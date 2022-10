Fotheringham's difficult start to life in the hot seat

Hull still searching for their new manager

Championship top scorer Estupiñán set to cause Town issues

Cyrus Christie's 19/1 potential

No Bounce For Terriers

Mark Fotheringham was hired to replace Danny Schofield over the international break. In his first match in charge, The Terriers fell 3-1 to Reading, looking poor going forward and disorganised at the back.

In midweek, they picked a point in a 3-3 draw at Luton - undoubtedly a good result.

But dig deeper, and the performance showed little to be positive about. Only Sorba Thomas' set pieces caused problems, and led to all three goals. In open play, Huddersfield were short of ideas, and defensively, once again, they looked all at sea.

Elijah Adebayo was able to power his way through to two goals. Again, disorganisation and individual errors were evident. Fotheringham still has a lot of work to do, because there's been no obvious 'new manager bounce' here.

Powered by Infogol

Hull still in limbo

Hull City are difficult to accurately preview, due to what seemed to be the imminent appointment of Pedro Martins. However, on Friday, those talks had broken down, leaving the club to go in a different direction.

So, there's plenty of change on the horizon for Hull, though caretaker Andy Dawson will surely continue to have a big say on this game, having steered Hull to a win over Wigan in midweek.

One thing that's worth noting is the presence of Cyrus Christie on the right wing. Christie is a right back or right wing-back by trade, but Dawson has played him further forward in the last two games.

Christie had three shots in midweek, so it's worth keeping an eye on the teamsheet at 11am, because the prices of 40/1 first goalscorer and 19/1 anytime will represent value.

Oscar To Emulate Elijah

One thing was clear watching Huddersfield's game against Reading and Luton Town: they are struggling to handle strikers with a mixture of physical prowess and goal threat.

The bad news is that Hull City have the league's top scorer in Oscar Estupiñán, and he fits the bill. The Colombian has taken very well to Championship football with 8 goals in 12 games.

It's not a fluke or a hot streak - Estupiñán has the highest xG per 90 in the league, and the chances he gets tend to be high quality chances rather than potshots. He's strong in the air and a penalty box poacher - exactly the sort of striker Huddersfield are struggling to contain.

In a game that is hard to predict, given Hull City's dugout uncertainty, one thing seems clear: Estupiñán should get at least one big chance in this game.

Back Oscar Estupiñán to score anytime at 2.5.

If you prefer to aim bigger, find a Betfair Bet Builder below that follows a similar theme.