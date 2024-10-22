Midweek Betting Tips: The 12 best Championship bets for Tuesday and Wednesday evening

Back Arsenal striker Kai Havertz to have at least one shot on target and to be fouled at leasat once against Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday night, was 4/71.57, now super-boosted to 1/12.00.

Havertz is averaging 1.25 shots on target this season, and he's been fouled an average of once every game played. To take advantage of the superboost simply click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Leeds vs Watford

Another clean sheet for the Whites

Leeds were convincing winners on Friday evening as they eased past fellow high-flyers Sheffield United. The Whites restricted the Blades to just 0.20 xG with Chris Wilder's side failing to muster a single effort on target. The West Yorkshire side rarely looked troubled and they'll be pleased to be back at home for this midweek fixture. They've managed to keep clean sheets in three of their last four at this venue and they will surely benefit from an extra day's rest over their opponents.

Watford have been a bit Jekyll and Hyde this season. The Hornets have been incredibly effective at Vicarage Road, yet they've struggled away from Hertfordshire where they've lost four consecutive matches and failed to notch in three of them. Having been soundly beaten at rivals Luton at the weekend and having lost 3-0 to Preston during the previous set of midweek fixtures, it's hard to see them finding a way to break Leeds' resistance.

Recommended Bet Back Leeds to Win to Nil SBK 13/10

Cardiff vs Portsmouth Bluebirds to secure back-to-back wins Although they were helped by a sending off, Cardiff were fairly rampant on Saturday lunchtime as they hammered Plymouth. The Bluebirds produced some excellent football in the final third and looked far more clinical. They should be able to take plenty of confidence into this midweek fixture. Interestingly, Cardiff's only previous victory this season came at this venue during the previous midweek fixture list and the home fans will be expecting their side to extend their unbeaten run to four games. Portsmouth secured their first win of the season at QPR on Saturday. Pompey were decent enough, although they required a penalty to pick up all three points. In the previous set of midweek games, they looked a little leggy and struggled against Stoke. Back-to-back away games may just take their toll on John Mousinho's men. Recommended Bet Back Cardiff to Win SBK 1/1

QPR vs Coventry More midweek goals at Loftus Road Portsmouth's victory saw QPR drop to the foot of the Championship table and Marti Cifuentes must find a way of turning things around. Despite their questionable form, they have had the second-highest number of shots on target per match (4.8) and consistently produce above-average xG numbers. The West Londoners' issues are at the other end of the table and they continue to leak goals at an alarming rate. They've shipped nine in their last four and they are still yet to keep a clean sheet on their own patch. Coventry were disappointing at the weekend as they slumped to a 1-0 defeat at Deepdale. Mark Robins' side are hard to assess and their squad is more than capable of crashing into the top six, yet performances haven't been good enough. Despite their lack of bite in the final third, they should find a way past this QPR defence on Tuesday night. Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 Goals SBK 20/23

Stoke vs Bristol City BTTS in Staffordshire Stoke are heading in the right direction. Narcis Pelach's side held in-form Norwich to a 1-1 draw at the weekend to extend their unbeaten run to three matches. The Potters aren't having any issues finding the back of the net, yet they haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last four matches here. Bristol City beat Middlesbrough at the weekend in an emotional affair at the Riverside. Although they lived dangerously in that contest, they continue to impress at the back and have conceded just three times in their last five matches. They might be tough to beat, but they are unlikely to keep another clean sheet on Tuesday night. Recommended Bet Back Both Teams to Score SBK 4/5

Oxford vs Derby Oxford to extend their unbeaten home sequence Oxford have taken the step up to the Championship in their stride. Des Buckingham's side have won three of their first ten matches, yet they've suffered just three defeats, all of which have come away from home. The Yellows have conceded just two goals at the Kassam and they will be typically tough to beat on Tuesday night. Derby snatched a point from their away trip to Millwall on Saturday. The majority of their best work came from set-pieces and they will aim to exploit that avenue once again on Tuesday night. Paul Warne's side were largely outplayed by the Lions and have struggled to find the back of the net on the road so far this season. With just a single goal on their travels since the end of August, they could find it difficult to breach the hosts' backline. Recommended Bet Back Oxford to Win or Draw and Under 2.5 Goals SBK 13/10

