</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fburnley-v-west-brom-tips-cagey-friday-night-contest-on-the-cards-170123-766.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fburnley-v-west-brom-tips-cagey-friday-night-contest-on-the-cards-170123-766.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/man-city-v-tottenham-betting-tips-preview-bet-builder-latest-odds-170123-1063.html">Man City v Tottenham: City to strike back against stuttering Spurs</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/saturday-championship-tips-rovers-to-disappoint-on-the-road-yet-again-190123-904.html">Saturday Championship Tips: Rovers to disappoint on the road yet again</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-title-betting-tips-why-nobody-will-catch-odds-on-arsenal-180123-722.html">Premier League Title Betting: Why nobody will catch odds-on Arsenal</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/">Patrice Evra</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-huge-weight-for-age-concession-means-she-has-to-be-a-player-190123-1081.html">Daily Racing News: Huge weight-for-age concession means she has to be a player</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/daily-racing-multiple-tips-simcock-a-trainer-to-deliver-again-for-wolverhampton-and-kempton-190123-134.html">Daily Racing Multiple: Simcock a trainer to deliver again for Wolverhampton and Kempton</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-has-a-331-nap-at-dundalk-180123-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams has two at huge prices in the 13:35 at Dundalk</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/brisbane-heat-v-hobart-hurricanes-big-bash-tips-khawaja-and-wade-catch-the-eye-180123-194.html">Brisbane Heat v Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash Tips: Khawaja and Wade catch the eye</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/adelaide-strikers-v-perth-scorchers-big-bash-tips-turner-a-masterpiece-at-6s-180123-194.html">Adelaide Strikers v Perth Scorchers Big Bash Tips: Turner a masterpiece at 6s</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/cricket-tips-best-bets-for-sat20-and-ilt20-180123-194.html">Cricket Tips: Best bets for Thursday's SAT20 and ILT20 action</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Biden drifting on Betfair markets as Special Prosecutor appointed </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-politicis-could-2023-see-another-tory-leadership-crisis-and-boris-johnson-return-241222-171.html">UK Politics: Could 2023 see another Tory leadership crisis and Boris Johnson return?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-predictions-how-should-we-bet-on-the-mandelson-dinner-party-forecasts-131222-171.html">Politics Predictions: How should we bet on the Mandelson dinner party forecasts?</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-day-4-mens-tips-murray-a-surprisngly-big-price-for-second-round-success-180123-778.html">Australian Open Day 4 Tips: Murray a surprisingly big price for second round success</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/atp-australian-open-day-3-fucsovics-with-slight-edge-over-harris-170123-778.html">Australian Open Day 3: Fucsovics with slight edge over Harris</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-mens-day-2-tips-isner-to-continue-serve-domination-of-mannarino-160123-778.html">Australian Open Men's Day 2 Tips: Isner to continue serve domination of Mannarino</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-american-express-and-abu-dhabi-championship-1-170123-204.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for American Express and Abu Dhabi Championship</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/abu-dhabi-hsbc-championship-first-round-leader-tips-nicolai-to-nail-it-170123-719.html">Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship First-Round Leader Tips: Nicolai to nail it </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/american-express-long-odds-golf-tips-can-glass-eyes-putt-nicely-again-170123-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Can 'Glass Eyes' putt nicely again?</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-betting-tips-divisional-round-tips-bets-for-all-four-games-180123-1063.html">NFL Divisional Round Tips: Stick with San Fran with home advantage to be huge</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl-2023-odds-kansas-city-11-4-ahead-of-divisional-round-play-offs-170123-204.html">Super Bowl 2023: Kansas City 11/4 ahead of Divisional Round play-offs</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-tips-super-wild-card-weekend-betting-tips-play-off-previews-spreads-latest-odds-and-picks-130123-1063.html">NFL Super Wild Card Weekend Tips: Can Brady's Bucs down Dallas?</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/">Snooker</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-grand-prix-snooker-betting-one-player-to-back-from-each-quarter-160123-171.html">World Grand Prix Snooker Betting: One player to back from each quarter</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/masters/masters-snooker-final-tips-williams-to-gain-revenge-for-narrow-crucible-loss-150123-171.html">Masters Snooker Final Tips: Williams to gain revenge for narrow Crucible loss</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/masters/masters-snooker-semi-final-tips-williams-to-make-amends-for-last-years-semi-final-disaster-140123-171.html">Masters Snooker Semi-Final Tips: Williams to make amends for last year's semi-final disaster</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Daily Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Football Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/">The Daily Acca</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/stats/">Football Stats</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702647 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702647 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702647={pID:"6702647",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702647:window.ftClick_6702647,ftExpTrack_6702647:window.ftExpTrack_6702647,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702647PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702647); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702647PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702647"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702647;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600LEFT/?"