Leeds v Bristol City: Whites backed to win at 5/6

Leeds chasing records with promotion pressure off

Bristol City hit by injury and concerning road record

Robins can keep the contest competitive

Leeds v Bristol City

Monday April 28, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports

Leeds seal Premier League promotion

Leeds sealed promotion back to the Premier League with an emphatic 6-0 thrashing of Stoke at Elland Road on Easter Monday. And as the celebrations start to simmer, both players and management have insisted their work is not yet done with Daniel Farke's charges believing there is unfinished business across their final two league fixtures of the campaign.

Two triumphs would take the Whites to the 100-point mark for the first time in club history, and would all-but certainly ensure Championship title honours, given their superior goal difference over Burnley. Meanwhile, Joel Piroe's four-goal salvo in the Stoke thrashing catapulted the Leeds hitman into pole position for the Golden Boot accolade.

Speaking last week, right-back Jayden Bogle said: "Our aim from the beginning of the season was silverware. We're not going to stop now. Obviously, it's nice to be promoted early but we still have got a goal in mind and we're going to do our best to achieve that."

Match Preview Leeds - Bristol City Leeds W W W W D D Bristol City L W D W W L Full Stats Powered by Opta

Manning critical of Bristol City in defeat

Bristol City boss Liam Manning said that his side made "too many mistakes" in their surprise 3-1 defeat to Luton last time out. The Robins failed to register a single shot on-target in the first half and conceded three times in the second period to suffer a potentially damaging defeat, the visitors now a solitary point inside the play-off places as we turn for home.

Speaking post-match, Manning said: "There's an element of frustration because it feels more on us than them. We shifted the momentum in their favour with an error, there were too many mistakes, and we didn't take our chances. We have to be disappointed with our performance but step back and it's still in our hands. We have to be brave from here."

Manning admitted his squad is "stretched" heading to Elland Road with left-back Cameron Pring now set to miss the final two games of the season because of a hamstring injury. City are already without winger Mark Sykes, while playmaker Scott Twine has played only 48 minutes over the past three matches as he is "managed" back from injury.

Leeds are unbeaten in their past 10 league meetings with Bristol City (W8-D2-L0) and the Whites have also taken top honours in eight of their most recent nine head-to-heads against the Robins at Elland Road (W8-D1-L0) - City's last success at Elland Road came way back in November 1979. The reverse encounter back in October ended goalless.

With the pressure of promotion off, Leeds 1.608/13 look well-capable of enhancing their excellent Elland Road record here. The Whites are W17-D4-L1 as hosts and come into this contest having scored 89 league goals thus far - only in 1927-28 have Leeds scored more in a single campaign (98) and Daniel Farke's outfit are eager to make history this season.

Bristol City 6.6011/2 have toiled on their travels for a while now. The Robins have tabled a solitary away success over their past 14 Championship road trips (W1-D7-L6) and have managed top honours only four times outside of Ashton Gate. The visitors are W1-D4-L4 when facing fellow top-six opposition, scoring just six goals in that nine-game sample.

Leeds are W6-D3-L1 when welcoming top-half teams, have won four on the spin and lost just four league fixtures all season. The Whites have dominated the underlying data in the division and are highly-motivated to finish the season with silverware; I'm therefore happy to back the hosts here with Leeds to win and Under 4.5 Goals appealing at 5/61.84.

A massive 24 of Leeds' 27 Championship triumphs have arrived alongside Under 4.5 Goals, and whilst Bristol City have struggled for big results on the road, the Robins have proven well-capable at keeping matches tight - only one of their 44 fixtures have featured five goals or more with all nine meetings with the top-six producing Under 3.5 Goals profit.