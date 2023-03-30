</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Burnley v Sunderland: Back the Clarets to conquer Black Cats Mark O'Haire
30 March 2023 Betfair writer Mark O'Ha...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/burnley-v-sunderland-tips-back-the-clarets-to-conquer-black-cats-290323-766.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/burnley-v-sunderland-tips-back-the-clarets-to-conquer-black-cats-290323-766.html", "datePublished": "2023-03-30T12:20:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-03-30T11:35:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Runaway Championship league leaders Burnley look to move a step closer to the Premier League when they welcome Sunderland on Friday. Betfair writer Mark O'Haire is expecting the Clarets to enhance their unbeaten home record. Burnley unbeaten at home Sunderland suffering defensive injury crisis Goals forecast for Turf Moor tussle Burnley focussed on the bigger picture Burnley return to action for the first time since their 6-0 FA Cup drubbing at the hands of Manchester City before the international break, a result head coach Vincent Kompany hopes his side can use as "motivation to get better". Nathan Tella and Ian Maatsen went closest for the Clarets at The Etihad but the Championship table-toppers were outclassed. Kompany's crew have proven almost flawless in their quest for an immediate return to the Premier League and know three more league victories from their remaining nine matches will rubber-stamp promotion. However, Burnley have the potential to break the second-tier points record of 106 were they to win at least eight of their final nine fixtures. Kompany is understandably pleased with progress but insists the bigger picture is key. He said, "It's really difficult to maintain consistency across the season, but, for us, it's really important to set targets. We are thinking more about a cycle. We've got a three or four-year period together. Can we continue that and keep improving the club? That's our aim." The Clarets' squad is expected to be close to full health on Friday with defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis featuring twice for the club's U21s of late, whilst Belgian winger Manuel Benson appeared just before the international break. Darko Churlinov is now fully recovered from illness but Jay Rodriguez still requires a little more time to get back up to speed. Defensive injury crisis cripples Sunderland Sunderland signed off for the international break with a well-earned 1-1 home draw against high-flying Luton. The Black Cats equalised late on when Amad Diallo converted from the penalty spot to salve a point for Tony Mowbray's men at the Stadium of Light, keeping the Wearsiders feint top-six hopes alive as we begin the turn for home. Mowbray has told his players to take it game-by-game as they look to improve a poor run of recent results and stay in touch with the top teams right through the course of the campaign as Sunderland look to finish their first campaign back in the Championship on a high. However, a defensive injury crisis has disrupted best laid plans for the Black Cats. Centre-back Dan Ballard was forced off the pitch early in the second half on international duty with Northern Ireland on Sunday and is now considered a major doubt. Aji Alese is out for the season, whilst Niall Huggins and Dennis Cirkin aren't fit enough to feature from the off. Lynden Gooch and Luke O'Nien could be asked to fill-in at full-back on Friday night. Clarets firm and fair favourites Burnley are looking to complete their first league double over Sunderland since 1972/73, following their 4-2 win earlier this season at the Stadium of Light. The Clarets haven't hosted the Wearsiders in league action since a 4-1 thrashing here in December 2016 but are unbeaten at home to the Black Cats in their past four meetings at Turf Moor (W2-D2-L0). Burnley [1.51] arrive unbeaten in 17 Championship games (W14-D3-L0), the club's longest such run since May 2016, when they last won promotion from the Championship (23 unbeaten matches). Vincent Kompany's charges are unbeaten as hosts (W14-D5-L0) and have posted W7-D2-L0 when welcoming fellow top-half opponents this term. Sunderland's [8.20] hopes of a play-off place have dissipated over the past six weeks with the Black Cats form dipping. Tony Mowbray's team have posted top honours just once in seven (W1-D2-L4), whilst the Wearsiders have tabled a solitary success at top-half teams (W1-D3-L4). The visitors have also lost all three contests with the current top-two. