</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fmidweek-championship-tips-confident-blues-to-continue-their-ascent-311022-904.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fmidweek-championship-tips-confident-blues-to-continue-their-ascent-311022-904.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/marseille-v-tottenham-visitors-have-too-much-class-for-french-hosts-301022-164.html">Marseille v Spurs: Visitors' class will get them through</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/liverpool-v-napoli-tips-goals-forecast-for-anfield-encounter-311022-766.html">Liverpool v Napoli: Goals forecast for Anfield encounter</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/tuesday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-bets-for-champions-league-and-more-1-311022-204.html">Tuesday Football Cheat Sheet: Bets for Champions League and more</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">FIFA World Cup 2022</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/">Patrice Evra</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-has-a-22-1-nap-at-wexford-311022-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Diamboy is Rhys Williams' 22/1 NAP at Wexford</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/daily-racing-multiple-tips-haggas-and-appleby-the-source-for-monday-winners-311022-134.html">Daily Racing Multiple: Haggas and Appleby the source for Monday winners </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/mondays-most-backed-odds-on-market-mover-at-wexford-311022-1057.html">Monday's Most Backed: Odds on market mover at Wexford</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/20-twenty-cricket/t20-world-cup-tips-england-odds-on-to-beat-nz-but-7-1-to-win-tournament-311022-204.html">T20 World Cup Tips: England odds-on to beat NZ but 7/1 to win tournament</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/england-v-new-zealand-t20-world-cup-tips-kiwis-can-squeeze-life-out-of-rivals-311022-194.html">England v New Zealand T20 World Cup Tips: Kiwis can squeeze life out of rivals</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/afghanistan-v-sri-lanka-t20-world-cup-tips-afghans-can-sense-first-win-301022-194.html">Afghanistan v Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Tips: Afghans can sense first win</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-paris-masters-day-one-tips-cilic-to-have-too-much-for-musetti-301022-778.html">ATP Paris Masters Day One Tips: Cilic to have too much for Musetti</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-paris-masters-outright-tips-keep-an-eye-on-players-needing-a-big-tournament-301022-778.html">ATP Paris Masters Outright Tips: Keep an eye on players needing a big tournament</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-vienna-tips-in-form-ruusuvuori-a-lively-underdog-against-hurkacz-261022-169.html">ATP Vienna Tips: In-form Ruusuvuori a lively underdog against Hurkacz</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/portugal-masters-result-and-review-smith-wins-wire-to-wire-and-power-bags-the-bermudan-bounty-311022-167.html">The Punter's De-Brief: Smith wins wire-to-wire and Power bags the Bermudan bounty</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-portugal-masters-tips-ben-the-bet-in-bermuda-281022-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Baddeley the bet in Bermuda </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/portugal-masters-long-odds-golf-tips-back-brice-to-bag-the-bermudan-bounty-261022-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Back Brice to bag the Bermudan bounty</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-midterm-elections-the-ten-states-that-will-determine-which-party-controls-the-senate-291022-171.html">US Midterm Elections: The ten states that will determine which party controls the Senate</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Betting signals now firmly point to a Red Wave at the mid-terms</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/brazilian-election-odds-lula-odds-on-to-beat-bolsonaro-in-sundays-vote-251022-204.html">Brazilian Election: Lula odds-on to beat Bolsonaro on Sunday</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Specials</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/strictly-come-dancing-2022-odds-fleur-east-and-helen-skelton-favourites-ahead-of-launch-show-220922-204.html">Strictly 2022: Fleur East and Helen Skelton favourites before launch</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/mercury-music-prize/mercury-music-prize-2022-betting-tips-and-odds-sam-fender-is-worth-a-play-at-12-1-070922-204.html">Mercury Music Prize 2022: Sam Fender worth a play at 12/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/strictly-come-dancing-2022-betting-odds-fleur-east-early-favourite-for-glitterball-glory-160822-204.html">Strictly 2022 Betting Odds: Fleur East early favourite for glitterball glory</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Specials</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/spoty/">Sports Personality of the Year</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/">Eurovision Song Contest</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/oscars/">Oscars</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/">Strictly Come Dancing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/im-a-celebrity/">I'm a Celebrity</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-8-tips-best-bets-previews-spreads-game-picks-271022-1063.html">NFL Week 8 tips: Back the Bills to see-off the Packers</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-7-tips-back-a-new-york-new-york-double-pack-to-bounce-back-201022-1063.html">NFL Week 7 tips: Back a New York, New York double & Pack to bounce back</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-six-tips-revenge-for-bills-dallas-d-to-trouble-philly-121022-1063.html">NFL Week 6 tips: Revenge for Bills & Dallas D to trouble Philly</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/champion-of-champions-snooker-tips-one-player-to-back-from-each-group-1-291022-171.html">Champion of Champions Snooker Tips: One player to back from each group</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/tyson-fury-v-derek-chisora-odds-fury-odds-on-to-win-3-december-bout-by-ko-201022-204.html">Tyson Fury v Derek Chisora: Fury odds-on to win 3 December bout by KO</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/northern-ireland-open-snooker-tips-two-players-to-back-from-each-quarter-1-161022-171.html">Northern Ireland Open Snooker Tips: Two players to back from each quarter</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Football Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Daily Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">Championship Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/">The Daily Acca</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702647 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702647 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702647={pID:"6702647",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702647:window.ftClick_6702647,ftExpTrack_6702647:window.ftExpTrack_6702647,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702647PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702647); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702647PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702647"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702647;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600LEFT/?"+ft6702647PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702647.GTimeout);ft6702647PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702646 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702646 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702646={pID:"6702646",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702646:window.ftClick_6702646,ftExpTrack_6702646:window.ftExpTrack_6702646,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702646PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702646); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702646PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702646"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702646;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600RIGHT/?"