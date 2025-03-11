Championship Tips: Best bets for a full midweek fixture list

Betfair Champions League Tuesday Superboost

On a big Tuesday night in the Champions League last 16, there will be nowhere better to be than Anfield where Liverpool carry a one goal advantage into their second leg against Paris Saint-Germain. So that's where Betfair are giving punters a superboost.

Reds talisman Mo Salah and PSG's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia have had 13 shots on target between them in their last five starts and should be key to their respective teams' chances on Tuesday. Betfair have boosted the odds on the Egyptian and the Georgian each having one or more shots on target (excluding extra-time and penalties) from 8/111.73 to 6/42.50.

Recommended Bet Back Mo Salah & Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to have 1+ Shot on Target each SBK 6/4

Derby vs Coventry - BTTS at Pride Park

Tuesday, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports+

John Eustace saw off his former employers at the weekend with a much-needed 2-1 victory. The Derby gaffer will now face one of the club's former managers as Frank Lampard's in-form Coventry head to Pride Park. The hosts haven't won consecutive matches since the beginning of September, and they have injury issues with Salveson, Roofe, Osborn, and Nyambe set to miss this fixture.

Coventry also have fitness concerns with Jack Rudoni out of action and fans will be hoping that the sight of both Ephron Mason-Clark and Milan Van Ewijk hobbling off at the weekend was merely precautionary. The visitors have won five in a row and are unbeaten in ten of their last 12, however, most of their recent victories have been courtesy of late goals. It feels like a run which cannot be sustained and with injuries starting to bite, they may have to settle for a point in this one.

Recommended Bet Back Both Teams to Score SBK 20/23

Cardiff vs Luton - Bluebirds to edge a tight six-pointer Tuesday, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports+ There are several midweek games which could have a seismic impact on the battle for survival and it doesn't get much bigger than Luton's trip to the Cardiff City Stadium. This is likely to be a tense and tight 90 minutes with neither side keen to play their hand too soon. Cardiff are looking to snap their two-game losing streak, however, they emerged from their home defeat to Burnley with plenty of credit. They've won just one of their last seven overall, but have managed to pick up three home victories from their last five. They've edged out fellow strugglers Hull and Derby here recently and are yet to host Stoke and Oxford. Luton's away woes have been well-documented with the Hatters losing 21 of their last 24 matches on the road. It's been over a month since Matt Bloomfield's men scored an away goal and they may find themselves on the end of another narrow defeat. Recommended Bet Back Cardiff to Win or Draw and Under 2.5 Goals SBK 6/5

Burnley vs West Brom - Another narrow success for the Clarets Tuesday, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports+ Burnley will have been buoyed by Leeds' defeat on Sunday lunchtime and Scott Parker's men are now just two points behind the table-topping Whites. With clean sheets in 78% of their home matches this season, very few teams have enjoyed visiting Turf Moor and they will be expected to collect three points on Tuesday night, further increasing the pressure on the leaders. The home fans haven't seen their side concede a goal at this venue since December 21st, and they may get to witness yet another clean sheet here. West Brom have done their best work at the Hawthorns under Tony Mowbray. WBA haven't won on the road since November 10th and that was also the last time that they scored more than a single goal in an away game. This could be a disappointing trip to Lancashire for the away fans. Recommended Bet Back Burnley to Win or Draw and Under 2.5 Goals SBK 8/11

Norwich vs Sheffield Wednesday - Entertaining clash at Carrow Road Tuesday, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports+ Norwich dropped points on Friday night as they were only able to draw 1-1 with struggling Oxford. When everything clicks, the Canaries look fantastic in full flight, yet they haven't been consistent enough and have already dropped points here against Preston, Derby and QPR. Nevertheless, only two sides have kept them off the scoresheet this season at home and Sheffield Wednesday are far from watertight. Danny Rohl's men picked up a morale-boosting victory at Home Park at the weekend and still possess the fourth best away record in the division. They could take something back to Hillsborough, yet it's a tricky week of travelling for the Owls and it may be better to look at the goals markets. This would have landed in eight of their last ten away games. Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 goals SBK 20/23

Sunderland vs Preston - Narrow success for the Black Cats Tuesday, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports+ Sunderland have collected consecutive 2-1 wins and although they aren't keeping many clean sheets, the Black Cats can surely start planning for the play-offs. They have a 15-point buffer on seventh place Bristol City and are eight points shy of the automatic spots. Nevertheless, Regis Le Bris will not want his side to take their foot off the gas and they will be expected to collect three points from this tie. They have suffered just a single defeat at the SOL with only four teams managing 2+ goals against them. Preston are marooned in midtable and have very little to play for. The goals have dried up for the Lilywhites in recent weeks and they have drawn three blanks in their last five. Despite their lack of precision, they aren't easy to play against and will make this tough for the hosts. Recommended Bet Back Sunderland to Win and Under 3.5 goals SBK 11/10

