</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fmidweek-championship-tips-and-best-bets-12-bets-to-back-this-week-130323-904.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fmidweek-championship-tips-and-best-bets-12-bets-to-back-this-week-130323-904.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham </a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cheltenham </h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/lucky-15-tips-for-day-1-at-cheltenham-four-expert-tipsters-bets-in-a-3358-1-wager-130323-200.html">Lucky 15 Tips for Day 1 at Cheltenham: Four expert tipsters' bets in a 3,358/1 wager</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-tips-for-tuesday-tony-calvins-magnificent-seven-bets-for-day-1-120323-166.html">Cheltenham Tips for Tuesday: Tony Calvin's magnificent 7 bets for Day 1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/paul-nicholls-day-1-cheltenham-runners-decent-chance-for-tahmuras-in-supreme-120323-9.html">Paul Nicholls Day 1 Cheltenham Runners: Decent chance for Tahmuras in Supreme</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cheltenham </h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/gold-cup-day/">Gold Cup Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-ladies-day-results-tips-odds/">Ladies Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/st-patricks-day/">St Patrick's Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-races/">Cheltenham Races</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-results-reviews/">Cheltenham Results</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/big-winners-on-betfair-punter-wins-6k-from-60p-football-and-golf-13-fold-130323-204.html">Big Winners on Betfair: Punter wins £6K from 60p football and golf 13-fold</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-2022-23-manager-markets-live-latest-betting-odds-and-news-180822-6.html">Premier League Manager Markets Live: Vieira now 5/4 favourite from 12/1 on Saturday</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/man-city-v-rb-leipzig-champions-league-tips-haaland-boosts-our-8-1-bet-builder-120323-719.html">Man City v RB Leipzig Tips: Back Haaland to drive 8/1 Bet Builder</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-tips-for-tuesday-tony-calvins-magnificent-seven-bets-for-day-1-120323-166.html">Cheltenham Tips for Tuesday: Tony Calvin's magnificent 7 bets for Day 1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/paul-nicholls-day-1-cheltenham-runners-decent-chance-for-tahmuras-in-supreme-120323-9.html">Paul Nicholls Day 1 Cheltenham Runners: Decent chance for Tahmuras in Supreme</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/rachael-blackmore-day-1-cheltenham-runners-honeysuckle-is-in-great-order-at-home-120323-1227.html">Rachael Blackmore Day 1 Cheltenham Runners: Honeysuckle is in great order at home</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/bangladesh-v-england-third-t20-tips-hosts-underrated-again-in-the-chase-130323-194.html">Bangladesh v England Third T20 Tips: Hosts underrated again in the chase</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/lahore-qalandars-v-karachi-kings-psl-tips-will-lahore-go-easy-again-120323-194.html">Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings PSL Tips: Will Lahore go easy?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/bangladesh-v-england-second-t20-tips-crash-bang-hosts-transformed-100323-194.html">Bangladesh v England Second T20 Tips: Crash Bang hosts transformed</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Yousaf slightly ahead going into SNP TV debate</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-politics-odds-who-benefits-from-the-sue-gray-scandal-060323-171.html">UK Politics: Who benefits from the Sue Gray 'scandal'?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-snp-leader-odds-humza-yousaf-1-2-as-final-three-confirmed-240223-204.html">Next SNP Leader: Humza Yousaf 1/2 as final three confirmed</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/indian-wells-masters-day-6-tips-fucsovics-is-value-but-muarry's-is-match-of-the-day-130323-778.html">Indian Wells Masters Day 6 Tips: Fucsovics is value but Murray's is match of the day</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/indian-wells-masters-day-5-tips-zverev-vulnerable-against-ruusuvuori-120323-778.html">Indian Wells Masters Day 5 Tips: Zverev vulnerable against Ruusuvuori</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/indian-wells-masters-day-4-tips-favourites-dominate-the-saturday-schedule-110323-778.html">Indian Wells Masters Day 4 Tips: Favourites dominate the Saturday schedule</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/players-championship-result-and-review-sensational-scheffler-scoots-up-at-sawgrass-and-is-favourite-for-masters-title-130323-167.html">The Punter's De-Brief: Sensational Scheffler scoots up at Sawgrass and is now Masters favourite </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/valspar-championship-burns-bids-for-the-threepeat-at-copperhead-120323-167.html">Valspar Championship: Burns bids for the threepeat at Copperhead </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/sdc-championship-2023-tips-and-preview-sensational-scramblers-set-to-shine-at-st-francis-120323-167.html">SDC Championship: Sensational scramblers set to shine at St Francis</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-best-bets-for-england-v-france-scotland-v-ireland-and-italy-v-wales-260223-624.html">Six Nations: Best bets for England v France, Scotland v Ireland and Italy v Wales</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-tips-best-bets-for-wales-v-england-france-v-scotland-and-italy-v-ireland-120223-624.html">Six Nations: Best bets for Wales v England, France v Scotland and Italy v Ireland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-ireland-v-france-scotland-v-wales-and-england-v-italy-030223-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Ireland v France, Scotland v Wales and England v Italy</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/">Six Nations</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/super-league/">Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/aviva-premiership/">Aviva Premiership</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/european-champions-cup/">European Champions Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/">Rugby League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/">Rugby Union</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/">Snooker</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/ufc-285-betting-tips-back-jon-jones-to-reign-supreme-at-heavyweight-010323-1216.html">UFC 285: Back Jon Jones to reign supreme at heavyweight</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/jake-paul-v-tommy-fury-odds-bettors-back-american-to-beat-brit-220223-204.html">Jake Paul v Tommy Fury: Bettors back American to beat Brit</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/players-championship-snooker-betting-preview-one-player-to-back-from-each-quarter-1-200223-171.html">Players Championship Snooker Betting Preview: One player to back from each quarter</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Daily Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Football Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/">The Daily Acca</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/stats/">Football Stats</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702647 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702647 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702647={pID:"6702647",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702647:window.ftClick_6702647,ftExpTrack_6702647:window.ftExpTrack_6702647,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702647PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702647); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702647PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702647"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702647;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600LEFT/?"