Championship Tips: Eleven bets for Easter Monday's decisive fixtures

Leeds to break Stoke's stern resistance

Rovers on a roll

Hatters and Robins to share the spoils

Leeds vs Stoke - Whites on the brink of Premier League return Leeds were forced to dig in against Oxford on Good Friday and were eventually rewarded with a narrow victory over a resilient Gary Rowett outfit. The West Yorkshire outfit returned to the top of the table and gave themselves a five-point cushion over third-place Sheffield United. The Whites cannot be promoted by 5pm, however, if they secure all three points and Burnley beat Sheffield United in the teatime KO, Daniel Farke's side can begin to celebrate their return to the Premier League. Although they are back at Elland Road, this isn't the most straightforward of fixtures and they will need to be operating at 100% to get past an improving Stoke outfit. The Potters aren't quite safe yet, however, the appointment of Mark Robins appears to have preserved their Championship status. They are unbeaten in five and have conceded just four goals across their last seven matches. They have managed to keep things tight on their visit to Turf Moor (0-0) and Bramall Lane (2-0) and arrive here off the back of consecutive clean sheets. They won't make this easy. Recommended Bet Back Leeds to win and Under 3.5 goals SBK 10/11

Plymouth vs Coventry - Pilgrims to go on the offensive Plymouth were unlucky to lose 2-1 at the Riverside on Friday afternoon. The Pilgrims created plenty of chances before conceding a soft penalty in injury time. At Home Park, Miron Muslic's side have been very effective and they recently beat Sheffield United. With Leeds and a trip to Preston awaiting, it is imperative that the Devon outfit take maximum points from this contest and they are likely to play on the front foot throughout. They've scored 2+ goals in five of their last seven here and they should be able to take advantage of Coventry's injury issues. The Sky Blues enjoyed an easy ride against WBA on Friday, however, Frank Lampard's side have been a little leaky on the road recently. They haven't kept a clean sheet away from home since February 1st and have managed just four away shutouts all season (all against top-half sides). They have plenty of offensive weapons and Jack Rudoni has been excellent during the second half of the campaign. They are unlikely to draw a blank. Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 Goals SBK 3/4

Sunderland vs Blackburn - Rovers to keep on winning

Sunderland have hit a bit of a slump. Defensively, they've been solid enough and haven't conceded a first-half goal since March 15th, however, they've lacked penetration in the final third and have largely relied on set-pieces or moments of individual brilliance. Something isn't quite clicking for the Black Cats and although their play-off place is virtually assured, they will want to make sure they head into the final few weeks with a little bit of momentum.

Blackburn have taken time to adapt to Val Ismael's methods. The former Watford boss got off to a rotten start, however, things appear to be turning in his favour and they are three unbeaten coming into this one. They were superb against Millwall on Good Friday and have scored seven times across their last three matches. They won't find this easy, but it's certainly worth backing them to take something back from Wearside on Monday afternoon. Recommended Bet Back Blackburn Double Chance SBK 1/1

Cardiff vs Oxford - Stubborn Oxford to frustrate struggling hosts Cardiff have had one last throw of the dice. The club have sacked Omer Riza and given Aaron Ramsey the role until the end of the end of the season. It's been a poor campaign for the Bluebirds, who made their worst start in 94 years and have kicked around the lower reaches of the Championship all season. They've failed to win any of their last four at home and the fans are understandably getting a bit worried about the prospect of League One football next season. Oxford showed plenty of fight on Friday night and they should have enough to be safe this season. Gary Rowett has toughened them up and they are always difficult to break down. They don't score many goals, but they should be able to grind their way to a point which will virtually guarantee Championship football next year. Recommended Bet Back Oxford Double Chance SBK 5/6

