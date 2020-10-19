Millwall v Luton: Few goals fancied at The Den

Millwall v Luton

Tuesday October 20, 19:45

Sky Sports

Millwall enjoy Wycombe win

Millwall picked up their second away win of the season by winning 2-1 at Wycombe on Saturday, with goals from Jed Wallace and Ryan Leonard turning around a 1-0 half-time deficit. Lions boss Gary Rowett felt his side deserved maximum points, and refused to criticise goalkeeper Bart Bialkowski for a mistake that gave the hosts a first-half advantage.

Only nine minutes into the Adams Park encounter, the ball got stuck under Bialkowski's feet, allowing the newly-promoted side to take advantage. However, the visitors fought back in the second period, securing the points through Wallace's penalty and a fine Leonard strike. Jake Cooper also struck the crossbar from inside his own half for Millwall.

Rowett switched systems at Wycombe, fielding a four-man defence with Matt Smith coming in up front but could revert to his more tried-and-trusted 3-4-2-1 for Tuesday night's tussle with Mason Bennett expected to be in the fold from injury. Elsewhere, new signing Kenneth Zohore could make his debut after arriving from Cardiff on deadline day.

Luton edged out at The Kenny

Luton suffered a first home league loss of the new Championship campaign on Saturday as Stoke departed Kenilworth Road with a 2-0 triumph. Two quickfire second-half goals condemned the Hatters to defeat but Town boss Nathan Jones felt there were plenty of positives to take from the performance of the Bedfordshire boys.

Going into the break, Luton would have been more than happy with their opening 45 minutes, as they played some excellent football at times to break the visitors' press, going close through Elliot Lee and Rhys Norrington-Davies. But a 10-minute spell immediately after the interval changed the complexion, as Stoke seized the initiative, scoring twice.

Jones said, "Ironically, we had more possession, more time in the final third, more shots, more crosses, more corners, more everything than they did, but just couldn't find a way through." Top scorer James Collins was absent through illness and is now doubtful for Tuesday's tussle but new signings Joe Morrell, Sam Nombe and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall are available.

Hatters can stay competitive

Millwall have suffered a solitary defeat against Luton since 1999 (W8-D3-L1) across all competitions. The Lions earned four points against the Hatters last term and have taken top honours in four of their last five fixtures when hosting Town in that same sample going back to 1999. The most recent encounter saw Millwall run out 3-1 winners here in January.

Millwall 20/211.97 have returned W17-D14-L9 under Gary Rowett's watch - an average of 1.63 points per-game across his 40 games in charge. However, the Lions have been plagued by draws at The Den with the Bermondsey boys posting W7-D9-L4 as hosts under the current regime. The hosts have started 2020/21 with back-to-back home stalemates.

Luton 3/14.00 pulled off one of the great survival escapes last term. Former head coach Nathan Jones returned during lockdown and the Hatters have enjoyed great success in his second spell, posting W7-D4-L3 across his 14 outings. That includes an impressive W4-D1-L1 record on the road, whilst Town have lost just twice on their travels since February.

Goals at a premium

The 2020/21 Championship renewal has yet to really catch fire with matches averaging only 2.02 goals per-game and around only 30% of contests featuring Over 2.5 Goals. Millwall and Luton have combined to see only three of their 10 collective league contests produce three or more goals with those fixtures seeing just 1.80 goals per-game on average.

Luton's 14 fixtures under Nathan Jones at this level have seen Under 2.5 Goals land on 11 occasions, four of which produced no more than a solitary strike. Meanwhile, 60% of Millwall's home matches with Gary Rowett in situ have fallen below the same Under 2.5 Goals line, suggesting there's reason to support a repeat at 8/111.75 quotes on Tuesday.