+ft6702646PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702646.GTimeout);ft6702646PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Virgil VD and Mo Salah 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Karim Benzema celebrates 3 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Pep points 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player kicking ball - 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Floodlights.220x147.jpg');"> <div><h4>Championship Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Midweek Championship Tips: Confident Blues to continue their ascent </h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/jack-critchley/">Jack Critchley</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-10-31">31 October 2022</time></li> <li>5:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Midweek Championship Tips: Confident Blues to continue their ascent ", "name": "Midweek Championship Tips: Confident Blues to continue their ascent ", "description": "Jack Critchley has taken a look at the midweek Championship fixture list and has picked out his best bets from the 12 matches...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/midweek-championship-tips-confident-blues-to-continue-their-ascent-311022-904.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/midweek-championship-tips-confident-blues-to-continue-their-ascent-311022-904.html", "datePublished": "2022-10-31T10:54:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2022-10-31T13:31:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/John Eustace.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Jack Critchley has taken a look at the midweek Championship fixture list and has picked out his best bets from the 12 matches... Lions' away day blues to continue Seasiders to leave Hawthorns with at least a point BTTS at Kenilworth Road Another Eustace midweek masterclass Birmingham [2.62] v Millwall [3.1]; The Draw [3.25] Wednesday 19:45 Any pre-season concerns surrounding Birmingham has dissipated over the last few weeks with the Blues having put together a superb run of form, which has seen them move into top half of the Championship table. Although they were clinging on towards the end of the game, their 2-0 victory over QPR on Friday night was an important result and it was played out in front 19,000 fans, the club's highest attendance since 2020. Blues fans will be delighted to have another home fixture to look forward to on Wednesday night, and they'll be hoping to improve on their 3-3-2 record at St. Andrews. The hosts have conceded just six times at this stadium and have kept three clean sheets in their last four outings here. Birmingham's midfield has a terrific balance with Hannibal Mejbri, Tahith Chong and Krystian Bielik all catching the eye and they should all be available for this midweek tie. Millwall's winning run came to crashing halt in West Yorkshire at the weekend and Lions fans may be a little concerned by their team's flat and lifeless display. They still tend to struggle on the road and having lost to Huddersfield at the weekend, they could come up short against yet another resolute opponent. Back Birmingham to beat Millwall 2.62 Visitors to leave the MKM with at least a point Hull [3.25] v Middlesbrough [2.46]; The Draw [3.4] Tuesday 19:45 Hull are closing in on a managerial appointment with Liam Rosenior finally set to be appointed this week. The Tigers have been decent enough on the road, yet they tend to struggle at the MKM. They've won just one of their last six in front of their own fans and have failed to score in all five of those defeats. At the weekend, they produced an xG of just 0.4 against Blackburn and rarely looked like finding the back of the net. Michael Carrick saw his side lose 2-1 at Deepdale and although there were some encouraging signs in the first half, the scale of his task at the Riverside Stadium will have become apparent during the second half. The former Manchester United midfielder switched to a 4-4-2 for this fixture, however, his side failed to fire going forward and he will need to find a way to get the best out of players such as Isaiah Jones and Riley McGree, who have looked short of confidence so far this season. Nevertheless, this appears to be a decent opportunity for Carrick to get at least a point on the board. Middlesbrough or Draw and Under 2.5 Goals 2.12 In-form Seasiders to continue their momentum West Brom [1.75] v Blackpool [5.5]; The Draw [4] Tuesday 20:00 Carlos Corberan was unable to begin his tenure with a victory at the weekend as the Baggies slipped up at home to Sheffield United. On paper, this fixture looks slightly easier, however, the visitors are one of the division's in-form teams and are unlikely to make it easy for the struggling hosts. WBA have won just twice all season and Saturday's defeat saw them slip to the bottom of the table. This is an exceptionally quick turnaround and Corberan may not have enough to time to get his ideas across. Blackpool came from behind to beat Coventry at the weekend and the Seasiders were good value for their three points. They produced an xG of 2.6 and could easily have been three or four goals up by the break. Michael Appleton's side are pleasing on the eye and they have been superb going forward. They also possess the division's top goalscorer in Jerry Yates and with Shane Lavery also returning to the fold here, they should be able to leave the Hawthorns with something to show for their efforts. Back Blackpool or Draw Double Chance 2.3 Entertaining 90 mins at Kenilworth Road Luton [2.02] v Reading [4.3]; The Draw [3.5] Tuesday 19:45 Despite sitting comfortably inside the top half, Luton have only won twice in front of their own fans this season. Admittedly, the Hatters are always tough to beat and haven't lost at this venue since the beginning of September, however, they have now drawn three of their last five here. Keeping clean sheets here is also an issue and they have managed just a single home shutout (vs Blackburn) since the opening day of the campaign. Carlton Morris has proven to be an extremely astute signing and with the hosts having netted in each of their last seven here, the former Norwich striker is likely to be heavily involved once again. Paul Ince has every right to feel aggrieved after his side were denied a clear penalty in their defeat to Burnley at the weekend. The Royals have been performing reasonable well and have netted five times in their last three outings. After failing to score in three of their first four away games, they have subsequently found the net in each of their last four and should be able to strike in this one too. Back Both Teams to Score 1.98 PNE to find the net at Deepdale once again Preston [2.6] v Swansea [3.1]; The Draw [3.3] Tuesday 19:45 Although they've still netted just four times in front of their own fans, PNE are starting to look far more effective going forward. They've scored four times in their last two outings and have found the net in three of their last five games at Deepdale. They weren't completely convincing against Middlesbrough at the weekend, however, they have undoubtedly improved their attacking output. Swansea picked up another point at the weekend as they drew 1-1 with Bristol City. Russell Martin's side have still only suffered two away defeats this season and have been involved in some entertaining contests in recent weeks. They've conceded the opening goal in five of their eight away matches and are far from secure at the back. Back Both Teams to Score 1.88 Blades to edge past Robins Bristol City [3.4] v Sheffield United [2.26]; The Draw [3.7] Tuesday 19:45 Sheffield United's injury crisis is far from over, however, it is slowly beginning to ease. Notwithstanding Rhian Brewster's latest setback, Paul Heckingbottom is now able to field a strong XI and he will be pleased with his side's performance at the Hawthorns. The Blades have lost just two of their last eight away games, although they were the better side