Middlesbrough vs QPR - Another away day disappointment for the West Londoners Tuesday, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports+ Consistency hasn't been Middlesbrough's strong point this season. Boro aren't out of the play-off picture just yet, however, they are making heavy weather of it. They are five points adrift of the top six and need to avoid any more defeats. They have won just two of their last seven at the Riverside and their lack of numbers at the back has impacted their performances. QPR are in a bit of a rut. They have lost six of their last eight games and have been defeated in four consecutive away trips. They couldn't find a way past 10-man WBA at the weekend and they may struggle for firepower in this fixture too. Recommended Bet Back Middlesbrough to Win and Under 4.5 goals SBK 11/10

Sheffield United vs Bristol City - Blades' promotion push to remain on track Tuesday, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports Football Sheffield United haven't been blowing anyone away in recent weeks, yet Chris Wilder's side are continuing to keep the pace with Leeds at the top of the table. They have won six of their last seven and four of their last six at Bramall Lane and have dropped just seven points when hosting teams sat fourth or below. Harrison Burrows has been tremendous and with Tyrese Campbell back to his confident best, the hosts should be able to collect maximum points once again. Bristol City were poor against Hull at the weekend with Zak Vyner getting caught out numerous times. The Robins have won just one of their last ten on the road and have taken just a single point when visiting the current top eight. Recommended Bet Back Sheffield United to Win SBK 1/1

Watford vs Swansea - Improving Swans to take at least a point Wednesday, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports+ Watford's play-off hopes took a significant blow at the weekend as the Hornets slipped up at home to Millwall. Tom Cleverley's men had hit a purple patch, however, this result brought them crashing back down to earth and this is far from an easy assignment. The hosts have lost six of their last seven at this venue with their only victory coming against poor travellers Luton. Swansea are looking much better under their caretaker boss Alan Sheehan and the players are clearly buying into the process. The Swans have now kept three consecutive clean sheets, having failed to keep back-to-back shutouts at any other stage of the season. They weren't great at Preston, however, they could easily take advantage of the injury-hit hosts. Recommended Bet Back Swansea Draw No Bet SBK 6/5

Hull vs Oxford - points shared in the battle to avoid the drop Wednesday, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports+ Both of these sides remain in danger of dropping into League One. Hull have a five point cushion and have lost just one of their last five games. Ruben Selles' side have conceded plenty of possession and he is likely to put his stamp on this squad next season, once survival has been confirmed. The Tigers have a decent record when taking on fellow strugglers and recently took points off Plymouth at the MKM. Unfortunately, they've won just three times at home all season and this hasn't been a happy hunting ground for the Tigers. Oxford picked up an important point on Friday night at Norwich. Gary Rowett will make his side tough to break down and they have drawn all six games against the current bottom nine sides. This could be yet another stalemate. Recommended Bet Back Draw SBK 27/10

Portsmouth vs Plymouth - More misery for the Pilgrims Wednesday, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports+ Portsmouth beat Leeds on Sunday lunchtime, essentially securing their survival. Their home form has kept them safe from any lingering relegation concerns and they have been brilliant at Fratton Park. They've won six of their eight games here against sides sat 14th or below and have recently put two past Cardiff and QPR and three past Stoke. Colby Bishop is a constant threat whereas Jacob Murphy has been a fantastic addition and is likely to cause plenty of mischief in this tie. Plymouth are now six points from safety and Miron Muslic is looking a little deflated. They've failed to score in three of their last five and they still haven't managed to pick up a victory away from Home Park. Recommended Bet Back Portsmouth to Win and Over 1.5 goals SBK 10/11

Leeds vs Millwall - Stubborn Lions to frustrate the hosts Wednesday, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports+ Leeds flopped to a 1-0 defeat at the weekend, yet their title bid remains on track. Burnley and Sheffield United have managed to close the gap, however, Daniel Farke's men are in control and will be expected to get back to winning ways here. The Whites have been formidable at home, winning 13 of their last 15 at Elland Road. This will not be an easy task and they may have to be patient. They created numerous chances on Sunday, yet they came up against an inspired goalkeeper who produced a once-in-a-lifetime performance. Millwall won here last season and Alex Neil's side will make it difficult for the hosts. They still lack some consistency, yet their form on the road is fairly strong. A quirk of their fixture list means that they are yet to visit any of the current top four, however, they did hold Coventry and WBA to 0-0 draws and were narrowly defeated at Middlesbrough (1-0). Recommended Bet Back Leeds to Win or Draw and Under 2.5 Goals SBK 10/11

Stoke vs Blackburn - BTTS in the Potteries Wednesday, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports Football Stoke almost snatched a point from Coventry at the weekend. The Potters remain in relegation trouble, yet they have shown some signs of life under Mark Robins. They've been better at home, losing just one of their last six and former Blackburn striker Sam Gallagher has looked sharp. Nevertheless, with ten goals conceded across their last four fixtures, they are struggling to keep the opposition at arm's length. Blackburn have failed to win any of their last three and conceded two sloppy goals at the weekend. Their away form has been ropey and they've conceded 2+ goals in four of their last five on the road. This could be an entertaining clash in front of the TV cameras. Recommended Bet Back BTTS SBK 20/23





