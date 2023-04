Huddersfield finding form under Warnock

Veteran boss Neil Warnock claims it will be the "biggest miracle in my career" if the 74-year-old is able to keep Huddersfield in the Championship.

The Terriers moved out of the bottom-three on Good Friday with a thrilling 3-2 success against Watford at Vicarage Road, a result that came hot on the heels of victories over high-flying Middlesbrough and Millwall.

For the second week running, Town came from behind to take top honours. Jack Rudoni levelled before half-time, centre-back Matty Pearson put the visitors ahead after the interval and 20-year-old Kian Harratt's first goal for the club sealed the three points, although a Watford goal in added time made for a nervy final few minutes.

Victory made it four wins and two draws from nine games for Warnock - with Huddersfield up to 20th and a point clear of the drop-zone, having been five points adrift of safety when the 74-year-old took over in February.

Speaking post-match, Warnock said: "We beat Millwall, Middlesbrough and Watford and you can't ask any more than that. I can't fault the lads; they're a really good group and they've given me everything. But we have to move on now - we need a full house or a big crowd behind us on Monday and keep working hard because it's another difficult game."

Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson says Rovers shouldn't forget where they are - despite seeing their gap to Norwich cut to just one point.

Liam Gibbs and Gabriel Sara scored early in either half for the Canaries on Good Friday to clinch a 2-0 triumph at Ewood Park, closing the gap on Rovers as Tomasson's side missed the opportunity to cement their top-six berth.

Successive defeats and three losses in four have seen Blackburn's position wobble, and the hosts could have few complaints over the final outcome.

Norwich goalkeeper Angus Gunn made a superb save with 11 minutes left from Dominic Hyam's deflected header, with Rovers' first meaningful effort on goal, while Tyrhys Dolan threatened late on.

Speaking post-match, Tomasson said: "I'm disappointed with the result, but we're still in a very good position, so we should always remember that. If you look at our chances, we can't expect to create more in a game like this. I think the difference on the day was that they were more clinical. I don't think they had more chances than us."

Rovers will be without Sorba Thomas as the loanee cannot feature against his parent club. Bradley Dack and Jack Vale are also both out injured and Tomasson is pondering whether to hand a debut to young forward Harry Leonard on Easter Monday.

Huddersfield have won each of their last three home league matches against Blackburn and are looking to secure a fourth successive victory over Rovers for the first time since 1969.

However, the Terriers were beaten in the reverse encounter and should Blackburn repeat that feat they'll bag a first league double over Town since the 2000/01 campaign.

Huddersfield 3.002/1 have W4-D2-L3 since Neil Warnock returned to the club in mid-February.

That sample includes an impressive W2-D1-L1 when welcoming Championship opposition, as well as their eye-catching three-game winning spree. The hosts have turned over both Middlesbrough and Millwall here and look enticing outsiders on Easter Monday.

Blackburn's 2.707/4 position in the Championship play-off places is under threat following three losses in four (W1-D0-L3). Rovers have already suffered 11 league losses in 20 away days this term (W6-D3-L11) and been turned over in four of six trips to bottom-eight opposition (W2-D0-L4), making Jon Dahl Tomasson's team vulnerable favourites here.

Huddersfield's last two fixtures have been thrilling affairs, yet Blackburn's encounters have tended to be tighter.

Rovers have been involved in a league-low Both Teams To Score 1.9310/11 winners (36%) with the high-flying visitors firing nine (45%) blanks on their travels already this term. The Under 2.5 Goals line is already a little too short to consider at 1.674/6.

Back Huddersfield 0 Asian Handicap @ 2.10 2.1

Instead, I'm happy to focus on Huddersfield's fairytale resurgence under Neil Warnock. Huddersfield can be backed at 2.1011/10 off a 0 start on the Asian Handicap, a selection that sees our stake returned as a push should the match end all-square.

The hosts arrive with real momentum and should fancy their chances against a Rovers side in poor form.