Leeds v Sheffield United: Blades backed to avoid defeat

Leeds v Sheffield United

Friday October 18, 20:00

Extraordinary error denies Leeds

An extraordinary stoppage-time error by goalkeeper Illan Meslier cost Leeds victory away at table-topping Sunderland before the international break. With the Whites seemingly heading for a 2-1 triumph at the Stadium of Light, the French stopper somehow allowed an innocuous ball to slip through his grasp and roll into the net, chucking away top honours.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke was unable to offer an explanation for Sunderland's flukey equaliser but was proud of his teams' performance amid the adversity of losing Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev to long-term injuries earlier in the week. He said, "To lose two points is so disappointing for our lads. I feel for them, they've done more or less everything right."

Farke is hoping to avoid any more injuries during the break. Eleven players flew off to represent their respective countries, including six who would be realistically expected to start. The majority of those internationals are not expected back to training before Wednesday, giving the group little time to prepare ahead of the Elland Road encounter.

Wilder rewarded for Sheffield United start

Sheffield United chief Chris Wilder picked up the Championship Manager of the Month award for September, a reward for his side's excellent start to the new season. The Blades are the only side across the EFL to remain unbeaten at this juncture and have picked up 16 points from a possible 18 since the start of September, without conceding a league goal.

The most recent of those victories arrived at home against recently-relegated Luton (2-0) as Crystal Palace loanee Jesurun Rak-Sakyi scored twice on his 22nd birthday to seal all three points. Vinicius Souza hit the post as United went close in an eye-catching effort despite Wilder making six changes to his starting XI following their win over Swansea in midweek.

Speaking post-match, Wilder said: "We need to be front foot, control the game, which we did. There were some big changes here in the summer - a big culture change, fresh energetic players and I know the punters are buzzing off it. There's no big-time players, no arrogant ones, no stars of the show - the team is the star, the team is the main focus."

Leeds did the double over Sheffield United when the two teams last crossed paths in the 2020/21 campaign, though matches between the Yorkshire rivals have tended to be well-balanced in recent years. The Blades actually boast a W6-D2-L4 supremacy record in league encounters across the last decade, as well as returning W3-D1-L2 on trips to Elland Road.

Back-to-back draws have left Leeds 1.9110/11 three points off the summit, although data ratings suggest the Whites are amongst the strongest in the division. Daniel Farke's side are ranked second on Expected Points (xP) despite facing three of the division's top-seven away. However, the hosts have stumbled in two of their four Elland Road outings (W2-D1-L1).

Sheffield United 4.707/2 would be two-points clear at the top without their points deduction with the Blades boasting an unbeaten start (W6-D3-L0). Chris Wilder's troops have kept six successive Championship shutouts, but the visitors haven't completely convinced on their travels (W2-D2-L0), only once winning the Expected Goals (xG) battle in those four fixtures.

Favourable performance data ratings have marked Leeds out as odds-on favourites ahead of Friday night's derby fixture, although injury issues afflicting the Whites in midfield, plus a lack of preparation time, make the hosts unappealing at the available prices. The Elland Road outfit are yet to beat a top-half team this term and can be opposed here.

Sheffield United +0.50 Asian Handicap can be backed at 2.0811/10 and pays-out should the Blades extend their unbeaten record to 10 games. The visitors have leaked only three goals thus far, keeping clean sheets in three of their previous four away days, and look well capable of thwarting the Whites in their own backyard.

