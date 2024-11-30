Derby v Sheffield Wednesday: Cards appeal in Pride Park clash

Derby have won just twice in their last 12

Wednesday starting to find form in Championship

Low goals, high cards, forecast for Pride Park clash

Derby v Sheffield Wednesday

Sunday December 1, 15:00

"Soft" start damages Derby

Paul Warne said his Derby side paid the price for being "soft" after a dismal start helped Swansea to a 2-1 win at Pride Park in midweek. The Rams were miles off the standards required as they conceded twice inside 15 minutes. County did launch a spirited fightback with Nathaniel Mendez-Laing netting from the spot but left themselves too much to do.

Warne said: "We didn't get close enough, we weren't aggressive enough and just looked a bit soft. Sometimes it doesn't come down to shape or tactics. The response was good though. I had 70 minutes of watching my team give everything. That's all I can ask. Unfortunately, we came up short. It was disappointing that we started as poorly as we did."

The Derby boss named a strong attacking line-up with six changes to the team that was held to a draw by Preston last weekend. Mendez-Laing, Corey Blackett-Taylor, Marcus Harness, Kenzo Goudmijn, Callum Elder and Kane Wilson all started with Warne shifting to a 4-2-3-1 approach. Meanwhile, Jerry Yates is available again after being ineligible in midweek.

Wednesday move into mid-table

Josh Windass scored Sheffield Wednesday's first penalty for more than 18 months to set them on their way to victory at troubled Hull on Tuesday night. Windass swept home his fifth goal of the season, and substitute Michael Smith added a late second to secure the Owls' third win in their last six games, pushing Danny Rohl's outfit into mid-table.

Wednesday took a grip on the match in the first-half but their recent wastefulness in front of goal haunted them as Windass, Ike Ugbo, Djeidi Gassama and Pol Valentin all went close as they repeatedly opened up a home defence short on confidence. The Owls racked up 16 attempts in total and Rohl was full of praise for his players post-match.

Rohl said: "In the first half we were outstanding with the ball. In 20 minutes, we had so many chances and you never know how many chances you will get again, so we have to improve. Against the ball there are points we have to improve there too. It's a small step again, no more, but in the end it was fully deserved. I'm pleased with the performance."

Derby and Sheffield Wednesday have shared a W4-D6-L4 supremacy across the duo's last 14 league meetings going back over the last decade, but the Rams are unbeaten when hosting the Owls at Pride Park since 2006 (W7-D6-L1). However, each of the last four meetings here - and five of the last seven showdowns - have ended all-square. The draw is 3.309/4.

Derby 2.568/5 have tasted success just twice in their last 12 Championship contests (W2-D5-L5) and only once in their last five at Pride Park (W1-D2-L2). Nevertheless, Warne's men have posted W4-D4-L1 when facing sides outside of the top-11 and ranked 14th in terms of Expected Points (xP) with the sixth-best home defensive process in the division.

After a slow start, there are signs Sheffield Wednesday 3.1085/40 are moving in the right direction. The Owls have W5-D3-L3 since late September, including taking 10 points from a possible 15 on their travels. They have, however, managed just W2-D2-L7 when facing teams outside of the bottom-eight, whilst returning the fourth-worst attacking process away.

Under 2.5 Goals is trading at 1.738/11 and has won in 19 of these teams' combined 34 league fixtures this season. Only six of those dates have delivered a four-goal haul or more so I'm more interested in 21/202.05 quotes on Under 3.5 Goals alongside Over 3.5 Cards.

Referee John Busy is avergaing 3.82 cards per-game across his 11 league showdowns this season with seven of those 11 matches featuring Over 3.5 Cards winners - on five occasions, he's brandished 5+ cards. Derby are avergaing 2.18 cards per-game with Wednesday collecting 2.50 cards on average when away from Hillsborough.