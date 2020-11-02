Cardiff v Barnsley: Improving Tykes can make their mark

Cardiff v Barnsley

Tuesday November 3, 19:45

Sky Sports

Harris seething at Cardiff's slow start

Cardiff manager Neil Harris admitted he's never been as angry after a game following the Bluebirds' 3-2 defeat at QPR on Saturday. Dominic Ball hammered home an injury-time screamer after it looked as though the Welsh club had clawed their way back into the match from 2-0 down via two Joe Ralls goals. However, Ball's strike consigned them to defeat.

A scathing Harris said that first half display did all the damage, "The first half was the worst I have seen us in my time in charge - outfought, outrun, too many first contacts, second balls, and we didn't defend the penalty area in the first half hour of the game. I praise my players second half - outstanding, absolutely outstanding. We bossed the game much better."

Lee Tomlin was only fit enough to feature from the bench and Cardiff's star loan signing Harry Wilson missed out through injury. The Liverpool forward remains a major doubt for Tuesday night's tie but Tomlin could return to the XI with Junior Hoilett also pushing for a recall after making an impact off the bench against QPR. Filip Benkovic isn't match fit.

Barnsley secure back-to-back wins

New Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael said he was 'very proud' of his side after a 1-0 win over Watford completed a 'perfect week' in his new job as Tykes head coach. The Reds were 3-0 winners over QPR in midweek and the Frenchman saw his side follow up that impressive performance by defeating one of the promotion favourites in the Championship.

The Yorkshire outfit scored the only goal of the game early on, a spectacular strike from skipper Alex Mowatt at Oakwell. The midfielder ran at the Hornets defence from just inside their half before unleashing a 25-yard shot which flew in off the post. And Barnsley defended their lead superbly, with Watford unable to muster a single attempt on-target.

The Tyles were without star forward Cauley Woodrow because of a hamstring injury and his replacement Patrick Schmidt - making only his third start in 35 league appearances for the club - had a quiet game before being replaced in the second half. Ismael will also need to replace right wing-back Callum Brittain after a hamstring injury forced him off at half-time.

Tykes arrive in fine fettle

Cardiff have lost just once in their last 12 league meetings with Barnsley (W8-D3-L1) and come into their latest head-to-head having secured maximum points in their most recent four matches with the Tykes. Games in the Welsh capital have tended to be fun affairs with 29 goals plundered in the last six showdowns here between the two teams.

Cardiff 5/42.24 haven't begun a league season without a victory in their opening five home games since 1994-95 in the third tier and the Bluebirds will be desperate to avoid a repeat after picking up only two points here from a possible 12 thus far. Neil Harris' outfit have returned just two triumphs from six games against current bottom-half teams (W2-D2-L2).

Barnsley 5/23.50 opened their 2020/21 account with successive defeats but the Tykes have undergone a quiet renaissance since, suffering a sole reverse in seven (W2-D4-L1). But the Reds have earned plenty of plaudits over the past week for their efforts and endeavour when earning consecutive victories and clean sheets under Valerien Ismael's watch.

Cardiff and Barnsley have combined to see Both Teams To Score 4/51.80 land in nine of their collective 18 Championship contests this term but there's reason to believe that backing a repeat is a worthwhile angle of attack for Tuesday night. For starters, the hosts have notched in seven of their past eight, whilst the Reds have scored in their last six outings.

Underlying performance data also points to a potentially open encounter in the Welsh capital but a more interesting proposition could be found in Betfair Sportsbook's Same Game Multi market where Barnsley to score Over 0.5 Goals and Barnsley Double Chance is available at generous 1.95 odds. The visitors appear underrated this midweek.