at the CBS Arena a fortnight ago. The visitors have also kept clean sheets four of their last six away matches and will not make it easy for the Robins. Bristol City picked up a point against Swansea at the weekend and remain fairly difficult to beat on their own patch. Nigel Pearson's side have suffered just three home defeats so far with each of those losses coming by a single goal margin. Despite their much-discussed defensive issues, the hosts have conceded just nine times in as many matches here and are unlikely to be carved apart easily. Back Sheffield United Draw No Bet 1.66 Dogged Terriers to battle admirably Huddersfield [2.84] v Sunderland [2.76]; The Draw [3.3] Wednesday 19:45 Although many fans are yet to be convinced by the apppointment, Huddersfield manager Mark Fotheringham has made the Terriers significantly tougher to break down, particularly at home. The hosts have a 4-1-4 record here, with three of those four victories arriving since mid-September. The West Yorkshire outfit have also conceded just a single goal in their last four matches here and they are likely to make it tough for the visitors. Huddersfield's attacking output has diminished lately, however, they are likely to battle their way through the 90 minutes. Sunderland put in a decent performance at Kenilworth Road at the weekend with the Black Cats taking a deserved point back to Wearside. Tony Mowbray's side have a decent record on the road and with an xG of 1.9 at the weekend, they should be able to ask questions of the home defence. Nevertheless, finding a way through Huddersfield's rearguard could be a tough ask. Back Huddersfield Draw No Bet 1.85 Canaries to edge past injury-hit QPR Norwich [2.04] v QPR [4]; The Draw [3.7] Wednesday 19:45 Dean Smith was extremely relieved to see his side beat Stoke at the weekend. The former Villa and Brentford coach had been feeling the pressure with the Canaries having presided over a six-match winless streak, however, they put in a much-improved performance at the weekend and produced an xG of 2.3. The East Anglian outfit have a big squad and that is likely to come in handy at this stage of the campaign. Despite missing a penalty and creating several decent chances, QPR were defeated at St. Andrews on Friday night. Michael Beale admitted that everything went wrong for his side and with both Jake Clarke-Salter and Tyler Roberts picking up injuries, the West London side will be forced to shuffle their pack here. Having lost back-to-back games on the road, the R's could struggle on Wednesday evening. Back Norwich to beat QPR 2.04 Another low-scoring contest in Wales Cardiff [3] v Watford [2.56]; The Draw [3.35] Wednesday 19:45 If you're a fan of entertainment, then you may wish to avoid a trip to the Cardiff City Stadium anytime soon. The Bluebirds have been effective at this venue, however, their opening eight matches have produced just ten goals so far. Nevertheless, the hosts have won two of their last three in front of their own fans and despite hosting both Norwich and Burnley here this season, they've still been breached on just four occasions. Watford were involved in a scrappy affair at the DW Stadium at the weekend, however, Slaven Bilic will have been delighted to see his side clinch back-to-back victories for the first time this season. It was also a second successive clean sheet for the Hornets and they will be hoping to complete the hat-trick on Wednesday night. If they do manage to extend their winning streak, they will have to work hard for all three points. Back Under 2.5 Goals 1.74 Straightforward success for the Clarets Burnley [1.48] v Rotherham [8.2]; The Draw [4.7] Wednesday 19:45 Burnley are still unbeaten at Turf Moor and they should have very little to fear ahead of the visit of Rotherham. The Clarets rode their luck against Reading at the weekend, however, they have plenty of options from the bench and despite the absence of Josh Cullen and Jack Cork, they still have admirable strength-in-depth. They've won five of their last six outings and haven't conceded more than a single goal here since August 20th. Rotherham's travel issues continued at the weekend as they were outgunned by Cardiff. The Millers had improved their performances in recent weeks, yet Matt Taylor's side offered very little going forward in South Wales. They produced an xG of just 0.1 on Saturday afternoon and having netted just four times on the road, they could struggle in East Lancashire. Back Burnley to Win and a Goal to be Scored in Each Half 2.04 Potters to take at least a point Wigan [2.8] v Stoke [2.7]; The Draw [3.35] Wednesday 19:45 Wigan's miserable home form continued at the weekend with the Latics suffering a 1-0 defeat to Watford. The hosts have netted just six times in front of their own fans so far and Leam Richardson must find a way to improve attacking performances at the DW. Stoke remain one of the more unpredictable sides in the division, however, they now appear to be on a downward trajectory and Alex Neil must find a way of arresting the slide. Nevertheless, they have scored more goals on the road than at home so far this season, and have registered in seven of their last eight away outings. The Potters have already visited four of the top five teams this season and their away record should be strong enough to take at least a point back to Staffordshire. Back Stoke Win or Draw and Under 3.5 Goals 1.74 ", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/John%20Eustace.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Jack Critchley" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/John Eustace.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/John Eustace.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/John Eustace.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/John Eustace.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Birmingham boss John Eustace"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">John Eustace will be hoping that his side can continue their superb recent form</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205579369" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"EFL Championship","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/football\/market\/1.205579369","entry_title":"Midweek Championship Tips: Confident Blues to continue their ascent "}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205579369">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Midweek%20Championship%20Tips%3A%20Confident%20Blues%20to%20continue%20their%20ascent%20&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fmidweek-championship-tips-confident-blues-to-continue-their-ascent-311022-904.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fmidweek-championship-tips-confident-blues-to-continue-their-ascent-311022-904.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fmidweek-championship-tips-confident-blues-to-continue-their-ascent-311022-904.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fmidweek-championship-tips-confident-blues-to-continue-their-ascent-311022-904.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fmidweek-championship-tips-confident-blues-to-continue-their-ascent-311022-904.html&text=Midweek%20Championship%20Tips%3A%20Confident%20Blues%20to%20continue%20their%20ascent%20" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Jack Critchley has taken a look at the midweek Championship fixture list and has picked out his best bets from the 12 matches...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><blockquote> <ul> <li><strong>Lions' away day blues to continue</strong></li> <li><strong>Seasiders to leave Hawthorns with at least a point</strong></li> <li><strong>BTTS at Kenilworth Road</strong></li> </ul> </blockquote><h2>Another Eustace midweek masterclass</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205579369"><strong>Birmingham <b class="inline_odds" title="13/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.62</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/8</span></b> v Millwall <b class="inline_odds" title="85/40"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.1</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">85/40</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.25</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b> </strong></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205579369"><strong>Wednesday 19:45</strong></a></p><p>Any pre-season concerns surrounding Birmingham has dissipated over the last few weeks with the Blues having put together a superb run of form, which has seen them move into top half of the Championship table. Although they were clinging on towards the end of the game, their 2-0 victory over QPR on Friday night was an important result and it was played out in front 19,000 fans, the club's highest attendance since 2020.