+ft6702647PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702647.GTimeout);ft6702647PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702646 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702646 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702646={pID:"6702646",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702646:window.ftClick_6702646,ftExpTrack_6702646:window.ftExpTrack_6702646,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702646PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702646); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702646PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702646"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702646;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600RIGHT/?"+ft6702646PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702646.GTimeout);ft6702646PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/JesusThumbnail1280.220x144.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Karim Benzema celebrates 3 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player kicking ball - 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Pep points 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/stats/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Harry Kane England red shirt 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Stats</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Midweek Championship Tips: 12 bets to back across Tuesday & Wednesday</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/jack-critchley/">Jack Critchley</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-03-13">13 March 2023</time></li> <li>6:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Midweek Championship Tips: 12 bets to back across Tuesday & Wednesday", "name": "Midweek Championship Tips: 12 bets to back across Tuesday & Wednesday", "description": "There's a full midweek set of fixtures in the second tier and Jack Critchley - who is 14 pts in profit for the toughest league in the world to predcit - has ...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/midweek-championship-tips-and-best-bets-12-bets-to-back-this-week-130323-904.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/midweek-championship-tips-and-best-bets-12-bets-to-back-this-week-130323-904.html", "datePublished": "2023-03-13T13:08:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-03-13T13:08:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/gary_rowett.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "There's a full midweek set of fixtures in the second tier and Jack Critchley - who is 14 pts in profit for the toughest league in the world to predcit - has picked out his best Championship bets for Betfair... Lions to triumph at the Den Another entertaining 90 minutes at the Riverside Warnock's Terriers to suffer yet another defeat Swans to struggle on the road yet again Millwall [1.96] v Swansea [4.6]; The Draw [3.6] Millwall are happily camped within a congested top six and Lions boss Gary Rowett will view this match as an opportunity to continue their recent momentum. They've lost just one of their last six and were good value for their 1-0 success on Saturday. Uncharacteristically, the hosts haven't kept a clean sheet at this venue since January 1st, although recent visitors have included Burnley and Norwich. Despite taking the lead in the first half, Swansea were defeated by in-form Middlesbrough at the weekend. Russell Martin's side continue to struggle and have failed to defend set-pieces on multiple occasions. The Swans have won the fewest aerial duels this season (329) by some distance and with goalkeeper Andy Fisher looking bereft of confidence, they are likely to struggle against this savvy Millwall outfit. Back Millwall to beat Swansea @ 1.96 Improving R's to snatch at least a point Blackpool [2.76] v QPR [2.88]; The Draw [3.35] Blackpool put in yet another lifeless performance against Bristol City with Mick McCarthy's side still having picked up just a single victory since the end of October. The Seasiders are stronger at home and are unbeaten here so far in 2023, yet having netted just one goal in their last three matches at Bloomfield Road, it's impossible to have any faith in them collecting maximum points on Tuesday evening. Furthermore, the hosts have a terrible midweek record and have won just one of their last 10 matches held on either a Tuesday or Wednesday evening. The visitors picked up their first victory under Gareth Ainsworth at the weekend and were good value for their triumph. A switch to a back five helped to create a solid platform with Sam Field's inclusion in the back-line proving to be a masterstroke. QPR look a little more balanced and should be able to take a point back to West London. Back QPR Draw No Bet @ 2.02 Impressive Sky Blues to triumph on the road Wigan [3.15] v Coventry [2.6]; The Draw [3.25] Wigan's performances had improved to coincide with the arrival of Shaun Maloney. Nevertheless, the Scot's impact has slowly worn off and his side have now picked up just a single point across their last four outings. The hosts lack quality going forward and have found the net just four times across their last nine matches. Failure to convert clearcut chances against Norwich appeared to drain the confidence of their strikers and they could struggle to break down the visitors on Tuesday. Coventry may have dropped points at the weekend, yet they are unbeaten in seven and have won two of their last three on the road. They haven't conceded an away goal since the beginning of February and should be tough to break down. Back Coventry to beat Wigan @ 2.6 Terrific Excitement in Teesside Middlesbrough [1.87] v Stoke [4.8]; The Draw [3.8] Middlesbrough returned to their free-scoring ways on Saturday as they produced a sensational second-half turnaround against Swansea. Boro have been one of the most entertaining sides to follow in the second tier this season and have notched 20 goals across their last seven outings. They've scored 3+ goals in four of their last six matches at the Riverside Stadium and the home fans will be expecting more of the same on Tuesday night. Stoke have found their goalscoring touch under Alex Neil and they've also been involved in some hugely entertaining games recently. They've scored 3+ goals in three of their last four matches, however, they've failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last five. Back Over 2.5 Goals @ 2.0 BTTS at Vicarage Road Watford [1.87] v Birmingham [5]; The Draw [3.7] Watford failed to find the net at the weekend with new boss Chris Wilder admitting that his side 'need more confidence' in attack. The Hornets have some talented individuals in their squad with Joao Pedro always capable of producing a moment of magic. The Hertfordshire outfit have failed to find the net in any of their last three matches, however, their barren run in the final third is unlikely to continue on Tuesday night. Birmingham picked up a much-needed victory which edged them a little closer to safety. That success also relieved the pressure on John Eustace. Brum's squad lacks depth, yet they are capable of scoring goals and have found the back of the net in each of their last five away games. Back Both Teams to Score @ 2.1 Resilient PNE to take at least a point Rotherham [2.72] v Preston [3]; The Draw [3.2] Rotherham are a little inconsistent, however Matt Taylor's side have probably accumulated enough points to retain their Championship status. They are usually fairly strong at home and have lost just once at the New York Stadium since December 10th. The Millers squad has been hit hard by injuries and the absence of both Bailey Wright and Ollie Rathbone for this midweek contest could easily swing the tie in the favour of the visitors. Although many Preston fans are yet to be convinced by Ryan Lowe, the Lilywhites have put together an impressive unbeaten run. They haven't suffered a single defeat in their last six matches and have kept three consecutive clean sheets. Back Preston Draw No Bet @ 2.08 Inconsistent Canaries to beat struggling Terriers Huddersfield [4.8] v