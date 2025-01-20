Midweek EFL Tips: The best bets in the Championship for Tuesday and Wednesday

Watch Football... Only Bettor Champions League Matchday 7 Tips!

Derby vs Sunderland

Black Cats to pick up the points

Derby hit the woodwork three times against Watford at the weekend, somehow failing to register in a thoroughly entertaining encounter at Pride Park. The Rams do tend to be tougher to beat here, with a 6-2-5 record in front of their fans. Nevertheless, they've hosted just one of the current top five, slipping to a 1-0 defeat against Leeds United. Paul Warne's men have found themselves in a bit of a rut, losing four games on the bounce, and failing to score in three of those fixtures.

Sunderland fired in 24 shots on Friday evening, yet they could not find a way past Burnley's watertight defence. James Trafford saved two Wilson Isidor penalties with the Clarets' stopper proving a thorn in the Mackem's side all evening. Sunderland have lost just twice since the end of September and have won four of their five visits to bottom six outfits.

Recommended Bet Back Sunderland Win SBK 23/20

Watford vs Preston Another entertaining game in Hertfordshire Watford snapped a four-match winless sequence with a 2-0 victory at Pride Park at the weekend. Tom Cleverley is an astute boss who set up his side to take the game to the Rams and although they survived a few scares along the way, they deserved to take all three points. James Abankwah performed well on debut and was singled out for praise by his manager. It was a rare clean sheet for the Hornets, yet they allowed their hosts 26 shots with the woodwork being rattled on three occasions. Preston picked up an away point at Luton at the weekend, although they were clinging on towards the end. PNE have picked up just a single away win all season, yet they have still managed to net in seven of their last nine. This should be a hugely entertaining contest and Paul Heckingbottom's men are likely to create a few chances. Nevertheless, they are unlikely to keep the hosts off the scoresheet for the second successive fixture. Recommended Bet Back Watford to Win SBK 1/1

Hull vs QPR Points shared in Humberside Ruben Selles was renowned for his entertaining front-footed football during his time at Reading, yet he's had to be a little more pragmatic to turn things around at the MKM. The Tigers are now unbeaten in five of their last seven and managed to pick up a 3-3 draw against Leeds in their previous outing here. They've made some decent additions this January and their business is far from complete with Blackpool's Kyle Joseph likely to arrive in the next few days. Marti Cifuentes has completely turned things around during in last couple of months. The R's were languishing in 23rd place on November 9th, yet they are now comfortably entrenched in mid-table. The West Londoners have won six of their last nine and are hoping to make it four on the spin here. This will not be easy for the visitors and they may have to settle for a point in East Yorkshire. Recommended Bet Back Draw in Hull v QPR SBK 21/10

Middlesbrough vs West Brom BTTS in the Tony Mowbray derby Michael Carrick admitted that his side 'let the game get away again'. The former midfielder watched his side concede twice in the second half having initially taken the lead through Emmanuel Latte Lath. It's now just two wins in nine for the Teessiders and their chances of automatic promotion are slipping away. Boro have managed to keep just three clean sheets since October 23rd and they always look liable to concede. West Brom have appointed Tony Mowbray as their new manager and the popular Teessider will be facing his hometown club and former employers on Tuesday night. WBA have been far more attack-minded since Carlos Corberan departed and they've found the net in ten consecutive Championship matches. They haven't kept many clean sheets recently and Mowbray's favoured attacking style of play is likely to leave gaps at the back. Recommended Bet Back BTTS in Middlesbrough v West Brom SBK 4/5

Blackburn vs Coventry A tight affair at Ewood Park Blackburn's form has dropped off recently with just one win in their seven. A lack of midfielders is one of the reasons for this drop-off, yet the fixture list may also be to blame with Rovers having faced Burnley, Leeds and Sunderland during that sequence. John Eustace has made the Lancastrians much tougher to beat and they have suffered just four defeats at this venue. They have tended to keep things tight and haven't conceded a first-half goal since the beginning of November. Coventry picked up a narrow victory at home to Bristol City at the weekend. Their home form is solid enough, yet their recent record on the road is fairly underwhelming. They have lost four of their last six away from home and have netted just four times in their last seven on the road. Frank Lampard's side have conceded just three goals in their last five and have undoubtedly become tougher to beat since the former Chelsea boss arrived at the club. Recommended Bet Back Under 2.5 Goals in Blackburn v Coventry SBK 4/6

Swansea vs Sheffield United Stop, Hamer time! Swansea were left shellshocked after slipping to a heavy defeat in the South Wales derby. Luke Williams must find a way to pick his players up and he must also restore some faith amongst the fanbase too. The Swans have failed to win any of their last three, yet they do tend to be stronger at home and they have scored in each of their last seven here. Unfortunately, they have defensive issues with both Harry Darling and Ben Cabango having been rushed back to fitness. Playing out from the back has become an issue and this could be something that Tuesday's opponents will look to take advantage of. Sheffield United continue to lead the way and come into this fixture off the back of consecutive victories. The visitors have scored 2+ goals in six of their last eight away games and should be able to take advantage of the hosts' generosity. Although Harrison Burrows stole the show with two goals at the weekend, Gus Hamer's performance also caught the eye. He managed three shots on target (including one from the halfway line), created four chances and caught the eye going forward. The combative Dutchman could be the man to heap yet more misery on the struggling Swans. Recommended Bet Back Gus Hamer to Score Anytime SBK 10/3