</p><p>Blues fans will be delighted to have another home fixture to look forward to on Wednesday night, and they'll be hoping to improve on their 3-3-2 record at St. Andrews. <strong>The hosts have conceded just six times at this stadium</strong> and have kept three clean sheets in their last four outings here.</p><p>Birmingham's midfield has a terrific balance with Hannibal Mejbri, Tahith Chong and Krystian Bielik all catching the eye and they should all be available for this midweek tie.</p><p>Millwall's winning run came to crashing halt in West Yorkshire at the weekend and Lions fans may be a little concerned by their team's flat and lifeless display. They still tend to struggle on the road and having lost to Huddersfield at the weekend, they could come up short against yet another resolute opponent.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Birmingham to beat Millwall</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205579369" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.62</a></div><h2>Visitors to leave the MKM with at least a point</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205579804"><strong>Hull <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.25</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b> v Middlesbrough <b class="inline_odds" title="6/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.46</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/4</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="12/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/5</span></b> </strong></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205579804"><strong>Tuesday 19:45</strong></a></p><p>Hull are closing in on a managerial appointment with <strong>Liam Rosenior</strong> finally set to be appointed this week. The Tigers have been decent enough on the road, yet they tend to struggle at the MKM. <strong>They've won just one of their last six in front of their own fans</strong> and have failed to score in all five of those defeats. At the weekend, they produced an xG of just 0.4 against Blackburn and rarely looked like finding the back of the net.</p><p><strong>Michael Carrick</strong> saw his side lose 2-1 at Deepdale and although there were some encouraging signs in the first half, the scale of his task at the Riverside Stadium will have become apparent during the second half.</p><p>The former Manchester United midfielder switched to a 4-4-2 for this fixture, however, his side failed to fire going forward and he will need to find a way to get the best out of players such as<strong> Isaiah Jones and Riley McGree</strong>, who have looked short of confidence so far this season. Nevertheless, this appears to be a decent opportunity for Carrick to get at least a point on the board.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Middlesbrough or Draw and Under 2.5 Goals</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/hull-v-middlesbrough/31860854" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.12</a></div><h2>In-form Seasiders to continue their momentum</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205579696"><strong>West Brom <b class="inline_odds" title="8/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.75</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/11</span></b> v Blackpool <b class="inline_odds" title="9/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/2</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="3/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">3/1</span></b> </strong></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205579696"><strong>Tuesday 20:00</strong></a></p><p><strong></strong>Carlos Corberan was unable to begin his tenure with a victory at the weekend as the Baggies slipped up at home to Sheffield United. On paper, this fixture looks slightly easier, however, the visitors are one of the division's in-form teams and are unlikely to make it easy for the struggling hosts. <strong>WBA have won just twice all season</strong> and Saturday's defeat saw them slip to the bottom of the table. This is an exceptionally quick turnaround and Corberan may not have enough to time to get his ideas across.</p><p>Blackpool came from behind to beat Coventry at the weekend and the Seasiders were good value for their three points. <strong>They produced an xG of 2.6 and could easily have been three or four goals up by the break</strong>. Michael Appleton's side are pleasing on the eye and they have been superb going forward. They also possess the division's top goalscorer in Jerry Yates and with Shane Lavery also returning to the fold here, they should be able to leave the Hawthorns with something to show for their efforts.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Blackpool or Draw Double Chance</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205579696" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.3</a></div><h2>Entertaining 90 mins at Kenilworth Road</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205579915"><strong>Luton <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.02</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b> v Reading <b class="inline_odds" title="100/30"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">100/30</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="5/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/2</span></b> </strong></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205579915"><strong>Tuesday 19:45</strong></a></p><p>Despite sitting comfortably inside the top half, Luton have only won twice in front of their own fans this season. Admittedly, the Hatters are always tough to beat and haven't lost at this venue since the beginning of September, however, they have now drawn three of their last five here. Keeping clean sheets here is also an issue and <strong>they have managed just a single home shutout (vs Blackburn) since the opening day of the campaign</strong>.</p><p>Carlton Morris has proven to be an extremely astute signing and with the hosts having netted in each of their last seven here, the former Norwich striker is likely to be heavily involved once again.</p><p>Paul Ince has every right to feel aggrieved after his side were denied a clear penalty in their defeat to Burnley at the weekend. The Royals have been performing reasonable well and <strong>have netted five times in their last three outings</strong>. After failing to score in three of their first four away games, they have subsequently found the net in each of their last four and should be able to strike in this one too.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Both Teams to Score</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205579915" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.98</a></div><h2>PNE to find the net at Deepdale once again</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205580134"><strong>Preston <b class="inline_odds" title="8/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/5</span></b> v Swansea <b class="inline_odds" title="85/40"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.1</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">85/40</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b> </strong></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205580134"><strong>Tuesday 19:45</strong></a></p><p>Although they've still netted just four times in front of their own fans, PNE are starting to look far more effective going forward. <strong>They've scored four times in their last two outings and have found the net in three of their last five games at Deepdale</strong>. They weren't completely convincing against Middlesbrough at the weekend, however, they have undoubtedly improved their attacking output.