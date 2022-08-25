</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Luton v Sheffield United: Hatters capable of blunting the Blades
Mark O'Haire
25 August 2022
3:00 min read Championship betting, previews and odds as Luton entertain Sheffield United at Kenilworth Road on Friday night. Luton end winless wait Luton ended their wait for a first Championship win of the new season last Saturday when beating Swansea 2-0 away at the Liberty Stadium with head coach Nathan Jones describing the Hatters' display as the 'perfect away performance'. Allan Campbell put Town on their way with a 14th minute strike, before Carlton Morris completed the scoring off the bench. Having suffered back-to-back defeats beforehand, Jones was delighted with what he saw in South Wales. He said, "I thought we were absolutely outstanding, out of possession it's as good a performance as you can see. I thought we were aggressive, we were disciplined, we defended superbly, and I thought we looked a threat. We could have scored more." Despite enjoying just 25% of possession, Luton produced a defensive masterclass, with Dan Potts and Tom Lockyer standing out, meaning goalkeeper Ethan Horvath had very little to do between the sticks. And the Hatters showcased their capability in transitions, forcing five shots on-target and firing in six attempts from inside the penalty box. Sheffield United go top of the table Sheffield United moved top of the Championship as they dethroned previous league leaders Blackburn Rovers with a comfortable 3-0 win at Bramall Lane. The Blades led at the break courtesy of Oliver Norwood's impressive free-kick and substitute Iliman Ndiaye came off the bench to strike twice, including a stunning long-range drive that cannoned in off the post. With it being the Blades' third game in six days, United boss Paul Heckingbottom made several changes to his starting line-up with Oli McBurnie and Reda Khadra forming a new-look strike partnership. And the home head coach was chuffed with how his side responded. Heckingbottom said, "I thought from start to finish we were excellent - there's no doubt we deserved that, and we could easily have scored more - their keeper made some fantastic saves. We were strong, we were very good with the ball. We created a lot and were really aggressive without the ball. That type of performance would have given anyone a game." Hatters underrated at home? Luton and Sheffield United have met just four times in league competition over the past 25 years and the Blades have proven strong operators against Town, posting W2-D2-L0 in those four head-to-heads, conceding just a solitary strike. However, the two most recent meetings at Kenilworth Road have each ended in low-scoring draws (0-0 and 1-1). Luton [3.25] have W1-D2-L2 thus far, although Nathan Jones' troops have performed better than results have suggested. The Hatters have fired in more shots from inside the penalty box than their opposition in four of those fixtures, winning the non-penalty Expected Goals (npxG) battle on three occasions. Town have W12-D8-L5 at home since the start of last term. Sheff Utd [2.50] are top of the tree (W3-D1-L1) and the Blades are unbeaten since the opening weekend. Even so, the visitors' most standout displays have arrived at their Bramall Lane base, and Paul Heckingbottom's guests have returned just W5-D5-L5 on their travels during his stewardship. United were second-best at both Watford and Middlesbrough. [matchPredictions url=" https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/luton-town-vs-sheffield-united/955917"] It might be tight at the Kenny The goal expectancy for Friday night's encounter has been set around the 2.40 mark. Meanwhile, Luton's last 25 home Championship outings have produced an average goals per-game (figure that's bang in-line with the goal expectancy here (also 2.40). Overall, 13 (52%) of those dates went Under 2.5 Goals [1.77] with 15 (60%) seeing one side fail to score. The Hatters 2022/23 contests have proven to be tight affairs, producing just 2.01 Expected Goals (xG) on average with all five failing to feature three goals or more. Sheffield United's affairs have been more appealing for neutrals, yet the Blades have still delivering Under 2.5 Goals profit in 9/15 (60%) away days under Paul Heckingbottom's watch. So with Luton slightly underrated by the markets, buoyed by their first success of the season and backed by a raucous crowd under the Friday night lights, I'm happy to have the Hatters onside in a low-scoring showdown. We can back Luton Double Chance and Under 3.5 Goals on the Bet Builder for an appealing [1.86]. Luton Town vs Sheffield United
