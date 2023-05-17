</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Middlesbrough v Coventry: Back Akpom and Gyökeres to hit the target at odds against
Mark O'Haire
17 May 2023
3:00 min read Betfair wr...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/middlesbrough-v-coventry-championship-playoff-tips-back-akpom-and-gyokeres-to-hit-the-target-at-odds-against-160523-766.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/middlesbrough-v-coventry-championship-playoff-tips-back-akpom-and-gyokeres-to-hit-the-target-at-odds-against-160523-766.html", "datePublished": "2023-05-17T13:00:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-05-17T14:49:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Middlesbrough meet Coventry for the second leg of their Championship play-off semi-final with the sides locked at 0-0 following the first fixture. Betfair writer Mark O'Haire is expecting an entertaining finale. Boro strong at The Riverside Coventry obdurate away Star strikers could be key Middlesbrough frustrated following first leg Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick was generally pleased with Boro's performance in the goalless draw at Coventry in the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final, but admitted there was a little frustration the Teessiders didn't make their first-half dominance count at the CBS Arena on Sunday. In a game largely of two halves, Middlesbrough controlled proceedings for the first 50 minutes amidst a raucous atmosphere. Boro hit the woodwork, saw a goal ruled out for a tight offside, and missed one early second-half chance by the narrowest of margins. Chuba Akpom and Isaiah Jones also both brought about first-half saves from the home side. Carrick said, "I thought we did a lot of good things in the game. It comes down a little bit to the chances. Just moments where I thought generally, we played pretty well, and looked after their front line pretty well - which is not easy. It's just about adding that little bit of a cutting edge. We created two or three good opportunities but couldn't quite take them." Middlesbrough welcomed back Dael Fry and Marcus Forss to the match-day squad for the first leg with the latter playing 25 minutes of the game, in a huge boost to Carrick's options. The Teessiders are hoping to have Jonny Howson and Aaron Ramsey back in time to play some part in the play-offs but their involvement in Wednesday night remains doubtful. Coventry fail to fire A bumper 28,874 crowd were at the CBS Arena to see Coventry play out another stalemate in a tense and tight play-off semi-final first leg. The Sky Blues struggled to find their stride and find top gear in the big match atmosphere and were unable to make home advantage count with Middlesbrough enjoying the most presentable goalscoring opportunities. However, Coventry were the stronger suit in the second-half, enjoying plenty of positive play yet ultimately failed to have a single shot on-target across the 90 minutes. The Sky Blues City either struggled to find a way through a disciplined Boro back line or lacked the cutting edge required when the occasional opportunity came their way. City supremo Mark Robins refused to be downbeat, saying, "We're right in there, we're in a decent position still. We'll go up there and we'll give it our best shot. There's still everything to play for and it's very finely balanced. We've nothing to lose. Everything shifts on to them now as they'll be expected to win. They'll be considered the favourites. That's fine." Robins could look to make a tactical change by employing a box midfield and deploy an extra man in the middle at the expense of a striker. Jamie Allen could therefore be recalled for the Sky Blues, although supporters are hoping to have Ben Sheaf available from the off following injury. Elsewhere, Gustavo Hamer is expected to shake-off a heavy knock to play. Market makes Boro odds-on [matchPredictions url=" https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/middlesbrough-vs-coventry-city/967157"] Middlesbrough are unbeaten in their last 13 home games against Coventry City (W9-D4-L0), a run that started way back in 1993 when the Teessiders were playing at Ayresome Park. Since Boro have moved to the Riverside Stadium in 1995-96, the Sky Blues are actually the only side to have played here more than five times there