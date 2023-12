Ipswich's nine home games have seen O2.5 goals

Dewsbury-Hall averages 0.9 SOTs per 90

Fatuwu ranks 2nd in Championship for xA

Ipswich Town v Leicester

Boxing Day, 19;45 ko

Live on Sky Sports Football

After Ipswich's humbling 4-0 defeat at Leeds on Saturday, the gap to third has shrunk to seven points, and could even be four by kick-off here should Daniel Farke's side dispatch Preston as expected in the lunchtime kick-off.

The stakes here could barely be higher, with a bounceback win at Portman Road not only serving to keep Leeds at arm's length but also helping to maintain the chase with top of the table Leicester. An away win, however, would render the title race a procession, but ramp up the heat on Kieran McKenna's Tractor Boys.

The Foxes made light work of Rotherham last time out, even if it took them a while to finally get their noses in front, but they did put in their poorest performance of the season back in November in their other high-stakes game when beaten by Leeds, and Enzo Maresca's side will have to guard against complacency here.

Portman Road is the place to go if you want to see goals. Nine of Ipswich's ten games there have covered the O2.5 goal line, with the exception finishing 2-0 in their first home game of the season.

Manager McKenna will be after a reaction from his players after they only mustered two shots in the defeat at Leeds. There have to be question marks around their defensive capabilities at the moment too with just two clean sheets at home. Leicester have scored in all but one away league game this season, and will fancy their chances of continuing that trend here in what should be a game full of goals.

The central-midfielder has already scored seven goals and registered nine assists this season as it becomes ever-clearer that he is a Premier League player in the wrong division. He is given a lot of freedom in his midfield role to get forward and is a constant goal threat both in open-play and, somewhat surprisingly, in the air from set-piece situations.

He averages 0.9 shots on target per game which is the same as Stephy Mavididi, yet he is 5/6 compared to his teammate's 4/11. We've already outlined why Leicester should fancy their chances to cause their host's problems and KDH will be one of their key threats.

Mavididi has stolen the limelight off the left-hand side for much of this season, but Fatuwu on the other flank is providing a constant threat. He ranks 2nd in the whole of the Championship for Expected Assist at 0.32xA per 90, and has registered a brace of braces when it comes to assists in recent games against Plymouth and Birmingham.

He may only have two league goals at this stage, but more are sure to come given he averages 2.5 shots per 90. He will be up against Leif Davis here, who we know plays very high for a full-back, so Fatuwu should get on the ball plenty in dangerous areas and can directly contribute to a goal should the game be as high-scoring as forecast.

