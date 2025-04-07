Championship Tips: Best bets for the final midweek fixture list of the season

Bristol City vs West Brom - WBA's winless run to extend to five

Bristol City secured another three points at the weekend as they edged past Watford at Ashton Gate. That result, coupled with WBA's loss to Sunderland, catapulted the Robins into the play-offs, and they will be keen to hold onto sixth spot on Tuesday evening. The home fans have witnessed plenty of victories recently with eight wins in the last ten at Ashton Gate, and although they haven't necessarily dominated all of those games, there has been a brilliant atmosphere around the stadium and that has transmitted to the players.

Whilst Bristol City's tails are firmly up, West Brom have hit a low point and dropped out of the top six, despite looking dead certs for the play-offs for most of the campaign so far. Mowbray hasn't been able to continue Corberan's superb work with the Baggies, somewhat surprisingly, looking devoid of ideas in the final third. Adam Armstrong has struggled to make an impact and although Karlan Grant has shown a tremendous work-rate, he's been largely deployed out wide. The visitors have scored 2+ goals in just one of their last nine and have failed to notch in their last two. Joe Wildsmith was at fault for Saturday's defeat, and there isn't likely to be much in this contest, yet WBA seem far less likely to hit the target.

Recommended Bet Back Bristol City to Win or Draw and Under 2.5 Goals SBK 6/5

Derby vs Burnley - Rams to largely frustrate the title chasers Derby suffered a blow in their hopes of survival at the weekend as they went down 1-0 at Swansea. It came off a busy week for the Rams and this is yet another quick turnaround. The East Midlands outfit have been far better under John Eustace and he got them battling, and scrapping, particularly at Pride Park. With survival still possible, they should give the visitors a tough time on Tuesday night. Burnley edged past Coventry at the weekend and took advantage of their rivals' slip-ups. They have conceded just twice on the road since December 15th and are unlikely to give much away here. They sometimes struggle to find a way past dogged opposition and will need to be patient. They should have enough quality to break through Derby's resistance, but it wouldn't be a surprise if it takes a little longer than expected. Recommended Bet Back Burnley to Win by Exactly One Goal SBK 5/2

Stoke vs Luton - Hatters revival to continue Stoke picked up a creditable point on the road at the weekend as they came away from Deepdale with a 1-1 draw. Mark Robins' side are creeping towards safety, yet there is still plenty to do. They're unbeaten in each of their last three at this stadium, yet they have played an out-of-form Blackburn and an out-of-sorts QPR in the last few weeks. This will be much tougher against a highly motivated Luton. The visitors picked up an impressive point against Leeds at the weekend, extending their unbeaten run to four matches. Matt Bloomfield has them fighting, and they have introduced a little more gamesmanship into proceedings, too. They have recently been to Hull and Cardiff and collected maximum points. There's no reason why they cannot leave Staffordshire with something to show for their efforts. Recommended Bet Back Luton Draw No Bet SBK 11/10

Watford vs Hull - Tigers' eye-catching away form to continue Watford's season is over. Tom Cleverley has done a remarkable job steering them towards the playoffs, yet their lack of firepower has held them back. Their season is in danger of ending with a whimper, with the Hornets picking up just one victory in their last six outings. They've also scored just six times in their last nine games, and could struggle to find a way past a determined Hull defence. Ruben Selles praised the character of his side and the way they dug in against Sheffield Wednesday. The Humberside outfit have become tough to beat on the road, losing just two of nine on their travels. They've scored exactly one goal in six of those games, and they are unlikely to run away with this. Tuesday's clash may be decided by a solitary goal once again. Recommended Bet Back Hull Draw No Bet SBK 6/5

Sheffield United vs Millwall - Blades to get back on track Chris Wilder admitted that his side didn't do enough to secure three points against Oxford at the weekend. The Blades were outbattled by Wilder's former club and they must find a way to bounce back here. Luckily, they return to Bramall Lane for this midweek assignment, a venue at which they hold a 14-2-2 record this season. Hull are the only side outside of the top three to leave this venue with maximum points and midtable Millwall may struggle to keep the hosts off the scoresheet. The South Yorkshire side cannot afford to drop any more points, and this is one of the most winnable games left on the schedule. Although they can be a tricky customer at the Den, Millwall have a poor record visiting the top six sides. Alex Neil's men have failed to score in each of their last two away trips, and are likely to leave empty-handed. Recommended Bet Back Sheffield United to Win and Under 4.5 Goals SBK 4/5