without winning a single match. Middlesbrough [1.88] have managed only three wins across their last 11 matches (W3-D4-L4) as momentum stalled towards the campaign's conclusion. However, Boro's record at The Riverside remains formidable; the Teessiders have posted W10-D2-L1 in Championship outings here since the World Cup break, plundering 35 goals in the process. Coventry [5.00] come into this clash having suffered a solitary reverse in 18 outings (W8-D9-L1) and the Sky Blues are unbeaten in nine successive road trips (W4-D5-L0), conceding just four goals and keeping five clean sheets in that run. It's City's best run on the road at this level since 1998. Even so, Mark Robins' men did go W1-D7-L6 at teams in 15th and above. Star strikers to shine EFL play-off second legs tend to open up. Since 2000, and a 136-game sample, second leg matches across all three divisions have averaged 2.50 goals with 48% of encounters producing Over 2.5 Goals [1.97] profit and 56% of encounters paying-out for Both Teams To Score [1.82] backers, both healthy increases on the traditionally tight first legs. Riverside Stadium showdowns tend to be exciting and entertaining affairs under Michael Carrick. The past 13 fixtures here have featured 3.38 goals - and with a collection of the Championship's hottest offensive properties on show, a goal-heavy game wouldn't be a huge surprise. Yet the timing of the opening strike is probably paramount. Instead, I'm keen to dive into the Bet Builder and back the 2.07 available on both Chuba Akpom and Viktor Gyökeres to have 1 Or More Shots On-Target. Akpom has scored 29 goals in all competitions and has landed the bounty in 31 (79%) of 39 appearances for the hosts, whilst averaging 1.43 on-target efforts per-90. Meanwhile, Gyökeres has scored more away goals than any other player in the Championship this term. He's managed a SoT in 30 (64%) of 47 outings, averaging 1.27 per-90. Back Akpom &amp; Gyökeres to have 1 Or More Shots On-Target @ 2.07 2.07", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/01/carrick-thumb-1280x720-175957.728x410.jpeg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/01/carrick-thumb-1280x720-175957.547x410.jpeg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/01/carrick-thumb-1280x720-175957.410x410.jpeg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Mark O'Haire", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/mark_ohaire" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/01/carrick-thumb-1280x720-175957.728x410.jpeg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/01/carrick-thumb-1280x720-175957.450x253.jpeg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/01/carrick-thumb-1280x720-175957.600x338.jpeg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/01/carrick-thumb-1280x720-175957.728x410.jpeg 728w" alt="Michael Carrick - Middlesbrough "> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Middlesbrough have been a force at The Riverside under Michael Carrick </figcaption> </div> <div id="fixture_meta"> <ul class="fixture_meta"> <li class="fixture_meta__name"> Middlesbrough vs Coventry City </li> <li class="fixture_meta__date">Wed 17 May, 20:00</li> </ul> </div> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "SportsEvent", "name": "Middlesbrough vs Coventry City", "description" : "Middlesbrough vs Coventry City prediction and betting tips. Middlesbrough vs Coventry City
Wed 17 May, 20:00

Middlesbrough meet Coventry for the second leg of their Championship play-off semi-final with the sides locked at 0-0 following the first fixture. Betfair writer Mark O'Haire is expecting an entertaining finale.

Boro strong at The Riverside
Coventry obdurate away
Star strikers could be key

Middlesbrough frustrated following first leg

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick was generally pleased with Boro's performance in the goalless draw at Coventry in the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final, but admitted there was a little frustration the Teessiders didn't make their first-half dominance count at the CBS Arena on Sunday.

In a game largely of two halves, Middlesbrough controlled proceedings for the first 50 minutes amidst a raucous atmosphere.

Boro hit the woodwork, saw a goal ruled out for a tight offside, and missed one early second-half chance by the narrowest of margins. Chuba Akpom and Isaiah Jones also both brought about first-half saves from the home side.

