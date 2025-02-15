Championship Best Bets: Seven tips for this weekend second tier fixtures

Back Erling Haaland and Alexander Isak to each have one or more shots on target when Manchester City host Newcastle on Saturday at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00, from 4/71.57.

Both Sheffield Wednesday and Coventry are bearing down on the playoffs. With just two spots seemingly up for grabs, it is likely to get hugely competitive during the final few months of the campaign, and both teams will quietly fancy their chances of sneaking in. Coventry have significantly improved under Frank Lampard and deserved their last-gasp victory over QPR in midweek. They've improved defensively, yet they also have several attacking outlets returning to fitness, including Ephron Mason-Clark, who started on the bench in midweek. The Sky Blues have won five of their last six, including each of their previous two on the road. Lampard's men have also scored seven times across their last five away matches and should be able to take advantage of the hosts' defensive frailties.

Sheffield Wednesday took all three points on Wednesday night courtesy of a Harry Darling gift. Danny Rohl's men are unbeaten at home since December 10th, yet they have drawn each of their last three here. They've managed just a single clean sheet in their last eight matches at Hillsborough, with that solitary shutout coming against shot-shy Stoke City. With 11 goals in their last five here, they should also have enough firepower to get on the scoresheet.

Recommended Bet Back BTTS in Sheffield Wednesday v Coventry SBK 8/11

Middlesbrough vs Watford Carrick unable to fix leaky Boro Middlesbrough fans have every right to be frustrated with their side's performances this season. They are towards the top of most metrics for attacking output this season with only Leeds having managed more efforts on target so far. Despite this, Boro aren't scoring enough goals and their comical defending has seen them fade away from the playoff picture. The Teessiders are still in contention for a top-six spot, however, something needs to change. They've conceded ten times across their last five matches and were slack against Sheffield United on Wednesday night. The hosts have been better at the Riverside lately and will be expected to collect maximum points against an injury-hit Watford. The Hornets have had an extra day to prepare for this long trip and they'll be looking to shake off a heavy defeat to Leeds on Tuesday night. The Hornets had a good chance to take the lead in midweek and they netted twice against Sunderland at the SOL last weekend. They have a huge injury list to contend with and may have to stick 18-year-old Mamadou Doumbia up front once again. The teenager is unlikely to get a better opportunity to open his account than against Boro's wobbly back-line. Recommended Bet Back BTTS in Middlesbrough v Watford SBK 3/4

Luton vs Sheffield United Blades to narrowly edge out their struggling hosts At the beginning of the month, Alfie Doughty suggested that there was 'no chance' that Luton would get relegated this season. The full-back highlighted the squad's quality and suggested that they are well-equipped in the striking department. Unfortunately for the Hatters fans, they haven't had much to cheer lately and following their 2-0 defeat to Sunderland on Wednesday, they now sit bottom of the table. Although they've stopped conceding comical goals, they have been unable to improve their attacking output and have managed a pitiful four goals in their last seven matches. Admittedly, they are much harder to overcome at Kenilworth Road and haven't conceded more than a single goal in a game here since October 23rd. Sheffield United aren't in peak form, yet they're enjoying a positive run of form which has seen them win six of their last seven. A shock 3-0 defeat to Hull aside, Chris Wilder's men have barely put a foot wrong defensively and they were on the wrong end of a poor penalty decision in midweek. They've won each of their last three away games by a single goal margin and that could be the blueprint for this encounter. Recommended Bet Back Sheffield United to Win or Draw and Under 2.5 Goals SBK 11/10

Hull vs Norwich Tigers to move a point closer to safety Hull have improved under Ruben Selles, yet they remain firmly in relegation bother. They have improved their attacking output and managed 13 shots against Burnley on Wednesday night despite drawing a blank. They've had problems winning at the MKM, yet their last couple of performances suggest that a victory is unlikely to be too far away. They've taken 56 shots across their last three here and managed to hold Leeds to a 3-3 draw. They shouldn't have lost to Stoke here at the beginning of the month and this is a chance to give the home fans something to cheer. Norwich put in a concerning midweek performance at Carrow Road. The Canaries are normally reliable at home, yet they struggled to generate many clearcut opportunities and fell victim to PNE's relentless press. Their only two recent away wins have come at Luton and Watford, so venturing outside of the M1 corridor may be a step too far for Johannes Hof Thorup's men. Recommended Bet Back Hull Draw No Bet SBK 17/20

Blackburn vs Plymouth Lively encounter expected at Ewood Park David Lowe will take temporary charge of Blackburn on Saturday following John Eustace's defection to Derby County. Rovers weren't negatively affected by the speculation surrounding their manager's imminent departure on Wednesday night as they beat West Brom 2-0, becoming just the second side to win at the Hawthorns this season. It's difficult to know how they will approach this game under Lowe, yet they have an in-form striker in Makhtar Gueye and a lack of fit midfielders. Plymouth have a memorable week. The Pilgrims are off the bottom of the Championship table, having pummelled Millwall 5-1 in midweek and having beaten the Premier League leaders just days earlier. Under Miron Muslic, they have improved their output in the final third, yet they still look vulnerable at the back. Nikola Katic is likely to become a fan favourite, yet they are still too easily opened up and that could lead to an entertaining affair. Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 Goals in Blackburn v Plymouth SBK 9/10

Stoke vs Swansea Tepid affair in the Potteries Stoke have improved slightly since the arrival of Mark Robins. The Potters have been defeated in just two of their last eight, yet their chronic lack of firepower hasn't enabled them to ease their lingering relegation fears. They showed a worrying lack of fight after falling behind on Wednesday night at Ashton Gate. Having found themselves 1-0 down in the 11th minute, the visitors clocked up an xG of just 0.7 and took just seven shots throughout the 90 minutes. Despite beating Hull, they were on the wrong end of the shot-count and managed just nine efforts in their 0-0 draw with Oxford here. Swansea are in a bit of a mess and Luke Williams is struggling to get a tune out of his squad. A poor transfer window has left them short of quality in key areas and they have struggled at both ends of the field in recent weeks. They've lost six of their last eight matches and have found the net on just four occasions throughout that run. This might be one to avoid. Recommended Bet Back Draw in Stoke v Swansea SBK 12/5