+ft6702647PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702647.GTimeout);ft6702647PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702646 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702646 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702646={pID:"6702646",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702646:window.ftClick_6702646,ftExpTrack_6702646:window.ftExpTrack_6702646,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702646PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702646); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702646PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702646"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702646;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600RIGHT/?"+ft6702646PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702646.GTimeout);ft6702646PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Virgil VD and Mo Salah 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Karim Benzema celebrates 3 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player kicking ball - 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Pep points 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/stats/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Harry Kane England red shirt 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Stats</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Burnley v West Brom: Cagey Friday night contest on the cards</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/mark-ohaire/">Mark O'Haire</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-01-19">19 January 2023</time></li> <li>3 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Burnley v West Brom: Cagey Friday night contest on the cards", "name": "Burnley v West Brom: Cagey Friday night contest on the cards", "description": "Friday night's televised Championship action arrives from Turf Moor as league leaders Burnley entertain in-form West Brom. Mark O'Haire is expecting a slow-b...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/burnley-v-west-brom-tips-cagey-friday-night-contest-on-the-cards-170123-766.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/burnley-v-west-brom-tips-cagey-friday-night-contest-on-the-cards-170123-766.html", "datePublished": "2023-01-19T09:00:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-01-19T09:00:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Vincent Kompany Burnley manager 1280.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Friday night's televised Championship action arrives from Turf Moor as league leaders Burnley entertain in-form West Brom. Mark O'Haire is expecting a slow-burner. Burnley have won 11 of their last 12 West Brom have won nine of their past 10 In-form outfits difficult to split Burnley made to work by Sky Blues Burnley boss Vincent Kompany was delighted with his side's second-half display as they beat Coventry 1-0 at Turf Moor. The Clarets have now recorded 11 Championship victories from their past 12 encounters and moved 16 points clear of third-place Watford; defender Jordan Beyer headed home the winner eight minutes from time for his first goal in English football. Burnley dominated possession throughout but struggled to break down a resolute Sky Blues side. Speaking post-match, Kompany admitted his side were second-best during the opening 45 minutes but was pleased with their response after the break. He said, "A very hard-fought win. We are happy because, on the basis of the first half, we could have been a goal down and we didn't deserve much out of the game. In the first half we were nowhere near it. We weren't ourselves. But the second half was really good, to the standards we are used to. The second half was who we really are and that's pleasing." Captain Jack Cork received his 10th booking of the season last weekend and will begin a two-match suspension - Johann Berg Gudmundsson could return to the starting XI, whilst England U21 captain Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Brazilian defender Vitinho are hoping to make their returns from injury to be in the squad on Friday night. West Brom complete remarkable turnaround A stunning second-half comeback capped a remarkable turnaround for in-form West Brom as the Baggies maintained their Championship charge at Luton. Albion found themselves 2-0 down and shell-shocked inside 10 minutes at Kenilworth Road but fought back to seal a magnificent 3-2 success, a result that launched Carlos Corberan's crew into the top-six. Daryl Dike halved the deficit before half-time and the incredible U-turn was complete in two crazy second-half minutes after the hour mark. First Jayson Molumby hammered home from the penalty spot after a scramble before Conor Townsend scored his first league goal for the Baggies in tapping home at the back post to give West Brom a vital lead. Corberan hailed his players post-match for their mentality in battling back. He said: "I can only tell you it was the mentality of the players, the character, they believe. It was the key aspect to winning the three points in a very complicated stadium, after conceding two goals in the first 10 minutes. They were insistent until we achieved the result that we needed." Dike led the visitors' frontline in the absence of the suspended Brandon Thomas-Asante as West Brom reverted back to the same XI that had overcome Reading in early January. Karlan Grant was unavailable through injury but could return to the squad for the trip to Turf Moor with the Baggies short on alternative or back-up attacking options. Market favours the Clarets Burnley and West Brom have been involved in numerous tight and competitive league contests in recent years. The two teams have played out four draws in their past six meetings, including a 1-1 stalemate when facing-off at The Hawthorns back in September, whilst three of the last four showdowns at Turf Moor have all paid out on the draw [3.40]. Burnley [2.18] are five points clear at the top of the table having lost just twice under Vincent Kompany's watch (W17-D8-L2), picking up maximum points in 11 of their past 12 fixtures. The hosts are also unbeaten in 14 this season at Turf Moor (W10-D4-L) and the Clarets come into this contest on a remarkable eight-match home winning streak too. West Brom [3.90] were beaten by Sheffield United in Carlos Corberan's first fixture in charge yet Albion have since posted nine victories from 10 to parachute themselves into the play-off places. Only Burnley (30) and Sheff Utd (28) have earned more points than the Baggies (27) since the Spaniard was appointed with WBA leaking just six goals in 11 outings. