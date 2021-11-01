Midweek Championship Tips: Another entertaining spectacle expected at Ewood Park

Rovers and Cottagers to produce an end-to-end encounter

Blackburn 4.1 v Fulham 21/1; The Draw 3.65

Wednesday, 19:45

Blackburn picked up a rare away victory at the weekend and although they were clinging on during the final five minutes, Tony Mowbray will be delighted to have secured maximum points ahead of a tough run of games. At home, Rovers have been incredibly consistent, and their matches at Ewood Park have also been very entertaining to watch. With an average xG of 1.47 and xGA of 1.54 here, goals are always expected at this ground and five of their opening seven matches have featured at least three goals.

Rovers home matches have averaged 3.43 goals this season, and they're yet to drawn a blank here. Fulham impressed against fellow promotion rivals West Brom at the weekend and they will be expected to play their part in another entertaining spectacle on Wednesday night.

Their away games have averaged 3.71 goals and they've kept just a single clean sheet on the road so far this campaign. With two of the division's in-form strikers going head-to-head, we should see plenty of action at both ends.

Brum to extend their winning run in B9

Birmingham 2.0421/20 v Bristol City 4.1; The Draw 3.55/2

Tuesday, 19:45

Birmingham delivered another superb performance at the weekend as they eased past Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium. Even during their barren run, the Blues were producing decent xG numbers and Lee Bowyer will be delighted to have arrested the slide with back-to-back victories.

They've conceded just once in the last 270 minutes and a back three of Dion Sanderson, Marc Roberts and George Friend appears to be functioning effectively. Bristol City beat lowly Barnsley at the weekend, although their recent performances have been a little unconvincing. The Robins may be the fourth highest away goalscorers in the division, however, they may find it tough to break down the hosts on Tuesday evening.

Both teams to notch at the Coventry Arena

Coventry 2.245/4 v Swansea 3.3512/5; The Draw 3.412/5

Tuesday, 19:45

Coventry ended a three match winless run with a comfortable victory against Hull at the weekend. The Sky Blues have been an extremely reliable proposition on their own patch and they've chalked up an average xG of 1.66 at this venue and recently stuck four past high-flying Fulham. Although the goals have dried up for Viktor Gyokeres in recent weeks, many of his team-mates have chipped in, and Mark Robins' men are likely to find a way past Swansea's back-line on Tuesday night.

The Welsh side haven't been particularly convincing on their travels, although they have managed to register in six of their opening seven away games. Having knocked three past Posh at the weekend, they'll be full of confidence and should find a way past the home defence.

Unconvincing Boro to fall short at Kenilworth Road

Luton 2.427/5 v Middlesbrough 3.39/4; The Draw 3.3512/5

Tuesday, 19:45

Nathan Jones admitted that his side were 'a mile off' on Saturday afternoon and the Welshman is unlikely to settle for a similar performance on Tuesday night. The Hatters have been winning games without playing particularly well and Jones is likely to make changes here. Elijah Adebayo was absent at Deepdale and Luton fans will be hoping that the striker can return in time to replace the struggling Cameron Jermone.

Middlesbrough were second best in every department against Birmingham and Neil Warnock will be hoping that his side can bounce back in Bedfordshire. Boro have scored just five times on the road this season and have failed to notch in three of their last five away games. The Teessiders have benefited from an easy run of games and they are unlikely to come away with anything here.

Lions to edge out Royals at the Den

Millwall 1.9310/11 v Reading 4.77/2; The Draw 3.45

Tuesday, 19:45

Millwall were defeated on the road at the weekend with many fans bemoaning Gary Rowett's lack of adventure in the final third. The Lions struggled to create chances against a defensively robust Huddersfield outfit, although they may find it a little easier to break down Reading's suceptible back-line on Tuesday night. The hosts have won four of their last six outings, although finding the back of the net remains an ongoing issue.

At the other end of the field, Millwall are unlikely to be swept aside and they've been breached on just eight occasions so far. Reading have lost four of their last six outings and are slipping back down the Championship table. Injuries have hit them hard and having failed to score in three of their last six outings, they may struggle to find a way through in Bermondsey.

Both sides to find the net at the City Ground

Nottingham Forest 3.052/1 v Sheffield United 2.526/4; The Draw 3.45

Tuesday, 19:45

Steve Cooper's honeymoon period appears to be over at the City Ground and the Welshman will be hoping that his side can get back to winning ways on Tuesday night. Although they failed to find a way past high-flying Fulham, Forest have scored in seven of their last eight games and with Cooper at the helm, they look far more likely to find the back of net. They are operating with a renewed endeavour and their heads aren't likely to drop if they fall behind.