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/burnley-vs-sunderland/956310"] Burnley backed to overcome Black Cats Burnley's matches at Turf Moor have tended to be high-scoring affairs. Only Swansea (3.05) have seen a higher goals per-game return on home soil with Turf Moor seeing 2.95 goals per-game on average, with 63% of matches breaking the Over 2.5 Goals [1.94] barrier. In fact, nine of the Clarets past 11 league fixtures here have featured three or more goals. Considering Sunderland have scored in each of their last 19 Championship games (the longest current run for any second-tier side), plus the fact Burnley have notched in all bar two of their overall league outings, there's a reasonable argument to suggest a high-scoring match-up could be on the cards this weekend with goals favoured. Back Burnley to win and Over 1.5 Goals @ 8/11 8/11 But the best angle of attack appears to be backing Burnley to win and Over 1.5 Goals at 8/11 on the Sportsbook. Eighteen of Burnley's 24 triumphs have produced a minimum of two goals, with 12 of the Clarets' 14 home victories following suit; we'll be paid out should Vincent Kompany's side overcome injury-hit Sunderland by any scoreline other than 1-0.", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/11e89c8be53e1a6b59dc53ed4209850a326d362b.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/11e89c8be53e1a6b59dc53ed4209850a326d362b.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/11e89c8be53e1a6b59dc53ed4209850a326d362b.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Mark O'Haire", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/mark_ohaire" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/11e89c8be53e1a6b59dc53ed4209850a326d362b.728x498.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/11e89c8be53e1a6b59dc53ed4209850a326d362b.450x308.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/11e89c8be53e1a6b59dc53ed4209850a326d362b.600x410.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/11e89c8be53e1a6b59dc53ed4209850a326d362b.728x498.jpg 728w" alt="Vincent Kompany - Burnley"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Burnley are unbeaten at Turf Moor under Vincent Kompany</figcaption> </div> <div id="fixture_meta"> <ul class="fixture_meta"> <li class="fixture_meta__name"> Burnley vs Sunderland </li> <li class="fixture_meta__date">Fri 31 Mar, 21:00</li> </ul> </div> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "SportsEvent", "name": "Burnley vs Sunderland", "description" : "Burnley vs Sunderland prediction and betting tips. Burnley vs Sunderland
Fri 31 Mar, 21:00 Betfair writer Mark O'Haire is expecting the Clarets to enhance their unbeaten home record.</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3>Burnley unbeaten at home</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Sunderland suffering defensive injury crisis</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Goals forecast for Turf Moor tussle</h3> </li> <hr><h2><strong>Burnley focussed on the bigger picture</strong></h2><p></p><p><strong>Burnley</strong> return to action for the first time since their 6-0 FA Cup drubbing at the hands of Manchester City before the international break, a result head coach <strong>Vincent Kompany</strong> hopes his side can use as "motivation to get better".</p><p><strong>Nathan Tella </strong>and <strong>Ian Maatsen</strong> went closest for the Clarets at The Etihad but the Championship table-toppers were outclassed.</p><p>Kompany's crew have proven almost flawless in their quest for an immediate return to the Premier League and know three more league victories from their remaining nine matches will rubber-stamp promotion.</p><p>However, Burnley have the potential to break the second-tier points record of 106 were they to win at least eight of their final nine fixtures.</p><blockquote> <p>Kompany is understandably pleased with progress but insists the bigger picture is key. He said, "It's really difficult to maintain consistency across the season, but, for us, it's really important to set targets. We are thinking more about a cycle. We've got a three or four-year period together. Can we continue that and keep improving the club? That's our aim."</p> </blockquote><p>The Clarets' squad is expected to be close to full health on Friday with defender <strong>Taylor Harwood-Bellis</strong> featuring twice for the club's U21s of late, whilst Belgian winger <strong>Manuel Benson</strong> appeared just before the international break.</p><p><strong>Darko Churlinov </strong>is now fully recovered from illness but <strong>Jay Rodriguez</strong> still requires a little more time to get back up to speed.</p><h2><strong>Defensive injury crisis cripples Sunderland </strong></h2><p></p><p><strong>Sunderland</strong> signed off for the international break with a well-earned 1-1 home draw against high-flying Luton.</p><p>The Black Cats equalised late on when Amad Diallo converted from the penalty spot to salve a point for <strong>Tony Mowbray</strong>'s men at the Stadium of Light, keeping the Wearsiders feint top-six hopes alive as we begin the turn for home.</p><p>Mowbray has told his players to take it game-by-game as they look to improve a poor run of recent results and stay in touch with the top teams right through the course of the campaign as Sunderland look to finish their first campaign back in the Championship on a high.</p><p>However, a defensive injury crisis has disrupted best laid plans for the Black Cats.