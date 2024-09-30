Championship Betting Tips: 12 midweek bets including an anytime goalscorer
It's the first full midweek fixture of the season in the Championship and Jack Critchley has used the Betfair Sportsbook to pick out his favourite bets from across the 12 matches...
High-flying Blades to edge past sturdy Swans
Langstaff to catch fire for Millwall
Rovers to stay unbeaten
Sheffield United vs Swansea
Bramall Lane to bounce its way to three points
Sheffield United are one of the two remaining unbeaten sides in the Championship. Despite this, Chris Wilder will have been disappointed by his side's inability to find a way past a dogged Portsmouth outfit at the weekend. Defensively, the Blades are extremely watertight and were not breached at all throughout September. With just three goals conceded so far, the men from South Yorkshire should be able to keep their opponents at arm's length on Wednesday night.
Swansea drew 1-1 with Bristol City on Sunday afternoon and have had a day less to prepare for this tie. Luke William's team are made of sterner stuff this time around and they've shipped just five goals so far. They're unbeaten in three, yet they've failed to score in two of their first three away fixtures.
Sunderland vs Derby
Tuesday night mayhem in Wearside
Sunderland suffered their second defeat of the season at the weekend and Regis Le Bris will be hoping that his side can bounce back at the first time of asking. The Black Cats have an imperious home record so far and they are yet to be breached here. Nevertheless, they gave away a fair few chances at the weekend and Derby will fancy their chances of testing Anthony Patterson.
The Rams are likely to pick up the majority of their points at Pride Park this season, yet they were unfairly defeated by Norwich at the weekend. Paul Warne is a decent motivator and he is likely to use that injustice to rile his troops ahead of this clash. Sheffield United are the only side to have kept them off the scoresheet so far and the visitors should be able to contribute to a highly watchable contest.
QPR vs Hull
Tigers to take something back to Humberside
QPR's problems continued to mount at the weekend with Jonathan Varane's moment of madness giving his side a mountain to climb against Blackburn. Marti Cifuentes' side produced an xG of just 0.66 and were unable to contain their opponents. The West Londoners have picked up just a single victory this season and are yet to record a win at Loftus Road. Defending has been an issue this season with the R's failing to keep a clean sheet in their opening seven matches.
Hull have now recorded back-to-back victories under Tim Walter. The German has managed to get his side moving in the right direction and they will take some optimism into this midweek tie. The Tigers have suffered just two defeats so far - against Leeds and Sheffield United - and they will fancy their chances to taking at least a point from this one.
West Brom vs Middlesbrough
Two promotion rivals to play out a cagey 90 minutes
West Brom were uncharacteristically sloppy at the weekend as they conceded three times to previously out-of-form Sheffield Wednesday. Nevertheless, at the Hawthorns, they've been defensively resolute and are yet to be breached. Carlos Corberan is likely to have a game plan for this fixture and he has previously managed to keep Leeds off the scoresheet at this venue.
Middlesbrough were deserved 2-0 winners against Stoke at the weekend. It was a much-needed victory for Michael Carricks men and despite having complete control throughout the 90 minutes, they still missed plenty of chances. With WBA strong at home and the visitors largely misfiring in the final third, this might be a fairly low-scoring affair.
Norwich vs Leeds
Confident Canaries to test the visitor's back-line
Johannes Hof Thorup has taken time to get his ideas across in East Anglia, yet his side are seemingly still finding their rhythm in the final third. Although there was plenty of luck involving two of their goals at Derby, the Canaries have now netted seven times in their last two outings and they are also yet to draw a blank at Carrow Road.
Illan Meslier was barely tested against Coventry at the weekend and the Whites are yet to concede on the road so far. Nevertheless, this is a fairly tough midweek trip for Daniel Farke, who will be facing his former employers on Tuesday night. The German will be determined to get one over on his old club and that should create an excellent atmosphere.
Cardiff vs Millwall
Langstaff to double his tally
Omer Riza promised more attacking football and although the travelling Cardiff fans did get to witness their side finding the back of the net, it was at the expense of defensively solidity. The Bluebirds struggled to contain Hull and they may find Millwall too hot to handle on Tuesday night.