Carrick said, "I thought we did a lot of good things in the game. Betfair writer Mark O'Haire is expecting an entertaining finale.</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3>Boro strong at The Riverside</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Coventry obdurate away</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Star strikers could be key</h3> </li> <p></p><h2><strong>Middlesbrough frustrated following first leg</strong></h2><p></p><p><strong>Middlesbrough</strong> boss <strong>Michael Carrick</strong> was generally pleased with Boro's performance in the goalless draw at Coventry in the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final, but admitted there was a little frustration the Teessiders didn't make their first-half dominance count at the CBS Arena on Sunday.</p><p>In a game largely of two halves, Middlesbrough controlled proceedings for the first 50 minutes amidst a raucous atmosphere.</p><p>Boro hit the woodwork, saw a goal ruled out for a tight offside, and missed one early second-half chance by the narrowest of margins. <strong>Chuba Akpom</strong> and <strong>Isaiah Jones</strong> also both brought about first-half saves from the home side.</p><p>Carrick said, "I thought we did a lot of good things in the game. It comes down a little bit to the chances. Just moments where I thought generally, we played pretty well, and looked after their front line pretty well - which is not easy. It's just about adding that little bit of a cutting edge. We created two or three good opportunities but couldn't quite take them."</p><p>Middlesbrough welcomed back <strong>Dael Fry</strong> and <strong>Marcus Forss </strong>to the match-day squad for the first leg with the latter playing 25 minutes of the game, in a huge boost to Carrick's options.</p><p>The Teessiders are hoping to have <strong>Jonny Howson</strong> and <strong>Aaron Ramsey </strong>back in time to play some part in the play-offs but their involvement in Wednesday night remains doubtful.</p><h2><strong>Coventry fail to fire </strong></h2><p></p><p>A bumper 28,874 crowd were at the CBS Arena to see <strong>Coventry</strong> play out another stalemate in a tense and tight play-off semi-final first leg.</p><p>The Sky Blues struggled to find their stride and find top gear in the big match atmosphere and were unable to make home advantage count with Middlesbrough enjoying the most presentable goalscoring opportunities.</p><p>However, Coventry were the stronger suit in the second-half, enjoying plenty of positive play yet ultimately <strong>failed to have a single shot on-target</strong> across the 90 minutes.</p><p>The Sky Blues City either struggled to find a way through a disciplined Boro back line or lacked the cutting edge required when the occasional opportunity came their way.</p><p>City supremo <strong>Mark Robins</strong> refused to be downbeat, saying, "We're right in there, we're in a decent position still.</p><p>We'll go up there and we'll give it our best shot. There's still everything to play for and it's very finely balanced. We've nothing to lose. Everything shifts on to them now as they'll be expected to win. They'll be considered the favourites. That's fine."</p><p>Robins could look to make a tactical change by employing a box midfield and deploy an extra man in the middle at the expense of a striker.<strong> </strong></p><p><strong>Jamie Allen</strong> could therefore be recalled for the Sky Blues, although supporters are hoping to have <strong>Ben Sheaf </strong>available from the off following injury. Elsewhere, <strong>Gustavo Hamer</strong> is expected to shake-off a heavy knock to play.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.214241703"><strong>Market makes Boro odds-on</strong></a></h2><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#D72227;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <rect x="57.9" y="82.9" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="114" height="28.6"></rect> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <g> <path id="Right_Sleeve_00000034048875560027342530000015190078665086163377_" style="fill:#D72227;" d="M171.7,96.4 c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve_00000026878795980909714100000008560641462517502854_" style="fill:#D72227;" d="M58.3,96.4 c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#0773BE;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_1_2_"> <rect id="Right_1_22_" x="180.5" y="107" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.6144 99.2838)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="41.5" height="4.8"></rect> <rect id="Left_1_22_" x="26.4" y="88.7" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -82.2045 87.3403)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="4.8" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <path style="fill:#AA1924;" d="M160.6,20.8"></path> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path style="fill:#FAFAFA;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M117.3,51.7l8.6-15 c11.5-3.4,19.6-12.2,19.6-22.4L140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,10.2,8.2,19,19.6,22.4l8.6,15H117.3z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50 C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50 C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> </svg> <h3>Middlesbrough</h3> <ul> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#82B1E7;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#82B1E7;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g> <g> <g> <path style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M94.4,79c0-10.7-3.4-21-9.6-29.1c-6.2-8.1-14.7-13.9-25.2-17.1l-4.8-1.5l-1.5,4.8l-2.6,8.6 l-1.5,4.8l4.8,1.5c6.6,2,11.9,5.5,15.6,10.4c3.7,4.8,5.7,11.1,5.7,17.6v142.8h19V79z"></path> </g> <g> <g> <path style="fill:#393A68;" d="M89.4,222h-9V79c0-7.6-2.4-15-6.7-20.7c-4.4-5.8-10.5-9.9-18.1-12.2l2.6-8.6 c9.5,2.9,17.1,8,22.7,15.3c5.5,7.3,8.6,16.5,8.6,26.1V222z"></path> <path style="fill:#393A68;" d="M58.1,37.5c9.5,2.9,17.1,8,22.7,15.3c5.5,7.3,8.6,16.5,8.6,26.1v143h-9V79c0-7.6-2.4-15-6.7-20.7 