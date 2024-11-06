Midweek Championship Tips: Goals may be in short supply in Millwall v Leeds

Preston vs Sunderland Goals at both ends in Lancashire Notwithstanding some legitimate complaints about the performance of the referee on Saturday, PNE were deservedly defeated at Deepdale to Bristol City. Paul Heckingbottom's side are usually pretty effective at home, yet they weren't able to close down the visitors on multiple occasions. They've failed to win in three of their four matches when hosting top half opposition and although they are dangerous going forward, it's hard to imagine them keeping high-flying Sunderland off the scoresheet. Sunderland couldn't find a way past QPR at the weekend although they weren't helped by Jobe Bellingham's dismissal. The Black Cats are unbeaten in six and in their last three on the road. Despite keeping two clean sheets in their last three away games, Regis Les Bris' side are likely to give the hosts plenty of opportunities and PNE are likely to take full advantage. Wilson Isidor managed four shots at the weekend despite his side's numerical disadvantage and could be a player to keep an eye on here. Recommended Bet Back BTTS in Preston v Sunderland SBK 20/23

Luton vs Cardiff Kenilworth Road to deliver entertainment yet again Luton have been hugely disappointing following their relegation from the Premier League. They may have picked up the most cards in the Championship so far, yet clean sheets are exceedingly hard to come by. They've been particularly leaky at Kenilworth Road with an average of 1.71 goals conceded per game. In Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo, the Hatters have two strikers who are a constant nuisance, but they cannot rely on their forward line to dig them out of a hole. Six of their seven matches at this venue have featured a minimum of three goals. Cardiff have been transformed under Omer Riza. They have produced several front-footed performances and although they rode their luck at times, they managed to emerge with all three points from their weekend clash with Norwich. As well as looking better going forward, they've also seemed a little susceptible at the back in their last two outings and that could be the perfect recipe for a high-scoring clash. Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 Goals in Luton v Cardiff SBK 4/5

Blackburn vs Stoke Uninspiring clash at Ewood Park Some Blackburn fans were critical of their side's performance against Sheffield United at the weekend. John Eustace's side struggled to create anything of note, registering a total xG of just 0.61. They failed to land a single shot on target and will need to significantly improve if they are to take maximum points from this contest. Rovers have now failed to score in each of their last three with Eustace keen to end his side's barren sequence. Stoke have slowly improved under Narcis Pelach. He was delighted with his side's performance against Derby and highlighted their work on set-pieces, which finally seems to be paying off. Pelach worked under Corberan at Huddersfield and during his tenure in West Yorkshire, the Terriers were very dangerous from these situations. Nevertheless, the Staffordshire outfit have failed to score in their last four away games and their matches on the road have averaged just 1.5 goals per game. Recommended Bet Back Under 2.5 Goals in Blackburn v Stoke SBK 9/10 Millwall vs Leeds Lions to make it tricky for the Whites Millwall have reverted back to their archetypal approach of working hard and making it difficult for the opposition. They showed tremendous resilience against Burnley at the weekend and netted the only goal of the game from a set-piece. The Bermondsey outfit have now won three consecutive matches by a 1-0 scoreline and they have been breached just twice in their last six outings. Neil Harris will be hoping that his side can mastermind a second successive raid on a promotion contender. Leeds weren't required to get out of first gear to beat Plymouth at the weekend. They will find this much tougher on Wednesday evening and will be embroiled in a battle from the first minute. Leeds are yet to be defeated on the road, yet they've dropped points in four of their six away matches. They've been breached on just three occasions on their travels and this could be yet another tight and tetchy affair. Recommended Bet Back Under 2.5 Goals in Milwall v Leeds SBK 6/10

Coventry vs Derby Sky Blues' momentum to continue Coventry made yet another slow start to the campaign with some fans rather hastily suggesting that it was time for Mark Robins to depart the CBS. The Sky Blues have put together a three-match unbeaten streak and are now sitting safely in mid-table. They were rampant against Luton and thoroughly deserved their narrow victory before taking advantage of Middlesbrough's self-implosion at the weekend. They're in good goalscoring form and that is expected to continue into midweek. Derby worked their way back into the game against Stoke, yet Paul Warne's side continue to struggle on their travels. Although they've drawn two of their last three away games, they're yet to keep a clean sheet away from Pride and it's hard to imagine them keeping the hosts at arm's length. Recommended Bet Back Coventry to win and Over 1.5 goals SBK 11/10