Norwich [1.89]; The Draw [3.6] The enormity of the task facing Neil Warnock will surely have become clear over the last fortnight. Despite an initial bounce, the Terriers have quickly returned to their old habits and produced just five shots against West Brom at the weekend. The West Yorkshire outfit have failed to find the net in any of their last four matches and have drawn a blank in six of their last seven. Norwich fans are a little frustrated by their side's inconsistent performances, however, David Wagner has averaged almost two points per game since arriving at Carrow Road. Despite their Jekyll and Hyde approach to matches, the visitors may not need to be at their imperious best in order to take maximum points. Back Norwich to beat Huddersfield @ 1.89 Wobbling Blades to struggle at the SOL Sunderland [3.25] v Sheffield United [2.44]; The Draw [3.45] Sunderland ended their recent blip with a 1-0 victory at Norwich on Sunday lunchtime. Teams managed by Tony Mowbray always tend to take a nosedive during the second half of the season, however, there were enough reasons to be positive about that performance. The hosts are unbeaten in three of their last four at this venue and have seen off play-off occupants Middlesbrough, Blackburn and Millwall here. Sheffield United produced arguably their most insipid performance of the campaign as they slipped to a forgettable 1-0 defeat to Luton. The Blades are struggling to maintain their early-season form and haven't been able to create too many chances. They've found the net just twice across their last four matches and the potential distraction of an upcoming FA Cup clash is far from ideal. Back Sunderland or Draw Double Chance and Under 2.5 Goals (Bet Builder) @ 1.95 Rovers to return to winning ways Blackburn [1.84] v Reading [5]; The Draw [3.75] Blackburn slipped to a defeat at Stoke on Friday evening, however, the Lancashire outfit are still firmly in play-off contention. They have been exceptionally strong at Ewood Park this season and have kept clean sheets in each of their last five matches here. Having won four of their last five matches by a 1-0 scoreline, they should be able to collect yet another three points on Wednesday evening. Reading are highly unlikely to be dragged into a relegation dogfight, yet they are in exceptionally poor form. They've failed to score in any of their last three matches and are yet to find the net on the road in 2023. This could be a long 90 minutes for Paul Ince's side. Back Blackburn to beat Reading @ 1.84 Slow burner in the Welsh capital Cardiff [3.45] v West Brom [2.44]; The Draw [3.3] Despite suffering a defeat at the weekend, Cardiff have become much tougher to beat under Sabri Lamouchi. The French coach is working with a limited squad and hasn't been helped by Callum Robinson's injury. Despite this, he's managed to lift their heads above water and has given them a realistic chance of staying in the division. They've kept consecutive clean sheets at this venue and won't make it easy for the play-off chasing visitors. West Brom have seen off two relegation-threatened sides in the last eight days, however, Carlos Corberan's side have struggled to convert their chances in both encounters. WBA have lost four consecutive away matches and failed to score at both Hull and Birmingham. This won't be straightforward for the profligate Baggies. Back Under 2.5 Goals @ 1.71 Tigers to frustrate table toppers Hull [5.2] v Burnley [1.88]; The Draw [3.55] Hull are chugging along nicely under Liam Rosenior and they picked up an impresive point at the CBS Arena at the weekend. In Humberside, they are extremely tough to beat and they come into this fixture searching for a fifth consecutive home clean sheet. The hosts haven't conceded more than a single goal in a game at this venue since the beginning of November and they won't make it easy for Burnley. Although their squad has been stretched by injuries, the Clarets have managed to maintain their momentum and are still unbeaten since the beginning of November. They've conceded just a single goal in their last five matches, yet they've struggled to score on the road. Having drawn each of their last two away games, they may be forced to settle for another point here. Back Under 2.5 Goals @ 1.72 Hatters to edge past Robins Luton [1.91] v Bristol City [4.8]; The Draw [3.6] Luton are remarkably consistent under Rob Edwards. The Hatters have suffered just a single defeat in their last ten outings and were victorious at the weekend at Bramall Lane. They are incredibly tough to breach and have kept clean sheets in three of their last four matches. Four of their last five matches at this venue have ended 1-0 either way and another tight 90 minutes is expected on Wednesday evening. Bristol City found it fairly straightforward against Blackpool at the weekend with their injury-hit back-line was barely tested by the blunt Tangerines. Nevertheless, they haven't been as efficient on the road recently and have failed to score in each of their last two away games. They may find themselves on the wrong end of a narrow defeat here. Back Luton to beat Bristol City @ 1.91 ", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/gary_rowett.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Jack Critchley" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/gary_rowett.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/gary_rowett.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/gary_rowett.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/gary_rowett.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Millwall boss Gary Rowett"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Gary Rowett will be hoping that his side can preserve their top six spot</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211026082" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"EFL Championship","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/football\/market\/1.211026082","entry_title":"Midweek Championship Tips: 12 bets to back across Tuesday & Wednesday"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211026082">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Midweek%20Championship%20Tips%3A%2012%20bets%20to%20back%20across%20Tuesday%20%26%20Wednesday&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fmidweek-championship-tips-and-best-bets-12-bets-to-back-this-week-130323-904.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fmidweek-championship-tips-and-best-bets-12-bets-to-back-this-week-130323-904.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fmidweek-championship-tips-and-best-bets-12-bets-to-back-this-week-130323-904.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fmidweek-championship-tips-and-best-bets-12-bets-to-back-this-week-130323-904.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fmidweek-championship-tips-and-best-bets-12-bets-to-back-this-week-130323-904.html&text=Midweek%20Championship%20Tips%3A%2012%20bets%20to%20back%20across%20Tuesday%20%26%20Wednesday" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>There's a full midweek set of fixtures in the second tier and Jack Critchley - who is 14 pts in profit for the toughest league in the world to predcit - has picked out his best Championship bets for Betfair...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211026082">Lions to triumph at the Den</a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211033286">Another entertaining 90 minutes at the Riverside</a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211033150">Warnock's Terriers to suffer yet another defeat</a></h3> <strong></strong></li> <hr><h2>Swans to struggle on the road yet again</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211026082"><strong>Millwall <b class="inline_odds" title="20/21"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.96</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/21</span></b> v Swansea <b class="inline_odds" title="7/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/2</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="13/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/5</span></b></strong></a></p><p>Millwall are happily camped within a congested top six and Lions boss Gary Rowett will view this match as an opportunity to continue their recent momentum.