</p><p>Centre-back <strong>Dan Ballard</strong> was forced off the pitch early in the second half on international duty with Northern Ireland on Sunday and is now considered a major doubt. Aji Alese is out for the season, whilst <strong>Niall Huggins</strong> and<strong> Dennis Cirkin</strong> aren't fit enough to feature from the off.</p><p>Lynden Gooch and Luke O'Nien could be asked to fill-in at full-back on Friday night.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211558352"><strong>Clarets firm and fair favourites</strong></a></h2><p></p><p>Burnley are looking to complete their first league double over Sunderland since 1972/73, following their 4-2 win earlier this season at the Stadium of Light.</p><p>The Clarets haven't hosted the Wearsiders in league action since a 4-1 thrashing here in December 2016 but are unbeaten at home to the Black Cats in their past four meetings at Turf Moor (W2-D2-L0).</p><p><strong>Burnley</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="1/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.51</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/2</span></b> arrive unbeaten in 17 Championship games (W14-D3-L0), the club's longest such run since May 2016, when they last won promotion from the Championship (23 unbeaten matches).</p><p>Vincent Kompany's charges are unbeaten as hosts (W14-D5-L0) and have posted W7-D2-L0 when welcoming fellow top-half opponents this term.</p><p><strong>Sunderland's</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="7/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.20</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/1</span></b> hopes of a play-off place have dissipated over the past six weeks with the Black Cats form dipping.</p><p>Tony Mowbray's team have posted top honours just once in seven (W1-D2-L4), whilst the Wearsiders have tabled a solitary success at top-half teams (W1-D3-L4). The visitors have also lost all three contests with the current top-two.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#833237;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#B3C7E6;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#B3C7E6;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#833237;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_25_"> <rect id="Right_4_17_" x="179.1" y="100.9" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.4445 98.3717)" style="fill:#833237;" width="41.5" height="11.2"></rect> <rect id="Left_4_17_" x="24.6" y="85.7" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -78.7364 86.9108)" style="fill:#833237;" width="11.2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> <polygon style="fill:#B3C7E6;" points="141,120.2 152.7,120.2 152.7,133.4 162.6,133.4 162.6,163.2 158,163.2 158,151.1 151.8,151.1 151.8,145.4 145.9,145.4 145.9,139.6 141,139.6 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#B3C7E6;" points="106.3,118 115.2,118 115.2,126.8 120.1,126.8 120.1,130.1 132.2,130.1 122.2,140.1 113.7,131.6 106.6,138.7 101.1,138.7 101.1,129 106,129 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#B3C7E6;" points="142.8,172.5 148.4,172.5 148.4,181.5 144.8,181.5 144.8,185.4 140.9,185.4 140.9,172.5 "></polygon> <rect x="102.9" y="172.5" style="fill:#B3C7E6;" width="6.9" height="8.2"></rect> <polygon style="fill:#B3C7E6;" points="137.6,70.1 144.6,70.1 144.6,74.6 152.3,74.6 152.3,80.2 163.4,80.2 163.4,97.9 150.5,97.9 150.5,90.4 142.5,90.4 142.5,81.5 129.6,81.5 129.6,75.8 137.3,75.8 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#B3C7E6;" points="131.4,58.3 116.6,58.3 116.6,73.7 123.2,73.7 123.2,63.9 131.4,63.9 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#B3C7E6;" points="99.5,199.6 116.6,199.6 116.6,211.1 111.4,211.1 111.4,216.7 104.2,216.7 104.2,211.1 96,211.1 96,199.6 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#B3C7E6;" points="66.6,80.9 77.7,80.9 77.7,88.4 86.9,88.4 86.9,96.9 76.7,96.9 76.7,109.3 66.6,109.3 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#B3C7E6;" points="82.2,42.6 91.5,53.2 91.5,40.4 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#B3C7E6;" points="82.3,172 70.5,172 70.5,158.8 60.7,158.8 60.7,129 65.3,129 65.3,141.1 71.5,141.1 71.5,146.8 77.4,146.8 77.4,152.6 82.3,152.6 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#B3C7E6;" points="147.7,29.7 164.8,29.7 164.8,41.2 159.6,41.2 159.6,46.8 152.4,46.8 152.4,41.2 144.2,41.2 144.2,29.7 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#B3C7E6;" points="140.3,218.3 140.3,207.2 147.8,207.2 147.8,198 156.3,198 156.3,208.2 168.7,208.2 168.7,218.3 "></polygon> <rect x="68.1" y="198.5" style="fill:#B3C7E6;" width="6.9" height="8.2"></rect> </svg> <h3>Burnley</h3> <ul> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32 c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_79_"> <g> <path id="_x36__00000096045183866893433300000005260089077568657059_" style="fill:#B70B0B;" d="M173.5,222v-67.7l2.1,67.7H173.5z M174.2,45.3c3.6-5,12.1-13.1,12.3-13.3v0c-0.3-0.1-6-2.6-13-5.6v20C173.7,46,173.9,45.6,174.2,45.3z"></path> <path id="_x35__00000101821309630130635480000005627191715927216798_" style="fill:#B70B0B;" d="M160.5,222V20.7 c-5.5-2.4-10.3-4.5-13-5.6V222H160.5z"></path> <path