The Lions are yet to win on the road, however, they've lost just once on their travels and should have taken all three points from their recent trip to QPR. Duncan Watmore has looked sensational so far and summer signing Macaulay Langstaff is likely to be the beneficiary of his hard work. The former Notts County striker got off the mark at the weekend and has a habit of being in the right place at the right time.
Coventry vs Blackburn
Rovers' unbeaten run to continue
Blackburn Rovers are one of two unbeaten sides left in the Championship. They've been sensational at Ewood Park and have also been pretty effective on their travels. John Eustace often played for a draw on the road during his time at Birmingham and he's lost just three of his 13 away games in charge of Blackburn. The visitors have plenty of firepower and should be able to find holes in the hosts' defence.
It's been an abysmal start to the season against Coventry and they were unable to stop the Leeds juggernaut on Saturday. They've lost each of their last two matches here by a single-goal margin and although the return of Ben Sheaf should trigger an eventual improvement, they may struggle to beat the in-form Lancastrians.
Burnley vs Plymouth
Burnley to banish Saturday's blank
Burnley huffed and puffed against Oxford at the weekend, yet they were unable to find a way through. Scott Parker's side are defensively resolute and have conceded just four goals so far. The biggest question for the Clarets is whether they find their shooting boots and put away some of their chances. The Lancastrians had 14 shots at the Kassam, chalked up an xG of 1.54 and commanded 70% possession. They should control this game in a similar way and they may only need one big chance to win it.
Plymouth have won two of their last three matches, yet they haven't enjoyed much success on their travels. The Pilgrims are still quite open and they will need to be at their creative best in order to perforate this stern Burnley rearguard.
Luton vs Oxford
BTTS at Kenilworth Road
Luton have had a curious start to the season and Rob Edwards is starting to feel the pressure. Having secured back-to-back successes, the Hatters were fairly insipid at Home Park on Friday night and they will be looking for a way to bounce back. Elijah Adebayo has been missing plenty of opportunities, yet the hosts have netted in each of their three matches at Kenilworth Road so far.
Oxford managed to secure a point against Burnley having survived an onslaught from the visitors. Away from home, Des Buckingham's men are far more open with seven of their eight goals having been conceded on their travels. With 11 goals across their first three away trips, this should be another entertaining watch.
Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday
End-to-end contest at Ashton Gate
Bristol City fought back to claim a point against Swansea at the weekend. Liam Manning's side continues to look a little shaky at the back, yet they have plenty of talent at the other end of the field. They had 15 efforts on goal in South Wales and they also created numerous opportunities against Oxford in their last home match.
Danny Rohl has been working hard to turn around his side's fortunes and his side looked far more determined against West Brom. A couple of tactical tweaks and individual player meetings appear to have worked the oracle for the Owls and they should be competitive in this fixture. They've netted six times across their last three outings and will be looking to take advantage of their host's generous defending.
Stoke vs Portsmouth
Pelach's search for his first victory to continue
Stoke were dreadful at the weekend. The Potters struggled to create anything meaningful against Middlesbrough and there is very little time for Narcis Pelach to change things ahead of this midweek clash. The Spaniard admits there are 'lots of things to do' and given their current form, there are unlikely to many punters rushing to back them at an odds-on price.
Portsmouth are yet to win, however, they have endured an incredibly tough run of games. They managed to nick points off Middlesbrough, Leeds and Sheffield United and will fancy their chances to taking something back to Fratton Park.
Preston vs Watford
Uninspiring 90 minutes at Deepdale
It's been a poor start for Preston and Paul Heckingbottom's arrival has failed to turn things around. Nevertheless, at home their matches have been fairly tight and they are unlikely to give much away. They created an xG of just 0.56 from open play at the weekend and they are going to need to show some more adventure in the final third.
Watford have been far more effective at home and Tom Cleverley's side have several match-winners in their squad. Nevertheless, they seem unable to replicate this on the road and could struggle to find a way through. They may have to settle for a point.