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/burnley-vs-west-bromwich-albion/956179"] Slow-burner could be in-store Burnley are the division's highest scorers and have notched in each of their past 24 Championship dates, failing to net only once during the Vincent Kompany era. The Clarets have proven particularly potent at Turf Moor, striking at least twice in nine of 14, averaging 2.14 goals per-game as hosts - 57% of home fixtures have featured Over 2.5 Goals [2.16]. West Brom's turnaround has been built upon a rock-solid rearguard. The Baggies have recorded seven shutouts in their last 10 tussles, allowing just 0.47 non-penalty Expected Goals (npxG) per-game during that recent revival. Unsurprisingly, eight of Albion's overall 11 matches under Carlos Corberan's stewardship have concluded with Under 2.5 Goals [1.79]. In a difficult game to assess, it may be worth chucking a small dart at Under 0.5 First-Half Goals at [2.75] on the Sportsbook. This selection has paid out in five of Burnley's last seven Turf Moor tussles as the Clarets have been made to work hard to open up well-drilled defences, whilst West Brom's encounters tend to be tight affairs since the coaching switch.", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Vincent%20Kompany%20Burnley%20manager%201280.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Mark O'Haire" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Vincent Kompany Burnley manager 1280.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Vincent Kompany Burnley manager 1280.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Vincent Kompany Burnley manager 1280.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Vincent Kompany Burnley manager 1280.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Vincent Kompany - Burnley "> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Burnley have lost just twice under Vincent Kompany </figcaption> </div> <div id="fixture_meta"> <ul class="fixture_meta"> <li class="fixture_meta__name"> Burnley vs West Bromwich Albion </li> <li class="fixture_meta__date">Fri 20 Jan, 20:00</li> </ul> </div> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "SportsEvent", "name": "Burnley vs West Bromwich Albion", "description" : "Burnley vs West Bromwich Albion prediction and betting tips. Preview the English Football League - Championship Season 2022/2023 match on 20 January 2023: ✓Head to Head Results ✓Burnley vs West Bromwich Albion ✓Line Ups & Stats", "startDate": "2023-01-20 20:00", "endDate": "2023-01-20 20:00", "url":"https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/burnley-v-west-brom-tips-cagey-friday-night-contest-on-the-cards-170123-766.html", "location": { "@type": "Place", "name" : "Turf Moor", "address" : "Turf Moor" }, "homeTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "Burnley", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "English Football League - Championship Season 2022/2023" } }, "awayTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "West Bromwich Albion", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "English Football League - Championship Season 2022/2023" } } } </script> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/burnley-v-west-brom/32017691 " data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"EFL Championship","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/football\/english-championship\/burnley-v-west-brom\/32017691 ","entry_title":"Burnley v West Brom: Cagey Friday night contest on the cards"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/burnley-v-west-brom/32017691%20">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Burnley%20v%20West%20Brom%3A%20Cagey%20Friday%20night%20contest%20on%20the%20cards&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fburnley-v-west-brom-tips-cagey-friday-night-contest-on-the-cards-170123-766.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fburnley-v-west-brom-tips-cagey-friday-night-contest-on-the-cards-170123-766.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fburnley-v-west-brom-tips-cagey-friday-night-contest-on-the-cards-170123-766.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fburnley-v-west-brom-tips-cagey-friday-night-contest-on-the-cards-170123-766.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fburnley-v-west-brom-tips-cagey-friday-night-contest-on-the-cards-170123-766.html&text=Burnley%20v%20West%20Brom%3A%20Cagey%20Friday%20night%20contest%20on%20the%20cards" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Friday night's televised Championship action arrives from Turf Moor as league leaders Burnley entertain in-form West Brom. Mark O'Haire is expecting a slow-burner.</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3>Burnley have won 11 of their last 12</h3> </li> <li> <h3>West Brom have won nine of their past 10</h3> </li> <li> <h3>In-form outfits difficult to split</h3> </li> </ul><hr><p></p><h2><strong>Burnley made to work by Sky Blues</strong></h2><p></p><p><strong>Burnley</strong> boss <strong>Vincent Kompany</strong> was delighted with his side's second-half display as they beat Coventry 1-0 at Turf Moor. The Clarets have now recorded 11 Championship victories from their past 12 encounters and moved 16 points clear of third-place Watford; defender<strong> Jordan Beyer</strong> headed home the winner eight minutes from time for his first goal in English football.</p><p>Burnley dominated possession throughout but struggled to break down a resolute Sky Blues side. Speaking post-match, Kompany admitted his side were second-best during the opening 45 minutes but was pleased with their response after the break.