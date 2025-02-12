Midweek Championship Tips: Best bets for Tuesday and Wednesday night
Having picked three winners from four selections at the weekend, Jack Critchley is back to cast his eye over the midweek Championship fixture list and picked out his favourite bets....
Tuesday night entertainment on the south coast
Rowett to stifle his former employers
Defensive frailties in South Yorkshire
Wednesday Night's Championship Tips
West Brom vs Blackburn
Mowbray to mastermind another home success
West Brom are incredibly reliable at home and picked up yet another victory at the Hawthorns this weekend. Despite the change of management, WBA are unbeaten here since October 1st and they have created plenty of chances in recent games. They've netted 2+ goals in seven of their last eight home matches and should be able to take advantage of a Blackburn side who haven't been travelling particularly effectively. Tony Mowbray is facing yet another one of his former clubs and will be keen to keep up the recent momentum.
Blackburn are likely to be unsettled by the John Eustace to Derby rumours. They were also knocked out of the FA Cup on Sunday by Wolves. They have also lost four of their last five away games and have allowed their opponents to take 60 shots across their last three on the road. It could be a long 90 minutes for the Lancastrians.
Swansea vs Sheffield Wednesday
Swans and Owls to fight it out in South Wales
Luke Williams declared his side's victory on Sunday afternoon 'a special moment'. The former Notts County boss has been feeling the pressure with his side suffering four consecutive defeats. A poor transfer window hasn't helped morale amongst the fanbase, yet the acquisition of Lewis O'Brien does look significant and he made an excellent debut at Ashton Gate.
Sheffield Wednesday's erratic away form continued on Saturday as they were defeated by West Brom at the Hawthorns. Although they've won six of the last 11 on the road, they do tend to concede goals and have kept just a single clean sheet in their last seven away days. This could be a hugely entertaining contest which could be edged by the visitors.
Burnley vs Hull
Yet another low-scoring affair at Turf Moor
Burnley booked themselves a place in the next round of the FA Cup despite having just six shots against Southampton. The Clarets have shown tremendous resilience at the back and are yet to be breached in 2025. They have gone over 13 hours without conceding a goal and have been breached in just nine of 31 league games. To put that in context, Cardiff have conceded more goals in the last ten days than Burnley's entire total for the campaign. Too many 0-0s have been a source of frustration for the fans with the home support having failed to witness a Burnley player find the back of the net since December 21st.
Hull have improved under Ruben Selles, yet breaching Burnley's rearguard may just be a step too far. They may be downed by just a single goal.
Bristol City vs Stoke
Stoke's defensive issues to continue
Bristol City outshot Swansea at the weekend, yet they came away with nothing to show for their efforts. Fans have been dismayed at the lack of January additions and their recent defensive issues have highlighted the lack of depth within the squad. Liam Manning prefers to deploy a back three, yet he may not have enough personnel to execute this. Although they failed to put away any of their 29 shots at the weekend, the Robins have scored in six of their last seven here and should be able to find a way past Stoke's questionable backline.
Mark Robins has unlocked his side's attacking potential with the Potters scoring five times across their last two matches. As their 3-3 FA Cup draw highlighted, there is still plenty of work to do at the other end of the field and they always look liable to concede. BTTS has landed in each of their last three away games.
Plymouth vs Millwall
Lions to bring the Pilgrims crashing down to the ground
Plymouth produced the story of the fourth round with an unexpected victory over Liverpool at Home Park. Miron Muslic's side were good value for their success and they defended diligently throughout the 90 minutes. It is straight back to the bread and butter of the Championship on Wednesday night with the Pilgrims deeply entrenched in a relegation battle. There has been a notable upturn in performance levels under the new gaffer, yet this is an incredibly tough fixture. Having given absolutely everything on Sunday afternoon, they may struggle to replicate those energy levels here.
Millwall are awkward opponents and Alex Neil has been able to get more out of the squad in recent weeks. As well as beating Leeds in the FA Cup, the Bermondsey outfit have also won three consecutive Championship games and have a realistic chance of making it four on the bounce. The Lions are unbeaten on their travels in 2025.
Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough
Hugely absorbing 90 minutes at Bramall Lane
Sheffield United were second best on Saturday despite beating Portsmouth 2-1. Chris Wilder admitted that his side 'weren't very good' and blamed his side's attitude. Although they've won five of the last six, the Blades have been unable to match those early-season performance levels, and they have conceded in seven of their last nine outings. They have plenty of firepower in their squad, yet they have struggled to keep the opposition off the scoresheet.
Middlesbrough didn't play at the weekend and will have had a rare opportunity to spend some time on the training pitch. Michael Carrick will be looking to improve his side's finishing and figuring out how to cut out the kamikaze defending. There are several new additions to integrate this week and they should be able to play their part in a highly watchable contest.