c-4.4-5.8-10.5-9.9-18.1-12.2L58.1,37.5"></path> </g> </g> </g> <g> <g> <path style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M135.6,79c0-10.7,3.4-21,9.6-29.1c6.2-8.1,14.7-13.9,25.2-17.1l4.8-1.5l1.5,4.8l2.6,8.6l1.5,4.8 l-4.8,1.5c-6.6,2-11.9,5.5-15.6,10.4c-3.7,4.8-5.7,11.1-5.7,17.6v142.8h-19V79z"></path> </g> <g> <g> <path style="fill:#393A68;" d="M140.6,222h9V79c0-7.6,2.4-15,6.7-20.7c4.4-5.8,10.5-9.9,18.1-12.2l-2.6-8.6 c-9.5,2.9-17.1,8-22.7,15.3c-5.5,7.3-8.6,16.5-8.6,26.1V222z"></path> <path style="fill:#393A68;" d="M171.9,37.5l2.6,8.6c-7.6,2.3-13.7,6.4-18.1,12.2c-4.4,5.7-6.7,13-6.7,20.7v143h-9V79 c0-9.6,3.1-18.9,8.6-26.1C154.8,45.6,162.4,40.4,171.9,37.5"></path> </g> </g> </g> </g> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <g> <path id="Right_Sleeve_00000167367735039759214790000005084771464142542721_" style="fill:#82B1E7;" d="M171.7,96.4 c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve_00000040555901167934170460000012580974953587381400_" style="fill:#82B1E7;" d="M58.3,96.4 c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_103_"> <g> <path id="Right_00000170260277114108285910000010511025893616180609_" style="fill:#82B1E7;" d="M168.9,69.5 c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.2-0.1l0,0c0-9.2,1.2-18.5,5.2-24.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3s-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1 c0,5.5-2.4,10.6-6.3,14.6C141.1,29.6,166.7,39.7,168.9,69.5z"></path> <path id="Left_00000016771073952207506120000014169612450465899405_" style="fill:#82B1E7;" d="M90.8,28.9c-4-4-6.3-9.1-6.3-14.6 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c4,5.6,5.2,15,5.2,24.2c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2,0C63.3,39.7,88.9,29.6,90.8,28.9z"></path> </g> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_4_5_"> <rect id="Right_4_16_" x="178.4" y="104.3" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.0118 97.9859)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_4_16_" x="29.8" y="84.6" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -77.373 86.8325)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_3_6_"> <rect id="Right_3_20_" x="179.3" y="106.1" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.711 98.5522)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_3_20_" x="28.9" y="86.4" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -79.4811 87.0541)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_2_7_"> <rect id="Right_2_27_" x="180.2" y="107.9" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.4103 99.1185)" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_2_27_" x="28" y="88.2" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -81.5892 87.2757)" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_1_8_"> <rect id="Right_1_28_" x="181.1" y="109.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -28.1096 99.6847)" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_1_28_" x="27.2" y="90" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -83.6972 87.4972)" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Coventry City</h3> <ul> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Coventry City</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Middlesbrough</span></li> <li><span class="team">Middlesbrough</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Coventry City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Rotherham United</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Middlesbrough</span></li> <li><span class="team">Luton Town</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Middlesbrough</span></li> <li><span class="team">Middlesbrough</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Hull City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Middlesbrough</span> <span class="score">5</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Norwich City</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Coventry City</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Middlesbrough</span></li> <li><span class="team">Middlesbrough</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Coventry City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Coventry City</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Birmingham City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Coventry City</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Reading</span></li> <li><span class="team">Blackburn Rovers</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Coventry City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Queens Park Rangers</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Coventry City</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Middlesbrough vs Coventry City</strong> Wednesday 17 May, 20:00</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/middlesbrough-vs-coventry-city/967157">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>Middlesbrough are unbeaten in their last 13 home games against Coventry City (W9-D4-L0), a run that started way back in 1993 when the Teessiders were playing at Ayresome Park.</p><p>Since Boro have moved to the Riverside Stadium in 1995-96, the Sky Blues are actually the only side to have played here more than five times there without winning a single match.</p><p><strong>Middlesbrough</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.88</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b> have managed only three wins across their last 11 matches (W3-D4-L4) as momentum stalled towards the campaign's conclusion.</p><p>However, Boro's record at The Riverside remains formidable; the Teessiders have posted W10-D2-L1 in Championship outings here since the World Cup break, plundering 35 goals in the process.</p><p><strong>Coventry</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">5.00</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b> come into this clash having suffered a solitary reverse in 18 outings (W8-D9-L1) and the Sky Blues are unbeaten in nine successive road trips (W4-D5-L0), conceding just four goals and keeping five clean sheets in that run.