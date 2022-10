Stoke to dispatch a double in Staffordshire

Blackburn triumphant at Ewood Park

QPR to bounce back at Loftus Road

Millers defence to buckle in Staffordshire

Stoke 2.747/4 v Rotherham 2.829/5; The Draw 3.412/5

Tuesday 20:00

Alex Neil enjoyed a triumphant return to Deepdale at the weekend as his side took all three points back down the M6. Stoke were the better side throughout the 90 minutes with Neil heaping praise upon Dujon Sterling, who was much-coveted by the Lilywhites in the summer.

The Potters are in decent form and they have responded superbly to the embarrassing Watford defeat by taking seven points from a possible nine.

They were superb against Sheffield United last weekend and having notched five times across the last 180 minutes, they should be able to find a way past one of the division's worst travellers.

Rotherham picked up their first victory under Matt Taylor on Saturday lunchtime and despite the change of management, they are still likely to be far stronger at the New York Stadium.

On the road, they've netted just a single goal and have lost two of their last three. They were abject at Ewood Park, conceding an xGA of 2.5 and as evidenced by their fortuitous 0-0 draw at the Riverside Stadium, they are always likely to give away a few opportunities on their travels.

Over 1.5 Stoke Goals 2.1

Improving Terriers to prevail at the John Smiths

Huddersfield 2.8815/8 v Preston 2.68/5; The Draw 3.1511/5

Tuesday 19:45

Although there is still a long way to go, Mark Fotheringham can be relatively pleased the impact that he's made in West Yorkshire.

The straight-talking Scot has improved performances significantly, and the Terriers have now found the net seven times across their last four outings.

There are still issues at the back and the former Hertha Berlin assistant will undoubtedly be working on numerous solutions in order to make his side much tougher to break down.

Preston were unable to follow up their sensational 3-2 victory over Norwich and have now slumped to consecutive defeats. PNE's defensive solidity has deserted them in recent weeks and they have now conceded twice in each of their last three outings.

Ryan Lowe is starting to feel the pressure and with this weekend's Lancashire derby looming, he'll be desperate to stop the rot here.

Nevertheless, this will be the Lilywhites fourth match in the space of ten days and they could fall short against their steadily improving hosts.

Huddersfield Draw No Bet 1.91

Rovers to continue fantastic home form

Blackburn 2.285/4 v Sunderland 3.45; The Draw 3.412/5

Tuesday 19:45

Tony Mowbray returns to Ewood Park on Tuesday night and he'll be hoping that his side can improve their away performances in Lancashire.

The Black Cats have enjoyed a decent run of form at the Stadium of Light, however, they've won just one of their last four away games and their xG numbers on the road have not been particularly eye-catching.

Blackburn picked up their first away victory since the end of August at the weekend as they heaped yet more misery on managerless Middlesbrough.

Rovers have been very competent on their own patch this season and their recent displays against Millwall, Watford and Rotherham suggest that they'll be able to take all three points at this venue once again.

Blackburn to beat Sunderland 2.28

Swans to bounce back from Burnley battering

Swansea 2.111/10 v Reading 43/1; The Draw 3.412/5

Tuesday 19:45

Swansea's winning run came to a crashing halt at the weekend as they were trounced by an impressive Burnley side.

Russell Martin's side weren't helped by a red card early in the second half, however, they were second best throughout the 90 minutes and this looks like the ideal opportunity to respond to that setback.

At home, the welshmen have been excellent, beating Sunderland, Hull and QPR and they only came unstuck in the dying embers of their 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United.

Reading are on a three match winless streak and Paul Ince will be keen to arrest the slide.

They possess one of the smallest squads in the Championship and yet another quick turnaround is unlikely to help matters. They looked a bit disjointed at the weekend and although the hosts will be without striker Joel Piroe for this clash, his absence may still not be enough to swing this in the Royals favour.

Swansea to beat Reading 2.1

Entertaining 90 minutes at Carrow Road

Norwich 1.9720/21 v Luton 4.77/2; The Draw 3.711/4

Tuesday 19:45

Norwich are starting to wobble once more. The Canaries have won just one of their five and are struggling to live up to their tag as promotion candidates.

Nevertheless, Dean Smith's side are still creating plenty of opportunities and their xG numbers are impressive going forward. They've conceded five times across their last two games and could be susceptible against a Luton side who tend to travel well.

Luton were victorious against QPR at the weekend and are now unbeaten in nine of their last ten Championship outings.

As one of the hardest working sides in the division, they are always tough to play against, particularly when they're on the road.

Despite keeping clean sheets in three of their last five away games, they are coming up against one of the division's most potent strikeforces and they are unlikely to keep them at arm's length for the entire 90 minutes.

Both Teams to Score 1.88

Rejuvinated Baggies to take three points

West Brom 1.758/11 v Bristol City 5.24/1; The Draw 3.9

Tuesday 20:00

Caretaker manager Richard Beale guided West Brom to just their second win of the season as the Baggies left Berkshire with all three points on Saturday afternoon.

He described the performance as 'full of sweat and courage' and although the club claim to be ramping up their managerial search this week, Beale is likely to remain in charge for this midweek fixture.

Despite their lowly position, WBA have produced decent xG numbers this season and they are likely to carve out plenty of chances here.

Bristol City's poor run of form continued with a 2-1 defeat at home to Millwall. The Robins have now lost five of their last seven matches and they have conceded 2+ goals in each of those losses. They continue to struggle at the back and that isn't likely to help their cause on Tuesday night.