</p><p>Swansea picked up another point at the weekend as they drew 1-1 with Bristol City. Russell Martin's side have still only suffered two away defeats this season and have been involved in some entertaining contests in recent weeks. <strong>They've conceded the opening goal in five of their eight away matches</strong> and are far from secure at the back.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Both Teams to Score</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205580134" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.88</a></div><h2>Blades to edge past Robins</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205578633"><strong>Bristol City <b class="inline_odds" title="12/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/5</span></b> v Sheffield United <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.26</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="11/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.7</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/4</span></b> </strong></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205578633"><strong>Tuesday 19:45</strong></a></p><p>Sheffield United's injury crisis is far from over, however, it is slowly beginning to ease. Notwithstanding Rhian Brewster's latest setback, Paul Heckingbottom is now able to field a strong XI and he will be pleased with his side's performance at the Hawthorns. <strong>The Blades have lost just two of their last eight away games</strong>, although they were the better side at the CBS Arena a fortnight ago. The visitors have also kept clean sheets four of their last six away matches and will not make it easy for the Robins.</p><p>Bristol City picked up a point against Swansea at the weekend and remain fairly difficult to beat on their own patch. Nigel Pearson's side have suffered just three home defeats so far with each of those losses coming by a single goal margin. Despite their much-discussed defensive issues, <strong>the hosts have conceded just nine times in as many matches here</strong> and are unlikely to be carved apart easily.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Sheffield United Draw No Bet</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205578633" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.66</a></div><h2>Dogged Terriers to battle admirably</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205579045"><strong>Huddersfield <b class="inline_odds" title="15/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.84</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">15/8</span></b> v Sunderland <b class="inline_odds" title="7/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.76</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/4</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b> </strong></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205579045"><strong>Wednesday 19:45</strong></a></p><p>Although many fans are yet to be convinced by the apppointment, Huddersfield manager Mark Fotheringham has made the Terriers significantly tougher to break down, particularly at home. The hosts have a 4-1-4 record here, with three of those four victories arriving since mid-September. <strong>The West Yorkshire outfit have also conceded just a single goal in their last four matches here</strong> and they are likely to make it tough for the visitors. Huddersfield's attacking output has diminished lately, however, they are likely to battle their way through the 90 minutes.</p><p>Sunderland put in a decent performance at Kenilworth Road at the weekend with the Black Cats taking a deserved point back to Wearside. Tony Mowbray's side have a decent record on the road and with an xG of 1.9 at the weekend, they should be able to ask questions of the home defence. Nevertheless, finding a way through Huddersfield's rearguard could be a tough ask.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Huddersfield Draw No Bet</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/huddersfield-v-sunderland/31860882" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.85</a></div><h2>Canaries to edge past injury-hit QPR</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205579587"><strong>Norwich <b class="inline_odds" title="21/20"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.04</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">21/20</span></b> v QPR <b class="inline_odds" title="3/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">3/1</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="11/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.7</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/4</span></b> </strong></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205579587"><strong>Wednesday 19:45</strong></a></p><p>Dean Smith was extremely relieved to see his side beat Stoke at the weekend. The former Villa and Brentford coach had been feeling the pressure with the Canaries having presided over a six-match winless streak, however, <strong>they put in a much-improved performance at the weekend and produced an xG of 2.3</strong>. The East Anglian outfit have a big squad and that is likely to come in handy at this stage of the campaign.</p><p>Despite missing a penalty and creating several decent chances, QPR were defeated at St. Andrews on Friday night. Michael Beale admitted that everything went wrong for his side and with both Jake Clarke-Salter and Tyler Roberts picking up injuries, the West London side will be forced to shuffle their pack here. <strong>Having lost back-to-back games on the road</strong>, the R's could struggle on Wednesday evening. <strong></strong></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Norwich to beat QPR</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205579587" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.04</a></div><h2>Another low-scoring contest in Wales</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205579477"><strong>Cardiff <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b> v Watford <b class="inline_odds" title="8/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.56</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/5</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="12/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.35</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/5</span></b> </strong></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205579477"><strong>Wednesday 19:45</strong></a></p><p>If you're a fan of entertainment, then you may wish to avoid a trip to the Cardiff City Stadium anytime soon. The Bluebirds have been effective at this venue, however, <strong>their opening eight matches have produced just ten goals so far</strong>. Nevertheless, the hosts have won two of their last three in front of their own fans and despite hosting both Norwich and Burnley here this season, they've still been breached on just four occasions.</p><p>Watford were involved in a scrappy affair at the DW Stadium at the weekend, however, Slaven Bilic will have been delighted to see his side clinch back-to-back victories for the first time this season. <strong>It was also a second successive clean sheet for the Hornets</strong> and they will be hoping to complete the hat-trick on Wednesday night. If they do manage to extend their winning streak, they will have to work hard for all three points.