Norwich vs Sunderland - BTTS at Carrow Road Norwich have been hugely inconsistent lately, and Johannes Hof Thorup admits that he is 'tired that our defensive line cannot keep troubles away'. The Canaries did keep a rare clean sheet against the impotent Baggies, however, they've been hard to come by. Norwich have managed just one clean sheet in the last nine and that has been the main reason for their drift into midtable. At the other end of the field, Josh Sargent has looked sharp, and they always look threatening going forward. Sunderland have managed back-to-back clean sheets, yet they allowed WBA to have 30+ shots in Saturday's lunchtime kick-off. Away from home, the Black Cats have conceded in four of their last five and may not be able to keep the hosts at arm's length. Recommended Bet Back BTTS SBK 7/10

Blackburn vs Sheffield Wednesday - Away specialists to prevail on the road once again Blackburn's season has completely petered out. Val Ismael's appointment is looking more like a long-term plan, with the former Watford coach unable to turn things around with the current squad. Rovers have lost six of their last seven, and have failed to score in four of those. There was a lack of atmosphere at Ewood Park, understandably, on Friday night, and they are unlikely to be buoyant heading into this clash. Sheffield Wednesday also have off-the-field issues and the players may not be completely motivated. However, Danny Rohl has proven to be an effective manager, particularly when his side are on the road. They are unbeaten in five of their last seven away from home, and have won three of their last five. They will fancy their chances of beating the lifeless hosts. Recommended Bet Back Sheffield Wednesday Draw No Bet SBK 17/20

Middlesbrough vs Leeds - Whites wobbles to continue Middlesbrough's playoff ambitions remain firmly on track. Boro didn't need to be at their best to ease past Blackburn on Friday night, yet they are coming to the fore at exactly the right time. The Teessiders have won five of their last seven and have conceded just four goals during that sequence. Michael Carrick's men have taken four points from six when hosting Sheffield United and Burnley this season and they may be able to get a similar result on Tuesday night. Leeds fans were tearing their hair out on Saturday lunchtime as they watched their team waste numerous chances at Kenilworth Road. The Whites have struggled on the road, and have failed to win any of their last three away games. Unlike their hosts, their poor run is untimely and they could drop yet more points at the Riverside. Recommended Bet Back Middlesbrough or Draw Double Chance SBK 1/1

Oxford vs QPR - Yellows to take a step closer to safety Oxford upset the odds by beating Sheffield United at the weekend. Gary Rowett's side were 'on it from the first minutes' according to their manager, and they got the result that their performance deserved. Cameron Brannagan's return to the side gives them more balance in the middle of the park, and having also given a good account of themselves against Middlesbrough ten days ago, they are likely to enter this contest with plenty of confidence. QPR are plummeting down the Championship table and although they probably won't be relegated, they may be taking a few nervous glances over their shoulders. They haven't won since February 15th and have lost five of their last seven. They are staring a seventh straight away defeat in the face, and still have several absent players. Recommended Bet Back Oxford Draw No Bet SBK 17/20

Coventry vs Portsmouth - Lampard-less Coventry to prevail Coventry's four-match winning home run was ended at the weekend, yet Frank Lampard's side have an opportunity to get back on track here. Burnley and Leeds are the only two players to have left this ground with maximum points since November 6th, and the Sky Blues also have a decent record when taking on bottom ten sides. Lampard will miss this clash after getting sent off after the final whistle, so Joe Edwards will be taking charge on Wednesday evening. It was a bad weekend for Portsmouth, who got sucked back into the relegation battle. They have a terrible record on the road, losing ten of their last 11, and they are also woeful in late KOs. Portsmouth have averaged just 0.64 points per game in matches which take place at 7:45 pm or later, and its hard to imagine them causing an upset here. Recommended Bet Back Coventry to win and Over 1.5 goals SBK 10/11