</p><blockquote> <p>He said, "A very hard-fought win. We are happy because, on the basis of the first half, we could have been a goal down and we didn't deserve much out of the game. In the first half we were nowhere near it. We weren't ourselves. But the second half was really good, to the standards we are used to. The second half was who we really are and that's pleasing."</p> </blockquote><p>Captain <strong>Jack Cork</strong> received his 10<sup>th</sup> booking of the season last weekend and will begin a two-match suspension - Johann Berg Gudmundsson could return to the starting XI, whilst England U21 captain <strong>Taylor Harwood-Bellis </strong>and Brazilian defender <strong>Vitinho</strong> are hoping to make their returns from injury to be in the squad on Friday night.</p><p></p><h2><strong>West Brom complete remarkable turnaround</strong></h2><p></p><p>A stunning second-half comeback capped a remarkable turnaround for in-form <strong>West Brom</strong> as the Baggies maintained their Championship charge at Luton. Albion found themselves 2-0 down and shell-shocked inside 10 minutes at Kenilworth Road but fought back to seal a magnificent 3-2 success, a result that launched<strong> Carlos Corberan'</strong>s crew into the top-six.</p><p><strong>Daryl Dike </strong>halved the deficit before half-time and the incredible U-turn was complete in two crazy second-half minutes after the hour mark. First <strong>Jayson Molumby </strong>hammered home from the penalty spot after a scramble before <strong>Conor Townsend</strong> scored his first league goal for the Baggies in tapping home at the back post to give West Brom a vital lead.</p><blockquote> <p>Corberan hailed his players post-match for their mentality in battling back. He said: "I can only tell you it was the mentality of the players, the character, they believe. It was the key aspect to winning the three points in a very complicated stadium, after conceding two goals in the first 10 minutes. They were insistent until we achieved the result that we needed."</p> </blockquote><p>Dike led the visitors' frontline in the absence of the suspended Brandon Thomas-Asante as West Brom reverted back to the same XI that had overcome Reading in early January. <strong>Karlan Grant</strong> was unavailable through injury but could return to the squad for the trip to Turf Moor with the Baggies short on alternative or back-up attacking options.</p><p></p><h2><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.208499866">Market favours the Clarets</a></strong></h2><p></p><p>Burnley and West Brom have been involved in numerous tight and competitive league contests in recent years. The two teams have played out four draws in their past six meetings, including a 1-1 stalemate when facing-off at The Hawthorns back in September, whilst three of the last four showdowns at Turf Moor have all paid out on the draw <b class="inline_odds" title="12/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.40</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/5</span></b>.</p><p><strong>Burnley</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.18</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b> are five points clear at the top of the table having lost just twice under Vincent Kompany's watch (W17-D8-L2), picking up maximum points in 11 of their past 12 fixtures. The hosts are also unbeaten in 14 this season at Turf Moor (W10-D4-L) and the Clarets come into this contest on a remarkable eight-match home winning streak too.</p><p><strong>West Brom</strong> 3.90 were beaten by Sheffield United in Carlos Corberan's first fixture in charge yet Albion have since posted nine victories from 10 to parachute themselves into the play-off places. Only Burnley (30) and Sheff Utd (28) have earned more points than the Baggies (27) since the Spaniard was appointed with WBA leaking just six goals in 11 outings.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#833237;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#B3C7E6;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#B3C7E6;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#833237;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_25_"> <rect id="Right_4_17_" x="179.1" y="100.9" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.4445 98.3717)" style="fill:#833237;" width="41.5" height="11.2"></rect> <rect id="Left_4_17_" x="24.6" y="85.7" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -78.7364 86.9108)" style="fill:#833237;" width="11.2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> <polygon style="fill:#B3C7E6;" points="141,120.2 152.7,120.2 152.7,133.4 162.6,133.4 162.6,163.2 158,163.2 158,151.1 151.8,151.1 151.8,145.4 145.9,145.4 145.9,139.6 141,139.6 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#B3C7E6;" points="106.3,118 115.2,118 115.2,126.8 120.1,126.8 120.1,130.1 132.2,130.1 122.2,140.1 113.7,131.6 106.6,138.7 101.1,138.7 101.1,129 106,129 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#B3C7E6;" points="142.8,172.5 148.4,172.5 148.4,181.5 144.8,181.5 144.8,185.4 140.9,185.4 140.9,172.5 "></polygon> <rect x="102.9" y="172.5" style="fill:#B3C7E6;" width="6.9" height="8.2"></rect> <polygon style="fill:#B3C7E6;" points="137.6,70.1 144.6,70.1 144.6,74.6 152.3,74.6 152.3,80.2 163.4,80.2 163.4,97.9 150.5,97.9 150.5,90.4 142.5,90.4 142.5,81.5 129.6,81.5 129.6,75.8 137.3,75.8 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#B3C7E6;" points="131.4,58.3 116.6,58.3 116.6,73.7 123.2,73.7 123.2,63.9 131.4,63.9 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#B3C7E6;" points="99.5,199.6 116.6,199.6 116.6,211.1 111.4,211.1 111.4,216.7 104.2,216.7 104.2,211.1 96,211.1 96,199.6 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#B3C7E6;" points="66.6,80.9 77.7,80.9 77.7,88.4 86.9,88.4 86.9,96.9 76.7,96.9 76.7,109.3 66.6,109.3 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#B3C7E6;" points="82.2,42.6 91.5,53.2 91.5,40.4 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#B3C7E6;" points="82.3,172 70.5,172 70.5,158.8 60.7,158.8 60.7,129 65.3,129 65.3,141.1 71.5,141.1 71.5,146.8 77.4,146.8 77.4,152.6 82.3,152.6 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#B3C7E6;" points="147.7,29.7 164.8,29.7 164.8,41.2 159.6,41.2 159.6,46.8 152.4,46.8 152.4,41.2 144.2,41.2 144.2,29.7 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#B3C7E6;" points="140.3,218.3 140.3,207.2 147.8,207.2 147.8,198 156.3,198 156.3,208.2 168.7,208.2 168.7,218.3 "></polygon> <rect x="68.1" y="198.5" style="fill:#B3C7E6;" width="6.9" height="8.2"></rect> </svg> <h3>Burnley</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#212E5B;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_76_"> <g> <path id="_x33__00000118372651615851270480000011075331386071977362_" style="fill:#273A65;" d="M175.6,222l-3.8-125.6 c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5,12.1-13.1,12.3-13.3v0c-0.5-0.2-16.7-7.2-28.6-12.4V222H175.6z"></path> <path id="_x32__00000106864008196690255180000015755576194511964569_" style="fill:#273A65;" d="M115,222h14.3V35.4 c-4.3,1.8-9.1,2.8-14.3,2.8c-5.2,0-10-1-14.3-2.8V222H115z"></path> <path id="_x31__00000049185344638308632280000010466939975104971946_" style="fill:#273A65;" d="M55.8,45.