Bristol City bag hard-fought victory

Goals from Famara Diedhiou and Zak Vyner gave Bristol City victory over Preston in a hard-fought Championship clash on Saturday. Diedhiou put the Robins in front after guiding Tommy Rowe's corner home inside the first 10 minutes at Ashton Gate. Preston piled the pressure on early in the second half but Vyner sealed the three points with a mis-hit volley.

Before Vyner's first goal for City, the visitors came close to scoring an equaliser when Paul Huntington's looping header clipped the top of the bar. However, Preston failed to really test home goalkeeper Daniel Bentley, with their only shot on target resulting from a Scott Sinclair strike straight at the keeper shortly before the interval.

Victory for the Robins moves them up to within four points of the play-off places with boss Dean Holden saying: "(I am) really pleased with a clean sheet, really pleased with two goals at home against a tough opponent. We knew they would come out on the front foot in that second period. We really stepped on it in that final 20 minutes and seen it out comfortably."

Canaries firm and fair favourites

Norwich ran out comfortable 3-1 winners when the two teams met at Ashton Gate on Halloween, with all four goals arriving before half-time. The victory extended the Canaries' unbeaten streak against the Robins to nine over the past decade (W6-D3-L0) with City securing top honours in three of their last four unbeaten home ties against Bristol City.

Norwich 1.635/8 collected only four points from their first 12 on offer (W1-D1-L2) as the Canaries took time find their range. But since October's international break, Daniel Farke's team have been in ruthless form, earning 46 points from a possible 60 (W14-D4-L2) to move into pole position for automatic promotion. At Carrow Road, City have W7-D4-L1 this term.

Bristol City 6.4011/2 were the early pace-setters but have since found consistent form hard to come by. The Robins have suffered six defeats in 10 (W4-D0-L6) and returned W2-D3-L5 when taking on top-half teams - W0-D2-L4 against the top-six. Dean Holden's charges come into this contest on the back of four league defeats in their most recent five away days.

Norwich to seal narrow success

League leaders Norwich have notched in 20 of their 24 outings since demotion, although high-scoring encounters have still tended to be relatively rare, particularly at Carrow Road. Just four (33%) of the Canaries home outings have paid out for Over 2.5 Goals 1.9310/11 backers, while 13 of their 15 Championship wins have arrived alongside Under 3.5 Goals.

Only three of Bristol City's 23 fixtures have featured four or more goals and three of the Robins' most recent four losses came without scoring so I'm happy to delve into the Same Game Multi market and support a Norwich success alongside Under 3.5 Goals for an attractive 2.11 play on the Betfair Sportsbook.