Coventry rock-solid at the CBS Arena

Boro impressive under Carrick

High-class forward options suggest goals

Coventry thrilled with top-six finish

Coventry have exceeded all expectations to reach the Championship play-offs. The Sky Blues were 25/1 shots in pre-season and are now chasing a third promotion in six seasons, as well as a first return to the Premier League since 2001.

Mark Robins' men timed their run for the top-six superbly with City spending just 17 days in the top-six before last weekend.

Robins expressed his pride after seeing Coventry pull off a "phenomenal" achievement by securing their place with a point at Middlesbrough on Monday. Gustavo Hamer gave the Sky Blues an early lead at the Riverside Stadium, only to concede an equaliser just before the break. Nevertheless, City held firm thereafter to preserve the point they required.

After guiding the club to their highest-placed finish since dropping out of the top flight, Robins said, "I'm very proud. When you consider the start of the season we had.

It took us a while to get going but I am really proud of everyone for the achievement, just to get into the play-offs is phenomenal. But there's only one way to enjoy them and that's to win them."

Mark Robins is using the week to build up Ben Sheaf's fitness ahead of CBS Arena clash.

The influential midfielder pulled up with a calf tear at Blackburn three weeks ago but featured in the matchday squad last time out and could be involved from the off here. Jamie Allen has also returned following injury, giving the hosts options in the centre of the park.

Carrick's eyes on the promotion prize

Middlesbrough were well-fancied fourth favourites to secure top Championship honours this term but the Teessiders made a forgettable start to the campaign.

However, the appointment of Michael Carrick mid-season sparked a major turnaround with Boro rising from fourth-bottom to comfortably claim their position in the end-of-season play-offs.

Carrick's charges flirted with the automatic promotion places but were unable to make up the points deficit on Sheffield United and have therefore been confirmed in the top-six for a few weeks.

The campaign concluded with the aforementioned 1-1 draw with Sunday's hosts, a third league fixture without success, yet the Boro boss is keen to look forward.

Carrick said, "It's not an achievement yet (reaching the play-offs). It's what's next and all eyes are on next week. We'll judge it after that.

There's no hiding from the fact this is now a totally different ball game. It's something we've got to relish.

We're in a privileged position and you're fighting for something that's worth achieving. So we'll look forward to it."

None of Middlesbrough's injured players are 'particularly close' to returning ahead of Sunday, according to Carrick.

Boro did welcome back Ryan Giles last week, while Darnell Fisher came off the bench for his first appearance in over two years. But Dael Fry, Jonny Howson, Aaron Ramsey and Marcus Forss all remain absent and unlikely to feature.

Coventry have picked up maximum points in four of their last five home matches against Middlesbrough in the Championship (W4-D0-L1).

The Sky Blues earned a 1-0 victory in this fixture during the regular season back in October and curiously this particular match-up has been won by the away side only once in the last 16 renewals.

Coventry 2.707/4 have only featured in one previous play-off campaign - winning the League Two format in 2018.

The Sky Blues can call upon a rock-solid CBS Arena record this term, with City returning an eye-catching W6-D2-L1 when welcoming top-10 opposition. Mark Robins' men ended their campaign with a solitary defeat in 17 league outings (W8-D8-L1).

Middlesbrough 2.8815/8 have won promotion via the play-offs in each of their last three appearances, most recently in 2018.

Boro picked up the third-most points in the Championship following Michael Carrick's arrival (W18-D4-L8) but went W3-D0-L8 at top-half teams this term and finished the season with a modest W3-D3-L4 record.

EFL play-off first leg fixtures are notoriously tight.

Since 2000, and a 136-game sample, first leg matches across all three divisions have averaged only 2.10 goals per-game with only 33% of encounters producing Over 2.5 Goals 2.166/5 profit.

Yet Sunday's showdown has the potential to go against the grain considering the exceptional offensive ability on show.

Coventry's star striker Viktor Gyökeres was involved in more goals than any other Championship player this season (21 goals, 10 assists), and ranked in the top-five for a whole host of attacking metrics.

His involvement gives the Sky Blues a massive final-third threat and City come into this contest having fired just four home blanks in 2022/23.

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough scored 84 league goals this season, their most in a single campaign since 1967.

Boro did the bulk of their damage following Michael Carrick's arrival with the Teessiders scoring eight times more than any other side in that sequence. The visitors can also call upon the twin-threat of Cameron Archer and Chuba Akpom.

Considering the attacking talent on show, I'm happy to support Both Teams To Score at 1.8910/11.

A reasonable 46% of EFL play-off first leg fixtures have featured both sides obliging and with Boro banking in our proposed market in 16/23 (70%) away days already this term (managing only one clean sheet on their travels), a repeat holds plenty of appeal.