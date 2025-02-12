Midweek Championship Tips: Best bets for Tuesday and Wednesday night

Tuesday night entertainment on the south coast

Rowett to stifle his former employers

Defensive frailties in South Yorkshire

Wednesday Night's Championship Tips West Brom vs Blackburn Mowbray to mastermind another home success West Brom are incredibly reliable at home and picked up yet another victory at the Hawthorns this weekend. Despite the change of management, WBA are unbeaten here since October 1st and they have created plenty of chances in recent games. They've netted 2+ goals in seven of their last eight home matches and should be able to take advantage of a Blackburn side who haven't been travelling particularly effectively. Tony Mowbray is facing yet another one of his former clubs and will be keen to keep up the recent momentum. Blackburn are likely to be unsettled by the John Eustace to Derby rumours. They were also knocked out of the FA Cup on Sunday by Wolves. They have also lost four of their last five away games and have allowed their opponents to take 60 shots across their last three on the road. It could be a long 90 minutes for the Lancastrians. Recommended Bet Back West Brom Win SBK 3/4

Swansea vs Sheffield Wednesday Swans and Owls to fight it out in South Wales Luke Williams declared his side's victory on Sunday afternoon 'a special moment'. The former Notts County boss has been feeling the pressure with his side suffering four consecutive defeats. A poor transfer window hasn't helped morale amongst the fanbase, yet the acquisition of Lewis O'Brien does look significant and he made an excellent debut at Ashton Gate. Sheffield Wednesday's erratic away form continued on Saturday as they were defeated by West Brom at the Hawthorns. Although they've won six of the last 11 on the road, they do tend to concede goals and have kept just a single clean sheet in their last seven away days. This could be a hugely entertaining contest which could be edged by the visitors. Recommended Bet Back BTTS and Sheffield Wednesday Double Chance SBK 6/5

Burnley vs Hull Yet another low-scoring affair at Turf Moor Burnley booked themselves a place in the next round of the FA Cup despite having just six shots against Southampton. The Clarets have shown tremendous resilience at the back and are yet to be breached in 2025. They have gone over 13 hours without conceding a goal and have been breached in just nine of 31 league games. To put that in context, Cardiff have conceded more goals in the last ten days than Burnley's entire total for the campaign. Too many 0-0s have been a source of frustration for the fans with the home support having failed to witness a Burnley player find the back of the net since December 21st. Hull have improved under Ruben Selles, yet breaching Burnley's rearguard may just be a step too far. They may be downed by just a single goal. Recommended Bet Back Burnley to Win or Draw and Under 2.5 Goals SBK 4/5

Bristol City vs Stoke Stoke's defensive issues to continue Bristol City outshot Swansea at the weekend, yet they came away with nothing to show for their efforts. Fans have been dismayed at the lack of January additions and their recent defensive issues have highlighted the lack of depth within the squad. Liam Manning prefers to deploy a back three, yet he may not have enough personnel to execute this. Although they failed to put away any of their 29 shots at the weekend, the Robins have scored in six of their last seven here and should be able to find a way past Stoke's questionable backline. Mark Robins has unlocked his side's attacking potential with the Potters scoring five times across their last two matches. As their 3-3 FA Cup draw highlighted, there is still plenty of work to do at the other end of the field and they always look liable to concede. BTTS has landed in each of their last three away games. Recommended Bet Back BTTS SBK 9/10

Plymouth vs Millwall Lions to bring the Pilgrims crashing down to the ground Plymouth produced the story of the fourth round with an unexpected victory over Liverpool at Home Park. Miron Muslic's side were good value for their success and they defended diligently throughout the 90 minutes. It is straight back to the bread and butter of the Championship on Wednesday night with the Pilgrims deeply entrenched in a relegation battle. There has been a notable upturn in performance levels under the new gaffer, yet this is an incredibly tough fixture. Having given absolutely everything on Sunday afternoon, they may struggle to replicate those energy levels here. Millwall are awkward opponents and Alex Neil has been able to get more out of the squad in recent weeks. As well as beating Leeds in the FA Cup, the Bermondsey outfit have also won three consecutive Championship games and have a realistic chance of making it four on the bounce. The Lions are unbeaten on their travels in 2025. Recommended Bet Back Millwall to Win SBK 6/5

Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough Hugely absorbing 90 minutes at Bramall Lane Sheffield United were second best on Saturday despite beating Portsmouth 2-1. Chris Wilder admitted that his side 'weren't very good' and blamed his side's attitude. Although they've won five of the last six, the Blades have been unable to match those early-season performance levels, and they have conceded in seven of their last nine outings. They have plenty of firepower in their squad, yet they have struggled to keep the opposition off the scoresheet. Middlesbrough didn't play at the weekend and will have had a rare opportunity to spend some time on the training pitch. Michael Carrick will be looking to improve his side's finishing and figuring out how to cut out the kamikaze defending. There are several new additions to integrate this week and they should be able to play their part in a highly watchable contest. Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 Goals SBK 20/23

Sunderland vs Luton Le Bris' leaky streak to continue Prior to the end of January, Sunderland were one of the more reliable defensive units in the second tier. Regis Le Bris' side were well-organised and had been able to thwart many opposition outfits, including Burnley (twice). Recently, they've struggled at the back and have despite remaining unbeaten, they've conceded six goals across their last three matches having allowed both Middlesbrough and Watford multiple opportunities. Luton are really struggling and despite some early signs of life, Matt Bloomfield hasn't managed to improve their fortunes. Nevertheless, they have found the net in each of their last two away games and they have added attacking reinforcements in the transfer window. Recommended Bet Back BTTS SBK 9/10

