Lions' away day blues to continue

Seasiders to leave Hawthorns with at least a point

BTTS at Kenilworth Road

Another Eustace midweek masterclass

Birmingham 2.6213/8 v Millwall 3.185/40; The Draw 3.259/4

Wednesday 19:45

Any pre-season concerns surrounding Birmingham has dissipated over the last few weeks with the Blues having put together a superb run of form, which has seen them move into top half of the Championship table. Although they were clinging on towards the end of the game, their 2-0 victory over QPR on Friday night was an important result and it was played out in front 19,000 fans, the club's highest attendance since 2020.

Blues fans will be delighted to have another home fixture to look forward to on Wednesday night, and they'll be hoping to improve on their 3-3-2 record at St. Andrews. The hosts have conceded just six times at this stadium and have kept three clean sheets in their last four outings here.

Birmingham's midfield has a terrific balance with Hannibal Mejbri, Tahith Chong and Krystian Bielik all catching the eye and they should all be available for this midweek tie.

Millwall's winning run came to crashing halt in West Yorkshire at the weekend and Lions fans may be a little concerned by their team's flat and lifeless display. They still tend to struggle on the road and having lost to Huddersfield at the weekend, they could come up short against yet another resolute opponent.

Back Birmingham to beat Millwall 2.62

Visitors to leave the MKM with at least a point

Hull 3.259/4 v Middlesbrough 2.466/4; The Draw 3.412/5

Tuesday 19:45

Hull are closing in on a managerial appointment with Liam Rosenior finally set to be appointed this week. The Tigers have been decent enough on the road, yet they tend to struggle at the MKM. They've won just one of their last six in front of their own fans and have failed to score in all five of those defeats. At the weekend, they produced an xG of just 0.4 against Blackburn and rarely looked like finding the back of the net.

Michael Carrick saw his side lose 2-1 at Deepdale and although there were some encouraging signs in the first half, the scale of his task at the Riverside Stadium will have become apparent during the second half.

The former Manchester United midfielder switched to a 4-4-2 for this fixture, however, his side failed to fire going forward and he will need to find a way to get the best out of players such as Isaiah Jones and Riley McGree, who have looked short of confidence so far this season. Nevertheless, this appears to be a decent opportunity for Carrick to get at least a point on the board.

Middlesbrough or Draw and Under 2.5 Goals 2.12

In-form Seasiders to continue their momentum

West Brom 1.758/11 v Blackpool 5.59/2; The Draw 43/1

Tuesday 20:00

Carlos Corberan was unable to begin his tenure with a victory at the weekend as the Baggies slipped up at home to Sheffield United. On paper, this fixture looks slightly easier, however, the visitors are one of the division's in-form teams and are unlikely to make it easy for the struggling hosts. WBA have won just twice all season and Saturday's defeat saw them slip to the bottom of the table. This is an exceptionally quick turnaround and Corberan may not have enough to time to get his ideas across.

Blackpool came from behind to beat Coventry at the weekend and the Seasiders were good value for their three points. They produced an xG of 2.6 and could easily have been three or four goals up by the break. Michael Appleton's side are pleasing on the eye and they have been superb going forward. They also possess the division's top goalscorer in Jerry Yates and with Shane Lavery also returning to the fold here, they should be able to leave the Hawthorns with something to show for their efforts.

Back Blackpool or Draw Double Chance 2.3

Entertaining 90 mins at Kenilworth Road

Luton 2.021/1 v Reading 4.3100/30; The Draw 3.55/2

Tuesday 19:45

Despite sitting comfortably inside the top half, Luton have only won twice in front of their own fans this season. Admittedly, the Hatters are always tough to beat and haven't lost at this venue since the beginning of September, however, they have now drawn three of their last five here. Keeping clean sheets here is also an issue and they have managed just a single home shutout (vs Blackburn) since the opening day of the campaign.

Carlton Morris has proven to be an extremely astute signing and with the hosts having netted in each of their last seven here, the former Norwich striker is likely to be heavily involved once again.

Paul Ince has every right to feel aggrieved after his side were denied a clear penalty in their defeat to Burnley at the weekend. The Royals have been performing reasonable well and have netted five times in their last three outings. After failing to score in three of their first four away games, they have subsequently found the net in each of their last four and should be able to strike in this one too.

Back Both Teams to Score 1.98

PNE to find the net at Deepdale once again

Preston 2.68/5 v Swansea 3.185/40; The Draw 3.39/4

Tuesday 19:45

Although they've still netted just four times in front of their own fans, PNE are starting to look far more effective going forward. They've scored four times in their last two outings and have found the net in three of their last five games at Deepdale. They weren't completely convincing against Middlesbrough at the weekend, however, they have undoubtedly improved their attacking output.

Swansea picked up another point at the weekend as they drew 1-1 with Bristol City. Russell Martin's side have still only suffered two away defeats this season and have been involved in some entertaining contests in recent weeks. They've conceded the opening goal in five of their eight away matches and are far from secure at the back.

