Coventry City v Luton Town: Back Jack to score anytime at 10/3

Both Coventry and Luton are enduring tough starts

Rudoni could continue Luton's run of conceding to midfielders

Doughty's delivery may prove important

Coventry City vs Luton Town

Coventry City and Luton Town started the 2024-25 campaign as promotion favourites in the eyes of many, being priced up amongst the six favourites for a tilt towards the Premier League.

It hasn't quite turned out that way with Mark Robins struggling amid increased expectation and the loss of long-time assistant Adi Viveash while Rob Edwards has had difficulty helping his Luton side respond positively to relegation.

It means both teams are currently occupying berths in the bottom six, the Sky Blues dropping into the relegation places following a midweek draw with Queens Park Rangers while the Hatters couldn't back up a huge derby day victory over Watford when hosting Sunderland on Wednesday.

However, the underlying numbers suggest neither side is likely to stick around the depths of the Championship table and both will be eyeing three points against fellow underperformers this weekend.

Jack In The Box

Coventry's home record doesn't make for pretty reading having already lost three of five matches at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

It's not for a lack of trying - Mark Robins' side have scored eight goals from a combined 7.5xG at home this term while taking at least 13 shots in all five matches. It's little wonder Robins is able to talk up the efforts of his players.

One player doing his best to make an impact is summer signing Jack Rudoni, who has a goal and assist in his last two home games. He has taken 11 shots in his five home matches, managing at least one in each game and hitting the target in his last three.

Rudoni will be relied upon to support the attack from his advanced midfield role and Luton have had issues defending against those off the front - the last ten goals they have conceded have come from wingers or midfielders, conceding to a player occupying the centre of the pitch in five of their last eight matches.

No Dought-ing Alfie's delivery

After their midweek draw, Robins spoke of how his team get on top in games and then become sloppy, give the ball away and invite pressure on themselves.

It may explain why they have conceded four goals from set-pieces this season and Luton are amongst the worst teams to play when you have such a deficiency.

The Hatters won promotion in part thanks to being so effective in both penalty boxes and it's been a hallmark of their better qualities so far this season, ranking second for chances created from set-piece situations. They have scored on four occasions and it helps that they have finally been able to field their powerful front two and more than one experienced centre-back to attack the ball.

Alfie Doughty's delivery is an important part of their attacking prowess from such situations. He has created at least five chances and 2.3 expected assists more than any other Championship player this season. He has created more chances from set-pieces than any other player has created combined outside of Finn Azaz.