Sunderland vs Luton
Le Bris' leaky streak to continue
Prior to the end of January, Sunderland were one of the more reliable defensive units in the second tier. Regis Le Bris' side were well-organised and had been able to thwart many opposition outfits, including Burnley (twice). Recently, they've struggled at the back and have despite remaining unbeaten, they've conceded six goals across their last three matches having allowed both Middlesbrough and Watford multiple opportunities.
Luton are really struggling and despite some early signs of life, Matt Bloomfield hasn't managed to improve their fortunes. Nevertheless, they have found the net in each of their last two away games and they have added attacking reinforcements in the transfer window.
Tuesday Night's Championship Tips
Portsmouth vs Cardiff
Pompey to make up for Saturday's profligacy
John Mousinho found it 'hard to take' his side's defeat at Bramall Lane on Saturday afternoon. Pompey deserved at least a point from their trip to South Yorkshire, having outshot their hosts 22-14. The visitors created multiple chances, routinely missing opportunities and being denied by the offside flag. Pompey have picked up just a single point from their last four matches, yet they've managed 76 shots across those games and gave a really good account of themselves against high-flying Burnley last weekend. Mousinho is feeling positive about his side's performances, and they will be pleased to return to Fratton Park for this midweek fixture.
Cardiff were involved in FA Cup action on Saturday, squeezing through to the fifth round of the competition courtesy of a penalty shootout. The Bluebirds outshot their opponents 23-13, clocking up an xG of 1.77. Nevertheless, at the other end of the field, they looked terribly leaky and failed to stop Stoke from mounting a comeback. The visitors haven't kept a clean sheet on the road since October 26th, although they've found the net in seven of their last eight. If the hosts find their rhythm in front of goal, Omer Riza's men could be vulnerable on Tuesday evening.
Watford vs Leeds
Hornets home form to take another hammering
Throughout most of this season, Watford could be relied upon to pick up points at Vicarage Road. Unfortunately, the Hornets' home form has dropped off significantly and they are yet to win here in 2025. The speculation surrounding Tom Cleverley's future is far from helpful, and despite picking up an unlikely point at the Stadium of Light at the weekend, a return of five points from a possible 27 has dampened the play-off hopes.
Leeds were beaten by Millwall in the FA Cup at the weekend, although Daniel Farke heavily rotated his XI and many of the Whites' key players will be suitably rested ahead of this game. Leeds' away form is far from exemplary, however, they put in a professional performance against in-form Coventry seven days ago. They've won three of the last five and they should be able to take advantage of Watford's recent woes.
Coventry vs QPR
Freshed-up visitors to take a point
These two sides are locked in mid-table and have the same number of points heading into this game. Coventry's recent form has propelled them away from the drop zone and Frank Lampard has managed to tighten things up at the back. Nevertheless, they were swept aside by Leeds in midweek and were then punished by Ipswich in the FA Cup at the weekend. The Sky Blues have been effective at the CBS, yet this could be a tough assignment. Jake Bidwell's absence is a blow, yet the return of Ephron Mason-Clark does give them another option in the final third.
QPR weren't in action at the weekend and should be well-rested ahead of this game. Marti Cifuentes has enjoyed time with his players on the training ground and the Spaniard will have undoubtedly created a tactical blueprint for this game. They may only have won three of their last eight on the road, yet they've been defeated just twice since the beginning of November and should be able to keep things tight.
Norwich vs Preston
Sargent to continue his hot streak
Norwich weren't able to hold on for all three points at the weekend, yet Josh Sargent did deliver in front of goal. We suggested backing the American international to score anytime, and we will continue drinking from that well. Although he's endured an injury-hit campaign, he's netted eight times, with 50% of those goals arriving since January 25th. He is Norwich's main outlet and with the Canaries scoring 37 of their 50 goals here at Carrow Road, he should get plenty of opportunities to continue his hot streak.
Preston have conceded an average of 1.67 goals per game on their travels and have lost three of their last five. They could be susceptible to Sargent's accurate finishing.
Derby vs Oxford
Tight encounter at Pride Park
Derby left Carrow Road with a point on Saturday afternoon. The Rams had parted ways with Paul Warne just 24 hours earlier, and they defended diligently under interim boss Matt Hamshaw. They've been linked with former midfielder John Eustace, reportedly triggering his release clause. If he is appointed, this game is likely to come too soon, however, a similar low-margin approach is to be expected. They haven't won at home Boxing Day, yet three of those four losses have been a single goal margin and they are unlikely to give much away here.
Oxford boss Gary Rowett is making his return to Pride Park, having successfully steered the Yellows away from the relegation mire. The visitors suffered a narrow defeat to Burnley seven days ago and have been able to rest and recuperate ahead of this clash. They're unbeaten in four of their last five away games, with each of those games ending 0-0, 1-0, 0-1 or 1-1. This is set to be another close encounter.
