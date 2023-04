Promoted Burnley are unbeaten at home this season

Kompany's men will want revenge after 5-2 thrashing in November

Pressure off Sheffield United after Wigan win

Turf Moor promotion party

It was a very Good Friday for Burnley and Vincent Kompany after a 2-1 win at Middlesbrough confirmed their promotion to the Premier League at the first time of asking, and win here would all but confirm them as Champions-elect with six games still to play of the season.

Don't expect the Clarets to be complacent here though, as they will want revenge for the reverse fixture when they were beaten 5-2 at Bramall Lane in what many thought was a win that solidified Sheffield United as the best team in the league.

That was one of just two Championship defeats and Burnley are unbeaten since, so they will be determined to show beyond doubt that they are the elite team in the division and claim revenge for that loss back in November.

Blades bound for top-flight

Burnley weren't the only big winners from Friday, and they also did their opponents here a huge favour.

A 1-0 win over Wigan may not be the most spectacular result for a promotion chasing side, but with Boro losing and Luton only coming away from Millwall with a point, Sheffield United now have an eight point gap to the chasing pack with a game in hand.

One other narrative to follow here is Billy Sharp's quest for 250 league goals. He's been stuck on 249 since scoring at Wigan just before Christmas and come close in recent weeks, and there is no doubt that he would love to do it in this showcase game between the two best sides in the Championship.

Burnley breaking records

Burnley were promoted with seven games still to play in this Championship season, the earliest any side has secured this since the competition's inception in 2004/05.

They are also unbeaten in their last 33 home league games in the Championship (W23 D10), a run which spans from December 2015 to the present day. The last team with a longer home unbeaten run in the Championship was Nottingham Forest between September 2009 and February 2011 (36 games).

This is a successful time of year though for Sheffield United, who are unbeaten in their last seven league games on Easter Monday (W3 D4) since losing away at Newcastle in April 2010.

Odds-Against Burnley A Must Bet

This is one to keep simple and just back the home side to pick up yet another three points at Turf Moor. Burnley have won 14 of their 20 home league games this season, and 12 of their last 14. Their dominance at home is relentless, scoring 43 goals in those 20 games and conceding just 13.

Sheffield United have only lost five games on the road this season, but all of those came against sides currently in the top 14 places in the league, and they've taken just two points in the four games against the teams that currently lie in the play-off places.

The odds suggest that there is a less than 50% chance Burnley win this, but the evidence suggests that isn't the case so we have to back the 11/10 on a home win.