Back Both Teams to Score 1.88

Blades to edge past Robins

Bristol City 3.412/5 v Sheffield United 2.265/4; The Draw 3.711/4

Tuesday 19:45

Sheffield United's injury crisis is far from over, however, it is slowly beginning to ease. Notwithstanding Rhian Brewster's latest setback, Paul Heckingbottom is now able to field a strong XI and he will be pleased with his side's performance at the Hawthorns. The Blades have lost just two of their last eight away games, although they were the better side at the CBS Arena a fortnight ago. The visitors have also kept clean sheets four of their last six away matches and will not make it easy for the Robins.

Bristol City picked up a point against Swansea at the weekend and remain fairly difficult to beat on their own patch. Nigel Pearson's side have suffered just three home defeats so far with each of those losses coming by a single goal margin. Despite their much-discussed defensive issues, the hosts have conceded just nine times in as many matches here and are unlikely to be carved apart easily.

Back Sheffield United Draw No Bet 1.66

Dogged Terriers to battle admirably

Huddersfield 2.8415/8 v Sunderland 2.767/4; The Draw 3.39/4

Wednesday 19:45

Although many fans are yet to be convinced by the apppointment, Huddersfield manager Mark Fotheringham has made the Terriers significantly tougher to break down, particularly at home. The hosts have a 4-1-4 record here, with three of those four victories arriving since mid-September. The West Yorkshire outfit have also conceded just a single goal in their last four matches here and they are likely to make it tough for the visitors. Huddersfield's attacking output has diminished lately, however, they are likely to battle their way through the 90 minutes.

Sunderland put in a decent performance at Kenilworth Road at the weekend with the Black Cats taking a deserved point back to Wearside. Tony Mowbray's side have a decent record on the road and with an xG of 1.9 at the weekend, they should be able to ask questions of the home defence. Nevertheless, finding a way through Huddersfield's rearguard could be a tough ask.

Back Huddersfield Draw No Bet 1.85

Canaries to edge past injury-hit QPR

Norwich 2.0421/20 v QPR 43/1; The Draw 3.711/4

Wednesday 19:45

Dean Smith was extremely relieved to see his side beat Stoke at the weekend. The former Villa and Brentford coach had been feeling the pressure with the Canaries having presided over a six-match winless streak, however, they put in a much-improved performance at the weekend and produced an xG of 2.3. The East Anglian outfit have a big squad and that is likely to come in handy at this stage of the campaign.

Despite missing a penalty and creating several decent chances, QPR were defeated at St. Andrews on Friday night. Michael Beale admitted that everything went wrong for his side and with both Jake Clarke-Salter and Tyler Roberts picking up injuries, the West London side will be forced to shuffle their pack here. Having lost back-to-back games on the road, the R's could struggle on Wednesday evening.

Back Norwich to beat QPR 2.04

Another low-scoring contest in Wales

Cardiff 32/1 v Watford 2.568/5; The Draw 3.3512/5

Wednesday 19:45

If you're a fan of entertainment, then you may wish to avoid a trip to the Cardiff City Stadium anytime soon. The Bluebirds have been effective at this venue, however, their opening eight matches have produced just ten goals so far. Nevertheless, the hosts have won two of their last three in front of their own fans and despite hosting both Norwich and Burnley here this season, they've still been breached on just four occasions.

Watford were involved in a scrappy affair at the DW Stadium at the weekend, however, Slaven Bilic will have been delighted to see his side clinch back-to-back victories for the first time this season. It was also a second successive clean sheet for the Hornets and they will be hoping to complete the hat-trick on Wednesday night. If they do manage to extend their winning streak, they will have to work hard for all three points.

Back Under 2.5 Goals 1.74

Straightforward success for the Clarets

Burnley 1.4840/85 v Rotherham 8.27/1; The Draw 4.77/2

Wednesday 19:45

Burnley are still unbeaten at Turf Moor and they should have very little to fear ahead of the visit of Rotherham. The Clarets rode their luck against Reading at the weekend, however, they have plenty of options from the bench and despite the absence of Josh Cullen and Jack Cork, they still have admirable strength-in-depth. They've won five of their last six outings and haven't conceded more than a single goal here since August 20th.

Rotherham's travel issues continued at the weekend as they were outgunned by Cardiff. The Millers had improved their performances in recent weeks, yet Matt Taylor's side offered very little going forward in South Wales. They produced an xG of just 0.1 on Saturday afternoon and having netted just four times on the road, they could struggle in East Lancashire.

Back Burnley to Win and a Goal to be Scored in Each Half 2.04

Potters to take at least a point

Wigan 2.89/5 v Stoke 2.77/4; The Draw 3.3512/5

Wednesday 19:45

Wigan's miserable home form continued at the weekend with the Latics suffering a 1-0 defeat to Watford. The hosts have netted just six times in front of their own fans so far and Leam Richardson must find a way to improve attacking performances at the DW.

Stoke remain one of the more unpredictable sides in the division, however, they now appear to be on a downward trajectory and Alex Neil must find a way of arresting the slide. Nevertheless, they have scored more goals on the road than at home so far this season, and have registered in seven of their last eight away outings. The Potters have already visited four of the top five teams this season and their away record should be strong enough to take at least a point back to Staffordshire.