Tuesday's Tips

Bristol City vs Sheffield United

Brilliant Blades to battle hard against Bristol City

Bristol City are an incredibly tough team to beat. They are without defeat since September 14th and remain unbeaten at Ashton Gate this season. The Robins have drawn four of their last five in front of their own fans and recently held high-flying Leeds to a goalless draw. Although they were forced to withstand plenty of pressure during that contest, they managed to cling on and there is a suspicion that they will take a similar approach on Tuesday night.

Sheffield United picked up a fairly straightforward victory at Ewood Park at the weekend. They dominated proceedings and barely let their opponents into the game. Keiffer Moore was dominant in the air, whereas Harrison Burrows produced his best performance since arriving from Peterborough. The South Yorkshire outfit have conceded an average of just 0.57 goals per game on the road this season and they will be tough to breach once again.

Recommended Bet Back Sheffield United to Win or Draw and Under 2.5 Goals SBK 13/10

Swansea vs Watford A rare BTTS in South Wales Swansea have been incredibly dull to watch at home this season. Luke Williams' team have been uncharacteristically goal-shy over the past couple of months; however, there are signs that change is just around the corner. The Swans netted their first Championship goals since September 29th when beating Oxford 2-1 on Saturday and in doing so, they became the first team to record a victory at the Kassam this campaign. In their two previous home games, the hosts had registered 39 shots without notching and they will surely be gifted plenty of opportunities by the Hornets' generous back-line. Watford were involved in a topsy-turvy 6-2 victory at the weekend. They chalked up an xG of 4.10 with Vakoun Bayo hitting four past a helpless James Beadle. The visitors have conceded an average of 2.43 goals per game away from home and are yet to keep a clean sheet away from Vicarage Road. Recommended Bet Back BTTS in Swansea v Watford SBK 4/6

Sheffield Wednesday vs Norwich Another entertaining night at Hillsborough Sheffield Wednesday crumbled in the second half of their 6-2 defeat to Watford. Danny Rohl believes that his side largely controlled the first half, yet he was unable to do anything about his side's complete lack of control after the break. At Hillsborough, Rohl's men have been involved in some hugely entertaining matches with their games averaging 3.29 goals. When it comes to the shot count, they've managed double figures in each of their last four at this venue, whilst also allowing the opponent to register 10+ efforts on goal. Norwich are enduring a bit of a personnel crisis with Johannes Hoff Thorup was forced to shuffle his pack at the weekend. Kenny McLean's suspension has left a gaping hole in the centre of the park and the combination of Gabriel Forsyth and Jacob Sorenson wasn't particularly effective on Saturday. Nevertheless, they showed plenty of quality going forward and with Borja Sainz continuing his outstanding form, they have every chance of getting on the scoresheet. Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 Goals in Sheffield Wednesday v Norwich SBK 20/23

QPR vs Middlesbrough

Boro to squeeze past a stubborn QPR QPR are still in big trouble at the foot of the Championship table, yet the numbers are suggesting that the performances are slowly heading in the right direction. They've outshot their opponents in the last three matches at Loftus Road, yet, they do seem to be lacking some cutting edge. Despite creating opportunities, scoring just three times in seven outings is an exceptionally poor return for Marti Cifuentes' men. Middlesbrough are impressively inconsistent. As soon as you think you've got a handle on Michael Carrick's men, they tend to do something completely unexpected. They've won back-to-back games just once this campaign and possess a 5-3-5 record overall. Nevertheless, they do tend to find a way of beating sides at the bottom and are undefeated against teams positioned 13th or below. They might only need one moment of magic to seal this. Recommended Bet Back Middlesbrough to Win and Under 4.5 Goals SBK 13/10