Luton unbeaten in 14 coming into the playoffs

Barnsley the value play to pip Sheff Wednesday

Stockport 7/4 favourites for League Two promotion

Hatters to top-flight

After a dramatic final day in the Championship, a six goal swing in Sunderland's favour saw them sneak into the final play-off spot thanks to their 3-0 win at Deepdale, as Millwall uncharacteristically let a 3-1 lead slip to defeat in the second half at The Den against Blackpool.

Unbeaten in nine and with four wins in their last six games, Mackems may well think that they have the much fabled momentum heading into the shoot-out for the Premier League.

Luton, however, their opponents in the semi-finals, have only lost twice this calendar year and have their own unbeaten run that stretches to 14 games.

The Hatters also come into this knowing that they have a fitness advantage, having rested plenty of key players in the final day stalemate against Hull, including strike duo Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo.

This is in stark contrast to Sunderland, who are still without long-term absentees Ross Stewart, Danny Batth and Dan Ballard, but also saw Lyndon Gooch and Dennis Cirkin, two of their already patched up defence, come off injured at Preston.

Luton are able to rely on a sturdy defensive unit, with only Burnley conceding fewer goals than them this season, and have a solidity perfectly suited to the low-margin and cagey nature of the Play-Off Final, should they get to Wembley.

The other semi-final is too close to call between a relentless but open attacking force in Middlesbrough and the counter-attacking masters in Coventry, in two games which should be entertaining and unpredictable.

Luton represent the steady and solid, which can often be worth its weight in quite a lot of gold in the 'Richest Game in Football' so given our confidence that they are likely to progress past Sunderland they make comfortably the most appeal for promotion at 11/4.

Back Luton to win promotion @ 11/4

All you need is Duff

This one needs a caveat. There is no question that Sheffield Wednesday are the likely play-off winners and the rightful favourites to come out on top.

The points tally of 96 would have seen Darren Moore celebrating promotion in all previous renewals, often as Champions, and a return to form recently and no final day disappointment to overcome means that they do look best placed to progress past Peterborough and would be favourites at Wembley.

Posh will provide an awkward opponent though, having pipped Derby to the final play-off spot in unlikely fashion on final day, and will see their inclusion here as something of a free hit.

They've been very good on their day since Darren Ferguson came back to the club, and in Jonson Clarke-Harris they've got a striker who will capitalise on any complacency or nerves that Wednesday may show.

This is the other reason I'm happy to swerve Wednesday at the prices; the weight of expectation is absolutely massive.

Despite the points tally, the Hillsborough faithful will judge anything but a promotion as a failure having thrown away a commanding lead at the top of League One.

This pressure, coupled with many fans already pointing the finger at manager Moore, doesn't convince me that the atmosphere at the club is necessarily conducive to the environment that they are about to enter.

There is a more solid option at a bigger price in Barnsley, who look to offer the value in the League One Promotion.

If we forgive them for a disappointing run of results to end the season once any automatic promotion chances had already gone, then they had almost kept pace with Wednesday up to that point and had scored 28 goals in their previous nine home games.

They face Bolton in the semi-finals, who have blown hot and cold in recent weeks. The 4-0 win at Wembley over Plymouth Argyle in the EFL Trophy Final is clearly an impressive bit of form, but they have edged past struggling teams in recent wins and don't look to be operating at the same level as earlier in the season.

It was a 3-0 defeat at home to Bolton that triggered a chance of approach from Barnsley manager Duff to devastating effect and, given their ability to put teams to the sword, they should be able to progress to Wembley and offer the value alternative to Wednesday at 5/2.

Back Barnsley to win promotion @ 5/2

Time to take Stock

There are far too many doubts about the form of both Bradford and Carlisle to entertain backing either at the 3/1 and 11/4 on offer.

Paul Simpson's Carlisle have had an incredible season and to finish in the Top 7 at all is a wonderful achievement, but they somewhat limped over the line and it would take a massive leap of faith to put your money on a return to previous levels.

Mark Hughes will be hoping his experience can help navigate Bradford back to League One, but with a genuine chance of crashing the automatic promotion spots they crumbled under the pressure when losing 3-2 to lowly Crewe in midweek.

They were unable to get a win against the beached Leyton Orient last weekend in front of a record Valley Parade crowd in what has been a bit of a theme at home this season.

It seems likely that the League Two play-off winners will come from the other heat where Stockport will have to bounce back from the disappointment of missing out on automatic promotion on final day to get past Salford.

Normally it would be smart to swerve a side recently dealt that blow, but it was always a longshot and, given Northampton took the lead early in their game, it was never really on.

Salford have lost three of their last four games to nil, which is worrying form coming into this, and have had to rely on some incredible late drama on the road to sneak into the Top 7.

Neil Wood is taking charge of his first season in management unlike the man in the opposite dugout, with Dave Challinor looking for his third promotion in successive seasons.

Only Leyton Orient conceded fewer goals than Stockport who look like the kind of resolute side tailor made for a play-off campaign and they can justify favouritism to land the spoils and win back-to-back promotions at 7/4.

Back Stockport to win promotion @ 7/4