</p><p><strong>They've lost just one of their last six </strong>and were good value for their 1-0 success on Saturday. Uncharacteristically, the hosts haven't kept a clean sheet at this venue since January 1st, although recent visitors have included Burnley and Norwich.</p><p>Despite taking the lead in the first half, Swansea were defeated by in-form Middlesbrough at the weekend. Russell Martin's side continue to struggle and have failed to defend set-pieces on multiple occasions.</p><p>The Swans have won the fewest aerial duels this season (329) by some distance and with goalkeeper Andy Fisher looking bereft of confidence, they are likely to struggle against this savvy Millwall outfit.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Millwall to beat Swansea @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211026082" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.96</a></div><h2>Improving R's to snatch at least a point</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211026298"><strong>Blackpool <b class="inline_odds" title="7/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.76</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/4</span></b> v QPR <b class="inline_odds" title="15/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.88</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">15/8</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="12/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.35</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/5</span></b></strong></a></p><p>Blackpool put in yet another lifeless performance against Bristol City with Mick McCarthy's side still having picked up just a single victory since the end of October.</p><p>The Seasiders are stronger at home and are unbeaten here so far in 2023, yet <strong>having netted just one goal in their last three matches at Bloomfield Road</strong>, it's impossible to have any faith in them collecting maximum points on Tuesday evening.</p><p>Furthermore, the hosts have a terrible midweek record and <strong>have won just one of their last 10 matches held on either a Tuesday or Wednesday evening</strong>.</p><p>The visitors picked up their first victory under Gareth Ainsworth at the weekend and were good value for their triumph.</p><p>A switch to a back five helped to create a solid platform with Sam Field's inclusion in the back-line proving to be a masterstroke. QPR look a little more balanced and should be able to take a point back to West London.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back QPR Draw No Bet @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211026298" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.02</a></div><h2>Impressive Sky Blues to triumph on the road</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211026406"><strong>Wigan <b class="inline_odds" title="11/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.15</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/5</span></b> v Coventry <b class="inline_odds" title="8/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/5</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.25</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b></strong></a></p><p>Wigan's performances had improved to coincide with the arrival of Shaun Maloney. Nevertheless, the Scot's impact has slowly worn off and his side have now picked up just a single point across their last four outings.</p><p>The hosts lack quality going forward and <strong>have found the net just four times across their last nine matches</strong>.</p><p>Failure to convert clearcut chances against Norwich appeared to drain the confidence of their strikers and they could struggle to break down the visitors on Tuesday.</p><p>Coventry may have dropped points at the weekend, yet they are unbeaten in seven and <strong>have won two of their last three on the road</strong>. They haven't conceded an away goal since the beginning of February and should be tough to break down.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Coventry to beat Wigan @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211026406" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.6</a></div><h2>Terrific Excitement in Teesside</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211026406"><strong>Middlesbrough <b class="inline_odds" title="5/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.87</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/6</span></b> v Stoke <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="14/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/5</span></b></strong></a></p><p>Middlesbrough returned to their free-scoring ways on Saturday as they produced a sensational second-half turnaround against Swansea.</p><p>Boro have been one of the most entertaining sides to follow in the second tier this season and <strong>have notched 20 goals across their last seven outings</strong>.</p><p><strong>They've scored 3+ goals in four of their last six matches at the Riverside Stadium</strong> and the home fans will be expecting more of the same on Tuesday night.</p><p>Stoke have found their goalscoring touch under Alex Neil and they've also been involved in some hugely entertaining games recently. <strong>They've scored 3+ goals in three of their last four matches</strong>, however, they've failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last five.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Over 2.5 Goals @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211033286" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.0</a></div><h2>BTTS at Vicarage Road</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211032934"><strong>Watford <b class="inline_odds" title="5/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.87</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/6</span></b> v Birmingham <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="11/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.7</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/4</span></b></strong></a></p><p>Watford failed to find the net at the weekend with new boss Chris Wilder admitting that his side 'need more confidence' in attack.</p><p>The Hornets have some talented individuals in their squad with Joao Pedro always capable of producing a moment of magic. The Hertfordshire outfit have failed to find the net in any of their last three matches, however, their barren run in the final third is unlikely to continue on Tuesday night.</p><p>Birmingham picked up a much-needed victory which edged them a little closer to safety. That success also relieved the pressure on John Eustace.</p><p>Brum's squad lacks depth, yet they are capable of scoring goals and <strong>have found the back of the net in each of their last five away games</strong>.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Both Teams to Score @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211032934" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.1</a></div><h2>Resilient PNE to take at least a point</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211026514"><strong>Rotherham <b class="inline_odds" title="7/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.72</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/4</span></b> v Preston <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="11/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/5</span></b></strong></a></p><p>Rotherham are a little inconsistent, however Matt Taylor's side have probably accumulated enough points to retain their Championship status.</p><p>They are usually fairly strong at home and have lost just once at the New York Stadium since December 10th.</p><p>The Millers squad has been hit hard by injuries and the absence of both Bailey Wright and Ollie Rathbone for this midweek contest could easily swing the tie in the favour of the visitors.