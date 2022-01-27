Huddersfield v Stoke: Go against the goals grain on Friday night

Ward hat-trick inspires Huddersfield

Danny Ward's hat-trick gave Huddersfield an enthralling 4-3 victory over Reading in last weekend's pulsating showdown in Berkshire. A crazy first 30 minutes saw the Terriers lead 3-2 before a late first-half equaliser had the teams level at the break. Ward then completed his hat-trick with a stunner early in the second period to complete the rollercoaster ride.

Town were forced to ride out some late pressure to secure top honours with Carlos Corberan's charges veered from somewhere near their best to somewhere near their worst across the full 90 minutes. Nevertheless, the three points extended Huddersfield's current unbeaten streak to eight games, the club's best run of results since 2011/12.

Speaking post-match, Corberan said, "I think the start of the game was really good, but at the same time really bad. In the first half we did really well in some moments but we didn't defend well, in the second half we didn't attack as we had in the first half, but we defended better. We have the three points but there were moments we put the result at risk."

Stoke fail to fire in midweek

Stoke boss Michael O'Neill bemoaned fine margins as his side lost by a single goal for the 10th time in the league this season, going down 1-0 at play-off rivals Coventry on Tuesday night. In truth, the Potters were comfortably beaten and failed to muster a single shot on-target with goalkeeper Jack Bonham regularly called into action at the opposite end.

O'Neill said, "This league is about churning out results. That isn't always about quality of play, it's just about finding a way. I think every game we've lost bar Fulham, we've lost by a single goal. The most disappointing thing is, we couldn't create anything. We couldn't have had any more attacking players on the pitch, but we didn't work their keeper enough."

Stoke made one change in midweek, with Tom Ince replacing Joe Allen in midfield, while Steven Fletcher was missing through illness. Fletcher could be back in the fold on Friday, and Nick Powell will hope to play a part after returning to the bench against Coventry with O'Neill expected to shuffle his pack following the disappointing display.

Huddersfield haven't enjoyed head-to-head encounters with Stoke this century, tabling a solitary success in nine league meetings dating back to 2001/02 (W1-D4-L4). The Terriers were turned over 2-1 in the reverse match-up and haven't beaten the Potters at the John Smith's Stadium since 1997, a four-game winless streak (W0-D3-L1).

Huddersfield 2.608/5 have performed above pre-season expectations to be perched inside the top-six as we approach February. The Terriers are currently enjoying their best unbeaten streak for a decade (W4-D4-L0) and have posted W7-D3-L3 as hosts this term, silencing six of their 13 guests. However, Carlos Corberan's men rank 16th on Expected Points (xP).

Stoke 3.052/1 have flirted with the play-off positions throughout the campaign but the Potters have been unable to find any consistency in results since October's international break (W5-D2-L9). Key injuries have played apart, although the visitors have also failed to fire in the final-third when playing away, scoring multiple goals just three times in 13.

Only 5/13 (38%) of Huddersfield's home ties have featured Over 2.5 Goals 2.285/4 yet recent John Smith's Stadium matches have been more entertaining. Seven of Town's last nine outings banked for Both Teams To Score 1.9420/21 backers, including each of the last four as hosts. Five of the Terriers' seven against sides in 13th and above also delivered BTTS profit.

Stoke's away days have tended to be stingy affairs, averaging just 2.00 goals per-game. But with the Potters welcoming back influential final-third performers, and appearing vulnerable in recent road trips, going against the grain and supporting Both Teams To Score certainly appeals at the prices on offer.