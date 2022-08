Low-scoring stalemate at Turf Moor

Burnley 1.625/8 v Hull 76/1; The Draw 3.9

Tuesday 19:45

Despite a hugely impressive showing on the opening weekend, Burnley have yet to completely convince under Vincent Kompany. It is still early days and on paper, the Claret's squad looks good enough to return to the top tier, however, they must improve their output in the final third. They dominated 10-man Watford on Friday evening yet failed to breach the Hornet's backline whereas six days earlier, they dropped points against a stubborn Luton side.

Although they do have plenty of individual quality, they remain a work-in-progress under their Belgian boss. This is unlikely to be an easy task and they could struggle to find a way past an in-form Matt Ingram on Tuesday night.

Hull have made a good start under Shota Arveladze and having beaten Norwich at the weekend, they will provide a stern test for the recently relegated Clarets.

Back Draw and Under 2.5 Goals with Bet Builder 3.97

Brum to be edged out by talented Hornets

Birmingham 2.1211/10 v Watford 3.7511/4; The Draw 3.55

Tuesday 19:45

Birmingham's weekend performance at Cardiff was extremely concerning with the Blues mustering just four shots across the 90 minutes and failing to register an effort on target. Brum's starting XI isn't bad, but they have very little depth to their squad and these quick turnarounds are going to be a huge test of their fitness levels.

John Eustace clearly has his side well-drilled, but their lack of quality shone through on Saturday lunchtime. With the manager admitting that it could be a long road aheadm and the continued absence of Ryan Woods amid speculation over his potential switch to Hull, things don't look bright for the West Midlands outfit.

Watford haven't been completely convincing under Rob Edwards, but they've picked up seven points from their opening three fixtures and have conceded just a single goal. The Hornets have enough individual quality to win the majority of matches at this level, but fans will be hoping to see a significant improvement in performance levels over the coming weeks.

Nevertheless, this should be a nice easy assignment following a series of tricky tests against Sheffield United, West Brom and Burnley.

Entertaining evening in East Anglia

Norwich 1.664/6 v Huddersfield 6.411/2; The Draw 3.9

Tuesday 19:45

Dean Smith is one of a number of managers across the EFL who is feeling the early season pressure. The former Villa boss was unable to save the Canaries from relegation last season and his side have picked up just a single point from the first three winnable-looking fixtures.

Fans have questioned Smith's tactical nous and have become concerned by the lack of fight shown by some of the players. Nevertheless, the addition of Chilean international Marcelino Nunez has provided some spark and he will add a sprinkling of quality to proceedings here.

Huddersfield were much better on Saturday afternoon as they eased past Stoke at the John Smith's Stadium. Supporters were pleased to see their side battle and scrap their way to three points despite losing the shot count. Yuta Nakayama looks like a good addition whereas both Danny Ward and Jordan Rhodes have looked sharp. Although they might not win this one, they should now be playing with enough confidence to get on the scoresheet.

Weimann to strike again at Ashton Gate

Bristol City 2.6213/8 v Luton 2.942/1; The Draw 3.45

Tuesday 19:45

Bristol City picked up their first point of the campaign at the weekend with Austrian dynamo Andreas Weimann netting the opening goal of the game. The ageless frontman has been a revelation across the last couple of seasons and without his firepower, the Robins would be in a big trouble. Nigel Pearson's men can't be trusted to keep a clean sheet, but they usually find a way through and when they do, the former Aston Villa man is likely to be on the end of it.

Luton were edged out by Preston at the weekend with the Hatters struggling to break down the Lilywhites. Nathan Jones' side are better against sides who take the game to them, whereas they tend to lack the creativity to unlock less adventurous opposition.

Back Andreas Weimann and Over 1.5 Match Goals with Bet Builder 2.86

Tactical battle at Deepdale

Preston 1.981/1 v Rotherham 4.57/2; The Draw 3.55/2

Tuesday 19:45

Rotherham blitzed Reading in a stunning first half performance at the weekend with Paul Warne's side looking fresh and energetic despite the energy-sapping conditions. The Millers have collected four points from their opening couple of games and although the injury to Peter Kioso is a blow, confidence appears to be high at the New York Stadium. This is the South Yorkshire side's first away trip of the season and fans will be hoping to see a similar level of performance in Lancashire.

Brad Pott's stunning strike was enough to earn Preston all three points at the weekend with Ryan Lowe's tactics nulifying the threat of Luton throughout the contest. PNE are going to be extremely tough to break down this season and they are yet to be breached in 270 minutes of Championship action. Another resilient performance is anticipated here.

