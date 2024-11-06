Midweek Championship Tips: Goals may be in short supply in Millwall v Leeds
It's another full midweek fixture list in the second tier and Jack Critchley has pinpointed his favourite bets from the Championship matches on Tuesday and Wednesday evening...
Wilder's men to take something home from Ashton Gate
Another high-scoring contest involving the Canaries
Luton and Cardiff to produce an absorbing 90 minutes
Preston vs Sunderland
Goals at both ends in Lancashire
Notwithstanding some legitimate complaints about the performance of the referee on Saturday, PNE were deservedly defeated at Deepdale to Bristol City. Paul Heckingbottom's side are usually pretty effective at home, yet they weren't able to close down the visitors on multiple occasions. They've failed to win in three of their four matches when hosting top half opposition and although they are dangerous going forward, it's hard to imagine them keeping high-flying Sunderland off the scoresheet.
Sunderland couldn't find a way past QPR at the weekend although they weren't helped by Jobe Bellingham's dismissal. The Black Cats are unbeaten in six and in their last three on the road. Despite keeping two clean sheets in their last three away games, Regis Les Bris' side are likely to give the hosts plenty of opportunities and PNE are likely to take full advantage. Wilson Isidor managed four shots at the weekend despite his side's numerical disadvantage and could be a player to keep an eye on here.
Luton vs Cardiff
Kenilworth Road to deliver entertainment yet again
Luton have been hugely disappointing following their relegation from the Premier League. They may have picked up the most cards in the Championship so far, yet clean sheets are exceedingly hard to come by. They've been particularly leaky at Kenilworth Road with an average of 1.71 goals conceded per game. In Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo, the Hatters have two strikers who are a constant nuisance, but they cannot rely on their forward line to dig them out of a hole. Six of their seven matches at this venue have featured a minimum of three goals.
Cardiff have been transformed under Omer Riza. They have produced several front-footed performances and although they rode their luck at times, they managed to emerge with all three points from their weekend clash with Norwich. As well as looking better going forward, they've also seemed a little susceptible at the back in their last two outings and that could be the perfect recipe for a high-scoring clash.
Blackburn vs Stoke
Uninspiring clash at Ewood Park
Some Blackburn fans were critical of their side's performance against Sheffield United at the weekend. John Eustace's side struggled to create anything of note, registering a total xG of just 0.61. They failed to land a single shot on target and will need to significantly improve if they are to take maximum points from this contest. Rovers have now failed to score in each of their last three with Eustace keen to end his side's barren sequence.
Stoke have slowly improved under Narcis Pelach. He was delighted with his side's performance against Derby and highlighted their work on set-pieces, which finally seems to be paying off. Pelach worked under Corberan at Huddersfield and during his tenure in West Yorkshire, the Terriers were very dangerous from these situations. Nevertheless, the Staffordshire outfit have failed to score in their last four away games and their matches on the road have averaged just 1.5 goals per game.
Tuesday's Tips
Bristol City vs Sheffield United
Brilliant Blades to battle hard against Bristol City
Bristol City are an incredibly tough team to beat. They are without defeat since September 14th and remain unbeaten at Ashton Gate this season. The Robins have drawn four of their last five in front of their own fans and recently held high-flying Leeds to a goalless draw. Although they were forced to withstand plenty of pressure during that contest, they managed to cling on and there is a suspicion that they will take a similar approach on Tuesday night.
Sheffield United picked up a fairly straightforward victory at Ewood Park at the weekend. They dominated proceedings and barely let their opponents into the game. Keiffer Moore was dominant in the air, whereas Harrison Burrows produced his best performance since arriving from Peterborough. The South Yorkshire outfit have conceded an average of just 0.57 goals per game on the road this season and they will be tough to breach once again.