</p><p>It's City's best run on the road at this level since 1998. Even so, Mark Robins' men did go W1-D7-L6 at teams in 15<sup>th</sup> and above.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/middlesbrough-v-coventry/32352078"><strong>Star strikers to shine</strong></a></h2><p></p><p>EFL play-off second legs tend to open up. Since 2000, and a 136-game sample, second leg matches across all three divisions have averaged 2.50 goals with 48% of encounters producing <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.214241715%20"><strong>Over 2.5 Goals</strong></a> <b class="inline_odds" title="20/21"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.97</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">20/21</span></b> profit and 56% of encounters paying-out for <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.214241702"><strong>Both Teams To Score</strong></a> <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.82</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b> backers, both healthy increases on the traditionally tight first legs.</p><p>Riverside Stadium showdowns tend to be exciting and entertaining affairs under Michael Carrick.</p><p>The past 13 fixtures here have featured 3.38 goals - and with a collection of the Championship's hottest offensive properties on show, a goal-heavy game wouldn't be a huge surprise. Yet the timing of the opening strike is probably paramount.</p><p>Instead, I'm keen to dive into the Bet Builder and back the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/middlesbrough-v-coventry/32352078"><strong>2.07</strong></a> available on both <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/middlesbrough-v-coventry/32352078"><strong>Chuba Akpom and Viktor Gyökeres to have 1 Or More Shots On-Target</strong></a>.</p><p>Akpom has scored 29 goals in all competitions and has landed the bounty in 31 (79%) of 39 appearances for the hosts, whilst averaging 1.43 on-target efforts per-90.</p><p>Meanwhile, Gyökeres has scored more away goals than any other player in the Championship this term. He's managed a SoT in 30 (64%) of 47 outings, averaging 1.27 per-90.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Akpom & Gyökeres to have 1 Or More Shots On-Target @ 2.07</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/middlesbrough-v-coventry/32352078" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.07</a></div></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Mark's 2022/23 Profit/Loss</h2> <p>Staked: 81 pts<p>Returned: 88.40 pts</p><p>P/L: +7.40 pts</p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders</h2> <p>You can get a £5 free bet when you place a £5 Bet Builder on Manchester City v Real Madrid on Wednesday. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=B5G5BB170523">You must opt-in</a>. class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/team-guide/">Team Guide</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/">Transfers</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/bournemouth/">AFC Bournemouth</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal/">Arsenal</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa/">Aston Villa</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford/">Brentford</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton/">Brighton & Hove Albion</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea/">Chelsea</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace/">Crystal Palace</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton/">Everton</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fulham/">Fulham</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-utd/">Leeds United</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city/">Leicester City</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool/">Liverpool</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city/">Manchester City</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united/">Manchester United</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united/">Newcastle United</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest/">Nottingham Forest</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton/">Southampton</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/">Tottenham Hotspur</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-united/">West Ham United</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves/">Wolverhampton Wanderers</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fantasy-premier-league/">Fantasy Premier League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-previews/">Premier League Betting Guides</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/">Daily Acca</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Bet of the Day</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/">Big Winners</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-football-ambassadors/">Betfair Football Ambassadors</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/glenn-hoddle/">Glenn Hoddle</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/">Rivaldo</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/national-league/">National League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/">EFL Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/">UEFA Europa League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/">UEFA Europa Conference League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/">Latest Transfer News</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/">UEFA Nations League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/">Manager Specials</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/">Women's Football</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/">Women's Super League</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/">Scottish Premiership</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/">Internationals</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/">Football Betting Masterclass</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" 