Hull vs Preston - Slow start at the MKM Hull have won just one of their last six games and they desperately need to start scoring goals if they want to preserve their Championship status. The Tigers are difficult to play against and they work hard under Ruben Selles, yet there is a chronic lack of quality in the final third and they have drawn a blank in three of their last five. Although they have the worst home form in the division, they have improved their displays in Humberside and have only lost once in five at this stadium. It's been over a month since the Hull fans witnessed a first-half goal and with so much on the line, this could be another nervy first 45 minutes. Preston could be the ideal opponent with PNE having fallen into a bit of a slump recently. Paul Heckingbottom is planning for next season, but he won't be impressed with what he has seen lately. They have failed to win in 11 of their last 12 games and threw away a one-goal lead last time out. They aren't big scorers on the road, netting 2+ on just three occasions so far. Recommended Bet Back Under 0.5 First Half Goals SBK 8/5

Luton vs Bristol City - Stalemate at Kenilworth Road Luton are trying to edge their way to safety slowly. The Hatters have been tough to break down at home all season, yet, under Matt Bloomfield, they have managed to apply this to their matches on the road too. Their games have been fairly low-scoring and not particularly pleasing for the neutral, although, if they manage to preserve their Championship status, the fans are unlikely to care. They have lost just one of their last seven and have picked up four victories since the start of March. They should have enough quality to stay up and their ability from set-pieces is likely to cause trouble for Bristol City on Monday afternoon . Liam Manning has done brilliantly to put his side in the playoff picture. Their away form hasn't been exemplary, winning just once since November 9th and this is likely to be a tough 90 minutes for a side who are carrying a few injuries. They've lost just one of their last seven away from Ashton Gate and would probably take a point from this game. Recommended Bet Back Draw SBK 11/5

West Brom vs Derby - A precious point for the Rams

There is discontentment amongst the WBA fanbase. The transition from Carlos Corberan's ultra-organised defensive system to Tony Mowbray's 'handbrake off' football has been far from seamless. Nevertheless, the Baggies are still fairly strong on their own patch and have lost just twice here since the beginning of October. Most of their recent fixtures at the Hawthorns have been decided by fine margins and they aren't likely to get much change out of a well-oiled Rams outfit, who are tough to beat under John Eustace.

Derby need the points desperately and they found it tough against Luton on Friday. They've only lost two of their last eight and although they find goalscoring tough, they tend to concede many goals and WBA's lack of punch is likely to result in a stalemate. Recommended Bet Back Draw SBK 12/5

Portsmouth vs Watford - BTTS at Fratton Park Pompey have almost secured their Championship status, almost John Mousinho was keen to stress that his side will not take their eye off the ball on Easter Monday. They have found their shooting boots lately with seven goals across their last two fixtures and 52 shots in the process. Their form at Fratton has been strong throughout the campaign and they have suffered just two defeats here since October 25th. Watford are missing numerous players and although they played well against Burnley, they are lacking a spark in the final third. Tom Cleverley's side have lost three of their last four and conceded exactly two goals in each of those. They should play their part in an entertaining spectacle and contribute to a highly watchable game. Recommended Bet Back BTTS SBK 4/5

Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough - Boro to keep their playoff dreams flickering Sheffield Wednesday fans are desperate for the end of the season. Amid off-the-field chaos, the Owls are amidst an abysmal run of form which has seen them pick up just two points from a possible 18. The hosts are also struggling at Hillsborough and haven't picked up maximum points at this venue since New Year's Day. They've failed to score in each of their last three and the uncertainty surrounding Danny Rohl's future is unlikely to be helping. Middlesbrough aren't playing particularly well and many of their fans have already written off their chances of making the play-offs. Nevertheless, they have quality players in their squad and they are still mathematically able to make the top six. They have far more motivation and should be able to take advantage of the Owls' loss of confidence. Recommended Bet Back Middlesbrough to Win SBK 5/4

QPR vs Swansea - End of the season entertainment at Loftus Road

QPR have secured a midtable finish in yet another unremarkable campaign. Marti Cifuentes has done a good job with a limited squad and they come into this game unbeaten in four. The R's have been showing plenty of attacking impetus and are creating chances. They've netted in 12 of their last 14 games and with the return of Michi Frey, they should be able to find a way past Swansea's backline.

The Welsh side have thrived under Alan Sheehan and they have picked up four consecutive victories, claiming a clean sheet in each of those successes. Nevertheless, they are weaker on the road and their remarkable run of shutouts is likely to end in West London. Recommended Bet Back BTTS SBK 9/10