Fri 26 Aug, 20:00 Preview the English Football League - Championship Season 2022/2023 match on 26 August 2022: ✓Head to Head Results ✓Luton Town vs Sheffield United ✓Line Ups & Stats", "startDate": "2022-08-26 20:00", "endDate": "2022-08-26 20:00", "url":"https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/luton-v-sheffield-united-tips-hatters-capable-of-blunting-the-blades-230822-766.html", "location": { "@type": "Place", "name" : "Kenilworth Road", "address" : "Kenilworth Road" }, "homeTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "Luton Town", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "English Football League - Championship Season 2022/2023" } }, "awayTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "Sheffield United", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "English Football League - Championship Season 2022/2023" } } } </script> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/luton-v-sheff-utd/31670194" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"EFL Championship","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/football\/english-championship\/luton-v-sheff-utd\/31670194","entry_title":"Luton v Sheffield United: Hatters capable of blunting the Blades"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/luton-v-sheff-utd/31670194">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Luton%20v%20Sheffield%20United%3A%20Hatters%20capable%20of%20blunting%20the%20Blades&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fluton-v-sheffield-united-tips-hatters-capable-of-blunting-the-blades-230822-766.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fluton-v-sheffield-united-tips-hatters-capable-of-blunting-the-blades-230822-766.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fluton-v-sheffield-united-tips-hatters-capable-of-blunting-the-blades-230822-766.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fluton-v-sheffield-united-tips-hatters-capable-of-blunting-the-blades-230822-766.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fluton-v-sheffield-united-tips-hatters-capable-of-blunting-the-blades-230822-766.html&text=Luton%20v%20Sheffield%20United%3A%20Hatters%20capable%20of%20blunting%20the%20Blades" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Championship betting, previews and odds as Luton entertain Sheffield United at Kenilworth Road on Friday night.</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><h2>Luton end winless wait</h2><p></p><p><strong>Luton</strong> ended their wait for a first Championship win of the new season last Saturday when beating Swansea 2-0 away at the Liberty Stadium with head coach <strong>Nathan Jones</strong> describing the Hatters' display as the 'perfect away performance'.</p><p><strong>Allan Campbell</strong> put Town on their way with a 14th minute strike, before <strong>Carlton Morris</strong> completed the scoring off the bench.</p><p>Having suffered back-to-back defeats beforehand, Jones was delighted with what he saw in South Wales.</p><blockquote> <p>He said, "I thought we were absolutely outstanding, out of possession it's as good a performance as you can see. I thought we were aggressive, we were disciplined, we defended superbly, and I thought we looked a threat. We could have scored more."</p> </blockquote><p>Despite enjoying just 25% of possession, Luton produced a defensive masterclass, with Dan Potts and Tom Lockyer standing out, meaning goalkeeper Ethan Horvath had very little to do between the sticks.</p><p>And the Hatters showcased their capability in transitions, forcing <strong>five shots on-target</strong> and firing in six attempts from inside the penalty box.</p><p></p><h2>Sheffield United go top of the table</h2><p></p><p><strong>Sheffield United </strong>moved top of the Championship as they dethroned previous league leaders Blackburn Rovers with a comfortable 3-0 win at Bramall Lane.</p><p>The Blades led at the break courtesy of <strong>Oliver Norwood</strong>'s impressive free-kick and substitute <strong>Iliman Ndiaye</strong> came off the bench to strike twice, including a stunning long-range drive that cannoned in off the post.</p><p>With it being the Blades' third game in six days, United boss <strong>Paul Heckingbottom</strong> made several changes to his starting line-up with Oli McBurnie and Reda Khadra forming a new-look strike partnership.</p><p>And the home head coach was chuffed with how his side responded.</p><blockquote> <p>Heckingbottom said, "I thought from start to finish we were excellent - there's no doubt we deserved that, and we could easily have scored more - their keeper made some fantastic saves. We were strong, we were very good with the ball. We created a lot and were really aggressive without the ball. That type of performance would have given anyone a game."</p> </blockquote><p></p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.202204060">Hatters underrated at home?</a></h2><p></p><p>Luton and Sheffield United have met just four times in league competition over the past 25 years and the Blades have proven strong operators against Town, posting W2-D2-L0 in those four head-to-heads, conceding just a solitary strike.</p><p>However, the two most recent meetings at Kenilworth Road have each ended in <strong>low-scoring draws (0-0 and 1-1).</strong></p><p><strong>Luton</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.25</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b> have W1-D2-L2 thus far, although Nathan Jones' troops have performed better than results have suggested.