Sheffield Wednesday vs Swansea Slow-burner in S6 Sheffield Wednesday weren't able to take anything from their weekend fixture with Burnley despite chalking up an xG of 1.5. The Owls have suffered just two home defeats so far this season and they have both come against top three opposition. With three of their first five matches at Hillsborough against top-five teams, this game should be viewed as far more palatable. Midtable Swansea are struggling for firepower and they have now failed to score in their last 345 minutes of Championship football. Ben Cabango's 15th minute strike against Bristol City at the beginning of the month was the last time they managed to notch and that is a worrying trend for Luke Williams' men. Conversely, they possess a fairly sturdy back-line and have conceded exactly once in each of their five away games. They will keep this close. Recommended Bet Back Sheffield Wednesday to Win or Draw and Under 2.5 Goals SBK 13/10

Preston vs Norwich Points shared at Deepdale Preston may not be pulling up any trees in the Championship, yet they haven't been beaten at home since the opening weekend of the season. As you'd expect from a Paul Heckingbottom side, every player knows their job and they are typically tough to break down at home. Coventry, Watford, Blackburn and Luton have all failed to score at this venue and this is far from a straightforward task for the in-form Canaries. Norwich have been slowly gathering momentum and they top the recent xG standings. They produce plenty of opportunities from open play and will ask questions of PNE's defence. Marcelino Nunez was passed fit to start at the weekend and Ante Crnac got off the mark for the campaign on Saturday. This is an awkward assignment for the visitors and they may have to settle for a point. Recommended Bet Back Draw SBK 11/5

Millwall vs Plymouth Pilgrims to falter on the road yet again Millwall will have been disappointed to have dropped points against Derby at the weekend. Neil Harris' men dominated the game and created the better chances, yet they struggled to convert their opportunities. It's been a mixed bag of a campaign so far for the hosts, yet both of their victories have been secured at this venue and they will make it tough for the visitors. Plymouth put in a woeful display at the Cardiff City Stadium at the weekend and will be looking to bounce back. Wayne Rooney has been so far unable to cure his side's bout of travel sickness and they will have to do this without Ibrahim Cissoko, who is suspended. The Pilgrims have netted just a single goal on the road this season and will be relying on their home form to keep them afloat this year. Recommended Bet Back Millwall to Win and Under 2.5 Goals SBK 4/5

Hull vs Burnley Clarets to edge their way to three points Hull have slumped to consecutive defeats and Tim Walter's side will be aiming to avoid a third successive loss on Wednesday night. The men from Humberside are playing some decent stuff in the final third, yet they are struggling to restrict the opposition and have the worst xGA across the last three matches. In their defence, they have endured a tough run of fixtures with games against in-form Norwich and Sunderland, however, the games don't seem to be getting much easier. They've lost all four of their matches against top seven opposition to nil and this contest looks set to follow that blueprint. Burnley were perfectly efficient against Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend and they're now unbeaten in their last seven. Scott Parkers' men should make fairly light work of the hosts. Recommended Bet Back Burnley to Win SBK 7/4

Middlesbrough vs Sheffield United Blades to take something back from the Riverside Middlesbrough fans are beginning to get a little frustrated with their side's inability to find the back of the net. The Teessiders have a vastly superior xG to the majority of the division and are averaging 4.7 shots on target per match, yet they have little to show for it. They've won just one of their last four at this venue and have lost back-to-back Championship games. Sheffield United will be looking to bounce back from Friday's disappointment. The Blades can boast one of the division's meanest defences and should be able to keep Boro at arm's length for the majority of this contest. They've suffered just a single defeat so far this season and have conceded just three times on the road so far. The price on the visitors could be a little too big. Recommended Bet Back Sheffield United Draw No Bet SBK 7/5

Blackburn vs West Brom A tight 90 minutes at Ewood Park Blackburn stretched their unbeaten home record to five matches on Saturday afternoon as they edged past a toothless Swansea outfit. Rovers fans will be hoping that their side continue where they left off. John Eustace teams are always hard to beat and although their attacking output has seemingly dwindled in recent weeks, they continue to be tough to break down at Ewood Park. West Brom have gone off the boil following a positive start to the campaign. Albion have netted just once in their last three and they are far less effective on their travels. They have a relatively small squad and were beaten during the last set of midweek fixtures. Recommended Bet Back Blackburn to Win or Draw and Under 2.5 Goals SBK 13/10

Luton vs Sunderland Entertaining spectacle at Kenilworth Rob Edwards got the performance and result that he desperately required on Saturday lunchtime as his side swept aside rivals Watford. The Hatters have been a little erratic, yet they are usually good for a goal or two at home. Their matches at this venue have averaged 3.6 goals per game and Saturday's performance may just give them some much-needed impetus. Sunderland edged past Hull on Sunday afternoon and continue to defy pre-season expectations. Prior to that 1-0 success, the Black Cats had seen BTTS land in their previous three away matches and could be susceptible to hosts' threat from set-pieces. Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 Goals SBK 9/10