</p><p>Although many Preston fans are yet to be convinced by Ryan Lowe, the Lilywhites have put together an impressive unbeaten run. <strong>They haven't suffered a single defeat in their last six matches</strong> and have kept three consecutive clean sheets.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Preston Draw No Bet @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211026514" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.08</a></div><h2>Inconsistent Canaries to beat struggling Terriers</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211026514"><strong>Huddersfield <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b> v Norwich <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.89</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="13/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/5</span></b></strong></a></p><p>The enormity of the task facing Neil Warnock will surely have become clear over the last fortnight.</p><p>Despite an initial bounce, the Terriers have quickly returned to their old habits and produced just five shots against West Brom at the weekend. <strong>The West Yorkshire outfit have failed to find the net in any of their last four matches</strong> and have drawn a blank in six of their last seven.</p><p>Norwich fans are a little frustrated by their side's inconsistent performances, however, David Wagner has averaged almost two points per game since arriving at Carrow Road.</p><p>Despite their Jekyll and Hyde approach to matches, the visitors may not need to be at their imperious best in order to take maximum points.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Norwich to beat Huddersfield @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211033150" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.89</a></div><h2>Wobbling Blades to struggle at the SOL</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211026190"><strong>Sunderland <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.25</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b> v Sheffield United <b class="inline_odds" title="7/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.44</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/5</span></b>; The Draw 3.45</strong></a></p><p>Sunderland ended their recent blip with a 1-0 victory at Norwich on Sunday lunchtime. Teams managed by Tony Mowbray always tend to take a nosedive during the second half of the season, however, there were enough reasons to be positive about that performance.</p><p><strong>The hosts are unbeaten in three of their last four at this venue</strong> and have seen off play-off occupants Middlesbrough, Blackburn and Millwall here.</p><p>Sheffield United produced arguably their most insipid performance of the campaign as they slipped to a forgettable 1-0 defeat to Luton.</p><p>The Blades are struggling to maintain their early-season form and haven't been able to create too many chances. <strong>They've found the net just twice across their last four matches</strong> and the potential distraction of an upcoming FA Cup clash is far from ideal.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Sunderland or Draw Double Chance and Under 2.5 Goals (Bet Builder) @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/sunderland-v-sheff-utd/32167365" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.95</a></div><h2>Rovers to return to winning ways</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211025758"><strong>Blackburn <b class="inline_odds" title="5/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.84</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/6</span></b> v Reading <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="11/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.75</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/4</span></b></strong></a></p><p>Blackburn slipped to a defeat at Stoke on Friday evening, however, the Lancashire outfit are still firmly in play-off contention.</p><p>They have been exceptionally strong at Ewood Park this season and <strong>have kept clean sheets in each of their last five matches here</strong>. Having won four of their last five matches by a 1-0 scoreline, they should be able to collect yet another three points on Wednesday evening.</p><p>Reading are highly unlikely to be dragged into a relegation dogfight, yet they are in exceptionally poor form. They've failed to score in any of their last three matches and<strong> are yet to find the net on the road in 2023</strong>. This could be a long 90 minutes for Paul Ince's side.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Blackburn to beat Reading @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211025758" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.84</a></div><h2>Slow burner in the Welsh capital</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211033042"><strong>Cardiff 3.45 v West Brom <b class="inline_odds" title="7/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.44</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/5</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b></strong></a></p><p>Despite suffering a defeat at the weekend, Cardiff have become much tougher to beat under Sabri Lamouchi.</p><p>The French coach is working with a limited squad and hasn't been helped by Callum Robinson's injury. Despite this, he's managed to lift their heads above water and has given them a realistic chance of staying in the division.</p><p><strong>They've kept consecutive clean sheets at this venue</strong> and won't make it easy for the play-off chasing visitors.</p><p>West Brom have seen off two relegation-threatened sides in the last eight days, however, Carlos Corberan's side have struggled to convert their chances in both encounters. WBA have lost four consecutive away matches and <strong>failed to score at both Hull and Birmingham</strong>.</p><p>This won't be straightforward for the profligate Baggies.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Under 2.5 Goals @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211033042" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.71</a></div><h2>Tigers to frustrate table toppers</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211025974"><strong>Hull <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b> v Burnley <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.88</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b>; The Draw 3.55</strong></a></p><p>Hull are chugging along nicely under Liam Rosenior and they picked up an impresive point at the CBS Arena at the weekend. In Humberside, they are extremely tough to beat and they come into this fixture searching for a fifth consecutive home clean sheet.</p><p><strong>The hosts haven't conceded more than a single goal in a game at this venue since the beginning of November</strong> and they won't make it easy for Burnley.</p><p>Although their squad has been stretched by injuries, the Clarets have managed to maintain their momentum and are still unbeaten since the beginning of November.</p><p><strong>They've conceded just a single goal in their last five matches</strong>, yet they've struggled to score on the road. Having drawn each of their last two away games, they may be forced to settle for another point here.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Under 2.5 Goals @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211025974" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.72</a></div><h2>Hatters to edge past Robins</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211025866"><strong>Luton <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.91</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b> v Bristol City <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="13/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/5</span></b></strong></a></p><p>Luton are remarkably consistent under Rob Edwards. The Hatters have suffered just a single defeat in their last ten outings and were victorious at the weekend at Bramall Lane.</p><p>They are incredibly tough to breach and h<strong>ave kept clean sheets in three of their last four matches</strong>. Four of their last five matches at this venue have ended 1-0 either way and another tight 90 minutes is expected on Wednesday evening.