</p><p>The Hatters have fired in more shots from inside the penalty box than their opposition in four of those fixtures, winning the non-penalty Expected Goals (npxG) battle on three occasions.</p><p>Town have <strong>W12-D8-L5</strong> at home since the start of last term.</p><p><strong>Sheff Utd</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="6/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.50</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/4</span></b> are top of the tree (W3-D1-L1) and the Blades are unbeaten since the opening weekend.</p><p>Even so, the visitors' most standout displays have arrived at their Bramall Lane base, and Paul Heckingbottom's guests have returned just <strong>W5-D5-L5</strong> on their travels during his stewardship.</p><p>United were second-best at both Watford and Middlesbrough.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Shoulder_-_Rounded_Stripe__x28_Wide_x29_" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#DD703A;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g style="opacity:0.79;"> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="109.1,79.2 89.8,98.5 89.8,124.6 109.1,105.2 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="89.8,69.9 70.5,89.2 70.5,115.3 89.8,95.9 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="70.5,86.7 70.5,60.7 51.3,80 51.3,106.1 55.7,101.6 58.2,96.5 58.2,99.2 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="128.3,88.3 109.1,107.7 109.1,133.8 128.3,114.4 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="166.8,108.5 147.6,127.8 147.6,153.9 166.8,134.5 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="147.6,98.7 128.3,118.1 128.3,144.1 147.6,124.8 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="185.4,119.6 186.1,119.3 186.1,118.9 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="166.8,138.3 166.8,164.3 173.6,157.5 172.8,132.2 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="109.1,46.2 112.1,43.2 112.1,87.3 113.6,87.3 113.6,41.6 128.3,26.8 128.3,8 121.1,8 109.1,20.1 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="128.3,55.9 131.2,53 131.2,92.9 132.7,92.9 132.7,51.5 147.6,36.6 147.6,15.1 145.4,14.2 144.7,13.3 128.3,29.9 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="150.6,37.3 147.6,40.3 147.6,66.4 150.6,63.3 150.6,115.9 152.1,115.9 152.1,61.8 166.8,47 166.8,23.4 165.1,22.7 151,36.9 150.6,36.9 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="73.7,71.7 75.3,71.7 75.3,21.9 81.7,15.4 74.6,18.5 73.7,18.8 73.7,18.8 70.5,20.2 70.5,26.6 73.7,23.4 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="92.6,80.9 94.2,80.9 94.2,31.4 109.1,16.4 109.1,8 91.5,8 89.8,9.8 89.8,35.8 92.6,33 "></polygon> </g> <path id="Darker_Shadow_00000016050558138333944600000003758647379630337202_" style="fill:#DD703A;" d="M90,14.2 C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#DD703A;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#DD703A;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#DD703A;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_25_"> <rect id="Right_4_17_" x="179.1" y="100.9" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.4445 98.3717)" style="fill:#212243;" width="41.5" height="11.2"></rect> <rect id="Left_4_17_" x="24.6" y="85.7" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -78.7364 86.9108)" style="fill:#212243;" width="11.2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_103_"> <path id="Right_21_" style="fill:#DD703A;" d="M168.9,69.5c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.2-0.1l0,0c0-9.2,1.2-18.5,5.2-24.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3s-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,5.5-2.4,10.6-6.3,14.6C141.1,29.6,166.7,39.7,168.9,69.5z"></path> <path id="Left_21_" style="fill:#DD703A;" d="M90.8,28.9c-4-4-6.3-9.1-6.3-14.6l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c4,5.6,5.2,15,5.2,24.2c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2,0C63.3,39.7,88.9,29.6,90.8,28.9z"></path> </g> <g> <path style="fill:#212243;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,4.6,1.7,9,4.6,12.7l6.8-2.7c-2.8-2.8-4.8-6.2-5.9-10h50 c-1.1,3.8-3.2,7.3-6,10.1l6.6,2.6v0.3c3.1-3.7,4.9-8.2,4.9-13L140.3,8z"></path> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Luton Town</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="draw">D</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Sleeves_-_Hoops__x28_6_x29_" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32 c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_78_"> <path id="_x35__44_" style="fill:#B72525;" d="M170.6,53.7V25.1c8.3,3.6,15.6,6.7,15.9,6.9v0c-0.2,0.2-8.7,8.3-12.3,13.3 C172.6,47.6,171.4,50.5,170.6,53.7z M175.6,222l-3.8-125.6c0,0-0.5-2.7-1.1-6.8V222H175.6z"></path> <path id="_x34__47_" style="fill:#B72525;" d="M154.7,222V18.2c-5.4-2.3-9.3-4-9.3-4l0.1,0.1c0,5.7-2.5,10.9-6.7,15V222H154.7z"></path> <path id="_x33__50_" style="fill:#B72525;" d="M115,222h7.9V37.4c-2.5,0.5-5.2,0.8-7.9,0.8c-2.7,0-5.4-0.3-7.9-0.8V222H115z"></path> <path