id="_x34__00000133498429843570034560000009289610602754229897_" style="fill:#B70B0B;" d="M134.5,222V32.7 c-3.7,2.4-8.1,4.2-13,5V222H134.5z"></path> <path id="_x33__00000152967448767112759410000013419481916237259195_" style="fill:#B70B0B;" d="M95.5,32.7V222h13V37.7 C103.6,36.9,99.2,35.1,95.5,32.7z"></path> <path id="_x32__00000049928057820701538340000012841854873289101453_" style="fill:#B70B0B;" d="M69.5,20.7V222h13V15.1 C79.8,16.2,75,18.3,69.5,20.7z"></path> <path id="_x31__00000153693713173144781410000004876108982605397934_" style="fill:#B70B0B;" d="M56.5,26.3v20 c-0.2-0.4-0.4-0.7-0.7-1.1c-3.6-5-12.1-13.1-12.3-13.3v0C43.8,31.8,49.5,29.4,56.5,26.3z M54.4,222h2.1v-67.7L54.4,222z"></path> </g> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_12_"> <path id="Right_3_5_" style="fill:#B70B0B;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6c0,0-2.9,2.7-6,6l33.2,68.1L220.9,102.5z"></path> <path id="Right_2_9_" style="fill:#B70B0B;" d="M206.1,109.7l-31.6-64.9c-0.1,0.1-0.2,0.3-0.3,0.4c-1.9,2.7-3.2,6.2-4,10.2l28.3,58 L206.1,109.7z"></path> <path id="Right_1_9_" style="fill:#B70B0B;" d="M169.1,72.4c0.4,12.6,2.7,24,2.7,24l11.9,24.3l7.3-3.6L169.1,72.4z"></path> <path id="Left_3_5_" style="fill:#B70B0B;" d="M46.4,120.7l11.9-24.3c0,0,2.3-11.3,2.7-23.7l-21.7,44.5L46.4,120.7z"></path> <path id="Left_2_9_" style="fill:#B70B0B;" d="M31.6,113.5l28.2-57.9c-0.8-4-2.1-7.6-4-10.3c-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.2-0.3-0.3l-31.6,64.8 L31.6,113.5z"></path> <path id="Left_1_9_" style="fill:#B70B0B;" d="M49.5,38c-3.1-3.3-6-6-6-6L9.1,102.5l7.2,3.5L49.5,38z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_27_"> <rect id="Right_6_8_" x="179.9" y="104.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.1572 98.936)" width="41.5" height="7.1"></rect> <rect id="Left_6_8_" x="25.8" y="87.5" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -80.8635 87.158)" width="7.1" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Sunderland</h3> <ul> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Manchester City</span> <span class="score">6</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Burnley</span></li> <li><span class="team">Hull City</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Burnley</span></li> <li><span class="team">Burnley</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Wigan Athletic</span></li> <li><span class="team">Blackpool</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Burnley</span></li> <li><span class="team">Burnley</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Fleetwood Town</span></li> <li><span class="team">Burnley</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Huddersfield Town</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Sunderland</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Luton Town</span></li> <li><span class="team">Sunderland</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Sheffield United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Norwich City</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Sunderland</span></li> <li><span class="team">Sunderland</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">5</span> <span class="team">Stoke City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Coventry City</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Sunderland</span></li> <li><span class="team">Rotherham United</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Sunderland</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Burnley vs Sunderland</strong> Friday 31 March, 21:00</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/burnley-vs-sunderland/956310">Full stats</a> </div> </div><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/burnley-v-sunderland/32196299"><strong>Burnley backed to overcome Black Cats</strong></a></h2><p></p><p>Burnley's matches at Turf Moor have tended to be high-scoring affairs. Only Swansea (3.05) have seen a higher goals per-game return on home soil with Turf Moor seeing 2.95 goals per-game on average, with 63% of matches breaking the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211558362">Over 2.5 Goals</a> </strong><b class="inline_odds" title="20/21"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.94</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/21</span></b> barrier.</p><p>In fact, nine of the Clarets past 11 league fixtures here have featured three or more goals.</p><p>Considering Sunderland have scored in each of their last 19 Championship games (the longest current run for any second-tier side), plus the fact Burnley have notched in all bar two of their overall league outings, there's a reasonable argument to suggest a high-scoring match-up could be on the cards this weekend with goals favoured.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Burnley to win and Over 1.5 Goals @ 8/11</p> <a target="_blank" Staked: 63 pts
Returned: 63.03 pts
P/L: +0.03 pts

Bet 10 Get 2 on Accas or Bet Builders

You can get a £2 free bet when you spend £10 or more on football accas or Bet Builders this season. You must opt-in. T&Cs apply.

Back Burnley to win and Over 1.5 Goals @ 8/11 