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Under 2.5 Goals</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205579477" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.74</a></div><h2>Straightforward success for the Clarets</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205579153"><strong>Burnley <b class="inline_odds" title="40/85"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.48</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">40/85</span></b> v Rotherham <b class="inline_odds" title="7/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/1</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="7/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.7</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/2</span></b> </strong></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205579153"><strong>Wednesday 19:45</strong></a></p><p>Burnley are still unbeaten at Turf Moor and they should have very little to fear ahead of the visit of Rotherham. The Clarets rode their luck against Reading at the weekend, however, they have plenty of options from the bench and despite the absence of Josh Cullen and Jack Cork, they still have admirable strength-in-depth. <strong>They've won five of their last six outings and haven't conceded more than a single goal here since August 20th</strong>.</p><p>Rotherham's travel issues continued at the weekend as they were outgunned by Cardiff. The Millers had improved their performances in recent weeks, yet Matt Taylor's side offered very little going forward in South Wales. They produced an xG of just 0.1 on Saturday afternoon and <strong>having netted just four times on the road</strong>, they could struggle in East Lancashire.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Burnley to Win and a Goal to be Scored in Each Half</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/burnley-v-rotherham/31860883" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.04</a></div><h2>Potters to take at least a point</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205579261"><strong>Wigan <b class="inline_odds" title="9/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/5</span></b> v Stoke <b class="inline_odds" title="7/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.7</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/4</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="12/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.35</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/5</span></b> </strong></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205579261"><strong>Wednesday 19:45</strong></a></p><p>Wigan's miserable home form continued at the weekend with the Latics suffering a 1-0 defeat to Watford. <strong>The hosts have netted just six times in front of their own fans so far</strong> and Leam Richardson must find a way to improve attacking performances at the DW.</p><p>Stoke remain one of the more unpredictable sides in the division, however, they now appear to be on a downward trajectory and Alex Neil must find a way of arresting the slide. Nevertheless, they have scored more goals on the road than at home so far this season, and <strong>have registered in seven of their last eight away outings</strong>. The Potters have already visited four of the top five teams this season and their away record should be strong enough to take at least a point back to Staffordshire.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Stoke Win or Draw and Under 3.5 Goals</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/wigan-v-stoke/31860881" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.74</a></div><p></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Jack's 2022-23 Profit/Loss:</h2> <p>Staked: 166.00<p>Returned: 165.96</p><p>P/L: -0.04</p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet £10 Get £2</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p><span>Bet £10 on Accas or Bet Builder at minimum combined odds of 2.0 (evens), and, after the qualifying bet(s) have settled, you'll get a £2 free bet. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/sport" target="_blank" rel="noopener">T&Cs apply</a>.</span></p> </div> </section> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.205579369" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>English Championship: Birmingham v Millwall (Match Odds)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Wednesday 2 November, 7.45pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Birmingham</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Birmingham" data-market_id="1.205579369" data-price="2.6" data-side="back" data-selection_id="48759">2.6</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Birmingham" data-market_id="1.205579369" data-price="2.66" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="48759">2.66</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Millwall</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Millwall" data-market_id="1.205579369" data-price="3.1" data-side="back" data-selection_id="56036">3.1</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Millwall" data-market_id="1.205579369" data-price="3.15" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="56036">3.15</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>The Draw</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="The Draw" data-market_id="1.205579369" data-price="3.25" data-side="back" data-selection_id="58805">3.25</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="The Draw" data-market_id="1.205579369" data-price="3.35" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="58805">3.35</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fmidweek-championship-tips-confident-blues-to-continue-their-ascent-311022-904.html%23gobet-1.205579369">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fmidweek-championship-tips-confident-blues-to-continue-their-ascent-311022-904.html%23gobet-1.205579369">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div id="betnow-uk-widget" class="widget_advert"> <h3><span style="color: white;">Get a Free £/€20</span> Exchange Bet</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open account using promo code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses</li> </ul> <p><small>T&Cs apply.</small></p> <a class="btn btn--market" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3&prod=90" target="_blank">Bet now</a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205579369" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"EFL Championship","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/football\/market\/1.205579369","entry_title":"Midweek Championship Tips: Confident Blues to continue their ascent "}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205579369">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <h3></h3> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Midweek%20Championship%20Tips%3A%20Confident%20Blues%20to%20continue%20their%20ascent%20&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fmidweek-championship-tips-confident-blues-to-continue-their-ascent-311022-904.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fmidweek-championship-tips-confident-blues-to-continue-their-ascent-311022-904.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fmidweek-championship-tips-confident-blues-to-continue-their-ascent-311022-904.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fmidweek-championship-tips-confident-blues-to-continue-their-ascent-311022-904.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fmidweek-championship-tips-confident-blues-to-continue-their-ascent-311022-904.html&text=Midweek%20Championship%20Tips%3A%20Confident%20Blues%20to%20continue%20their%20ascent%20" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/midweek-championship-tips-confident-blues-to-continue-their-ascent-311022-904.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/saturday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-premier-league-and-more-1-300922-204.html">Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Premier League and more</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Antonio Conte, Spurs boss.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Antonio%20Conte%2C%20Spurs%20boss.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-luton-to-take-the-points-as-part-of-this-41-shot-300922-35.html">The Daily Acca: Luton to take the points as part of this 4/1 shot</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/nathan jones pre season stoke 1280 .450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/nathan%20jones%20pre%20season%20stoke%201280%20.