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222h17.7V19.6C60.2,24.7,44,31.7,43.5,31.9v0C43.7,32.2,52.2,40.2,55.8,45.3z"></path> </g> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_3_7_"> <g> <rect id="Right_3_00000047040771580125902360000017539809869339030716_" x="179.3" y="106.1" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.711 98.5522)" style="fill:#212E5B;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_3_00000031928353051989508660000016790552378843532204_" x="28.9" y="86.4" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -79.4811 87.0541)" style="fill:#212E5B;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_2_8_"> <g> <rect id="Right_2_00000100380669055372916890000013050384759960318638_" x="180.2" y="107.9" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.4103 99.1185)" style="fill:#212E5B;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_2_00000134229662604858241810000014980548574685754302_" x="28" y="88.2" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -81.5892 87.2757)" style="fill:#212E5B;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_1_9_"> <rect id="Right_1_29_" x="181.1" y="109.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -28.1096 99.6847)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_1_29_" x="27.2" y="90" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -83.6972 87.4972)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>West Bromwich Albion</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Burnley</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Coventry City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Bournemouth</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="team">Burnley</span></li> <li><span class="team">Swansea City</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Burnley</span></li> <li><span class="team">Stoke City</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Burnley</span></li> <li><span class="team">Burnley</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Birmingham City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester United</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Burnley</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">West Bromwich Albion</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Chesterfield</span></li> <li><span class="team">Luton Town</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">West Bromwich Albion</span></li> <li><span class="team">Chesterfield</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">West Bromwich Albion</span></li> <li><span class="team">West Bromwich Albion</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Reading</span></li> <li><span class="team">West Bromwich Albion</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Preston North End</span></li> <li><span class="team">Bristol City</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">West Bromwich Albion</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Burnley vs West Bromwich Albion</strong> Friday 20 January, 20:00</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/burnley-vs-west-bromwich-albion/956179">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p></p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.208499876"><strong>Slow-burner could be in-store</strong></a></h2><p></p><p>Burnley are the division's highest scorers and have notched in each of their past 24 Championship dates, failing to net only once during the Vincent Kompany era. The Clarets have proven particularly potent at Turf Moor, striking at least twice in nine of 14, averaging 2.14 goals per-game as hosts - 57% of home fixtures have featured <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.208499876"><strong>Over 2.5 Goals</strong></a> <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.16</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b>.</p><p>West Brom's turnaround has been built upon a rock-solid rearguard. The Baggies have recorded seven shutouts in their last 10 tussles, allowing just 0.47 non-penalty Expected Goals (npxG) per-game during that recent revival. Unsurprisingly, eight of Albion's overall 11 matches under Carlos Corberan's stewardship have concluded with <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.208499876"><strong>Under 2.5 Goals</strong></a> <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.79</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b>.</p><p>In a difficult game to assess, it may be worth chucking a small dart at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/burnley-v-west-brom/32017691"><strong>Under 0.5 First-Half Goals</strong></a> at <b class="inline_odds" title="7/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.75</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/4</span></b> on the Sportsbook. This selection has paid out in five of Burnley's last seven Turf Moor tussles as the Clarets have been made to work hard to open up well-drilled defences, whilst West Brom's encounters tend to be tight affairs since the coaching switch.</p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Mark's 2022/23 Profit/Loss</h2> <p>Staked: 47 pts<p>Returned: 49.63 pts</p><p>P/L: +2.63 pts</p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p>You can get a <strong>£5 free bet</strong> when you place a <strong>£5 Bet Builder</strong> on selected football matches this season. