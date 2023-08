Both sides missing key personnel

Goals forecast for Elland Road

Leeds v West Brom

Friday August 18, 20:00

Recently-relegated Leeds 2.1211/10 fell to their first defeat Daniel Farke as a flat performance in Saturday's clash at Birmingham ended in a 1-0 defeat. In a low-quality contest - neither team were able to muster a shot on-target in the first half - the decisive moment came in second-half stoppage-time, as Blues sub Lukas Jutkiewicz converted from the penalty spot.

Dan James, Georginio Rutter and Sam Byram came closest for the Whites, who created little without want-away striker Wilfried Gnonto and fellow forward Luis Sinisterra. Meanwhile, captain Liam Cooper joined the treatment table with Crysencio Summerville following the side's opening day draw against Cardiff, whilst Joe Rodon was only on the bench.

Despite the disappointment, Farke remained philosophical post-match, claiming: "This is exactly what I would have expected because I have been in the situation before. I know after relegation it's never easy. There is a hangover. We knew that the start would be bumpy and would be tricky. know that it's a hell of a task. We have to be a bit patient."

West Brom off the mark

West Brom 3.90 claimed a first win of the season as they held on for a 3-2 victory in a remarkable game against Swansea last time out. Semi Ajayi blasted Albion ahead in the first half, Swansea goalkeeper Carl Rushworth turned the ball into his own net for a second, before John Swift's penalty looked to have finished the game as a contest.

But Carlos Corberan's crew had to endure a determined late fightback, as Swansea scored twice to set-up a grandstand finish, including nine minutes of stoppage-time.

Speaking post-match, Corberan praised his players for their character in adversity. He said, "We won while suffering, without managing the game in the way we need to. The best thing, of course, was the result and the worst thing was that we suffered more than we have to in one part of the game. We will learn from this."

WBA went into the encounter light on forward options - Brandon Thomas-Asante was not involved, and new signing Josh Maja was only on the bench. With Daryl Dike still on the comeback trail, the Baggies started Matt Phillips up top and Corberan will be keen to address that position come Friday night.

Back both sides to oblige

With neither team standing out in the Match Odds market, the option to support Both Teams To Score appeals at 20/23. The wager has won in three of the duos' combined first four Championship fixtures, with neither side managing to keep their sheets clean thus far.

West Brom's fixtures have proven particularly entertaining; Albion's outings have produced 5.74 non-penalty Expected Goals (npxG), as both contests also crossed the Over 2.5 Goals 1/11.98 barrier - another potential option for punters at a generous price.

The two teams have each displayed an element of early season rustiness and with 67% of the opening 24 Championship clashes delivering successful BTTS selections, as well as Over 2.5 Goals pay-outs, a repeat could well be on the cards at Elland Road.

With that in-mind, we can back West Brom +2 Handicap, Over 2.5 Goals, Both Teams To Score and A Goal Scored In Both Halves at 11/53.15 via the Sportsbook's Bet Builder.