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/hull-v-luton-tips-hatters-hold-plenty-of-appeal-on-humberside-270922-766.html">Hull v Luton: Hatters hold plenty of appeal on Humberside </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/nathan jones pre season stoke 1280 .450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/nathan%20jones%20pre%20season%20stoke%201280%20.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/ntt20s-midweek-efl-tips-back-this-championship-goalscorer-double-311022-1117.html">NTT20s Midweek EFL Tips: Back this 12/1 Championship Goalscorer Double</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/KOMPANY.450x300.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/KOMPANY.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/bristol-city-v-sheffield-united-tips-blades-can-blunt-makeshift-robins-301022-766.html">Bristol City v Sheffield United: Blades can blunt makeshift Robins</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/618a25218dcb4ee38f149acf67ab3a036d2ce933.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/618a25218dcb4ee38f149acf67ab3a036d2ce933.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-another-positive-result-for-qpr-as-part-of-this-31-odds-boost-281022-35.html">The Daily Acca: Another positive result for QPR as part of this 3/1 odds boost</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Beale.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Beale.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">More EFL Championship</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Football</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" class=" "> Football Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/" class=" "> Daily Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/" class=" "> Patrice Evra </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/accumulator-betting-tips/" class=" "> Saturday Cross-Sport Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" class=" "> English Premier League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/team-guide/" class=" "> Team Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/" class=" "> Transfers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/bournemouth/" class=" "> AFC Bournemouth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal/" class=" "> Arsenal </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa/" class=" "> Aston Villa </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford/" class=" "> Brentford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton/" class=" "> Brighton & Hove Albion </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea/" class=" "> Chelsea </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace/" class=" "> Crystal Palace </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton/" class=" "> Everton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fulham/" class=" "> Fulham </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-utd/" class=" "> Leeds United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city/" class=" "> Leicester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool/" class=" "> Liverpool </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city/" class=" "> Manchester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united/" class=" "> Manchester United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united/" class=" "> Newcastle United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest/" class=" "> Nottingham Forest </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton/" class=" "> Southampton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/" class=" "> Tottenham Hotspur </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-united/" class=" "> West Ham United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves/" class=" "> Wolverhampton Wanderers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fantasy-premier-league/" class=" "> Fantasy Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-previews/" class=" "> Premier League Betting Guides </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/" class=" "> FIFA World Cup 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" class="active "> EFL Championship </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/" class=" "> EFL League One & League Two </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/" class=" "> English FA Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/" class=" "> EFL Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" class=" "> UEFA Champions League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa Conference League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/" class=" "> Euro 2024 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/" class=" "> Spanish LaLiga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/" class=" "> Italian Serie A </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/" class=" "> German Bundesliga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/" class=" "> French Ligue 1 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/" class=" "> Big Winners </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/" class=" "> Rivaldo </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/" class=" "> Manager Specials </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/" class=" "> Womens Euros 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/" class=" "> UEFA Nations League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/" class=" "> Women's Football </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/" class=" "> Women's Super League </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/" class=" "> Scottish Premiership </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/" class=" "> Internationals </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Football Betting Masterclass </a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6520861 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft300x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6520861 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6520861={pID:"6520861",width:"300",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6520861:window.ftClick_6520861,ftExpTrack_6520861:window.ftExpTrack_6520861,ft300x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft300x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6520861PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6520861); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6520861PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6520861"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6520861;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIEBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumDailyRewardsFlipbook300x600/?"+ft6520861PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_300x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6520861.GTimeout);ft6520861PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="lazy_widget"></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div id="side-sport-text-ad" class="widget_advert"> <h3>GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open Account Using Promo Code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses</li> </ul> <a class="button" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3&prod=90">BET & WIN</a> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Services</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/" target="_blank">Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/betfair-exchange-minimum-stake-were-lowering-it-to-1-020222-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/opta-definitions-shots-and-shots-on-target-061020-204.html" target="_blank">Shots on Target - Definitions</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/money-back-if-your-horse-doesnt-finish-in-top-three-161121-204.html" target="_blank">Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/line-markets-on-betfair-everything-you-need-to-know-240821-204.html" target="_blank">Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/matchme-making-it-easier-get-your-bet-matched-260121-204.html" target="_blank">MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" target="_blank">Each-Way