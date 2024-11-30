Championship Best Bets: Lampard to make winning start and five more tips for Saturday's 3pm KOs

Preston vs West Brom

Baggies to take at least a point

Preston are winless in seven matches. The Lilywhites haven't won since returning from the October international break, and the goals have also started to dry up throughout November. Paul Heckingbottom's side have scored just three goals in their last five outings, and the home fans have had very little to cheer in recent weeks.

It's worth mentioning that the hosts aren't always easy to beat on their own patch with only two teams leaving this venue with maximum points so far. Heckingbottom has praised his side for limiting the opposition, yet they need to start showing a little more adventure in the final third.

West Brom survived an onslaught to take a point away from the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night. Carlos Corberan's side are back on their travels and they will be confident of taking at least a point back to the Midlands. The Spaniard was pleased with his side's mentality, yet he bemoaned their lack of cutting edge in the final third.

The visitors have lost suffered just a single defeat on the road so far, yet they've drawn four of their last five. They will keep things tight and, having kept three clean sheets in seven away fixtures, they should be able to escape with something to show for their efforts.

Recommended Bet Back West Brom Win or Draw and Under 2.5 Goals SBK 13/5

Norwich vs Luton Hatters' fragilities to be exposed at Carrow Road Norwich ended their winless run with a resounding victory over Plymouth. Helped by the Pilgrims' generous defending, the hosts, led by the in-form Borja Sainz took full advantage and they will head into this contest full of confidence. Norwich's home form has been solid and they've suffered just a single defeat at this venue. Only away-specialists Bristol City have left with maximum points so far and with an average of 2.63 goals per game, this could be a tricky trip for Luton's flimsy back-line. Rob Edwards bemoaned his side's decision-making in midweek when they were exposed by Leeds' pace going forward. Luton haven't managed to find the right balance away from home and they have now conceded 17 goals on their travels. The visitors have lost each of their last five matches away from Kenilworth Road and they've conceded 2+ goals in each of those games. They may not be able to prevent the Canaries from inflicting further damage. Recommended Bet Back Over 1.5 Norwich Goals SBK 19/20 Swansea vs Portsmouth Chances at both ends Swansea put in the perfect away performance on Wednesday night. Luke Williams' side registered an xG of just 0.24, yet they managed to leave Pride Park with all three points. Having struggled to find the back of the net at the beginning of the campaign, the Welsh outfit have now scored five times in their last two games and fans will be expecting a similar approach on Saturday afternoon. Portsmouth haven't played a competitive game since 9 November, having seen their last two matches postponed. Prior to their enforced break, Pompey had started playing well and looked dangerous going forward. John Mousinho's men should be well-rested and it has given them time to shake off any niggling knocks. They are yet to record a clean sheet away from home and, although they've drawn two blanks in their last three games, they created enough chances against Plymouth to suggest that goals won't be too far away. Recommended Bet Back Both Teams to Score SBK 4/5 Bristol City vs Plymouth Straightforward assignment for the Robins Bristol City's home form hasn't replicated their excellent record on the road, yet they've been fairly effective when taking on bottom-half opposition. Liam Manning's side are unbeaten when hosting any side below 10th in the table and they should be able to comfortably see off the division's poorest travellers. Manning was critical of the officials in the last couple of games, something he rarely does, and the decisions have seemingly gone against the unfortunate Robins. They will see this as a terrific opportunity to bounce back. Not for the first time this season, Plymouth turned in a dreadful performance away from home. The Pilgrims defended like schoolboys against Norwich with Wayne Rooney suggesting that an Under-18s side wouldn't have folded so easily. Their naivety will play into the hosts' hands and that should result in another entertaining afternoon. Recommended Bet Back Bristol City to Win and Over 1.5 Goals SBK 8/11 Stoke vs Burnley In-form Clarets to edge out uninspiring Potters Stoke are sitting comfortably in midtable and there is nothing remarkable about their recent form. They are unbeaten in nine of their last 10 with Narcis Pelach making them much tougher to beat. But this has sometimes been at the expense of entertainment. Tuesday's 0-0 draw with Preston was a highly forgettable affair and they must improve their output in order to get something against in-form Burnley. The Clarets have secured three consecutive victories for the first time under Scott Parker and they have now kept clean sheets in five of their last six outings. Parker praised his side's efforts and the foundations of their performance. They aren't showing much pizzazz in the final third, yet they aren't likely to be outplayed anytime soon. Millwall and Hull are the only two sides to breach Burnley's defence since September 21st and the Calrets should be able to maintain their impressive record on Saturday afternoon. Recommended Bet Back Burnley to Win or Draw and Under 2.5 Goals SBK 11/10 Coventry vs Cardiff Lampard regime to get off to a winning start Interim boss Rhys Carr was unable to guide Coventry to a victory during his spell, but he was faced with difficult opposition. New permanent manager Frank Lampard will get the chance to assess his squad across the next couple of weeks and he has been handed fairly winnable-looking games. The ex-Chelsea manager's tenure will begin with a home match against badly out-of-form Cardiff and Coventry will be fancied to get off to the perfect start. The Sky Blues have a mixed record at home this season, yet they have beaten Luton and Oxford here, both of whom are just above Cardiff in the table. Omer Riza's spell has gone a little sour in recent weeks. Cardiff are now just a point above the relegation zone and have taken just a single point from a possible 12. They've netted just four times in their last six and are struggling to find a way through. This could be a tough 90 minutes for the Bluebirds. Recommended Bet Back Coventry City to Win SBK 3/4
