</p><p>Bristol City found it fairly straightforward against Blackpool at the weekend with their injury-hit back-line was barely tested by the blunt Tangerines.</p><p>Nevertheless, they haven't been as efficient on the road recently and <strong>have failed to score in each of their last two away games</strong>. They may find themselves on the wrong end of a narrow defeat here.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Luton to beat Bristol City @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211025866" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.91</a></div><p></p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Jack's 2022-23 Profit/Loss:</h2> <p>Staked: 326.00<p>Returned: 334.19</p><p>P/L: +14.19</p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders</h2> <p>You can earn a<strong> £5 free bet </strong>when you place a<strong> £5 Bet Builder </strong>on<strong> Real Madrid v Liverpool </strong>on Wednesday<strong>. You must opt-in. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=B5G5BB150323">T&Cs apply.</a></strong></p> <p></p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211026082">Back Millwall to beat Swansea @ <b class="inline_odds" title="20/21"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.96</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/21</span></b></a><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211033286">Back Over 2.5 Goals in Middlesbrough vs Stoke @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211033150">Back Norwich to beat Huddersfield @ <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.89</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b></a></p></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.211026082" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>English Championship: Millwall v Swansea (Match Odds)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Tuesday 14 March, 7.45pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Millwall</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Millwall" data-market_id="1.211026082" data-price="1.98" data-side="back" data-selection_id="56036">1.98</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Millwall" data-market_id="1.211026082" data-price="1.99" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="56036">1.99</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Swansea</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Swansea" data-market_id="1.211026082" data-price="4.6" data-side="back" data-selection_id="62683">4.6</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Swansea" data-market_id="1.211026082" data-price="4.7" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="62683">4.7</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>The Draw</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="The Draw" data-market_id="1.211026082" data-price="3.6" data-side="back" data-selection_id="58805">3.6</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="The Draw" data-market_id="1.211026082" data-price="3.65" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="58805">3.65</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fmidweek-championship-tips-and-best-bets-12-bets-to-back-this-week-130323-904.html%23gobet-1.211026082">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fmidweek-championship-tips-and-best-bets-12-bets-to-back-this-week-130323-904.html%23gobet-1.211026082">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.211033286" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>English Championship: Middlesbrough v Stoke (Match Odds)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Tuesday 14 March, 8.00pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Middlesbrough</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Middlesbrough" data-market_id="1.211033286" data-price="1.9" data-side="back" data-selection_id="74303">1.9</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Middlesbrough" data-market_id="1.211033286" data-price="1.91" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="74303">1.91</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Stoke</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Stoke" data-market_id="1.211033286" data-price="4.7" data-side="back" data-selection_id="69720">4.7</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Stoke" data-market_id="1.211033286" data-price="4.8" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="69720">4.8</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>The Draw</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="The Draw" data-market_id="1.211033286" data-price="3.8" data-side="back" data-selection_id="58805">3.8</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="The Draw" data-market_id="1.211033286" data-price="3.85" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="58805">3.85</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fmidweek-championship-tips-and-best-bets-12-bets-to-back-this-week-130323-904.html%23gobet-1.211033286">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fmidweek-championship-tips-and-best-bets-12-bets-to-back-this-week-130323-904.html%23gobet-1.211033286">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.211033150" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>English Championship: Huddersfield v Norwich (Match Odds)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Wednesday 15 March, 7.45pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Huddersfield</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Huddersfield" data-market_id="1.211033150" data-price="4.8" data-side="back" data-selection_id="78984">4.8</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Huddersfield" data-market_id="1.211033150" data-price="4.9" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="78984">4.9</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Norwich</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Norwich" data-market_id="1.211033150" data-price="1.89" data-side="back" data-selection_id="47998">1.89</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Norwich" data-market_id="1.211033150" data-price="1.92" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="47998">1.92</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>The Draw</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="The Draw" data-market_id="1.211033150" data-price="3.6" data-side="back" data-selection_id="58805">3.6</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="The Draw" data-market_id="1.211033150" data-price="3.75" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="58805">3.75</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fmidweek-championship-tips-and-best-bets-12-bets-to-back-this-week-130323-904.html%23gobet-1.211033150">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fmidweek-championship-tips-and-best-bets-12-bets-to-back-this-week-130323-904.html%23gobet-1.211033150">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211026082" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"EFL Championship","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/football\/market\/1.211026082","entry_title":"Midweek Championship Tips: 12 bets to back across Tuesday & Wednesday"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211026082">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Midweek%20Championship%20Tips%3A%2012%20bets%20to%20back%20across%20Tuesday%20%26%20Wednesday&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fmidweek-championship-tips-and-best-bets-12-bets-to-back-this-week-130323-904.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fmidweek-championship-tips-and-best-bets-12-bets-to-back-this-week-130323-904.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fmidweek-championship-tips-and-best-bets-12-bets-to-back-this-week-130323-904.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fmidweek-championship-tips-and-best-bets-12-bets-to-back-this-week-130323-904.