Swansea vs Watford
A rare BTTS in South Wales
Swansea have been incredibly dull to watch at home this season. Luke Williams' team have been uncharacteristically goal-shy over the past couple of months; however, there are signs that change is just around the corner. The Swans netted their first Championship goals since September 29th when beating Oxford 2-1 on Saturday and in doing so, they became the first team to record a victory at the Kassam this campaign. In their two previous home games, the hosts had registered 39 shots without notching and they will surely be gifted plenty of opportunities by the Hornets' generous back-line.
Watford were involved in a topsy-turvy 6-2 victory at the weekend. They chalked up an xG of 4.10 with Vakoun Bayo hitting four past a helpless James Beadle. The visitors have conceded an average of 2.43 goals per game away from home and are yet to keep a clean sheet away from Vicarage Road.
Sheffield Wednesday vs Norwich
Another entertaining night at Hillsborough
Sheffield Wednesday crumbled in the second half of their 6-2 defeat to Watford. Danny Rohl believes that his side largely controlled the first half, yet he was unable to do anything about his side's complete lack of control after the break. At Hillsborough, Rohl's men have been involved in some hugely entertaining matches with their games averaging 3.29 goals. When it comes to the shot count, they've managed double figures in each of their last four at this venue, whilst also allowing the opponent to register 10+ efforts on goal.
Norwich are enduring a bit of a personnel crisis with Johannes Hoff Thorup was forced to shuffle his pack at the weekend. Kenny McLean's suspension has left a gaping hole in the centre of the park and the combination of Gabriel Forsyth and Jacob Sorenson wasn't particularly effective on Saturday. Nevertheless, they showed plenty of quality going forward and with Borja Sainz continuing his outstanding form, they have every chance of getting on the scoresheet.
QPR vs Middlesbrough
Boro to squeeze past a stubborn QPR
QPR are still in big trouble at the foot of the Championship table, yet the numbers are suggesting that the performances are slowly heading in the right direction. They've outshot their opponents in the last three matches at Loftus Road, yet, they do seem to be lacking some cutting edge. Despite creating opportunities, scoring just three times in seven outings is an exceptionally poor return for Marti Cifuentes' men.
Middlesbrough are impressively inconsistent. As soon as you think you've got a handle on Michael Carrick's men, they tend to do something completely unexpected. They've won back-to-back games just once this campaign and possess a 5-3-5 record overall. Nevertheless, they do tend to find a way of beating sides at the bottom and are undefeated against teams positioned 13th or below. They might only need one moment of magic to seal this.
Plymouth vs Portsmouth
Home Park to prove a fortress once again
Plymouth failed to take a single shot against Leeds at the weekend. Wayne Rooney's side completed just 122 passes throughout the 90 minutes and may simply have been conserving energy for this far more winnable contest. Home Park has been a profitable place for the Pilgrims, who have been defeated just once in front of their own fans so far. With a goal difference of +3 and an average xG of 1.59 here this season, they have been pretty effective in Devon.
Portsmouth are struggling, although they did pick up a potentially useful point at the MKM on Saturday. Pompey have lost every single midweek game across all competitions so far this season and they seemingly struggle with the hectic schedule. Their matches on the road have been fairly entertaining, however, with an average of 2.43 goals conceded per match, John Mousinho must find a way to tighten his side up away from Fratton Park.
Oxford vs Hull
Another tight affair at the Kassam
Until Saturday, Oxford were unbeaten at home. The Yellows started the season solidly, however, they're currently presiding over an eight-match winless streak and have scored just four times in their last five outings. Admittedly, they created some excellent opportunities at the weekend with Mark Harris guilty of wasting the best chance. Des Buckingham's side are usually good for a goal, yet defensive errors have been slowly creeping into their game.
Hull have been a very streaky side this season. Three victories were followed by back-to-back defeats and they are currently embarking upon a sequence of three consecutive draws. Tim Walter's side don't score enough goals, despite creating a decent number of opportunities. Despite this, they have found the net in three of their last four on the road, so they should be expected to find a way past Jamie Cumming on Tuesday night.
Recommended bets