Oxford vs Luton Another tight 90 minutes at the Kassam Gary Rowett was an inspired appointment for Oxford United. The former full-back wasn't a glamorous choice, yet his experience in the second tier and his ability to improve defensive numbers have helped Oxford to steer themselves away from the relegation zone. The hosts have conceded just twice in their last five matches and although the fixture list has been relatively kind, there is confidence within the squad and they should be able to take something from this midweek game. Matt Bloomfield picked up a point in the manager's first game in charge. He praised his player's application and spoke about improving levels during training. This is a quick turnaround for the Hatters and they won't have much time to work with the recently-appointed gaffer. Luton's away form has been desperate this season, yet there is every chance that they can take a point back to Kenilworth Road on Tuesday night. Recommended Bet Back Oxford to Win or Draw and Under 2.5 Goals SBK 6/5

Millwall vs Cardiff Buoyant Bluebirds to take at least a point back to Wales Alex Neil has plenty of work to do. The new Lions boss was left disappointed by his side's defeat at the weekend describing the outcome as 'frustrating'. The Bermondsey outfit have won just one of their last 12 Championship games and have failed to score in three of their last four. The loss of Romaine Esse has thwarted creativity and they still have some key injuries in attacking areas. The hosts have failed to score in four of their last five home matches and haven't netted 2+ goals here since the end of September. Cardiff fans will be feeling on top of the world following their victory on Saturday lunchtime. Following an underwhelming December, Omer Riza's men have started 2025 strongly and are unbeaten in each of their last five. They became the first side to take maximum points home from Vicarage Road and they should be able to leave with at least a point on Tuesday night. Recommended Bet Back Cardiff Draw No Bet SBK 8/5

Leeds vs Norwich Whites to punish the Canaries Leeds eased to victory against Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday lunchtime. The hosts had 22 shots, yet they failed to put the game to bed until the 88th minute. Daniel Farke's men are superb at home, winning ten of their last 11 here, and they will fancy their chances of extending that impressive record on Wednesday evening. They've netted 3+ goals in three of their last four at this venue and there is always a terrific atmosphere at this stadium under the lights. Norwich's unbeaten run was ended by Sheffield United at the weekend and this is yet another tough away trip for the Canaries. Johannes Hof Thorup's side have a few injury issues to contend with and their front three of Dobbin-Crnac-Hernandez was largely ineffective on Saturday afternoon. They've lost five of their six visits to top-half sides this season and another defeat seems inevitable. Recommended Bet Back Leeds to win and Over 2.5 goals SBK 1/1

Plymouth vs Burnley Narrow victory for the visitors Miron Muslic questioned the desire of his squad as Plymouth slipped to a 1-0 defeat against QPR. The new Pilgrims boss has a lot of work to do and they looked destined for the third tier. Muslic should make his side tougher to beat, yet, the fact that he is already questioning his players is likely to ring some alarm bells. The hosts have a five-point gap to bridge and they are unlikely to pick up a maximum on Wednesday night. They may only have lost two of their last five here, however, the home fans haven't witnessed a victory since November 5th. Burnley escaped with a point on Friday and although this is one of their longest trips of the season, they have had an extra day to prepare for this tie. They've won five of their last six on the road and Scott Parker's side rarely tend to concede. Recommended Bet Back Burnley to Win and Under 4.5 Goals SBK 5/6

Portsmouth vs Stoke Callum to make a Lang trip home for Stoke Portsmouth have been extremely effective at Fratton Park recently. They came from behind to beat Middlesbrough at the weekend and have won five of their last six at this venue. Although their midweek record is sketchy, there is always a good atmosphere at this ground and John Mousinho's men should be able to thrive upon that. Callum Lang has been a key contributor this season and he has been particularly effective at this venue. He netted here against Bristol City and notched four times in the following fixture. He wasn't able to add to his tally at the weekend, yet he still managed to have a shot on target. At 12/5, he is a decent price to punish the visitors. Stoke have improved under Mark Robins, yet they have still picked up just a single victory since November 6th. They could be vulnerable on Wednesday evening. Recommended Bet Back Callum Lang Anytime Goalscorer SBK 12/5

Sheffield Wednesday vs Bristol City Owls to edge past Manning's men Sheffield Wednesday fans have been asking for owner Dejphon Chansiri to depart the club, and his failure to back manager Danny Rohl has been the source of frustration for the majority of supporters. Although they were defeated at Elland Road at the weekend, their home form has been pretty solid and they are unbeaten in six of their last seven at Hillsborough. They've scored 2+ in each of their last three matches here and are likely to create plenty of chances on Wednesday night. Bristol City boss Liam Manning was questioned by some of the club's fanbase having suggested that he is prioritising home games during this busy period. He was left frustrated by his side's performance at Coventry which left his team winless in six away trips. They've failed to score in four of those six games and may just come up short in this one. Recommended Bet Back Sheffield Wednesday Draw No Bet SBK 8/11





