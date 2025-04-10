Burnley v Norwich: Clarets to seal low-scoring success

Burnley gunning for promotion

Norwich a model of inconsistency

Clarets to seal low-scoring success

Burnley v Norwich

Friday April 11, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports

Point gained according to Parker

Burnley boss Scott Parker believes it was a point gained for his Clarets side despite the frustrations of a goalless draw against relegation-threatened Derby in midweek. The result saw Burnley lose top spot in the division with a two-point advantage over third-placed Sheffield United ahead of the final five matchdays of the Championship campaign.

The Clarets started well, missing two or three presentable chances, but were then forced to endure a bombardment of their box through corners and long throws. Reflecting on the stalemate, Parker said: "It was a tough, tough battle. For 35 minutes, we were every bit of the team we wanted to be. But we also very solid defensively, which we were."

Burnley's biggest concern coming out of the game is the condition of Lyle Foster, who was forced off with a shoulder injury just three minutes after coming off the bench. Zian Flemming is expected to continue in the Clarets side for Friday night, whilst there's hope Manuel Benson could return to the squad after missing out on the last two matches.

Thorup felt Norwich deserved more

Norwich produced a much-improved performance but were unable to make their pressure tell in a 0-0 draw with promotion-chasing Sunderland at Carrow Road on Tuesday night. The Canaries impressed in a high-quality affair, but their lack of cutting edge in the final third means was to blame as the Norfolk outfit drop further into mid-table obscurity.

Head coach Johannes Hoff Thorup felt his team had done enough to earn victory. He said: "We hoped for a win and did more than enough to get it. I'm pleased with our first-half dominance. We didn't allow one shot, and we created enough to score. But I'm not satisfied that we didn't convert some of those moments. There's still plenty of work to be done."

Ante Crnac suffered an ankle injury at Plymouth and is unavailable, whilst Onel Hernandez was left out for an 'internal disciplinary matter' which Thorup confirmed was related to his social media activity. Oscar Schwartau departed at half-time with a dead leg and Anis Ben Slimane was suffering with cramp in the second half. Both are now doubts for Friday.

Burnley have enjoyed the better of recent meetings with Norwich - the Clarets have posted W4-D1-L1 across the last six head-to-head encounters, recording four clean sheets in that same six sample. Burnley have also recorded three successive shutouts hosting the Canaries in league action, boasting a formidable W7-D1-L0 return against City here since 2004.

Burnley 1.584/7 are unbeaten since early November (W17-D11-L0) in Championship action and have suffered only two league losses across the campaign. The Clarets are unbeaten at Turf Moor (W11-D9-L0) - leaking just five goals - with Scott Parker's posse going W9-D5-L0 here when excluding the top-eight. Burnley have won eight of their last 11 across all venues.

Norwich's 6.806/1 play-off aspirations never really got going this season. The Canaries have been a model of inconsistency in 2025 (W4-D5-L6) with the visitors performing particularly poorly on their travels (W4-D6-L10) - that includes four defeats in four trips to the current top-five, leaking multiple goals on each occasion. City are easily opposed again here.

Burnley to win to nil appeals at 7/52.40 considering it's banked in nine (45%) of the Clarets' 20 home Championship contests already this term. However, Norwich still pack plenty of punch in the final-third and so a more pragmatic approach at an appealing price is to back Burnley and Under 3.5 Goals at 11/102.11, getting the 1-0, 2-0, 3-0 and 2-1 correct scores onside.

Sixteen of Burnley's 17 league victories this season against sides outside of the bottom-three have seen this wager pay-out, including the reverse encounter at Carrow Road. It's also proven a profitable play in all 10 of Norwich's away day defeats as only three of the Canaries' 20 road trips have produced a goals haul of four or more.