West Brom Win 1.75

Lively Seasiders to edge past hapless Hull

Blackpool 2.0811/10 v Hull 3.814/5; The Draw 3.45

Wednesday 19:45

Blackpool were involved in an absurdly dramatic 3-3 draw with Sheffield United at the weekend. The Seasiders went down to nine men in the 81st minute, survived a missed penalty, and conceded a heart-breaking equaliser in stoppage time.

In addition to this, Shayne Lavery was dismissed following the full time whistle. Despite stretching their unbeaten run to three games, the Fylde Coast club are a little short on numbers ahead of this clash.

Nevertheless, they are improving and Michael Appleton appears to be finally getting his message across. Jerry Yates has scored four times in his last two games and is one of the few players who isn't suspended for this midweek clash.

Hull slumped to yet another defeat on Sunday afternoon with the Tigers losing 2-0 to Birmingham at the MKM.

The Humberside outfit's managerial search rumbles on, and they are in exceptionally poor form coming into this tie. They've lost seven of their last eight matches and have failed to find the net in six of those encounters.

Blackpool to Win 2.08

Beale's men to bounce back

QPR 2.186/5 v Cardiff 3.814/5; The Draw 3.45

Wednesday 19:45

Mick Beale described his side's 3-1 defeat to Luton as 'a really bad afternoon'. The West Londoners weren't at their best, however, they have put together a really decent run of form and have picked up some notable victories including a 1-0 success at Bramall Lane.

They are also difficult to beat at Loftus Road and have suffered just a single defeat at this venue so far. Beale has done such a good job in the Championship that he is reportedly on the shortlist for the vacant Wolves job.

Cardiff were disappointing at the weekend as they slipped to a 1-0 defeat in front of their own fans.

The Bluebirds have undoubtedly improved under Mark Hudson, however, this is the former defenders' first real challenge.

He must pick his players up ahead of a tough trip to the capital. The majority of Cardiff matches have been tight and the xG numbers have reflected this, however, they've picked up just two away wins so far this season with the latest of these coming against Wigan, who have really struggled at the DW this season.

QPR to beat Cardiff 2.18

Another low-scoring affair at the CBS

Coventry 2.9215/8 v Sheffield United 2.56/4; The Draw 3.39/4

Wednesday 19:45

If you're in search of entertainment then it's probably best to avoid watching Coventry City matches.

The Sky Blues were struggling for form, however, Mark Robins has managed to tighten things up and they have become extremely tough to break down. They've conceded just once across their last five matches and have suffered just a single defeat since September 3rd.

They may only have scored twice across those last five matches, however, striker Viktor Gyokeres is proving that he wasn't merely a one-season wonder.

Sheffield United were involved in a topsy-turvy 3-3 draw with Blackpool at the weekend and Paul Heckingbottom's side are now winless in five.

Nevertheless, injuries have hit them hard, and goalkeeper Wes Foderingham will now be suspended for this contest. The Blades have been error-prone at the back, however the return of Anel Ahmedhodzic is likely to help them tighten up.

Under 2.5 Goals 1.82

Entertaining clash at Turf Moor

Birmingham 3.711/4 v Burnley 2.1411/10; The Draw 3.412/5

Wednesday 19:45

Birmingham have improved significantly under John Eustace and despite the off-field issues, the Blues now sit comfortably in mid-table.

They've become tough to beat, however, they also offer a significant threat going forward and produced an xG of 2.2 against Bristol City last weekend. The majority of their recent victories have come against sides in the bottom half of the table, and this will be significantly tougher.

Burnley have taken the lead on numerous occasions this season, however, the Clarets have often failed to build on that advantage.

At the weekend, Vincent Kompany's side finally appeared to click and they were ruthless against Swansea. They created several chances and looked dangerous every time they moved the ball forward.

The Blues may have improved, however, they are likely to struggle against the rampant Lancastrians.

Over 1.5 Burnley Goals 2.25

Two out-of-form sides meet at the DW

Wigan 2.942/1 v Middlesbrough 2.6213/8; The Draw 3.211/5

Wednesday 19:45

Wigan were unable to build on their midweek victory as they slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the Stadium of Light.

The Latics are far more efficient on the road with Leam Richardson's side seemingly far better equipped to play on the counter.

Nevertheless, the majority of their matches have been tight with only two of their seven home matches having been decided by more than a single goal margin.

At the time of writing, Middlesbrough are yet to appoint Chris Wilder's replacement.

Boro are struggling for form and the home fans registered their displeasure at the weekend as they watched their side lose 2-1 at home to Blackburn.

The Teessiders have scored just twice across their last five encounters and aren't producing enough going forward.

Under 2.5 Goals 1.71

Another watchable 90 mins at The Den

Millwall 2.588/5 v Watford 2.962/1; The Draw 3.3512/5

Wednesday 20:00

Millwall picked up their first away victory of the season at the weekend and also stretched their unbeaten run to three games in the process.

Gary Rowett's side have a reputation for being defensively secure, however, they haven't reached the same levels of doggedness this season and have conceded in five of their last six.

Zian Flemming has taken a few months to find his feet at this level, however, the Dutchman has hit his stride and should be able to test the Watford defence on Wednesday night.

Watford have a mixed record under Slaven Bilic so far, however, they will be buoyed by a 2-1 victory over Norwich at the weekend.

The Hornets haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last three matches, yet they possess plenty of firepower and have netted a first half goal in each of their last five matches.

The Hertfordshire outfit are unlikely to keep the impressive Lions off the scoresheet, however, they always look dangerous going forward.