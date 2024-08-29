Luton v QPR: Why BTTS holds appeal in Kenny Clash on Friday

Edwards bemoans Luton's finishing

QPR growing into the season

Goals forecast for Kenilworth Road

Luton v QPR

Friday August 30, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports

Edwards frustrated by Luton display

Luton boss Rob Edwards was left hugely frustrated with his side's lack of a clinical edge during last weekend's 1-0 defeat at Preston. The Hatters mustered 17 shots in total at Deepdale, but only managed four on-target, with a similar issue plaguing Town in their midweek EFL Cup exit against Friday night's opponents QPR at Loftus Road.

Edwards, whose side have taken just one point from their opening three games, said post-Preston: "It's really frustrating. We had some really good opportunities in both halves and weren't clinical enough. The final pass wasn't right, or we missed the target. We created enough chances to have scored at least one and take a point, and probably more."

Luton handed a debut last weekend with centre-back Mark McGuinness starting at centre-half following his move from Cardiff, whilst Marvellous Nakamba returned to the XI for Tuesday night's trip to QPR following a long injury lay-off. Edwards made five changes for the cup clash and is expected to shuffle his pack again for the Friday night fixture.

QPR overcome Hatters on penalties

QPR chief Marti Cifuentes praised Joe Walsh after the young goalkeeper played a starring role as Rangers beat Luton on penalties to secure a place in the third round of the EFL Cup in midweek. After the game ended level at 1-1 at Loftus Road, Kenneth Paal scored the winning penalty as Rangers won the shootout 4-1, converting all their ​spot-kicks.

Walsh produced a superb save from Carlton Morris' downward header in the second half - and crucially saved Cauley Woodrow's first Luton penalty in the shootout with Cifuentes saying, "I'm very happy for him. We wanted to extend his contract, and he has been showing why he is here. He's a fantastic keeper but our overall performance was mixed."

Cifuentes made seven changes in midweek and is expected to revert back to the team that started against Plymouth last weekend. Rangers racked up 30 efforts at Argyle's goal but were unable to turn their dominance into maximum points, sharing the spoils as their search for a first Championship success of the season continues at Kenilworth Road here.

Luton did the double over QPR the last time they were in the Championship, but the Hatters have found victories hard to come by against Rangers over the past 26 years. At Kenilworth Road, Town have posted only W2-D5-L5 when welcoming the Londoners for league dates since 1988 - include away days and Luton have three triumphs in 27 such encounters.

Luton 1.865/6 are only off the bottom of the Championship on goal difference. Rob Edwards' outfit opened with a 4-1 home reverse to Burnley before firing blanks against Portsmouth (0-0) and Preston (0-1). Nevertheless, the Hatters have been better than results suggest, boasting the fourth-best Expected Points (xP) return, generating 4.02 Expected Goals (xG).

QPR 4.2016/5 are also winless. Rangers were turned over 3-1 by West Brom in their campaign curtain-raiser, clawed their way back from 2-0 down to take a point at Sheffield United before being held by Plymouth. Marti Cifuentes' side have improved in the past fortnight and created a reasonable 3.72 xG across their first four fixtures to command respect.

Nine of the previous 13 match-ups between old rivals Luton and QPR have seen Both Teams To Score backers collect and a repeat holds plenty of appeal at 1.758/11. This wager has banked in all five of Rangers' league and cup contests this season, and whilst the Hatters have failed to score in successive Championship games, they have been creating chances.

Town front pair Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo each bagged double-figures in the Premier League and have proven a menace from opposition defences over the past year, whilst the delivery of Alfie Doughty gives the hosts an extra edge in forward areas. However, the hosts have now managed only three clean sheets in their past 41 league fixtures.