Sheffield United's inconsistency has been a source of frustration for their fans this season and they've now won just two of their last six outings. The Blades have conceded 22 times in their opening 11 matches and the players are yet to fully adapt to Slavisa Jokanovic's favoured possession-based approach.

The visitors will improve as the season progresses, although they should have enough firepower to register in the East Midlands.

Posh and Terriers to share the points

Peterborough 3.211/5 v Huddersfield 2.47/5; The Draw 3.412/5

Tuesday, 19:45

Peterborough's home form is likely to keep them in the division this season. Posh have been decent in front of their own fans and beat QPR here ten days ago. Only WBA and Bristol City have won at this venue so far this season and Huddersfield could be in for a tough 90 minutes. The hosts have conceded just five times in their last five outings here, and they are also averaging a goal every 57 minutes.

Huddersfield continued their upwards momentum on Saturday with a 1-0 victory over Millwall. Carlos Corberan's side have kept four clean sheets in their last five matches and have become a superbly organised operation in recent weeks. The Terriers will not give much away and the points may have to be shared in Cambridgeshire.

Derby to leave South Yorkshire with at least a point

Barnsley 2.3211/8 v Derby 3.613/5; The Draw 3.1511/5

Wednesday, 19:45

Barnsley announced the departure of Markus Schopp on Monday morning following a 2-1 defeat at Ashton Gate. Despite their struggles, the Tykes' performances had been slowly improving and they can take a handful of positives into this midweek fixture. Derby were beaten by Blackburn at the weekend, however, they piled the pressure on Rovers during the second half and probably should have taken something from the game.

The Rams are extremely hard to beat and have conceded an average of just 0.87 goals per game. Although they haven't won since the end of September, they have managed to avoid defeat in five of their last six. Unlike their hosts, Wayne Rooney's side have a clear identity and game plan and they should be able to take something from this contest.

The Seasiders bandwagon to continue rolling

Blackpool 3.052/1 v Stoke 2.568/5; The Draw 3.39/4

Wednesday, 19:45

Blackpool have been superb in recent weeks and Neil Critchley will be delighted with the application of his side. The Seasiders have won six of their last eight outings and have also kept back-to-back clean sheets coming into this tie. Critchley has shown his coaching credentials this season and although he is still without Kevin Stewart, Shayne Lavery and Chris Maxwell, his side have shown a superb level of determination and spirit to help fire themselves into the play-off positions.

Stoke continue to struggle and their back-line has fallen woefully short in recent weeks. The Potters began the season with a superb defensive record, however, they've now conceded eight times in their last four outings and threw away a three goal lead at the weekend. Blackpool will look to take advantage of the visitors' fragile confidence.

Cherries to edge tight encounter with PNE

Bournemouth 1.625/8 v Preston 6.86/1; The Draw 43/1

Wednesday, 19:45

Bournemouth continued their march towards the Premier League on Saturday evening and the Cherries will be expected to clinch another three points here. Scott Parker's men have conceded just a single goal on their travels so far this season, and although they are leakier at the Vitality, they seemingly have enough firepower to overcome any defensive setbacks.

With an average of 2.29 goals scored per game at home, and a shot conversion rate of 19%, the hosts always look likely to get on the scoresheet. PNE beat Luton at the weekend and the form of Emil Riis has helped the Lilywhites to steer themselves clear of the relegation zone. They are yet to win on their travels and have netted just five times. That is unlikely to be enough to get the better of the in-form leaders.

Another high-scoring away day for QPR

Cardiff 2.727/4 v QPR 2.789/5; The Draw 3.45

Wednesday, 19:45

Cardiff appeared to be on course for yet another defeat before turning things around in the Potteries on Saturday afternoon. Fans were delighted to see their side play with passion and determination and they will be hoping to witness a similarly spirited performance on Wednesday evening. Although the squad still lacks depth, the Bluebirds showed enough quality to suggest that they can find a way past their defensively suspect opponents here.

QPR may sit just outside the play-offs, however, they've conceded 23 times this season, with 15 of those coming on the road. With an xGA of 1.52 away from home, they may struggle to keep the rejuvinated hosts at arm's length.

Straightforward 90 minutes for Baggies

West Brom 1.422/5 v Hull 9.28/1; The Draw 4.94/1

Wednesday, 20:00

Although they've struggled for consistency on their travels, West Brom's home form has been excellent and they are yet to be defeated at this venue. They've scored 14 times here and although they have enjoyed a relatively kind fixture list, they've managed to keep clean sheets when hosting bottom half sides.

Valerian Ismael is still yet to completely win over the Baggies faithful, however, at home against the division's strugglers, they are ruthlessly efficient. Hull drew yet another blank against Coventry at the weekend and the Tigers look incredibly toothless. They've scored just nine times this season and haven't netted on the road since the opening day.

You can follow Jack Critchley on Twitter @jcritch7