id="_x32__53_" style="fill:#B72525;" d="M91.2,222V29.2c-4.2-4.1-6.7-9.3-6.7-15l0.1-0.1c0,0-3.9,1.7-9.3,4V222H91.2z"></path> <path id="_x31__57_" style="fill:#B72525;" d="M59.4,89.6V222h-4.9l3.8-125.6C58.3,96.4,58.8,93.7,59.4,89.6z M55.8,45.3 c1.6,2.3,2.8,5.2,3.6,8.4V25.1c-8.3,3.6-15.6,6.7-15.9,6.9v0C43.7,32.2,52.2,40.2,55.8,45.3z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_11_"> <path id="Right_2_10_" style="fill:#B72525;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6c0,0-5.9,5.6-10,10.4l32.2,66.1L220.9,102.5z"></path> <path id="Right_1_10_" style="fill:#B72525;" d="M169.5,60.2c-1.8,16.2,2.3,36.1,2.3,36.1l11.9,24.3l12.4-6.1L169.5,60.2z"></path> <path id="Left_2_10_" style="fill:#B72525;" d="M46.4,120.7l11.9-24.3c0,0,4-20,2.3-36.1L34,114.7L46.4,120.7z"></path> <path id="Left_1_10_" style="fill:#B72525;" d="M53.5,42.4c-4.1-4.8-10-10.4-10-10.4L9.1,102.5l12.2,6L53.5,42.4z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_27_"> <rect id="Right_6_8_" x="179.9" y="104.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.1572 98.936)" width="41.5" height="7.1"></rect> <rect id="Left_6_8_" x="25.8" y="87.5" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -80.8635 87.158)" width="7.1" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> <rect x="105.7" y="35.2" width="1.3" height="186.6"></rect> <rect x="122.9" y="35.2" width="1.3" height="186.6"></rect> <rect x="137.5" y="20.9" width="1.3" height="201"></rect> <polygon points="156.1,18.8 154.7,18.2 154.7,221.8 156.1,221.8 "></polygon> <polygon points="75.3,18.2 73.9,18.9 73.9,221.8 75.3,221.8 "></polygon> <rect x="91.2" y="20.9" width="1.3" height="201"></rect> <polygon points="60.7,24.3 59.4,25.1 59.4,53.7 60.7,60.2 "></polygon> <line x1="60.7" y1="60.2" x2="60.7" y2="24.3"></line> <polygon points="60.7,80.4 59.4,90.3 59.4,221.8 60.7,222 "></polygon> <polygon points="169.3,24.3 170.6,25.1 170.6,53.7 169.3,60.2 "></polygon> <polygon points="169.3,80.4 170.6,90.3 170.6,221.8 169.3,222 "></polygon> <polygon points="60.7,60.2 60,58.5 35.9,108 37.1,108.6 "></polygon> <polygon points="54.5,43.5 53.5,42.4 22.6,105.8 23.8,106.4 "></polygon> <polygon points="169.3,60.2 170,58.5 194.1,108 192.9,108.6 "></polygon> <polygon points="175.5,43.5 176.5,42.4 207.4,105.8 206.2,106.4 "></polygon> </svg> <h3>Sheffield United</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Swansea City</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Luton Town</span></li> <li><span class="team">Bristol City</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Luton Town</span></li> <li><span class="team">Luton Town</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Preston North End</span></li> <li><span class="team">Luton Town</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Newport County</span></li> <li><span class="team">Burnley</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Luton Town</span></li> <li><span class="team">Luton Town</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Birmingham City</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Sheffield United</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Blackburn Rovers</span></li> <li><span class="team">Sheffield United</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Sunderland</span></li> <li><span class="team">Middlesbrough</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Sheffield United</span></li> <li><span class="team">West Bromwich Albion</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Sheffield United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Sheffield United</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Millwall</span></li> <li><span class="team">Watford</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Sheffield United</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Luton Town vs Sheffield United</strong> Friday 26 August, 20:00</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/luton-town-vs-sheffield-united/955917">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p></p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.202204044">It might be tight at the Kenny</a></h2><p></p><p>The goal expectancy for Friday night's encounter has been set around the 2.40 mark.</p><p>Meanwhile, Luton's last 25 home Championship outings have produced an average goals per-game (figure that's bang in-line with the goal expectancy here (also 2.40).</p><p>Overall, 13 (52%) of those dates went <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.202204044"><strong>Under 2.5 Goals</strong></a> <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.77</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b> with 15 (60%) seeing one side fail to score.</p><p>The Hatters 2022/23 contests have proven to be tight affairs, producing just 2.01 Expected Goals (xG) on average with all five failing to feature three goals or more.</p><p>Sheffield United's affairs have been more appealing for neutrals, yet the Blades have still delivering <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.202204044">Under 2.5 Goals</a> </strong>profit in 9/15 (60%) away days under Paul Heckingbottom's watch.