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=B5G5BB30222">T&Cs apply.</a></p> </div> </section> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/burnley-v-west-brom/32017691">Back Under 0.5 First-Half Goals @ <b class="inline_odds" title="7/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.75</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/4</span></b></a> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/burnley-v-west-brom/32017691 " data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"EFL Championship","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/football\/english-championship\/burnley-v-west-brom\/32017691 ","entry_title":"Burnley v West Brom: Cagey Friday night contest on the cards"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/burnley-v-west-brom/32017691%20">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Burnley%20v%20West%20Brom%3A%20Cagey%20Friday%20night%20contest%20on%20the%20cards&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fburnley-v-west-brom-tips-cagey-friday-night-contest-on-the-cards-170123-766.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fburnley-v-west-brom-tips-cagey-friday-night-contest-on-the-cards-170123-766.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fburnley-v-west-brom-tips-cagey-friday-night-contest-on-the-cards-170123-766.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fburnley-v-west-brom-tips-cagey-friday-night-contest-on-the-cards-170123-766.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fburnley-v-west-brom-tips-cagey-friday-night-contest-on-the-cards-170123-766.html&text=Burnley%20v%20West%20Brom%3A%20Cagey%20Friday%20night%20contest%20on%20the%20cards" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/saturday-championship-tips-rovers-to-disappoint-on-the-road-yet-again-190123-904.html">Saturday Championship Tips: Rovers to disappoint on the road yet again</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/dceaea65c1a9302b46da2d4bd06eacf15a381cdc.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dceaea65c1a9302b46da2d4bd06eacf15a381cdc.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/burnley-v-blackburn-tips-quality-to-win-out-in-lan-clasico-101122-1117.html">Burnley v Blackburn: Quality to win out in Lan-clasico</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/71ee24f1cb2c254f714f91e809f672a90deaff91.450x300.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/71ee24f1cb2c254f714f91e809f672a90deaff91.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/saturday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-premier-league-and-more-6-101122-204.html">Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Premier League and more</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Granit Xhaka Arsenal pre season 2022.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/1280%20Granit%20Xhaka%20Arsenal%20pre%20season%202022.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-reds-to-help-bring-home-this-121-shot-140123-35.html">The Daily Acca: Reds to help bring home this 12/1 shot</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/07/ddec093a4fcb6800c2c4f747eb65ef459936aa0a-thumb-1280x720-160837.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/assets_c/2022/07/ddec093a4fcb6800c2c4f747eb65ef459936aa0a-thumb-1280x720-160837.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-start-the-weekend-with-this-81-boost-130123-35.html">The Daily Acca: Start the weekend with this 8/1 boost</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Tyrone Mings 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Tyrone%20Mings%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-goals-at-the-cottage-in-this-103-shot-120123-35.html">The Daily Acca: Goals at the Cottage in this 10/3 shot</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/01/graham-potter-chelsea-thumb-1280x720-174550-thumb-1280x720-175198.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/assets_c/2023/01/graham-potter-chelsea-thumb-1280x720-174550-thumb-1280x720-175198.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">More EFL Championship</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Football</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" class=" "> Football Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" class=" "> English Premier League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/team-guide/" class=" "> Team Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/" class=" "> Transfers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/bournemouth/" class=" "> AFC Bournemouth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal/" class=" "> Arsenal </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa/" class=" "> Aston Villa </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford/" class=" "> Brentford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton/" class=" "> Brighton & Hove Albion </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea/" class=" "> Chelsea </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace/" class=" "> Crystal Palace </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton/" class=" "> Everton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fulham/" class=" "> Fulham </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-utd/" class=" "> Leeds United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city/" class=" "> Leicester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool/" class=" "> Liverpool </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city/" class=" "> Manchester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united/" class=" "> Manchester United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united/" class=" "> Newcastle United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest/" class=" "> Nottingham Forest </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton/" class=" "> Southampton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/" class=" "> Tottenham Hotspur </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-united/" class=" "> West Ham United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves/" class=" "> Wolverhampton