Betting Calculator</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html" target="_blank">My Betfair Rewards</a></li><li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/contact_us/" target="_blank">Betfair Customer Support</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/minimum-bet-guarantee-terms-and-conditions-190618-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Communities</h3></header><div class="block__body block__body--light"><ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Related Sites</h3><div><a href="https://tinyurl.com/n9kappa" target="_blank"><img src="/images/betfair-related.png" alt="Betfair" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/timeform-related.png" alt="Timeform Horse Racing" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.infogol.net/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/infogol-related.png" alt="Infogol" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Archive</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="./archive/">View archives</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </aside> </div> <nav class="breadcrumb__navigation"> <ol> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Home</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li> Midweek Championship Tips: Confident Blues to continue their ascent </li> </ol> </nav> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "BreadcrumbList", "itemListElement": [ { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 1, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/", "name": "Home" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 2, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/", "name": "Football" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 3, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/", "name": "EFL Championship" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 4, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/midweek-championship-tips-confident-blues-to-continue-their-ascent-311022-904.html", "name": "Midweek Championship Tips: Confident Blues to continue their ascent " } } ] } </script> </main> <div class="full_navigation" id="full_navigation"> <div class="full_nav_link full_navigation__toggle"><span></span></div> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--primary"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--secondary"> <h3>More from Betfair</h3> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a> </li> </ul> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fmidweek-championship-tips-confident-blues-to-continue-their-ascent-311022-904.html">Join</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fmidweek-championship-tips-confident-blues-to-continue-their-ascent-311022-904.html">Log in</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" class="full_navigation__search"> <input type="text" name="q"> <input type="submit"> </form> </div> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" id="search_form" class="search_form"> <div> <input type="text" name="q"> <button>Search </button> </div> </form> <footer class="layout__footer"> <div class="footer_top"> </div> <footer class="footer_mid"> <div class="footer_mid__column"> <p class="footer_mid__text"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/footer_18_plus_2.png" width="41" height="41" alt="<!-- 18_plus_alt -->" loading="lazy"> <b></b> Please <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/" target="_blank">Gamble Responsibly</a> </p> <p class="footer_mid__text">WE ARE A SECURE OPERATOR | 18+ Gambleaware.co.uk <br><br> BETFAIR ® and the BETFAIR logo are registered trade marks of The Sporting Exchange Limited. ©The Sporting Exchange Limited. All rights reserved. <br><br> For customers in the UK, TSE Malta LP is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39561" target="_blank">000-039561-R-319411-005</a>. Correspondence Address: Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Betfair International Plc is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL3/454/2008 17th March 2015, Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Fixed Odds & Multiples bets are placed with PPB Counterparty Services Limited which is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL2/294/2006 12 March 2013, and for customers in the UK, licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39439" target="_blank">000-039439-R-319330-007</a>.</p> <p class="footer_mid__text"></p> </div> <div class="footer_mid__column footer_mid__column--links"> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html">My Betfair Rewards </a></li> <li><a href="https://tvguide.betfair.com/english-uk/tv/">Live Sport on TV</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cashout">Cash Out</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">Betfair Corporate</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5749/">Payment Methods</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>About</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Privacy.Policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Cookie.Policy/">Cookie Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">About Betfair</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home">Help & Learning</a></li> <li><a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>Pick language</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Global</a></li> <li><a href="https://apuestas.betfair.es">Español</a></li> <li><a href="https://scommesseonline.betfair.it/">Italia</a></li> <li><a href="https://apostas.betfair.com/">Português</a></li> <li><a href="/dk/">Danmark</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/se/">Sverige</a></li> <li><a href="https://pariuri.betfair.ro" http: pariuri.betfair.com />România</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </footer> <div class="footer_lower"> <div class="footer_lower__text"> <p>For any queries relating to Betting.Betfair, e-mail <a href="mailto:Copy@betfair.com">Copy@betfair.com</a>. For any other Betfair-related queries, head to <a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home" target="_blank">customer support</a></p> <p></p> </div> </div> </footer> <nav id="floating_nav"> <ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/"><strong>Latest</strong> Football</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/"><strong>Latest</strong> Horse Racing</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/"><strong>Latest</strong> Golf</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/"><strong>Latest</strong> Cricket</a></li></ul> </nav> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> /* $(document).ready(function(){ let slidesToKeep = ['.fri']; $('.festival_page_carousel--races').slick('slickFilter', String(slidesToKeep)); });*/ </script> <script> ga_navEvent('services-nav', '.services_nav'); ga_navEvent('sports-nav', '.main_navigation'); ga_navEvent('features-nav-carousel', '.features_nav_carousel'); ga_navEvent('features-nav', '.features_navigation__item'); ga_navEvent('blog-nav', '.sidebar_menu'); ga_navEvent('full-site-nav', '.full_navigation__menu'); ga_navEvent('breadcrumb', '.breadcrumb__navigation'); ga_navEvent('mobile-nav', '#floating_nav'); ga_navEvent('footer-nav', '.footer_mid__links'); ga_navEvent('home-top-stories-carousel', '.top_stories'); ga_navEvent('best-bets', '.card_scroller'); ga_navEvent('home-star-columnist', '.star_columnist'); ga_navEvent('side-text-advert', '#side-sport-text-ad'); ga_navEvent('betslip-promo-banner', '.betslip_promo'); ga_navEvent('entry-body-text-advert', '#betnow-uk-widget'); ga_navEvent('betting-copy', '.betting-copy'); ga_navEvent('recommended-bets', '.recommended_bets'); ga_navEvent('racecard-widget', '.race_entry'); </script> <script defer src="https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js/vaafb692b2aea4879b33c060e79fe94621666317369993" integrity="sha512-0ahDYl866UMhKuYcW078ScMalXqtFJggm7TmlUtp0UlD4eQk0Ixfnm5ykXKvGJNFjLMoortdseTfsRT8oCfgGA==" data-cf-beacon='{"rayId":"762dbeeac9f405f5","token":"d048f65d27954a24aa6b1d7d2ddcb256","version":"2022.10.3","si":100}' crossorigin="anonymous"></script> </body> </html>