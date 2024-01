Ipswich have won one of their last six in the league

Leicester have won their last five at home by an aggregate of 16-3

Town had just two shots at Elland Road in 4-0 loss to Leeds

Leicester v Ipswich

Monday, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports Football

Is the Championship title race back on? That's the question on everyone's lips after a depleted Leicester were beaten 3-1 by Coventry last time out, on a weekend when all three of Ipswich, Southampton and Leeds picked up three points.

The gap to their opponents here in 2nd remains seven points, and a further seven points down to Leeds in 4th, but with them and Saints both heavily odds-on in their games against Preston and Swansea respectively, an away win here would, officially, throw the Championship wide open.

A win though would just serve to turn Enzo Maresca's sides' title challenge into a procession, and leave the chasing pack scrapping for the 2nd automatic promotion spot.

AFCON, Suspension and Injuries

Neither side come into this at full strength, with Adbul Fatuwu's red card meaning he joins Wifried Ndidi, Patson Daka, Kelechi Iheanacho and Jamie Vardy as absentees due to either AFCON or injury.

Three of those missing are top strikers for the level, but such are Leicster's riches, they have a fourth in the squad in the shape of Tom Cannon, who will lead the line having scored a brace in his first start against Huddersfield.

Ipswich don't have such a luxury, and are on the hunt for a new striker after an injury to the pivotal target man George Hirst. Having scored in the win against Sunderland, Kayden Jackson will continue to deputise, but it's no coincidence that Town drew 0-0 in the first two games where Hirst was missing.

Home Comforts and Trouble On Road

Their recent form is generally patchy, winless in five before that crucial victory against the Black Cats. It's been a phenomenal season so far for Kieran McKenna and his side, but it's their free-scoring form at Portman Road that has been to thank, rather than on the road where they were recently dispatched 4-0 by Leeds in a game where they mustered just two shots.

They are yet to score more than two goals in an away game, something they have done eight times at home, and here face a side who have kept seven clean sheets when playing in front of their own fans

Leicester may have lost twice at The King Power Stadium this season, but since the 1-0 defeat to Leeds in early November they have been imperious, winning all five games with an aggregate score of 16-3.

The concerns about Leicester's form or the players missing look over-blown in what will still be a very good starting XI and they could make light work of an Ipswich side whose current woes look more of a concern.

They covered the -1 handicap in all of the last five home wins and they look at a fair price to do so again here. We can add BTTS No to the equation, coming out as a 3.94/1 bet-builder, confident that Town will struggle to break down a Leicester side who are so solid defensively.

Back Leicester -1 to Win & BTTS - NO @ 4/15.00 Bet now