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fmidweek-championship-tips-and-best-bets-12-bets-to-back-this-week-130323-904.html&text=Midweek%20Championship%20Tips%3A%2012%20bets%20to%20back%20across%20Tuesday%20%26%20Wednesday" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/middlesbrough-v-stoke-tips-rampant-boro-difficult-to-dismiss-120323-766.html">Middlesbrough v Stoke: Rampant Boro difficult to dismiss</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/carrick.450x253.jpeg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/carrick.jpeg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-a-championship-treble-boosted-to-161-110323-35.html">The Daily Acca: A Championship treble boosted to 16/1</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Mark Robins Coventry manager.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/1280%20Mark%20Robins%20Coventry%20manager.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-a-92-odds-boost-to-start-the-weekend-100323-35.html">The Daily Acca: A 9/2 odds boost to start the weekend</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Alex Neil red pre season 1280 .450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Alex%20Neil%20red%20pre%20season%201280%20.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-midweek-goals-boosted-to-51-080323-35.html">The Daily Acca: Midweek goals boosted to 5/1</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Harry Kane Spurs away kit 2022.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/1280%20Harry%20Kane%20Spurs%20away%20kit%202022.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">More EFL Championship</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Football</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" class=" "> Football Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" class=" "> English Premier League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/team-guide/" class=" "> Team Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/" class=" "> Transfers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/bournemouth/" class=" "> AFC Bournemouth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal/" class=" "> Arsenal </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa/" class=" "> Aston Villa </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford/" class=" "> Brentford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton/" class=" "> Brighton & Hove Albion </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea/" class=" "> Chelsea </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace/" class=" "> Crystal Palace </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton/" class=" "> Everton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fulham/" class=" "> Fulham </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-utd/" class=" "> Leeds United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city/" class=" "> Leicester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool/" class=" "> Liverpool </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city/" class=" "> Manchester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united/" class=" "> Manchester United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united/" class=" "> Newcastle United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest/" class=" "> Nottingham Forest </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton/" class=" "> Southampton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/" class=" "> Tottenham Hotspur </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-united/" class=" "> West Ham United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves/" class=" "> Wolverhampton Wanderers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fantasy-premier-league/" class=" "> Fantasy Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-previews/" class=" "> Premier League Betting Guides </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" class=" "> UEFA Champions League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/" class=" "> English FA Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/" class=" "> Daily Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/" class=" "> Big Winners </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-football-ambassadors/" class=" "> Betfair Football Ambassadors </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/" class=" "> Rivaldo </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" class="active "> EFL Championship </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/" class=" "> EFL League One & League Two </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/" class=" "> EFL Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa Conference League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/" class=" "> Euro 2024 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/" class=" "> Spanish LaLiga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/" class=" "> Italian Serie A </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/" class=" "> German Bundesliga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/" class=" "> French Ligue 1 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/" class=" "> UEFA Nations League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/" class=" "> Manager Specials </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/" class=" "> Women's Football </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/" class=" "> Women's Super League </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/" class=" "> Scottish Premiership </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/" class=" "> Internationals </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Football Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/" class=" "> FIFA World Cup 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/" class=" "> Womens Euros 2022 </a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6520861 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft300x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6520861 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6520861={pID:"6520861",width:"300",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6520861:window.ftClick_6520861,ftExpTrack_6520861:window.ftExpTrack_6520861,ft300x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft300x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6520861PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6520861); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6520861PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6520861"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6520861;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIEBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumDailyRewardsFlipbook300x600/?"+ft6520861PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_300x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6520861.GTimeout);ft6520861PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class='s4:{"uniquetournamentid":"18","c":"leaguetable","l":"en"}'></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div id="side-sport-text-ad" class="widget_advert"> <h3>GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open Account Using Promo Code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses</li> </ul> <a class="button" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3&prod=90">BET & WIN</a> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Services</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/" target="_blank">Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/betfair-exchange-minimum-stake-were-lowering-it-to-1-020222-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/opta-definitions-shots-and-shots-on-target-061020-204.html" target="_blank">Shots on Target - Definitions</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/money-back-if-your-horse-doesnt-finish-in-top-three-161121-204.html" target="_blank">Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/line-markets-on-betfair-everything-you-need-to-know-240821-204.html" target="_blank">Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/matchme-making-it-easier-get-your-bet-matched-260121-204.html" target="_blank">MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" target="_blank">Each-Way