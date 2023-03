Swans to struggle on the road yet again

Millwall 1.9620/21 v Swansea 4.67/2; The Draw 3.613/5

Millwall are happily camped within a congested top six and Lions boss Gary Rowett will view this match as an opportunity to continue their recent momentum.

They've lost just one of their last six and were good value for their 1-0 success on Saturday. Uncharacteristically, the hosts haven't kept a clean sheet at this venue since January 1st, although recent visitors have included Burnley and Norwich.

Despite taking the lead in the first half, Swansea were defeated by in-form Middlesbrough at the weekend. Russell Martin's side continue to struggle and have failed to defend set-pieces on multiple occasions.

The Swans have won the fewest aerial duels this season (329) by some distance and with goalkeeper Andy Fisher looking bereft of confidence, they are likely to struggle against this savvy Millwall outfit.

Back Millwall to beat Swansea @ 1.96

Improving R's to snatch at least a point

Blackpool 2.767/4 v QPR 2.8815/8; The Draw 3.3512/5

Blackpool put in yet another lifeless performance against Bristol City with Mick McCarthy's side still having picked up just a single victory since the end of October.

The Seasiders are stronger at home and are unbeaten here so far in 2023, yet having netted just one goal in their last three matches at Bloomfield Road, it's impossible to have any faith in them collecting maximum points on Tuesday evening.

Furthermore, the hosts have a terrible midweek record and have won just one of their last 10 matches held on either a Tuesday or Wednesday evening.

The visitors picked up their first victory under Gareth Ainsworth at the weekend and were good value for their triumph.

A switch to a back five helped to create a solid platform with Sam Field's inclusion in the back-line proving to be a masterstroke. QPR look a little more balanced and should be able to take a point back to West London.

Back QPR Draw No Bet @ 2.02

Impressive Sky Blues to triumph on the road

Wigan 3.1511/5 v Coventry 2.68/5; The Draw 3.259/4

Wigan's performances had improved to coincide with the arrival of Shaun Maloney. Nevertheless, the Scot's impact has slowly worn off and his side have now picked up just a single point across their last four outings.

The hosts lack quality going forward and have found the net just four times across their last nine matches.

Failure to convert clearcut chances against Norwich appeared to drain the confidence of their strikers and they could struggle to break down the visitors on Tuesday.

Coventry may have dropped points at the weekend, yet they are unbeaten in seven and have won two of their last three on the road. They haven't conceded an away goal since the beginning of February and should be tough to break down.

Back Coventry to beat Wigan @ 2.6

Terrific Excitement in Teesside

Middlesbrough 1.875/6 v Stoke 4.84/1; The Draw 3.814/5

Middlesbrough returned to their free-scoring ways on Saturday as they produced a sensational second-half turnaround against Swansea.

Boro have been one of the most entertaining sides to follow in the second tier this season and have notched 20 goals across their last seven outings.

They've scored 3+ goals in four of their last six matches at the Riverside Stadium and the home fans will be expecting more of the same on Tuesday night.

Stoke have found their goalscoring touch under Alex Neil and they've also been involved in some hugely entertaining games recently. They've scored 3+ goals in three of their last four matches, however, they've failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last five.

Back Over 2.5 Goals @ 2.0

BTTS at Vicarage Road

Watford 1.875/6 v Birmingham 54/1; The Draw 3.711/4

Watford failed to find the net at the weekend with new boss Chris Wilder admitting that his side 'need more confidence' in attack.

The Hornets have some talented individuals in their squad with Joao Pedro always capable of producing a moment of magic. The Hertfordshire outfit have failed to find the net in any of their last three matches, however, their barren run in the final third is unlikely to continue on Tuesday night.

Birmingham picked up a much-needed victory which edged them a little closer to safety. That success also relieved the pressure on John Eustace.

Brum's squad lacks depth, yet they are capable of scoring goals and have found the back of the net in each of their last five away games.

Back Both Teams to Score @ 2.1

Resilient PNE to take at least a point

Rotherham 2.727/4 v Preston 32/1; The Draw 3.211/5

Rotherham are a little inconsistent, however Matt Taylor's side have probably accumulated enough points to retain their Championship status.

They are usually fairly strong at home and have lost just once at the New York Stadium since December 10th.

The Millers squad has been hit hard by injuries and the absence of both Bailey Wright and Ollie Rathbone for this midweek contest could easily swing the tie in the favour of the visitors.

Although many Preston fans are yet to be convinced by Ryan Lowe, the Lilywhites have put together an impressive unbeaten run. They haven't suffered a single defeat in their last six matches and have kept three consecutive clean sheets.

