This is Enzo Maresca's first game in charge of Leicester

He was sacked three months into his only other managerial job

Souttar was carded in four of seven Championship games last season

Since Leicester City were last in the Championship, they've won the Premier League and the FA Cup, beaten Porto and Sevilla in the Champions League and more recently travelled to both the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples and Rome's Stadio Olimpico.

You're never too good to go down though, and the Foxes quest to confirm themselves among the elite of English football has unravelled to such an extent that they will no longer be dining at the top table.

They're still operating like a side who feel like they don't belong in this new environment, appointing a manager in Enzo Maresca who is more used to the company of mentor Pep Guardiola and friend Roberto De Zerbi than his first two adversaries Mark Robins and Dino Maamria.

Maresca's appointment is sure to bring some tactical innovation to the King Power Stadium, and in Conor Coady and Harry Winks they've brought some top flight experience into the side.

Neither has had the best time of things in the last few years, and generally relegated clubs who continue to recruit in this space don't perform particularly well, but at least in the loan of Callum Doyle and the exciting addition of Stephy Mavididi there is some exuberance to add to an already well-stocked squad.

Maresca was sacked three months into a three-year contract at Parma in his only managerial job prior to this assignment, and Coventry fans will hope that opening day is the perfect time for a trip to Leicester with the process just beginning.

Viktor Gyokeres has moved on to Sporting, and the aforementioned Doyle will be a miss as well as his loanee centre-back partner Luke McNally, but Gus Hamer still being a Coventry player is as big a bonus as fans could have hoped for this season. Whether he will still be there in September is a different matter.

When Maresca was sacked from Parma he bemoaned the lack of time he was given to implement his ideas saying,

"I can't say why I was fired. Perhaps they thought with the squad we had, we should have been top of the table. I agree...but just not right away.

"With a little more time and some corrections, we would have got there."

The are massive parallels with the task at hand here and the job he took then, so there is reason to believe Leicester may take some time to fully grasp the way that the Italian boss wants to play.

In Coventry they have a very tough opponent first up, who were a penalty shoot-out away from now being a Premier League side, and have aspirations to go one better.

1/2 about a home win here is disrespectful to Mark Robins and his side, and also fails to grasp the task at hand for Maresca, so we can back both other results at 6/4.

There is no denying the attacking talent that Leicester do possess. In Jamie Vardy, Patson Daka and Kelechi Iheanacho they have three strikers who are all single figure prices to be top scorer in the whole division.

We know that Maresca's philosophy will be very attack-minded and, even if we can't be confident of a home win, there seems little doubt that they will play on the front foot and dominate possession.

This should suit Coventry, who were at their best last season on the counter-attack and should have no trouble picking off a high line, especially one learning on the job.

There is also the added bonus that the way added on time is administered this season is changing, meaning that there should be more of it and therefore more time for goals.

This should be end-to-end and BTTS makes appeal.

The man who will be tasked to stop those Coventry fast breaks is Harry Souttar, Leicester's man-mountain at the back. Despite being very capable with the ball at his feet for his 6ft 6in, his method of doing so often includes the tactical foul that can negate his lack of pace.

Before his January move, Souttar played seven times for Stoke last season in the Championship and was booked four times, and then went on to collect two more yellow cards in 11 Premier League games at Leicester.

Referee Darren Bond has shown 22 yellows and two reds in the last five Championship matches he has officiated, so the 7/24.40 about Souttar going into the book on opening day looks too big.