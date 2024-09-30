Championship Betting Tips: 12 midweek bets including an anytime goalscorer

West Brom were uncharacteristically sloppy at the weekend as they conceded three times to previously out-of-form Sheffield Wednesday. Nevertheless, at the Hawthorns, they've been defensively resolute and are yet to be breached. Carlos Corberan is likely to have a game plan for this fixture and he has previously managed to keep Leeds off the scoresheet at this venue.

Middlesbrough were deserved 2-0 winners against Stoke at the weekend. It was a much-needed victory for Michael Carricks men and despite having complete control throughout the 90 minutes, they still missed plenty of chances. With WBA strong at home and the visitors largely misfiring in the final third, this might be a fairly low-scoring affair.

Norwich vs Leeds

Confident Canaries to test the visitor's back-line

Johannes Hof Thorup has taken time to get his ideas across in East Anglia, yet his side are seemingly still finding their rhythm in the final third. Although there was plenty of luck involving two of their goals at Derby, the Canaries have now netted seven times in their last two outings and they are also yet to draw a blank at Carrow Road.

Illan Meslier was barely tested against Coventry at the weekend and the Whites are yet to concede on the road so far. Nevertheless, this is a fairly tough midweek trip for Daniel Farke, who will be facing his former employers on Tuesday night. The German will be determined to get one over on his old club and that should create an excellent atmosphere.

Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 Goals in Norwich v Leeds SBK 3/4

Cardiff vs Millwall Langstaff to double his tally Omer Riza promised more attacking football and although the travelling Cardiff fans did get to witness their side finding the back of the net, it was at the expense of defensively solidity. The Bluebirds struggled to contain Hull and they may find Millwall too hot to handle on Tuesday night. The Lions are yet to win on the road, however, they've lost just once on their travels and should have taken all three points from their recent trip to QPR. Duncan Watmore has looked sensational so far and summer signing Macaulay Langstaff is likely to be the beneficiary of his hard work. The former Notts County striker got off the mark at the weekend and has a habit of being in the right place at the right time. Recommended Bet Back Macaulay Langstaff to Score Anytime SBK 2/1

Coventry vs Blackburn Rovers' unbeaten run to continue Blackburn Rovers are one of two unbeaten sides left in the Championship. They've been sensational at Ewood Park and have also been pretty effective on their travels. John Eustace often played for a draw on the road during his time at Birmingham and he's lost just three of his 13 away games in charge of Blackburn. The visitors have plenty of firepower and should be able to find holes in the hosts' defence. It's been an abysmal start to the season against Coventry and they were unable to stop the Leeds juggernaut on Saturday. They've lost each of their last two matches here by a single-goal margin and although the return of Ben Sheaf should trigger an eventual improvement, they may struggle to beat the in-form Lancastrians. Recommended Bet Back Blackburn Draw No Bet SBK 31/20

Burnley vs Plymouth Burnley to banish Saturday's blank Burnley huffed and puffed against Oxford at the weekend, yet they were unable to find a way through. Scott Parker's side are defensively resolute and have conceded just four goals so far. The biggest question for the Clarets is whether they find their shooting boots and put away some of their chances. The Lancastrians had 14 shots at the Kassam, chalked up an xG of 1.54 and commanded 70% possession. They should control this game in a similar way and they may only need one big chance to win it. Plymouth have won two of their last three matches, yet they haven't enjoyed much success on their travels. The Pilgrims are still quite open and they will need to be at their creative best in order to perforate this stern Burnley rearguard. Recommended Bet Back Burnley to Win and Under 4.5 Goals SBK 4/5

Luton vs Oxford BTTS at Kenilworth Road Luton have had a curious start to the season and Rob Edwards is starting to feel the pressure. Having secured back-to-back successes, the Hatters were fairly insipid at Home Park on Friday night and they will be looking for a way to bounce back. Elijah Adebayo has been missing plenty of opportunities, yet the hosts have netted in each of their three matches at Kenilworth Road so far. Oxford managed to secure a point against Burnley having survived an onslaught from the visitors. Away from home, Des Buckingham's men are far more open with seven of their eight goals having been conceded on their travels. With 11 goals across their first three away trips, this should be another entertaining watch. Recommended Bet Back BTTS in Luton v Oxford SBK 8/11

Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday End-to-end contest at Ashton Gate Bristol City fought back to claim a point against Swansea at the weekend. Liam Manning's side continues to look a little shaky at the back, yet they have plenty of talent at the other end of the field. They had 15 efforts on goal in South Wales and they also created numerous opportunities against Oxford in their last home match. Danny Rohl has been working hard to turn around his side's fortunes and his side looked far more determined against West Brom. A couple of tactical tweaks and individual player meetings appear to have worked the oracle for the Owls and they should be competitive in this fixture. They've netted six times across their last three outings and will be looking to take advantage of their host's generous defending. Recommended Bet Back BTTS in Bristol City v Sheffield Wednesday SBK 8/11

Stoke vs Portsmouth Pelach's search for his first victory to continue Stoke were dreadful at the weekend. The Potters struggled to create anything meaningful against Middlesbrough and there is very little time for Narcis Pelach to change things ahead of this midweek clash. The Spaniard admits there are 'lots of things to do' and given their current form, there are unlikely to many punters rushing to back them at an odds-on price. Portsmouth are yet to win, however, they have endured an incredibly tough run of games. They managed to nick points off Middlesbrough, Leeds and Sheffield United and will fancy their chances to taking something back to Fratton Park. Recommended Bet Back Portsmouth to Win or Draw Double Chance SBK 10/11