Betting Calculator</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html" target="_blank">My Betfair Rewards</a></li><li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/contact_us/" target="_blank">Betfair Customer Support</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/minimum-bet-guarantee-terms-and-conditions-190618-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Communities</h3></header><div class="block__body block__body--light"><ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Related Sites</h3><div><a href="https://tinyurl.com/n9kappa" target="_blank"><img src="/images/betfair-related.png" alt="Betfair" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/timeform-related.png" alt="Timeform Horse Racing" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.infogol.net/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/infogol-related.png" alt="Infogol" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Archive</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="./archive/">View archives</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </aside> </div> <nav class="breadcrumb__navigation"> <ol> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Home</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li> Midweek Championship Tips: 12 bets to back across Tuesday & Wednesday </li> </ol> </nav> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "BreadcrumbList", "itemListElement": [ { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 1, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/", "name": "Home" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 2, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/", "name": "Football" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 3, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/", "name": "EFL Championship" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 4, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/midweek-championship-tips-and-best-bets-12-bets-to-back-this-week-130323-904.html", "name": "Midweek Championship Tips: 12 bets to back across Tuesday & Wednesday" } } ] } </script> </main> <div class="full_navigation" id="full_navigation"> <div class="full_nav_link full_navigation__toggle"><span></span></div> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--primary"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham </a> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/">Snooker</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--secondary"> <h3>More from Betfair</h3> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a> </li> </ul> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fmidweek-championship-tips-and-best-bets-12-bets-to-back-this-week-130323-904.html">Join</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fmidweek-championship-tips-and-best-bets-12-bets-to-back-this-week-130323-904.html">Log in</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" class="full_navigation__search"> <input type="text" name="q"> <input type="submit"> </form> </div> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" id="search_form" class="search_form"> <div> <input type="text" name="q"> <button>Search</button> </div> </form> <footer class="layout__footer"> <div class="footer_top"> <ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul> </div> <footer class="footer_mid"> <div class="footer_mid__column"> <div class="footer_mid__text">WE ARE A SECURE OPERATOR | 18+ Gambleaware.co.uk <br><br> BETFAIR ® and the BETFAIR logo are registered trade marks of The Sporting Exchange Limited. ©The Sporting Exchange Limited. All rights reserved. <br><br> For customers in the UK, TSE Malta LP is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39561" target="_blank">000-039561-R-319411-005</a>. Correspondence Address: Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Betfair International Plc is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL3/454/2008 17th March 2015, Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Fixed Odds & Multiples bets are placed with PPB Counterparty Services Limited which is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL2/294/2006 12 March 2013, and for customers in the UK, licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39439" target="_blank">000-039439-R-319330-007</a>.</div> </div> <div class="footer_mid__column footer_mid__column--links"> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html">My Betfair Rewards </a></li> <li><a href="https://tvguide.betfair.com/english-uk/tv/">Live Sport on TV</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cashout">Cash Out</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">Betfair Corporate</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5749/">Payment Methods</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>About</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Privacy.Policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Cookie.Policy/">Cookie Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">About Betfair</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home">Help & Learning</a></li> <li><a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>Pick language</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Global</a></li> <li><a href="https://apuestas.betfair.es">Español</a></li> <li><a href="https://scommesseonline.betfair.it/">Italia</a></li> <li><a href="https://apostas.betfair.com/">Português</a></li> <li><a href="/dk/">Danmark</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/se/">Sverige</a></li> <li><a href="https://pariuri.betfair.ro" http: pariuri.betfair.com />România</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </footer> <div class="footer_lower"> <div class="footer_lower__text"> <p>For any queries relating to Betting.Betfair, e-mail <a href="mailto:Copy@betfair.com">Copy@betfair.com</a>. For any other Betfair-related queries, head to <a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home" target="_blank">customer support</a></p> <p></p> </div> </div> </footer> <nav id="floating_nav"> <ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/"><strong>Cheltenham</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/"><strong>Horse Racing</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/"><strong>Football</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/"><strong>Golf</strong></a></li><li></ul> </nav> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> /* $(document).ready(function(){ let slidesToKeep = ['.fri']; $('.festival_page_carousel--races').slick('slickFilter', String(slidesToKeep)); });*/ </script> <script> ga_navEvent('services-nav', '.services_nav'); ga_navEvent('sports-nav', '.main_navigation'); ga_navEvent('features-nav-carousel', '.features_nav_carousel'); ga_navEvent('features-nav', '.features_navigation__item'); ga_navEvent('blog-nav', '.sidebar_menu'); ga_navEvent('full-site-nav', '.full_navigation__menu'); ga_navEvent('breadcrumb', '.breadcrumb__navigation'); ga_navEvent('mobile-nav', '#floating_nav'); ga_navEvent('footer-nav', '.footer_mid__links'); ga_navEvent('home-top-stories-carousel', '.top_stories'); ga_navEvent('best-bets', '.card_scroller'); ga_navEvent('home-star-columnist', '.star_columnist'); ga_navEvent('side-text-advert', '#side-sport-text-ad'); ga_navEvent('betslip-promo-banner', '.betslip_promo'); ga_navEvent('entry-body-text-advert', '#betnow-uk-widget'); ga_navEvent('betting-copy', '.betting-copy'); ga_navEvent('recommended-bets', '.recommended_bets'); ga_navEvent('racecard-widget', '.race_entry'); </script> <script defer src="https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js/vaafb692b2aea4879b33c060e79fe94621666317369993" integrity="sha512-0ahDYl866UMhKuYcW078ScMalXqtFJggm7TmlUtp0UlD4eQk0Ixfnm5ykXKvGJNFjLMoortdseTfsRT8oCfgGA==" data-cf-beacon='{"rayId":"7a753d86b8955824","token":"d048f65d27954a24aa6b1d7d2ddcb256","version":"2023.2.0","si":100}' crossorigin="anonymous"></script> </body> </html>