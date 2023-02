Sunderland to overcome nervy travellers Reading

Charlton to keep rollin' under Holden

Two each from Leagues One & Two complete the acca

Reading are among the worst away teams in the Championship. Their last 10 away league games has seen a 1W 2D 7L record, picking up just five points and conceding 19 goals.

Sunderland, even with Ross Stewart injured, are confident, uber-attacking, and roared on by a baying home crowd. If they can score the first goal then, based on form, Reading should struggle to respond.

Back Sunderland to win 1.85

Fleetwood have quietly slid closer and closer to the relegation zone, having lost six of their last seven.

It's been a difficult fixture list for them, and it doesn't get any easier: Charlton have won four of their five league games in 2023, averaging two goals a game.

Dean Holden has nailed down a system that works well and, in particular, gets a lot out of Jesrun Rak-Sakyi, one of the best attackers in the league.

Back Charlton to win 1.91

Accrington's performance in a 0-3 defeat against Lincoln was one of the worst seen in League One this season.

John Coleman doesn't seem to have his usually strong grip on this team. They've lost 10 of their last 16, conceding two goals a game.

Cheltenham's own form line may not be impressive, but they feel like a much stronger, more resilient team.

They've already beaten bottom four teams Morecambe and Cambridge at home this season, and can do so again to prove they are better than relegation fodder.

Back Cheltenham to win 2.0

Morecambe's last 8 home games - five wins, three draws, zero defeats.

Derek Adams has unlocked an attacking rhythm in his team with quality players like Dan Crowley and Jensen Weir benefitting, and Cole Stockton looking happier being Morecambe's main man up top once again.

Forest Green have lost their first two games under Duncan Ferguson, it's hard to see any clear and obvious improvement in attacking output or defensive solidity.

They're being cut adrift, and defeat here would see the fat lady warm up her vocal chords.

Back Morecambe to win 2.50

Stevenage's home form is absurdly strong, 12 wins from 14 this season and conceding less than half a goal per game.

They have the perfect playing style for League Two, and the perfect squad to fulfill Steve Evans' instructions.

Bradford's standards have dropped since a strong start to the season. They've only scored seven in their last nine, drawing five blanks in that time.

Their performance trendline in both attack and defence has been going in the wrong direction. Defensive injures don't help their preparation for this one.

Back Stevenage to win 1.75

Walsall's league position of 14th is misrepresentative of their quality - due to cup matches and postponements they've played fewer games than most.

Tenth place in points per game reflects better on them, as does a 22 point return in their last 12 games, one more than Leyton Orient.

Despite sitting top of the league, in recent times Orient haven't looked like the side that flew to the top of the division early in the campaign, after a few injuries to key players and some 'hot streak' numbers catching up with them.

This is a generous price for a home team that have shown themselves to be on a similar - if not slightly higher - level to Leyton Orient over the last few months.