Wanderers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fantasy-premier-league/" class=" "> Fantasy Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-previews/" class=" "> Premier League Betting Guides </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" class=" "> UEFA Champions League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/" class=" "> English FA Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/" class=" "> Daily Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/" class=" "> Big Winners </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-football-ambassadors/" class=" "> Betfair Football Ambassadors </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/" class=" "> Patrice Evra </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/" class=" "> Rivaldo </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" class="active "> EFL Championship </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/" class=" "> EFL League One & League Two </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/" class=" "> EFL Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa Conference League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/" class=" "> Euro 2024 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/" class=" "> Spanish LaLiga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/" class=" "> Italian Serie A </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/" class=" "> German Bundesliga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/" class=" "> French Ligue 1 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/" class=" "> UEFA Nations League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/" class=" "> Manager Specials </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/" class=" "> Women's Football </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/" class=" "> Women's Super League </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/" class=" "> Scottish Premiership </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/" class=" "> Internationals </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Football Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/" class=" "> FIFA World Cup 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/" class=" "> Womens Euros 2022 </a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6520861 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft300x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6520861 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6520861={pID:"6520861",width:"300",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6520861:window.ftClick_6520861,ftExpTrack_6520861:window.ftExpTrack_6520861,ft300x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft300x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6520861PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6520861); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6520861PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6520861"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6520861;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIEBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumDailyRewardsFlipbook300x600/?"+ft6520861PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_300x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6520861.GTimeout);ft6520861PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class='s4:{"uniquetournamentid":"18","c":"leaguetable","l":"en"}'></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div id="side-sport-text-ad" class="widget_advert"> <h3>GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open Account Using Promo Code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses</li> </ul> <a class="button" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3&prod=90">BET & WIN</a> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Services</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/" target="_blank">Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/betfair-exchange-minimum-stake-were-lowering-it-to-1-020222-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/opta-definitions-shots-and-shots-on-target-061020-204.html" target="_blank">Shots on Target - Definitions</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/money-back-if-your-horse-doesnt-finish-in-top-three-161121-204.html" target="_blank">Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/line-markets-on-betfair-everything-you-need-to-know-240821-204.html" target="_blank">Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/matchme-making-it-easier-get-your-bet-matched-260121-204.html" target="_blank">MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" target="_blank">Each-Way Betting Calculator</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html" target="_blank">My Betfair Rewards</a></li><li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/contact_us/" target="_blank">Betfair Customer Support</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/minimum-bet-guarantee-terms-and-conditions-190618-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Communities</h3></header><div class="block__body block__body--light"><ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Related Sites</h3><div><a href="https://tinyurl.com/n9kappa" target="_blank"><img src="/images/betfair-related.png" alt="Betfair" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/timeform-related.png" alt="Timeform Horse Racing" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.infogol.net/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/infogol-related.png" alt="Infogol" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Archive</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="./archive/">View archives</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </aside> </div> <nav class="breadcrumb__navigation"> <ol> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Home</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li> Burnley v West Brom: Cagey Friday night contest on the cards </li> </ol> </nav> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "BreadcrumbList", "itemListElement": [ { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 1, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/", "name": "Home" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 2, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/", "name": "Football" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 3, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/", "name": "EFL Championship" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 4, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/burnley-v-west-brom-tips-cagey-friday-night-contest-on-the-cards-170123-766.html", "name": "Burnley v West Brom: Cagey Friday night contest on the cards" } } ] } </script> </main> <div class="full_navigation" id="full_navigation"> <div class="full_nav_link full_navigation__toggle"><span></span></div> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--primary"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/">Snooker</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--secondary"> <h3>More from Betfair</h3> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a> </li> </ul> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fburnley-v-west-brom-tips-cagey-friday-night-contest-on-the-cards-170123-766.html">Join</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fburnley-v-west-brom-tips-cagey-friday-night-contest-on-the-cards-170123-766.html">Log in</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" class="full_navigation__search"> <input type="text" name="q"> <input type="submit"> </form> </div> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" id="search_form" class="search_form"> <div> <input type="text" name="q"> <button>Search</button> </div> </form> <footer class="layout__footer"> <div class="footer_top"> <ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul> </div> <footer class="footer_mid"> <div class="footer_mid__column"> <div class="footer_mid__text">WE ARE A SECURE OPERATOR | 18+ Gambleaware.co.uk <br><br> BETFAIR ® and the BETFAIR logo are registered trade marks of The Sporting Exchange Limited. ©The Sporting Exchange Limited. All rights reserved. <br><br> For customers in the UK, TSE Malta LP is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39561" target="_blank">000-039561-R-319411-005</a>. Correspondence Address: Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Betfair International Plc is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL3/454/2008 17th March 2015, Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Fixed Odds & Multiples bets are placed with PPB Counterparty Services Limited which is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL2/294/2006 12 March 2013, and for customers in the UK, licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39439" target="_blank">000-039439-R-319330-007</a>.</div> </div> <div class="footer_mid__column footer_mid__column--links"> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html">My Betfair Rewards </a></li> <li><a href="https://tvguide.betfair.com/english-uk/tv/">Live Sport on TV</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cashout">Cash Out</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">Betfair Corporate</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5749/">Payment Methods</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>About</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Privacy.Policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Cookie.Policy/">Cookie Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">About Betfair</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home">Help & Learning</a></li> <li><a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>Pick language</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Global</a></li> <li><a href="https://apuestas.betfair.es">Español</a></li> <li><a href="https://scommesseonline.betfair.it/">Italia</a></li> <li><a href="https://apostas.betfair.com/">Português</a></li> <li><a href="/dk/">Danmark</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/se/">Sverige</a></li> <li><a href="https://pariuri.betfair.ro" http: pariuri.betfair.com />România</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </footer> <div class="footer_lower"> <div class="footer_lower__text"> <p>For any queries relating to Betting.Betfair, e-mail <a href="mailto:Copy@betfair.com">Copy@betfair.com</a>. For any other Betfair-related queries, head to <a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home" target="_blank">customer support</a></p> <p></p> </div> </div> </footer> <nav id="floating_nav"> <ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/"><strong>Latest</strong> Football</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/"><strong>Latest</strong> Horse Racing</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/"><strong>Latest</strong> Golf</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/"><strong>Latest</strong> Cricket</a></li></ul> </nav> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> /* $(document).ready(function(){ let slidesToKeep = ['.fri']; $('.festival_page_carousel--races').slick('slickFilter', String(slidesToKeep)); });*/ </script> <script> ga_navEvent('services-nav', '.services_nav'); ga_navEvent('sports-nav', '.main_navigation'); ga_navEvent('features-nav-carousel', '.features_nav_carousel'); ga_navEvent('features-nav', '.features_navigation__item'); ga_navEvent('blog-nav', '.sidebar_menu'); ga_navEvent('full-site-nav', '.full_navigation__menu'); ga_navEvent('breadcrumb', '.breadcrumb__navigation'); ga_navEvent('mobile-nav', '#floating_nav'); ga_navEvent('footer-nav', '.footer_mid__links'); ga_navEvent('home-top-stories-carousel', '.top_stories'); ga_navEvent('best-bets', '.card_scroller'); ga_navEvent('home-star-columnist', '.star_columnist'); ga_navEvent('side-text-advert', '#side-sport-text-ad'); ga_navEvent('betslip-promo-banner', '.betslip_promo'); ga_navEvent('entry-body-text-advert', '#betnow-uk-widget'); ga_navEvent('betting-copy', '.betting-copy'); ga_navEvent('recommended-bets', '.recommended_bets'); ga_navEvent('racecard-widget', '.race_entry'); </script> <script defer src="https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js/vaafb692b2aea4879b33c060e79fe94621666317369993" integrity="sha512-0ahDYl866UMhKuYcW078ScMalXqtFJggm7TmlUtp0UlD4eQk0Ixfnm5ykXKvGJNFjLMoortdseTfsRT8oCfgGA==" data-cf-beacon='{"rayId":"78bf7f7b09ff9c67","token":"d048f65d27954a24aa6b1d7d2ddcb256","version":"2022.11.3","si":100}' crossorigin="anonymous"></script> </body> </html>