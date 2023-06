EFL season kicks off a week before the PL on 5th August

Leicester title favourites at 6/1 6.80 face

Elland Road to host Cardiff Live on Sky on Sunday 6th

Sheffield Wednesday v Southampton the curtain raiser

Plymouth 6/4 2.46 favourites for relegation

Managerless Leeds United will kick off their Championship campaign at home to Cardiff City on Sunday August 6th.

The Whites, who were relegated from the Premier League last season after finishing 19th, will welcome Erol Bulut's side as they start their quest to bounce back straight away. They are 7/17.80 for the Championship title.

The favourites for the title however are Leicester City 6/16.80 and they begin life in the second tier against Coventry City, also live on Sky Sports.

The Foxes appointed former Manchester City assistant manager Enzo Maresca as their new boss last week.

Coventry, who lost in last month's playoff final to Luton, are 20/121.00 for the title and 10/111.00 to be relegated this season.

Leicester champions

Leeds promoted

Birmingham relegated



Here's how our odds predict the Championship table will look at the end of the season... Fair?#EFLFixtureReleaseDay pic.twitter.com/mpHqHzdXdc -- Betfair (@Betfair) June 22, 2023

Friday Night Lights

The EFL will kick off on Friday August 4th in what is set to be a great curtain raiser for the new season.

Newly promoted Sheffield Wednesday host newly relegated Southampton to get the juices flowing.

Both sides will have a new manager at the helm with Darren Moore leaving the Owls despite winning promotion, and Russel Martin opting to swap Swansea for the Saints this summer.

Southampton complete the top three sides in the winners market at 8/18.80 - the least fancied of the three relegated clubs - whilst Sheffield Wednesday are 33/134.00 following their decision to move on from Darren Moore.

League One winners favourites for the drop

Plymouth Argyle are the 6/42.46 favourites for relegation despite winning League One last season, and they face Neil Warnock's Huddersfield Town on the opening weekend.

The third and final newly promoted side - Ipswich Town - kick off away to Sunderland at 5pm on the Sunday - rounding off Sky's live coverage with a fixture played plenty of times in the Premier League.

Kieran Mckenna's side are fancied to have a real go in their first season back in the second tier, and are available at 20/121.00 to win the title.

EFL Championship Opening Day Fixtures



Sheffield Wednesday v Southampton

Blackburn v West Brom

Bristol City v Preston

Middlesbrough v Millwall

Norwich v Hull City

Plymouth v Huddersfield

QPR v Watford

Stoke v Rotherham

Swansea v Birmingham

Leicester v Coventry

Leeds v Cardiff

Sunderland v Ipswich