Back Preston Draw No Bet @ 2.08

Inconsistent Canaries to beat struggling Terriers

Huddersfield 4.84/1 v Norwich 1.8910/11; The Draw 3.613/5

The enormity of the task facing Neil Warnock will surely have become clear over the last fortnight.

Despite an initial bounce, the Terriers have quickly returned to their old habits and produced just five shots against West Brom at the weekend. The West Yorkshire outfit have failed to find the net in any of their last four matches and have drawn a blank in six of their last seven.

Norwich fans are a little frustrated by their side's inconsistent performances, however, David Wagner has averaged almost two points per game since arriving at Carrow Road.

Despite their Jekyll and Hyde approach to matches, the visitors may not need to be at their imperious best in order to take maximum points.

Back Norwich to beat Huddersfield @ 1.89

Wobbling Blades to struggle at the SOL

Sunderland 3.259/4 v Sheffield United 2.447/5; The Draw 3.45

Sunderland ended their recent blip with a 1-0 victory at Norwich on Sunday lunchtime. Teams managed by Tony Mowbray always tend to take a nosedive during the second half of the season, however, there were enough reasons to be positive about that performance.

The hosts are unbeaten in three of their last four at this venue and have seen off play-off occupants Middlesbrough, Blackburn and Millwall here.

Sheffield United produced arguably their most insipid performance of the campaign as they slipped to a forgettable 1-0 defeat to Luton.

The Blades are struggling to maintain their early-season form and haven't been able to create too many chances. They've found the net just twice across their last four matches and the potential distraction of an upcoming FA Cup clash is far from ideal.

Back Sunderland or Draw Double Chance and Under 2.5 Goals (Bet Builder) @ 1.95

Rovers to return to winning ways

Blackburn 1.845/6 v Reading 54/1; The Draw 3.7511/4

Blackburn slipped to a defeat at Stoke on Friday evening, however, the Lancashire outfit are still firmly in play-off contention.

They have been exceptionally strong at Ewood Park this season and have kept clean sheets in each of their last five matches here. Having won four of their last five matches by a 1-0 scoreline, they should be able to collect yet another three points on Wednesday evening.

Reading are highly unlikely to be dragged into a relegation dogfight, yet they are in exceptionally poor form. They've failed to score in any of their last three matches and are yet to find the net on the road in 2023. This could be a long 90 minutes for Paul Ince's side.

Back Blackburn to beat Reading @ 1.84

Slow burner in the Welsh capital

Cardiff 3.45 v West Brom 2.447/5; The Draw 3.39/4

Despite suffering a defeat at the weekend, Cardiff have become much tougher to beat under Sabri Lamouchi.

The French coach is working with a limited squad and hasn't been helped by Callum Robinson's injury. Despite this, he's managed to lift their heads above water and has given them a realistic chance of staying in the division.

They've kept consecutive clean sheets at this venue and won't make it easy for the play-off chasing visitors.

West Brom have seen off two relegation-threatened sides in the last eight days, however, Carlos Corberan's side have struggled to convert their chances in both encounters. WBA have lost four consecutive away matches and failed to score at both Hull and Birmingham.

This won't be straightforward for the profligate Baggies.

Back Under 2.5 Goals @ 1.71

Tigers to frustrate table toppers

Hull 5.24/1 v Burnley 1.8810/11; The Draw 3.55

Hull are chugging along nicely under Liam Rosenior and they picked up an impresive point at the CBS Arena at the weekend. In Humberside, they are extremely tough to beat and they come into this fixture searching for a fifth consecutive home clean sheet.

The hosts haven't conceded more than a single goal in a game at this venue since the beginning of November and they won't make it easy for Burnley.

Although their squad has been stretched by injuries, the Clarets have managed to maintain their momentum and are still unbeaten since the beginning of November.

They've conceded just a single goal in their last five matches, yet they've struggled to score on the road. Having drawn each of their last two away games, they may be forced to settle for another point here.

Back Under 2.5 Goals @ 1.72

Hatters to edge past Robins

Luton 1.9110/11 v Bristol City 4.84/1; The Draw 3.613/5

Luton are remarkably consistent under Rob Edwards. The Hatters have suffered just a single defeat in their last ten outings and were victorious at the weekend at Bramall Lane.

They are incredibly tough to breach and have kept clean sheets in three of their last four matches. Four of their last five matches at this venue have ended 1-0 either way and another tight 90 minutes is expected on Wednesday evening.

Bristol City found it fairly straightforward against Blackpool at the weekend with their injury-hit back-line was barely tested by the blunt Tangerines.

Nevertheless, they haven't been as efficient on the road recently and have failed to score in each of their last two away games. They may find themselves on the wrong end of a narrow defeat here.