Swans to struggle to break down resistant Lions

Swansea 2.568/5 v Millwall 3.211/5; The Draw 3.259/4

Tuesday 19:45

Although they were marginally the better side, Swansea weren't at their fluid best against Blackpool at the weekend. Nevertheless, they left Bloomfield Road with all three points and will be looking to build upon their first victory of the campaign. Russell Martin's side continue to command plenty of possession, yet creating clearcut chances is something they struggle with.

The Lions were far from vintage at the weekend although Gary Rowett's men still somehow came away with all three points. They aren't as effective on the road, however, they should be able to keep Swansea at arm's length for the majority of this clash.

Last season, the two fixtures between these sides ended 0-0 and 1-0 and it could be a similar story on Tuesday night.

Beale's boys to secure a much-needed victory

QPR 2.1211/10 v Blackpool 3.7511/4; The Draw 3.55

Tuesday 20:00

QPR's chances of leaving the Stadium of Light with anything to show for their efforts appeared to be extremely slim as they trailed 2-0 with 85 minutes on the clock. However, the R's showed immense determination to somehow take a point back to West London. Goalkeeper Seny Dieng's last-gasp strike will take the majority of the headlines, however, the squad's never-say-die attitude was admirable and they should take plenty of confidence into this Tuesday night fixture.

After drawing a blank on the opening day of the season, Mick Beale's side have scored five times across their last two fixtures. With Ethan Laird's imminent arrival, they should be able to ask questions of Blackpool's backline.

The Seasiders beat Reading a fortnight ago but have netted just once across their last three fixtures in all competitions, with Jerry Yates also failing to convert from the spot at the weekend. Michael Appleton has plenty of work to do and his side look short of quality in the centre of the park. This will be a tough trip to the capital for the Fylde Coast club.

Blades to continue superb home form

Sheffield United 1.784/5 v Sunderland 5.39/2; The Draw 3.613/5

Wednesday 20:00

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder described his former club as "outstanding" and praised the part they played in Sunday's entertaining 2-2 draw at the Riverside.

Sheffield United have taken just a single point from their two away trips, but they are incredibly effective at Bramall Lane and should be able to take all three points. Excluding the play-offs, the hosts have lost just once at this venue since October 30th 2021 and have kept numerous clean sheets along the way.

Some Sunderland fans criticised Alex Neil for failing to effectively use his subs on Saturday afternoon. The Black Cats threw away a two goal lead in stifling conditions with the former Norwich boss opting to make just two changes (one of them enforced) prior to the 88th minute. The loss of defender Dan Ballard is a blow and Saturday's disappointment may also be difficult to shake off.

Royals and Rovers to exchange blows

Reading 3.412/5 v Blackburn 2.35/4; The Draw 3.55/2

Wednesday 20:00

Paul Ince used an expletive to describe his side's performance at the weekend as the Royals flopped to a 4-0 defeat at Rotherham. Ince asked for his side to show some fight and called upon his players to respond on Wednesday evening. In front of their own fans, they should be suitably riled up and are expected to make a fast start.

Blackburn maintained their 100% record with a 2-1 victory at home to West Brom. Although Rovers are playing well, they have been giving away a fair few chances and with injury problems at the back, they may struggle to keep a clean sheet in Berkshire on Wednesday night.

Another entertaining evening for the Teessiders

Stoke 2.6413/8 v Middlesbrough 2.8615/8; The Draw 3.3512/5

Wednesday 19:45

Stoke continued their enigmatic approach to playing in the Championship by slipping up against previously out-of-form Huddersfield. The Potters missed a penalty and looked dodgy at the back throughout. The loss of Harry Clarke will force Michael O'Neill to dip back into the transfer market, but the Northern Irishman may not have much time left in Staffordshire if his side continue to underwhelm.

Middlesbrough were involved in another topsy-turvy clash at the weekend as they drew 2-2 with Sheffield United. Chris Wilder's side have now conceded five times across their last 180 minutes of action and look shaky at the back. They are yet to keep a clean sheet and that sequence looks set to continue here.

Baggies to get off the mark at the Hawthorns

West Brom 1.695/7 v Cardiff 5.95/1; The Draw 3.953/1

Wednesday 20:00

West Brom fans bemoaned their side's lack of cutting edge as they watched the Baggies fail to convert multiple chances against Blackburn on Sunday afternoon. Steve Bruce's men have tasted victory in the EFL Cup, but they've failed to pick up maximum points in the Championship so far. This looks the ideal opportunity to get up and running and they should have too much talent for the visiting Bluebirds.

Cardiff comfortably eased past Birmingham on Saturday. However, the Blues failed to test their defence and this is likely to be significantly tougher. Steve Morison's men looked incredibly effective at home, however, they could struggle on the road this season and may have to chalk up a second successive away defeat.