</p><p>So with Luton slightly underrated by the markets, buoyed by their first success of the season and backed by a raucous crowd under the Friday night lights, I'm happy to have the Hatters onside in a low-scoring showdown.</p><p>We can back <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/luton-v-sheff-utd/31670194"><strong>Luton Double Chance and Under 3.5 Goals</strong> </a>on the Bet Builder for an appealing <b class="inline_odds" title="5/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.86</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/6</span></b>.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Luton win or draw & under 3.5 goals @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/luton-v-sheff-utd/31670194" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.86</a></div></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Mark's 2022/23 Profit/Loss</h2> <p>Staked: 10 pts<p>Returned: 3.75 pts</p><p>P/L: -6.25 pts</p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Free £2 Bet Builder</h2> <p><span>You can get a </span><b data-stringify-type="bold"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509">£2 Free Bet Builder</a> </b>on any<b data-stringify-type="bold"> Premier League </b>match this weekend<b data-stringify-type="bold"> </b>(Aug 27-28)<b data-stringify-type="bold">. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=CLAIM2FREE270822">T&C's apply. </a></b><span></span></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/luton-v-sheff-utd/31670194">Back Luton Double Chance and Under 3.5 Goals @ <b class="inline_odds" title="5/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.86</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/6</span></b></a> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div id="betnow-uk-widget" class="widget_advert"> <h3><span style="color: white;">Get a Free £/€20</span> Exchange Bet</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open account using promo code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses</li> </ul> <p><small>T&Cs apply.</small></p> <a class="btn btn--market" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3" target="_blank">Bet now</a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/luton-v-sheff-utd/31670194" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"EFL Championship","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/football\/english-championship\/luton-v-sheff-utd\/31670194","entry_title":"Luton v Sheffield United: Hatters capable of blunting the Blades"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/luton-v-sheff-utd/31670194">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Luton%20v%20Sheffield%20United%3A%20Hatters%20capable%20of%20blunting%20the%20Blades&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fluton-v-sheffield-united-tips-hatters-capable-of-blunting-the-blades-230822-766.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fluton-v-sheffield-united-tips-hatters-capable-of-blunting-the-blades-230822-766.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fluton-v-sheffield-united-tips-hatters-capable-of-blunting-the-blades-230822-766.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fluton-v-sheffield-united-tips-hatters-capable-of-blunting-the-blades-230822-766.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/618a25218dcb4ee38f149acf67ab3a036d2ce933.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/618a25218dcb4ee38f149acf67ab3a036d2ce933.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-three-wins-from-the-championship-at-161-300722-35.html">The Daily Acca: Three wins from the Championship at 16/1</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Dean Smith smiling 956.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Dean%20Smith%20smiling%20956.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/sunderland-v-coventry-tips-black-cats-capable-of-a-strong-start-260722-766.html">Sunderland v Coventry: Black Cats capable of a strong start</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Alex Neil red pre season 1280 .450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Alex%20Neil%20red%20pre%20season%201280%20.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/bristol-city-v-cardiff-city-tips-conway-could-be-the-match-winner-in-severnside-derby-190822-1117.html">Bristol City v Cardiff City: Conway could be the match winner in Severnside Derby</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/85834f114b32a9010bcc9d2c45444157ea7c7546.450x321.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/85834f114b32a9010bcc9d2c45444157ea7c7546.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-foxes-to-falter-in-this-111-boost-200822-35.html"> The Daily Acca: Foxes to falter in this 11/1 boost</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/00561cbc84e58c9a30852aa4d463c1bc14074f59.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/00561cbc84e58c9a30852aa4d463c1bc14074f59.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> 